Egypt to invest $7.5bn building the region’s largest petrochemical complex

DUBAI: The company behind Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion NEOM megacity project on Thursday revealed plans to develop an assembly plant to build up to 10,000 hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles a year.
The initiative is part of an agreement between US-based Hyzon Motors, an expert in the supply of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, and Saudi conglomerate Modern Industrial Investment Holding Group.
The trio will work together over the next 18 months to finalize plans and specifications for the new facility.
As part of the linkup, the partners plan to set up a new joint venture company – Hyzon Motors Middle East (ME) – which will focus on completing the project and distributing the Hyzon-branded zero-emission commercial vehicles throughout Saudi Arabia and the wider region.
Roland Kaeppner, executive director for hydrogen and green fuels at NEOM Co., said: “Partnering with Hyzon and Modern Group will expedite NEOM’s self-sufficiency ambitions and is a great opportunity to showcase hydrogen-electric applications that are complementary to battery electric solutions, in particular for heavy duty and long-range logistics.
“We see hydrogen as the most viable solution to power the world of tomorrow and this is further demonstration of our commitment to creating the world’s first net zero carbon, sustainable city.”
Craig Knight, chief executive officer and co-founder of Hyzon Motors, said: “Hydrogen is a key fuel to power global heavy duty commercial transport, liberating it from dependence on fossil fuels.
“This project is showing the way for resource-rich GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries to achieve the energy transition, and Hyzon’s partnership with Modern will help to make this a reality.”
NEOM, located in the northwest of Saudi Arabia, is committed to becoming fully sustainable, powering itself through the use of 100 percent renewable energy and with net zero emissions by 2030.
Green hydrogen will play a major part in this ambition and the city’s backers already have plans to invest $5 billion to build the world’s largest hydrogen production plant.