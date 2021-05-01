You are here

Somalia votes to cancel 2-year presidential term extension
Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, president of Somalia, attends the London Somalia Conference' at Lancaster House, May 11, 2017. (Reuters)
Reuters

MOGADISHU: Somalia's lower house of parliament voted unanimously on Saturday to cancel a controversial two-year presidential term extension it approved last month, a move that might defuse an armed stand-off in the capital Mogadishu.
The vote was broadcast on Somali television and came shortly after President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed addressed parliament and said he was directing his Prime Minister to spearhead preparations for the election.

Train derails in northern Egypt

Train derails in northern Egypt

  • This is the fourth train accident to occur in Egypt in recent weeks
A train has derailed between the two cities of Mansoura and Damietta in northern Egypt, the Egyptian Railways Authority has reported.

There are currently no reports of any casualties.  

 

Saturday’s derailment is the fourth accident on Egypt’s railway network

On March 26, a train smashed into another stationary train in Sohag province, killing 20 people and injuring 200 others.

Another 11 people died On April 18, in train accident in Toukh on the railway line from Cairo to Mansoura city -  98 people were injured.

And on April 15, two carriages of a Cairo-Mansoura train skidded off tracks near the Minya Al-Qamh station in the Nile Delta's Sharqiya governorate, injuring 15 passengers.

Yemen officials: Heavy flooding from seasonal rains kills 13

Yemen officials: Heavy flooding from seasonal rains kills 13

  • Fatalities were reported in the provinces of Sanaa, Ibb, Shabwa and Hodeida
  • Heavy rains also pelted the provinces of Aden, Taiz and Hadramawt
SANAA, Yemen: Floods swept through parts of Yemen amid heavy seasonal rains, leaving at least 13 people dead, including two children, security officials said Saturday.
Fatalities were reported in the provinces of Sanaa, Ibb, Shabwa and Hodeida, where it began raining late last month, the officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
Heavy rains also pelted the provinces of Aden, Taiz and Hadramawt, where flooding damaged houses and vehicles, they said. Rescuers managed to save some residents trapped in their cars.
Yemen’s National Meteorological Center issued statements in recent days warning Yemenis to stay away from flood ducts in affected areas and to take necessary precautions. Yemen’s rainy season runs from April through August.
Last year, flooding in Yemen left dozens dead and forced tens of thousands to leave their homes.
The Arab world’s poorest country is divided between Houthi rebels in the north and an internationally recognized government in the south. Both sides have been at war since the Iran-backed rebels swept across much of the north and seized the capital of Sanaa late in 2014.
Yemen is located at the southern corner of the Arabian Peninsula, overlooking the Red and Arabian Seas.

Crowds gather for Holy Fire ceremony at Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre

Crowds gather for Holy Fire ceremony at Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre

  • The Holy Fire ceremony, symbolising Jesus’s resurrection, is one of the most colorful spectacles of the Orthodox Easter season
  • Israel is mourning the death of 45 Jewish worshippers killed in a stampede overnight between Thursday and Friday
JERUSALEM: Orthodox Christians flocked to Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Saturday to celebrate the Holy Fire ceremony, gathering in far greater numbers than last year because coronavirus restrictions have eased.
The Holy Fire ceremony, symbolising Jesus’s resurrection, is one of the most colorful spectacles of the Orthodox Easter season, usually attended by many pilgrims.
This season’s religious holidays in the Holy Land, home to religious sites sacred to Christians, Jews and Muslims, have been overshadowed by tragedy.
Israel is mourning the death of 45 Jewish worshippers killed in a stampede overnight between Thursday and Friday at a religious festival in the north of the country.
With Jerusalem under lockdown last year’s Holy Fire ceremony was held in the near-empty church that is revered by Christians as the site of Jesus’s crucifixion, burial and resurrection.
“Last year it was a sad year,” said Rosaline Manees, a pilgrim from Jaffa who was among the 400 worshippers gathered at the church.
“This year is better, though not like other years as pilgrims from all over the world are not visiting the country. Today it is only us who live in the country. But, sure, better than last year.”
Israel’s swift vaccination drive has largely beaten back the pandemic in the past few months, allowing for restrictions on gatherings to be greatly eased as officials plan a resumption of international tourism in the coming months.
The Holy Fire ceremony typically draws tens of thousands of worshippers to an imposing grey edicule in the Holy Sepulchre that is believed to contain the tomb where Jesus lay 2,000 years ago.
Sunbeams that pierce through a skylight in the church’s dome are believed by worshippers to ignite a flame deep inside the crypt, a mysterious act considered a Holy Saturday miracle each year before Orthodox Easter Sunday.
Jerusalem’s Greek Orthodox Patriarch then lights a candle with the Holy Fire and disperses it to the faithful.

