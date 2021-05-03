You are here

  • Home
  • Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim is the new Saudi minister of economy and planning

Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim is the new Saudi minister of economy and planning

Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim is the new Saudi minister of economy and planning
Al-Ibrahim has been deputy minister of economy and planning since February 2018. (MEP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6cs6z

Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim is the new Saudi minister of economy and planning

Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim is the new Saudi minister of economy and planning
  • The minister also held several key roles at Saudi Aramco during his tenure there, including vice president of Aramco Development
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim has been appointed minister of economy and planning, SPA reported.
Al-Ibrahim has been deputy minister of economy and planning since February 2018 and was also the supervisor of the secretariat of the Council of Economic Affairs Development, and the project manager of King Salman International Complex for Marine Services and Industries in Ras Al-Khair for Commercial and Financial Affairs, Al Arabiya reported.
The minister also held several key roles at Saudi Aramco during his tenure there, including vice president of Aramco Development.
He is also the secretary of the board of directors of the National Development Fund, in addition to his membership of a number of councils and committees.
Several other key appointments across government organizations have also been announced.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy business

Related

Schlumberger-backed Arabian Drilling plans for Saudi IPO
Business & Economy
Schlumberger-backed Arabian Drilling plans for Saudi IPO
Saudi snack maker Fesh Fash lists on parallel market
Business & Economy
Saudi snack maker Fesh Fash lists on parallel market

Iraq to invest $3bn in Basra Gas Co. over five years

Iraq to invest $3bn in Basra Gas Co. over five years
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

Iraq to invest $3bn in Basra Gas Co. over five years

Iraq to invest $3bn in Basra Gas Co. over five years
  • The investment plan will provide about 2000 jobs during the construction period of the project
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

,RIYADH: Iraq plans to invest $3 billion in the Basra Gas Company over the next five years, the Iraqi News Agency reported on Monday.
“The aim is to increase gas production capacity by 40 percent as we seek to reach 1,400 million cubic meters of gas,” Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar told reporters.

“Basra Gas Company is currently in an excellent situation and there is a government commiment to provide the dues,” he said.
The investment plan will provide about 2000 jobs during the construction period of the project, the company said.
Iraq is also boosting its domestic cooking gas supplies, with the Basra Gas Company now accounting for 80 percent of supplies in the country.

Topics: Iraq gas

Related

Special Egypt amps up power link with Iraq via Jordan
Middle-East
Egypt amps up power link with Iraq via Jordan
18 Iraqis killed in multiple night-time extremist raids
Middle-East
18 Iraqis killed in multiple night-time extremist raids

Prospects fading, Turkey hopes lockdown rescues tourism season

Prospects fading, Turkey hopes lockdown rescues tourism season
Updated 03 May 2021
Reuters

Prospects fading, Turkey hopes lockdown rescues tourism season

Prospects fading, Turkey hopes lockdown rescues tourism season
  • Lockdown through mid-May in part to rescue season
  • Early season COVID-19 rise hits tourism bookings
Updated 03 May 2021
Reuters

