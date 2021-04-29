You are here

Dubai-based companies shrink office space, move upmarket, Savills says

Dubai office occupiers are shrinking their space requirements new research has shown. (Dubai Tourism)
DUBAI: Companies in Dubai are leasing less office space while spending more per square foot as they position themselves for post-pandemic recovery, according to Savills.
Demand for co-working space and serviced offices has also increased as companies look to retain flexibility amid what remains a uncertain economic environment, the global real estate agent said in a report.
“There has been an increase in the number of companies that have reduced their office space across whilst relocating to newer high-quality developments as they adopt a hybrid working model,” Swapnil Pillai, associate director research at Savills Middle East, said in the report. “Their new office space, in many cases 30 percent to 40 percent smaller than their previous take-up, helps to balance a reduction in size against the higher rental levels of better quality and more sustainable space.”
Dubai office rents in the secondary market continued to decline in the first quarter, said Savills, which saw signs of stability in the more central, mature free zones.
DIFC remains the most expensive office space in the emirate with rents ranging from about 120 dirhams ($32.68) per square foot to about 330 dirhams, Savills said.
Sheikh Zayed is next with maximum rents of about 270 dirhams. The lowest rents can be found at Dubai Investments Park where rents are no more than 65 dirhams per square foot.

SABIC profits surge as product prices strengthen

Arab News

  • Kingdom's petchem producers report stronger selling prices
  • Comes as global demand for petrochemicals rises
RIYADH: Saudi petrochemicals giant SABIC said first quarter profit more than doubled to SR4.86 billion ($1.3 billion) compared to the previous quarter as average sales prices jumped.
The Riyadh-headquartered company had made a loss of SR1.05 billion in the year earlier period.
It said average sales prices increase by 22 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.
“The financial performance of SABIC improved in the first quarter of 2021 compared with the previous quarter due to increased margins driven by higher product prices, supported by a rise in the oil price, healthy demand and tightness in the supply for most of the key products,” the company said.
Brent crude oil prices increased by about 39 percent in the first quarter of 2021 compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.
The Kingdom’s petrochemical sector has benefited from rebounding global demand for petrochemicals driven by a rise in consumption as economies emerge from a year of lockdowns.
SABIC Agri-Nutirents, the SABIC unit formerly known as SAFCO, on Wednesday said its first quarter net profit surged 39 percent to SR423 million.
Meanwhile Advanced Petrochemical Company also reported a 64 percent jump in first quarter net income to SR171 million — helped by a 36 percent rise in polypropylene sales.

Saudi pharma sector takes leap forward with Hoffmann La Roche localization deal

RIYADH: The Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corporation (SPIMACO ADDWAEIH) has struck a deal with Swiss pharma giant Hoffmann La Roche to localize manufacturing of its immunosuppressive drug.
It represents the first complete localization in the Kingdom of manufacturing capacity for this type of advanced drug used to prevent the body from rejecting new organs after organ transplantation, the company said in a Saudi stock exchange listing.
The pharmaceuticals sector is a key part of the Kingdom's economic diversification plan as it aims for greater self-sufficiency in the manufacture of medicines and other medical products.
SPIMACOs pharmaceutical manufacturing facility is located in the industrial zone of Qassim, some 320 kilometers north west of Riyadh.

King’s College to be first UK independent school to open in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The UK’s top-ranked King’s College is to open an international school in the Saudi capital this year in a deal agreed with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC).
It will be the first British independent school brand to open in Saudi Arabia.
King’s College will also be the first school to open under RCRC’s flagship International Schools Attraction Program, launched with the Kingdom's Ministries of Education and Investment.
“As part of our city’s strategy in enhancing the education sector, our partnership with the Ministry of Education along with the Ministry of Investment reflect RCRC’s commitment to providing education and learning opportunities for Saudi and foreign students,” said RCRC President Fahd Al-Rasheed.
The new school will cater exclusively to students from KG to Grade 12 and benefit from access to the King’s College international network of teachers, RCRC said.
Among its alumni are nobel laureates, world leaders, policymakers, olympians, authors and musicians.
British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton said the announcement reflected the strengthening of ties between Britain and Saudi Arabia in the education sector.
“Not only does the education sector in its current state represent a massive opportunity for international institutions to take a foothold, but the wider economic growth and momentum of Saudi Arabia in general, and Riyadh in particular, represents an addressable market that will grow exponentially for years to come,” he said.