Japanese shipowner asks cargo owners to share Suez damage cost

In this March 30, 2021 file photo, the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, is seen in Egypt's Great Bitter Lake. (AP)
Japanese shipowner asks cargo owners to share Suez damage cost

  • The shipowner said earlier this month that it has been negotiating with Egyptian authorities over the demand for compensation
TOKYO: The Japanese owner of a massive container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week, halting billions of dollars in maritime commerce, is asking owners of the freight it is carrying to share the cost of the damages demanded by Egyptian authorities.
Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd. said on Friday that it has asked freight owners to share the damages in a deal known as a general average declaration. The damage sharing scheme is often used in maritime accidents covered by insurance.
The company said it has notified a number of the owners of the approximately 18,000 containers on the ship to assume part of the damages demand, estimated at about $916 million.
The shipowner said earlier this month that it has been negotiating with Egyptian authorities over the demand for compensation.
The ship, called the Ever Given, is being held at Great Bitter Lake, a wide stretch of water halfway between the north and south ends of the canal, for inspection and won’t be allowed to leave until the settlement is reached, Shoei Kisen said.
The company refused to disclose further details of the negotiations, including the amount covered by insurance and how much it is asking freight owners to share.
The Ever Given was on its way to the Dutch port of Rotterdam on March 23 when it slammed into the bank of a single-lane stretch of the canal about 6 km north of the southern entrance, near the city of Suez.
The ship’s 25 Indian crewmembers who are still on board are all in good health, the company said.
The ship has enough food, including fresh fruit and vegetables, and drinking water, the ship’s technical management company, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, said.

Gazan engineer behind Mars helicopter says visiting home is no small step

Elbasyouni has made an astonishing journey from Gaza to the US space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California. (AP)
Gazan engineer behind Mars helicopter says visiting home is no small step

  • In 2012 he was hired by a technology company that was developing electric aircraft
GAZA STRIP: An electronics engineer from Gaza, Loay Elbasyouni, had worked with the NASA team that made history this month by launching an experimental helicopter from the surface of Mars.
But he says an expedition to his hometown in the Gaza Strip, where posters celebrate his achievement, feels even farther away because of Israeli and Egyptian restrictions.
“When you deal with electrons and technology, you can calculate things and know their path,” he said from his home in Los Angeles. “When you deal with people and politics, you don’t know where things can go.”
The 42-year-old has himself made an astonishing journey from the hardscrabble town of Beit Hanoun near the heavily-guarded Israeli frontier to the US space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, where he worked as a contractor helping design the Ingenuity helicopter.
He left Gaza in 1998 to study in the US and has only returned once, for a brief visit in 2000 prior to the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, late that year. Some 6,000 Palestinians and 1,000 Israelis were killed in fighting, attacks and Israeli military operations before the violence ebbed in 2005.
As Gaza weathered one crisis after another, Elbasyouni pursued his studies in the US.
He struggled to afford tuition at the University of Kentucky, especially after the family farm was bulldozed. At one point he said he worked more than 90 hours a week at a Subway sandwich shop to make ends meet. He eventually transferred to the University of Louisville, where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering.
In 2012 he was hired by a technology company that was developing electric aircraft. Two years later, the company was contracted by NASA for the Mars helicopter project, and Elbasyouni was promoted to lead electronics engineer.
He spent six years working alongside other NASA scientists to develop the helicopter’s propulsion system, its controller and other key components.
The robotic helicopter he developed hitched a ride to Mars on the Perseverance rover, which was launched into space on a rocket in July. He said his feelings were “indescribable” when he watched it touch down on the surface of the red planet in February.
Elbasyouni followed every moment of the expedition, and nervously awaited any signal the helicopter was working once it was launched. When the first images reached Earth showing the helicopter taking flight, “I screamed in the middle of night and woke up everyone in the building,” he said.
Elbasyouni says he’s unlikely to visit anytime soon because of the travel restrictions. If he wanted to visit he would have to go through Jordan or Egypt, as Israel does not allow Gazans to fly in or out of its international airport.
In Jordan, he would have to wait for a special shuttle to take him from the Allenby Bridge crossing across the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Israel to the Erez Crossing with Gaza. The irregular shuttle only runs every few days. Each direction would require an Israeli permit, a process that can be complicated, time-consuming and uncertain.
Exit permits are usually only granted to patients seeking life-saving medical treatment or a small number of businessmen.
His other option would be to go through Egypt and try to enter Gaza through the Rafah crossing, which only opens sporadically. Egypt imposes its own restrictions on Palestinians, who must apply for travel permits.

