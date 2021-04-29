You are here

  • Home
  • Uber to launch new services in Saudi Arabia later this year

Uber to launch new services in Saudi Arabia later this year

Uber to launch new services in Saudi Arabia later this year
Uber has been hiring female drivers in Saudi Arabia for more than two years. (AN photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/44wq5

Updated 27 sec ago
Shane McGinley

Uber to launch new services in Saudi Arabia later this year

Uber to launch new services in Saudi Arabia later this year
  • Saudi passengers will be able to book Ubers 30 days in advance
  • Uber's Hourly service is also due to launch in the Kingdom
Updated 27 sec ago
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: Uber users in Saudi Arabia will soon be able to book rides up to 30 days in advance and reserve cars for an hour or more at a time, the company announced on Wednesday.

As part of a wide range of new product launches, the Californian ride-hailing app has launched the Uber Reserve function, allowing customers to give up to 30 days’ notice of ride reservations.

This is aimed primarily at those arriving at airports, and as part of the booking users can insert their flight details so drivers know if the flight has been delayed or what time the passenger is scheduled to arrive at their destination.

While a specific timeframe for the roll out of the service was not given, Uber said in a press statement that Saudi Arabia would be among the first international markets to receive the service later this year.

“We’re making the reservations experience even more affordable by expanding Reserve to UberX in hundreds of US cities and towns, and in more places nationwide this summer.

“And as travel returns, we’re launching Reserve in cities like Paris and London, as well as 20-plus of the country’s busiest airports later this year … including Saudi Arabia,” the company said on its website.

Flights were grounded in the Kingdom in March 2020. Domestic traffic resumed at the end of May and international flights are due to restart on May 17.

Uber on Wednesday also launched its Hourly function, where users can book a car by the hour if they have multiple stops or trips throughout the day and want to keep the same car and driver on standby.

The service is currently available in the US and while it will soon be available in international markets, including Saudi Arabia, no exact timeframe was given.

“Today Hourly on Uber Black (and Premier) is available in more than 1,000 US cities and towns. And we’re bringing Hourly to UberX and to thousands of new cities across the US, Europe, Latin America, Australia, India, and Saudi Arabia late this summer,” a statement on the Uber website said.

The San Francisco-based company also announced it was adding valet delivery of rental cars to its new product range.

As part of the partnership with Avis Budget Group Inc., Hertz, and other vehicle rental agencies, Uber app users will be able to book a rental car and the vehicle will delivered to them and then returned once they are finished using it.

The company is also expanding its Uber Easts food delivery service to include a wider variety of items and allowing users to order and pick up items at retail outlets during their ride.

Uber has also partnered in the US with Walgreens to allow users to book a vaccine appointment and take an Uber to the pharmacy to get their jab.

It is not clear if, or when, any of the Uber delivery or vaccine services will be launched in Saudi Arabia or the wider Middle East. An Uber spokesperson did not rule out the possibility of rolling out the list of new services through Careem, the Dubai-based app Uber bought for around $3 billion in 2019.

“Our goal is to bring as many of these products to as many people as possible globally, whether that’s through integration with Careem or we figure out another platform integration to do so more broadly,” Steve Imm, Uber’s communications spokesperson, told Arab News.

“Our goal is to do that, as far as global expansion goes ... but I think, in terms of those markets mentioned (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the wider Middle East), they’re absolutely something that we’re thinking about and continue to focus on for future goal expansion and will have more to share in the future,” he added.

A Careem spokesperson told Arab News: “There are no plans at this stage for Careem to introduce any of the products mentioned in Uber’s announcement. Uber and Careem will continue working closely together, sharing relevant product development plans with each other. Any future product updates will be announced by Careem in due course.”

Topics: #uber #saudi

Related

Uber offers discounted rides to people getting the jab
Corporate News
Uber offers discounted rides to people getting the jab
UK ruling unlikely to impact Uber Mideast drivers
Business & Economy
UK ruling unlikely to impact Uber Mideast drivers
Careem welcomes Saudization of ride-hailing sector, eyes further investment
Business & Economy
Careem welcomes Saudization of ride-hailing sector, eyes further investment

Destination Dubai: Jets in demand to escape India COVID surge

Destination Dubai: Jets in demand to escape India COVID surge
Updated 11 min 54 sec ago
AFP

Destination Dubai: Jets in demand to escape India COVID surge

Destination Dubai: Jets in demand to escape India COVID surge
  • Wealthy expats stranded in India stoke demand for private jets
Updated 11 min 54 sec ago
AFP