Reflecting on crown prince’s interview, Saudi business leaders see great opportunities ahead

RIYADH: Saudi experts across various fields welcomed comments made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a televised interview on Tuesday to mark the fifth anniversary of the launch of Vision 2030. 

Naif Aldandeni, an energy strategy specialist, said the crown prince raised numerous points with regard to the future of oil as part of the Kingdom’s economic plans. 

“If we were to go back in history, oil no doubt has greatly served Saudi Arabia,” the crown prince said. “But we know that Saudi Arabia has been a country established before the oil.”

While the Kingdom has no plans any time soon to stop focusing on oil, it is looking to maximize the benefits it gets from the sector, such as the downstream industries, Aldandeni noted. 

“We should not rely on it,” the crown prince said during his 90-minute interview. “The other thing that is related to the oil sector, when you go to downstreaming your profitability increases.”

One of the highlights of the interview for energy analysts was when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman revealed that the Kingdom’s officials are in discussions to sell a 1 percent stake in oil conglomerate Saudi Aramco. Initial public offering in 2019 for the world’s biggest oil company was a cornerstone of the Kingdom’s economic diversification program, which also aims to boost foreign investment.

While the crown prince did not name the country or company involved in discussions, he said there were also huge opportunities for Aramco to prosper in different sectors — from shipping to pipelines and cables. 

“We want to increase the benefit we reap from the oil to manufacturing industries and others and then to produce other opportunities away from the oil sector to diversify our economy,” he said.

If the Aramco sale is finalized, Aldandeni said it would lead to great opportunities for Aramco and the Kingdom.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Analysts praise plans to sell Saudi Aramco’s 1 percent stake.

• Experts see the Shareek program as a catalyst to spur the private sector’s growth.

• Government efforts to boost the real estate sector praised.

Waleed Bakarman, the CFO of Raseel Holding Co., said the new Shareek program is expected to help private sector companies create growth and expansion opportunities by interacting more with the public sector to create employment.

The public sector can benefit from the technical and financial capabilities of the private sector to accomplish its goals in areas such as health, education, infrastructure and others, Bakarman said. However, he said, the public sector needs to offer incentives to stimulate and encourage private companies to join the program.

Khaled Al-Mobaid, the CEO of Menassat Realty Co., said the real estate sector is the second-largest economic resource after oil. The government issued more than 50 laws and regulations on real estate over the past four years to stimulate the sector and encourage it to contribute to resolving the housing crisis, he said.

He believes that there are still big opportunities in the housing market, which has huge demand. 

Dr. Abdullah Baeshen, a financial adviser, said the crown prince tackled employment systematically from different angles in his interview, pointing to his comment that human resources were the most important pillar of development in the Kingdom, next to water and natural resources.

“The crown prince bravely admitted that it was not acceptable to see unemployment hit 14 percent in an economy that boasts huge human resources,” Baeshen said. 

Faisal Al-Fadl, secretary-general of the Saudi Green Building Forum, stressed that the country’s capital Riyadh is quickly becoming “a world leader in solar production and consumption while making great strides in preserving open space.” 

He congratulated the crown prince for investing “hundreds of millions of riyals to revitalize its buildings, parks, and neighborhoods while building some of the Kingdom’s most eco-friendly projects.”

Abdul Aziz Aloqail, a member of the board of directors at the Environmental Green Horizons Society, concurred with the crown prince when he said man is not isolated from the environment where he lives, rather, he
is part of it.

“Every human being has the right to live in a clean and sustainable environment that guarantees the quality of life and protects the rights of future generations to live in a similar clean environment,” Aloqail said.

