Who's Who: Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin, KSA's permanent representative to UNESCO

Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin
Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin, KSA's permanent representative to UNESCO

Who’s Who: Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin, KSA's permanent representative to UNESCO
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin was recently appointed chairman of the advisory council at the Government Youth Summit that will be held in Dubai in June, where she will focus on youth empowerment.

Princess Haifa also serves as a permanent representative of Saudi Arabia to the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The Kingdom became a member of UNESCO’s executive council in November 2019, and will remain so until 2023.

Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan has said that, during its membership, the Kingdom will seek to extend cooperation with all members of the executive council, as well as to preserve Arab culture and heritage, support innovation and technology for sustainable social development, and promote tolerance.

Princess Haifa received her bachelor’s degree in economics from King Saud University in Riyadh in 2000 and her master’s degree in science in economics with reference to the Middle East from the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London in 2007.

In 2009, she briefly took up a part-time role lecturing at King Saud University, before starting work with the United Nations Development Program. In 2013, she was promoted to the role of program analyst there, covering social development and human rights.

She joined the Ministry of Economy and Planning as the head of the sustainable development goals sector in 2016 and was appointed assistant deputy minister for sustainable development affairs in 2017.

She currently serves as the assistant deputy minister for G20 Affairs under the Ministry of Economy and Planning, a position she took up in 2018. That same year, she was a speaker at the Second Urban Planning Forum — a testament to her expertise in the empowerment of youth and human rights advocacy.

Topics: Who's Who Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin

Saudi cultural minister meets US official in Riyadh

Saudi cultural minister meets US official in Riyadh
Saudi Cultural Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan. (SPA)
Updated 02 May 2021
SPA

Saudi cultural minister meets US official in Riyadh

Saudi cultural minister meets US official in Riyadh
  • The Saudi minister commended the US side’s participation in the Noor Riyadh festival
Updated 02 May 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Cultural Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan on Sunday held a virtual meeting with the chargé d’affairs of the US Embassy in the Kingdom, Martina Strong.
During the meeting, they discussed aspects of cooperation in cultural fields between Saudi Arabia and the US, and the latest development in the bilateral cultural affairs in light of the deep-rooted friendship between the two countries.
The Saudi minister commended the US side’s participation in the Noor Riyadh festival.
Earlier, Prince Badr met virtually with the French ambassador to the Kingdom, Ludovic Pouille. During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of cultural cooperation between Saudi Arabia and France, especially the existing cooperation and future opportunities between the two sides in AlUla.
They also discussed international cultural exchange in the fields of arts and common humanitarian heritage.
The Saudi minister also met virtually with the ambassador of Sweden to Saudi Arabia, Niclas Trouvé. They discussed bilateral cultural cooperation and reviewed ways to enhance opportunities of cultural exchange between the two countries in various cultural fields. 

Topics: Saudi Cultural Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan

Saudi artist, Amazon launch debut Eid-themed gift card collaboration

Saudi artist, Amazon launch debut Eid-themed gift card collaboration
The collection offers Saudis the chance to send traditional ‘Eideyyahs’ (gifts of money) to loved ones digitally via Amazon.sa. Amazon is making efforts to highlight and showcase the work of local artists. (Supplied)
Updated 02 May 2021
Hala Tashkandi

Saudi artist, Amazon launch debut Eid-themed gift card collaboration

Saudi artist, Amazon launch debut Eid-themed gift card collaboration
  • New gifting experience to help citizens reach out to loved ones amid pandemic restrictions
Updated 02 May 2021
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: A Saudi artist has become the first person in the Kingdom to join forces with Amazon to release a series of new themed gift cards, featuring unique Saudi culture-inspired illustrations to mark the upcoming Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

The collection, which features designs created exclusively for Amazon by self-taught local artist Majd Shaker Jaha, offers Saudis the chance to send traditional “Eideyyahs” (gifts of money) to loved ones digitally via Amazon.sa.
Jaha, 21, told Arab News that she was honored to have been selected for the job by Amazon, and was happy that the company was making the effort to highlight work by local artists.
“Not a lot of global companies would do the same, despite the fact that there is so much talent in the region that deserves attention. So I’m grateful to Amazon for the opportunity to show that there is a lot of untapped talent in the Kingdom,” she said.
Ronaldo Mouchawar, vice president of Amazon Middle East and North Africa, said that the company was delighted to bring customers a new Eid gifting experience, especially during the strains of the pandemic, which could prevent many Saudis from seeing their loved ones in person.
“These cards offer a modern way to share the joy of this special occasion with loved ones, while capturing the essence of cherished local traditions,” he said. “Our collaboration with Majd is the first of its kind in the Middle East and for Amazon.sa, and comes as part of our commitment to supporting the brightest homegrown talents and celebrating the region’s rich culture.”

Majd Shaker Jaha says she was honored to have been selected for the job by Amazon, and was happy that platform was making the effort to highlight and showcase the efforts of local artists.