DUBAI: Indians from the millions-strong expat community in the UAE, stranded in their homeland during a catastrophic coronavirus surge, are swamping private jet operators with requests to whisk them back to safety.
Fearing a prolonged flight ban between India and the UAE, they aim to use an exemption for private business planes that was in effect last year during the first wave of the global crisis.
An estimated 3.5 million Indians live and work in the UAE.
The latest suspension in flights that came into force Sunday has shut down some 300 commercial flights that operated weekly on one of the world’s busiest air corridors.
Apart from low-paid laborers on short-term contracts, the sudden move has stranded members of long-settled wealthy families who traveled to India for holidays, work or on medical emergencies.
Many are now in a panic as cases in India skyrocket, with 18 million infections and more than 201,000 people dead, and the daily fatality toll rising above 3,000 for the first time on Wednesday.
T. Patel, a businessman living in Dubai, is working frantically to bring back his brother’s wife and three children, currently stuck in Bangalore.
“I am exploring the private jet option. It is a lot of money but if I have no other way of bringing them back, then I will go for it,” he said.
After the UAE shut its airspace to curb the spread of coronavirus in March last year, some residents raised the funds for seats on shared chartered planes that were permitted to fly to Dubai.
Patel paid $10,500 to get his parents and niece to Dubai, nearly 20 times the cost of regular tickets.
“I waited for two months and finally hired a private jet for $42,000, the cost of which was shared by a few equally desperate residents,” he said.
Dozens of charter flights zipped passengers from India to Dubai in the days before the new ban, after all commercial seats were snapped up, and charter companies say demand has since surged.
A 13-seat jet flying from Mumbai to Dubai costs between $35,000 and $38,000, around 35 times the price of a regular ticket. Prices from other cities are even higher.
But as demand soars, operators have been scrambling to clarify rules around private planes landing in the UAE.
“Chartered flights need to get approval from the General Civil Aviation Authority and the foreign ministry to operate. But we do not know who is exempted to travel,” said Tapish Khivensra, CEO of Enthral Aviation Private Jet Charter.
Civil aviation has said UAE nationals, diplomats, official delegations and “businessmen’ planes” are excluded from the ban, provided passengers observe measures including a 10-day quarantine.
Long-term Dubai resident Purushothaman Nair said he was prepared to “spend a fortune” to return to the UAE.
“My wife and I came to India for just 10 days. We have to fly back to Dubai at any cost,” he told AFP.
“There are many people who are willing to pay up. How can people with business interests and big responsibilities in the UAE afford to stay away for a longer period?” said Nair, who works in the government sector.
“The fear of contracting the virus is a bigger worry.”
The less well-off are weighing the high cost against the risk of losing their livelihoods.
“If I cannot make it in a few weeks, my job is on the line. My employer is already putting pressure on me and asking me to travel to the UAE via other countries,” Jameel Mohammed told AFP.
Mohammed had not seen his young son for two years when he was granted leave in March.
He was thrilled at the prospect of a reunion but is now stranded in the southern state of Kerala.
“I can’t afford that kind of money. But if the choice is between losing my job and borrowing money, I will do the latter and fly back.”

Related

India COVID-19 surge hits new record as oxygen runs short
World
India COVID-19 surge hits new record as oxygen runs short

Amanat sees Saudi K-12 schools opportunity after $95m Taaleem stake sale

Amanat sees Saudi K-12 schools opportunity after $95m Taaleem stake sale
Updated 47 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Amanat sees Saudi K-12 schools opportunity after $95m Taaleem stake sale

Amanat sees Saudi K-12 schools opportunity after $95m Taaleem stake sale
  • Amanat sells stake sold to an undisclosed investor
  • Acute care and rehabilitation also seen as opportunity
Updated 47 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Amanat Holdings sees “tremendous opportunies” in the Saudi K-12 education market, its CEO disclosed on Thursday.
It follows the sale of of its 21.7 percent stake in UAE schools group Taaleem to an undisclosed buyer for 350 million dirhams ($95.3 million).
The sale generated a total cash return of 225 million dirhams, it said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.
Taaleem operates some of UAE's best known schools that include Dubai British School, American Academy for Girls and Raha International School.
The education-to-health care investor had built its stake in the company after initially acquiring a 16.3 percent holding in April 2016.
“Looking ahead, in line with our strategic roadmap to establish specialized platforms in both health care and education with operational capabilities, our investment mandate will remain focused on K-12 and higher education as well as specialized health care including post-acute care,” said Amanat CEO Mohamad Hamade.
In a later interview with Bloomberg TV, Hamade said he saw a “tremendous opportunity” in the Saudi K12 education market as well as in Egypt and the UAE.
Asked if the company was also interested in purchasing the UAE assets of NMC Health, the UAE’s largest hospital operator, he said: “We are always interested in good assets that create value for our shareholders.”

Topics: Education Health UAE

Related

Amanat boosts exposure to Saudi acute care market with $232m Cambridge Medical deal
Business & Economy
Amanat boosts exposure to Saudi acute care market with $232m Cambridge Medical deal

Saudi Arabia biggest Arab importer from Brazil as trade surges

Saudi Arabia biggest Arab importer from Brazil as trade surges
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia biggest Arab importer from Brazil as trade surges

Saudi Arabia biggest Arab importer from Brazil as trade surges
  • Saudi imports from Brazil worth $526.16 million in Q1
  • Imports of soy and maize posted record increases
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Brazil’s exports to the Arab region soared 22.5 percent year over year in volume amounting to $2.91 billion during the first quarter of 2021, SPA reported, citing figures released by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC).