Private sector Saudization rate rises to 22.75 percent in 2021

JEDDAH: Within the Kingdom’s private sector, the Saudization rate — the percentage of workers who are Saudi nationals — rose to 22.75 percent in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 20.37 percent during the same period last year.

According to a recent report by the National Labor Observatory (NLO), around 1.84 million Saudi employees have subscribed with the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) in Q1 of 2021.

Around 63 percent of subscribers were males, while 37 percent were females.

The Eastern Province came first with a Saudization rate of 25.7 percent, followed by Riyadh (24.5 percent), Makkah at (21.4 percent), Madinah (19.3 percent), and Asir (17.5 percent).

Saudi Arabia has the lowest dependence on foreign labor among Gulf Cooperation Council countries at around 77 percent, while Qatar has the highest, at about 94 percent, according to data from S&P Ratings.

In 2011, Saudi Arabia introduced its nationalization scheme, Nitaqat, which was set up to increase the employment of Saudi nationals in the private sector. It classifies the Kingdom’s private firms into six categories based on employee nationality, ranging from “platinum” to “red.”

Recent data has shown that seven major job groupings in the private sector have achieved Saudization figures of more than 50 percent. While the rate across the private sector as a whole is around a quarter, Al-Eqtisadiah newspaper reported that the financial and insurance sector had achieved a rate of 83.6 percent, followed by public administration, defense, and mandatory social insurance (71.9 percent), mining, and quarrying activities (63.2 percent), education (52.9 percent), and information and communications (50.7 percent).

There was certainly demand among companies, as earlier this year the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development reported that more than 500,000 firms had signed up to the new Qiwa platform, which provides a range of direct online services, including Saudization indicators and certificates, and information on various labor regulations.

Earlier this month, Human Resources and Social Development Minister Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi issued three new labor directives to fully Saudize the Kingdom’s shopping malls, creating around 51,000 jobs for Saudi men and women.

FASTFACTS

• Seven major job groupings in the private sector have achieved Saudization figures of more than 50 percent.

• The financial and insurance sector achieves a Saudization rate of 83.6 percent.

• Around 1.84 million Saudi employees have subscribed with the General Organization for Social Insurance in Q1 of 2021.

Saudi conglomerate Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. (Alhokair), one of the Kingdom’s largest retailers, welcomed the move.

“We are pleased to see fresh Saudization initiatives for the retail sector. These efforts will create new and exciting opportunities for local talent, driving exposure to new sectors and upskilling a powerful section of the local workforce,” Marwan Moukarzel, CEO of Alhokair, told Arab News.

Earlier this year, the Public Transport Authority approved 100 percent Saudization on all ride-hailing services in the Kingdom. Ride-hailing service Careem welcomed the decision, saying the move will help to create more jobs for Saudi drivers.

This year, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development also announced 100 percent Saudization of all roles at outsourcing customer care services and call centers.

While the Saudization figure is moving in a positive direction, some sectors face challenges. In December, the Saudi government added accountancy to the list of professions set to be Saudized, announcing that 30 percent of all accounting jobs at all local Saudi private sector companies with at least five accounting professionals must be filled by Saudi nationals. 

The ruling will come into effect on June 21 this year, and it is predicted that the move will create around 9,800 job opportunities for Saudi accountants. Trefor Murphy, founder and CEO of Cooper Fitch, a Dubai-based recruitment firm that covers the whole Gulf region, said the latest move was a “good thing in the long-term for Saudi Arabia as a country and will help the Saudi economy.”

However, he added that, in the short term, there will be issues filling the roles vacated by expatriate accountants.

“There is just a gap at the moment between the number of qualified accountants and the actual demand for the qualified accountants,” Murphy told Arab News.

“There is definitely a shortage of Saudi qualified CFOs and Saudi qualified finance directors. The only way you overcome that as an issue is to start qualifying more now, so you get more qualified people as time goes on and you build the pipeline of Saudi nationals,” he added.

