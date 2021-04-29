Egypt to invest $7.5bn building the region’s largest petrochemical complex

CAIRO: Egypt has signed a contract to construct the largest petrochemical complex in Africa and the Middle East, at an investment cost of $7.5 billion.

A statement by the Egyptian Cabinet said that the complex, which will be built by the government-owned Red Sea National Refining and Petrochemical Company, will be located in the Ain Sokhna Industrial Zone of the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

The aim is to establish an industrial complex for refining and producing a range of petroleum and chemical products with added value such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polyester, bunker fuel.

The project is built over an area of 3.56 million square meters.

“The project contributes to Egypt occupying a distinguished position in the field of producing many petrochemical and petroleum products,” Tariq Al-Mulla, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, said.