Saudi Arabia imported $526.16 million of good from Brazil during the period, the most among Arab countries, the data showed. Bahrain came second at $406.36 million, followed by Egypt at $379.26 million and the UAE at $352.2 million.

Iron ore and food products such as sugar, poultry, beef and cereals topped Brazilian foreign sales to the Arab world in the first quarter with imports of soy and maize posting record-high increases.

Exports from the Arab world to Brazil stood at $1.31 billion in the first quarter of the year, reflecting a 11.2 percent increase from a year ago.

Topics: #brazil #saudi #trade

Related

Brazilian renewable energy sector offers opportunities for Saudis
Business & Economy
Brazilian renewable energy sector offers opportunities for Saudis
Brazil needs $10bn a year in aid for carbon neutrality by 2050
Business & Economy
Brazil needs $10bn a year in aid for carbon neutrality by 2050

Qatar expands fish farming as climate change affects sea stocks

Qatar expands fish farming as climate change affects sea stocks
Updated 29 April 2021
Reuters

Qatar expands fish farming as climate change affects sea stocks

Qatar expands fish farming as climate change affects sea stocks
  • Coral bleaching a concern in Gulf waters
  • Samkna fish farm produces 2,000 tons of fish annually
Updated 29 April 2021
Reuters

DOHA: Qatar plans to expand fish farming to meet growing demand for fresh fish in local markets and maintain stocks in offshore Gulf waters in the face of devastating climate change.
Although fish in the Gulf have generally adapted to higher water temperatures, the frequency and scope of coral reef bleaching in recent years suggest the region is at real risk of losing its bio-diverse ecosystem in the coming decades, said Pedro Range, Research Assistant Professor at Qatar University.
Global warming damaging to coral reefs, coupled with overfishing, could cause a 30 percent decline in future fish catch potential in Qatari waters by the end of the century, he said.
“In terms of climate change unfortunately the actions we can take on a local scale are irrelevant. What we can do is control local pressures that interact with climate change, in terms of controlling fishery stocks and habitat availability.”
Last November, Qatar launched its first offshore aquaculture project, using floating cages producing seabass.
The Samkna fish farm, located 50 km (30 miles) offshore from Qatar’s Ruwais region, produces 2,000 tons of fish annually.
“We have started an expansion plan to double our production capacity to 4,000 tons. We are obtaining permits for the expansion and building new cages,” said Mahmoud Tahoun, operations and development director for marine aquaculture at Al-Qumra, the company running the Samkna fish farm. “Five years from now, we expect to cover 60 percent of local demand.”
Fish farm production is supposed to prevent the depletion of fish stocks in offshore waters, where access is regulated by Qatari authorities. But Range said if that the broader international problem of excessive production of greenhouse gases that create climate change is not tackled, then none of the local fish-preservation efforts can be effective.
A University of British Columbia study in 2018 found that a third of marine species could become extinct in the Gulf by 2090 because of rising water temperature, changing salinity and oxygen levels, and human activities such as overfishing.

Related

Qatar to turn gas into fish food
Business & Economy
Qatar to turn gas into fish food

BitOasis gains regulatory approval for Abu Dhabi crypto exchange

BitOasis gains regulatory approval for Abu Dhabi crypto exchange
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

BitOasis gains regulatory approval for Abu Dhabi crypto exchange

BitOasis gains regulatory approval for Abu Dhabi crypto exchange
  • BitOasis plans to migrate operations to ADGM
  • Exchange will serve retail and institutional investors
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Dubai-based cryptocurrency platform BitOasis has gained regulatory approval from the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) as it prepares to launch the first licensed crypto exchange in the Middle East.

BitOasis is now authorized to operate a regulated multilateral trading facility and custody platform for virtual assets on the ADGM that will allow retail investors and institutions to trade cryptocurrencies with local currencies, it said in an emailed press release.

BitOasis, which currently offers all its services through its website, said it will eventually migrate its operations to ADGM. The company launched in 2015.

“ADGM has been instrumental in our journey, having granted the first In Principal Approval (IPA) for BitOasis in April 2019, and we look forward to launching under our regulatory licenses in due course subject to further regulatory approvals from the FSRA,” said Ola Doudin, CEO and co-founder of BitOasis.

Topics: #crypto #abudhabi

Related

Top 10 crypto coins you may never heard of graphic
Business & Economy
Top 10 crypto coins you may never heard of
Bitcoin sinks below $50,000 as cryptos stumble
Business & Economy
Bitcoin sinks below $50,000 as cryptos stumble

Latest updates

Uber to launch new services in Saudi Arabia later this year
Uber to launch new services in Saudi Arabia later this year
Al-Nassr face Al-Sadd in AFC Champions League decider
Al-Nassr face Al-Sadd in AFC Champions League decider
Destination Dubai: Jets in demand to escape India COVID surge
Destination Dubai: Jets in demand to escape India COVID surge
Amanat sees Saudi K-12 schools opportunity after $95m Taaleem stake sale
Amanat sees Saudi K-12 schools opportunity after $95m Taaleem stake sale
India coronavirus cases set new global record
India coronavirus cases set new global record

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.