Jaha discussed her inspiration behind the designs, saying that she tried to find a balance between the traditional aspects of Saudi culture and her own personal style.
“I take inspiration from culturally significant and recognizable designs, like the decorations of traditional Saudi cookware or fabrics such as Shalky and Sadu, and play around with those. Maybe I’ll alter the colors, but I always try to maintain the integrity of the design itself,” she said.
Jaha advised young Saudi artists to continue to pursue their dreams, adding that there are plenty of opportunities for them to display their ability and that there is more than one way to be an artist.
“I think a lot of young artists think that they have to be super-famous painters who work on huge canvases and sell them for lots of money to be able to consider themselves artists,” she said, “but I want them to remember that there are opportunities everywhere, especially in the wake of Vision 2030 and the new mentality the Kingdom has toward the art scene.”
The gift cards can be purchased on both the Amazon.sa website or the app, which customers can pre-charge with the amount of their choice in just a few seconds. Recipients will receive electronic notifications with a claim code where they can choose to either add the amount directly to their Amazon account or apply the code directly during checkout when shopping. The cards are valid for up to 10 years.

Topics: Amazon Saudi artists

Mohammad Bahareth: Proud to be an advocate for dyslexia

Mohammad Bahareth: Proud to be an advocate for dyslexia
Mohammad Bahareth. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 02 May 2021
Ruba Obaid

Mohammad Bahareth: Proud to be an advocate for dyslexia

Mohammad Bahareth: Proud to be an advocate for dyslexia
  • You can get 300 percent more productivity from a person with dyslexia if you know how to manage him right
Updated 02 May 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Albert Einstein, Stephen Hawking, Leonardo da Vinci, Pablo Picasso, Mohammed Ali, George Washington, and Steve Jobs gifted the world with ideas and talent that made tremendous contributions to mankind. They also had something else in common — dyslexia.
Dyslexia is a learning difficulty that primarily affects the skills involved in accurate and fluent word reading and spelling. It is characterized by difficulties in phonological awareness, verbal memory and verbal processing speed.
Despite these challenges, dyslexics have excellent thinking skills in the areas of conceptualization, reason, imagination, and abstraction. According to renowned speech language pathologist and dyslexia specialist Devon Barnes, most people with the learning difficulty have average or above average intelligence at least.
In 2016, Mohammad Bahareth gave a TEDx speech in Jeddah. He was onstage, before 3,000 people, and talking about his learning disability. One he had hidden all his life.
Despite his fear of public speaking, he did it anyway. “Talking in front of 3,000 people, saying that I have a disability called dyslexia which nobody knew before, was a very liberating experience,” he told Arab News.
Bahareth (@mbahareth) is a bestselling author and dyslexia advocate. Born and raised in Jeddah, he is an accomplished entrepreneur and startup consultant.
He has become known in the Kingdom for his initiatives to raise public awareness about dyslexia, aiming to help others like him.
There was a book in Arabic about all the techniques and tools he used or tried over the years to overcome and manage daily dyslexia-related difficulties.
He gave lectures and TV interviews to raise awareness and launched dyslexia.sa to help Arab speakers better understand the condition. He collaborated with international and local foundations, specialists and parents.
Bahareth works to make trusted information and tools available on his website to help those with dyslexia improve their quality of life.
He wants to give dyslexics a better world by spreading public awareness, erasing misconceptions, and calling on government bodies to ensure people with dyslexia are given their rights.
A major reason behind this eagerness to make a change is his personal experience and the challenges that he faced. There was a lack of support and lack of recognition from authorities of dyslexia as a disability.
“We are unable to get legal and proper disability documentation from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, which is the government entity for issuing these documents,” he said.
The condition was usually underestimated as a disability because it lacked a physical aspect, leading to accusations he was seeking sympathy.
But public pity and sympathy is not what Bahareth wants. His end goal is to establish a specialist association in Saudi Arabia that can adequately diagnose and assist dyslexics.
Every person’s condition was different, said Bahareth. Some people were able to manage it, while others like himself had severe symptoms like involuntary compulsions and organ dysfunction due to the instability of electricity between both brain hemispheres.
The brain functions differently in dyslexics, so there needs to be better understanding in their educational and workplace environment to improve and support their performance, as well as allowing them to develop their strengths.
“You can get 300 percent more productivity from a person with dyslexia if you know how to manage him right. People with dyslexia usually use one side of the brain more than the other, so they are primarily creative and are not suitable for administrative work. Just imagine what people with dyslexia can do if they got the support they needed. We put about 600 times the effort needed to function as normal people do.”
The condition is regarded as neurobiological and genetic in origin, which means it is passed down in the genes and can run in families.
Bahareth was certain there were more dyslexic people in Saudi Arabia than many other countries in the world.
“We have a high rate of marriage within relatives, so this would result in a higher percentage than other countries.”
Dyslexia is absent from official statistics and reports related to learning disabilities and other disabilities because it is not officially recognized as a one yet.
He urged authorities to facilitate an integrated support system for dyslexics starting with recognizing the disability, which would help ensure they received the proper support in public places, the right treatment in educational institutions and the workplace, as well as legal and health protection.
He was disappointed with the current levels of awareness about dyslexia.
“We will raise awareness so that every parent knows how to deal with this disability and function with the best tools, devices, and techniques known to humanity.”

