Lebanese fashion star Nathalie Fanj collaborates with L’Atelier Nawbar on retro rings

DUBAI: Lebanese fashion blogger Nathalie Fanj and jewelry label L’Atelier Nawbar have teamed up to create a 1990s-inspired capsule collection of six unique rings that launched this week.

Titled “Jem Pop,” the vibrant new capsule is a chic spin on the plastic jewelry trend that has taken over our social media feeds, with the likes of British-Albanian popstar Dua Lipa and part-Palestinian models Gigi and Bella Hadid showing off their own plastic statement pieces.

The six rings in the nostalgic collection are gold-plated statement pieces that are handmade by fine jewelry artisans. Featuring enameling techniques and intricate detailing, the collection drew inspiration from nostalgic ‘90s elements such as cassette tapes, yin-yangs and smiley faces.







The six-piece capsule collection is entitled 'Jem Pop.' Supplied



Meanwhile, the rings have quirky names that serve as a playful nod to the era, such as “Mo Money Mo Problems” and “Nothing Compares 2U.”

Fanj and the L’Atelier Nawbar’s creative directors, sisters Dima and Tania Nawbar, are ‘90s kids who grew up loving and admiring the decade’s trends.

“I remember growing up in the ‘90s and being so inspired by my sisters who were teenagers then and how they dressed,” said Fanj in a released statement. “I own a lot of clothing items and jewelry from the ‘90s that I will never stop wearing,” she added.







The nostalgic collection draws its inspiration from the 1990's. Supplied



It’s the first time that the fashion influencer has collaborated with a jewelry company on a collection, and she chose a brand close to her heart.

“The wait is over! So happy to finally reveal my collection with @lateliernawbar, ‘Jem Pop,’” wrote Fanj to her 925,000 Instagram followers.

“Six fun designs that will take you back to the ‘90s and put you in a happy mood! We poured so much creativity, love and happy memories from our childhood into this and the process was as fun and vibrant as the rings look. From three happy nineties kids to you all, we hope you enjoy wearing them as much as we enjoyed making them,” she added.