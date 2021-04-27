Drake & Scull bags $100m of work in Tunisia, India and Palestine

DUBAI: UAE contractor Drake & Scull International said it won contracts worth 376 million dirhams ($102.4 million) in Tunisia, India and Palestine.
The company said it was also bidding for several projects worth more than 1.75 billion dirhams in Iraq and Kuwait.
“This will drive the growth of our company in the coming months, as we successfully navigate the impact of the pandemic and focus on creating value for our stakeholders,” said DSI Chairman Shafiq Abdelhamid in a stock exchange filing.
Its latest projects include a wastewater treatment plant in south Méliane in Tunisia worth 178 million dirhams. It has also been awarded a 34 million dirhams contract to build a wastewater treatment plant in India.
Drake & Scull was hit hard by the regional construction downturn since 2014 and has been involved in lengthy financial restructuring and cost cutting.
Now the company is hoping to boost business at home as well as in a number of key export markets such as Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Palestine, India, Kuwait, Iraq, and Germany.