 I will do my best to reach this goal during my lifetime and ensure it will continue after my death.”
Saudi Arabia  has seen developments in disability care laws in recent years. It guarantees that people with disabilities can obtain suitable employment opportunities and education, ensuring their independence and integration in society.
But Bahareth said people with dyslexia were still waiting for authorities to pay attention to their demands and needs.
“The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development did not classify dyslexia as a disability, which is counterproductive and blocking all legal rights for people with dyslexia.”
This lack of recognition prevents dyslexics from getting special discounts and priorities in certain conditions, as well as insurance and support for special tools and utilities, assistance in airports, police stations, the courts, and other places.
“Nobody knows what we need to function or how to assist us. Many doctors here are confused about it. Some are classifying it under the psychology department, which is outdated. It should be organized with neurologists as it should be, like all other countries starting to realize that it is a neurological condition, with assistance from speech specialists when needed.”
Bahareth thanked the Saudi Food and Drug Authority for allowing dyslexia medication to be sold in the Kingdom. “Their response was fast and diligent. This has helped me and many others, and this is my hope that the support will increase for all people with dyslexia.”
Despite his many books in different fields and his busy career, Barareth is usually associated with dyslexia. But this association is not a problem for him.

“I am proud to be an advocate for dyslexia in Saudi Arabia. Within a few years, every person with dyslexia in Saudi Arabia will be proud that he has it. I know in my heart that people with dyslexia will give back to their country more than anyone. The next Saudi Einstein is born with dyslexia, and he might be an infant today, but I hope that I will be the person to guide him to change the world.”

Topics: Man with dyslexia

Saudi inspectors monitor COVID-19 rule violations

Saudi inspectors monitor COVID-19 rule violations
Municipalities in Saudi Arabia have stepped up efforts to ensure anti-coronavirus health measures. (SPA)
Updated 51 min ago
SPA

Saudi inspectors monitor COVID-19 rule violations

Saudi inspectors monitor COVID-19 rule violations
  • Eastern Province authorities carried out 1,333 inspection tours in a single day across malls, commercial centers and stores to monitor adherence to safety precautions
Updated 51 min ago
SPA

QASSIM: Municipalities throughout the Kingdom have stepped up efforts to ensure compliance with anti-coronavirus health measures in order to protect the public amid the pandemic.
During the third week of Ramadan, Qassim municipality carried out more than 16,000 inspection tours of premises, including health and food facilities.
Inspectors recorded 54 violations during the tours. Authorities will continue inspections around the clock through more than 400 observers and an additional team of volunteers.
Eastern Province authorities carried out 1,333 inspection tours in a single day across malls, commercial centers and stores to monitor adherence to safety precautions.
During the tours, 10 commercial facilities were closed, while 55 violators were issued penalties for ignoring health measures, which led to overcrowding and failure to use the Tawakkalna app.
Authorities urged members of the community to do their part in maintaining public health. 

Topics: Coronavirus

Saudi aid agency continues relief projects in Yemen

Saudi aid agency continues relief projects in Yemen
Saudi aid agency continues relief projects in Yemen. (SPA)
Updated 03 May 2021
SPA

Saudi aid agency continues relief projects in Yemen

Saudi aid agency continues relief projects in Yemen
  • KSrelief distributed 16 tons of Ramadan food baskets in Benin, benefiting 19,200 individuals, and continued to distribute Ramadan food baskets across a number of regions in Sudan
Updated 03 May 2021
SPA

HAJJA: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 9,195 cartons of dates to displaced and affected families in a number of directorates in Hajjah governorate, benefiting thousands of people.
KSrelief also distributed 13,500 cartons of dates to families in Aden governorate.
This comes within the framework of the relief and humanitarian projects provided by Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief, in various sectors for Yemenis in all governorates without discrimination.
Meanwhile, the Emergency Center for Epidemic Diseases Control in Hajjah governorate has continued providing treatment services, backed by KSrelief. During the period from April 8-14, the clinics received 1,213 people with various health conditions, providing 600 people with medication.
KSrelief also distributed 16 tons of Ramadan food baskets in Benin, benefiting 19,200 individuals, and continued to distribute Ramadan food baskets across a number of regions in Sudan. As many as 67 tons of food was distributed in one day to needy families in Sudan, benefiting 12,240 people.
The center has implemented 1,556 projects worth more than $5 billion in 59 countries, carried out in cooperation with 144 local, regional and international partners. 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