Turkey’s tourism sector faces another lost season after a rapid coronavirus rise wiped out many early foreign bookings and prompted Russia, its top source of visitors, to halt flights and warn against travel this summer.
In a last-ditch move to cut infections and save the season, President Tayyip Erdogan last week imposed a lockdown through mid-May in part, he said, so that European countries did not leave Turkey behind as they re-open beaches, restaurants and travel.
The foreign cash that tourists spend is critical to offset Turkey’s heavy foreign debt, but revenues plunged 65 percent last year when the pandemic first hit.
The tourism minister told Reuters that 30 million foreigners could arrive this year, twice as many as last, if the lockdown succeeds in lowering daily COVID-19 cases to below 5,000 from near 30,000 in recent days.
But travel agents, associations and hotels said they fear this year will be little better than last after the virus wave briefly ranked Turkey second globally in new cases just as the season kicked off, before it dropped back to fourth.
Some Turkish and Russian agents see a difficult few months until August, when they say the Mediterranean and Aegean hot spots and historic sites in Istanbul and elsewhere could fill up again. Much will depend on last-minute bookings, they said.
“The lockdown decision will probably not be able to save the season” because it was taken too late, said Cem Polatoglu, general manager at Istanbul-based Andiamo Tour.
Even if the lockdown cuts daily coronavirus cases to below 5,000 by the end of May, as the government hopes, he said it takes time for countries to remove travel warnings “which means probably losing July too.”
Coronavirus cases topped 60,000 last month, leaving Turkey’s top five tourist sources — Russia, Germany, Britain, Bulgaria and Iran — with travel warnings in place.
Ankara said Moscow’s decision to halt most flights until June 1 blocked 500,000 tourists, compared to a total of 2.1 million Russians who came last year and some 6 million before the pandemic.
The flight ban could be extended. Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said last week Russian operators should not sell tours even after June 1 until authorities decide.
Yana Starostina, manager at Traveland agency in Moscow, said clients still want to go to Turkey but added she expects it won’t be possible until August.
Turkey’s foreign and health ministers are set to visit Moscow on May 12 to discuss travel.
Mediterranean tourist hubs are trying to lock in bookings despite a shifting map of travel warnings, local restrictions and vaccine rollouts.
Last week neighboring Greece lifted quarantine restrictions on more virus-free visitors, while Turkey will ditch virus test requirements for travelers from Britain, China, Ukraine and some others by mid-May.
Tourism accounts for some 12 percent of Turkey’s economy and was the hardest hit sector last year, even though virus-related curbs had been lifted by June.
Turkey’s current account deficit ballooned to $37 billion last year when tourists brought in only $12 billion, down from a record $35 billion in 2019.
Though arrivals were down 54 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, Tourism and Culture Minister Mehmet Ersoy said a sharp drop in coronavirus infections since April 21 was a hopeful sign that “drastic” lockdown measures were working.
“As of June 1, we will open the tourist season and if we can reduce the number of daily cases below 5,000, we maintain our target of 30 million tourists this year,” he told Reuters.
That sounds optimistic to others.
Polatoglu of Andiamo Tour expects only 6 million arrivals this year and said roughly half of Turkey’s 12,000 tour agents are already closed, many unable to repay government loans meant to ease pandemic fallout.
Bora Kok, sales manager at Bora Bora Boutique Hotel in Antalya on the Mediterranean, where tourism season usually starts in April, said the lockdown was overdue but welcome.
“If Russian tourists do not come, there will be serious bankruptcies and potential layoffs,” he said.
Erdogan’s government hopes the lockdown, a drive that has so far vaccinated 16 percent of the population, and a safe hotel certification program will propel last-minute bookings.
Aegean-based Peninsula Tours has had no more than 20 early reservations per day through March and April in its Dalaman region, compared to about 300 last year, said regional manager Ali Kirli. “Early booking has almost come to a halt.”
Turkish Hoteliers Federation Chairman Sururi Corabatir told Reuters: “We had hopes for 2021. But unfortunately the case numbers have not been at the desired levels.”

Topics: Turkey tourism

Related

Turkey tourism income slumps after attacks, coup
Business & Economy
Turkey tourism income slumps after attacks, coup

Saudi Arabia claws back No. 2 supplier status to India from US

Saudi Arabia claws back No. 2 supplier status to India from US
Updated 03 May 2021
Reuters

Saudi Arabia claws back No. 2 supplier status to India from US

Saudi Arabia claws back No. 2 supplier status to India from US
  • US slips to fourth place behind UAE among oil suppliers
  • India reported more than 300,000 COVID-19 cases on Monday
Updated 03 May 2021
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Saudi Arabia was India’s second biggest oil supplier again in March, after ceding the position for a month to the United States, which slipped to fourth place behind the United Arab Emirates, according to preliminary tanker arrival data obtained from shipping and industry sources.
Iraq remained the top oil supplier. India imported 4.39 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in March, about 12 percent more than the previous month but a decline of about 0.5 percent from a year earlier, the data showed. Overall India’s oil imports in fiscal year 2020/21 fell to a six year low of 3.97 million bpd as refiners cut crude processing after the spread of COVID-19 destroyed fuel demand, the data compiled by Reuters showed. The following table shows India’s imports by country. The imports include condensate.
India on Monday reported more than 300,000 new coronavirus cases for a 12th straight day. The new wave of the virus has already led to a drop in fuel sales in the world’s third-largest consumer in April.

Topics: energy Saudi Arabia US India

Related

Oil prices slip as pandemic takes toll on India’s fuel sales
Business & Economy
Oil prices slip as pandemic takes toll on India’s fuel sales

After the flour mills, Saudi Arabia said to mull grain silo privatizations

After the flour mills, Saudi Arabia said to mull grain silo privatizations
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

After the flour mills, Saudi Arabia said to mull grain silo privatizations

After the flour mills, Saudi Arabia said to mull grain silo privatizations
  • State-owned Saudi Grains Organization aims to start selling silo sites as soon as this year
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s biggest buyers of wheat and barley, is preparing to sell some of its grain silos, Bloomberg reported.
State-owned Saudi Grains Organization aims to start selling silo sites as soon as this year, according to people familiar with the matter. SAGO will seek bids from foreign and local firms, said the people. No decisions have been made and SAGO may retain the assets, they said.
Saudi Arabia has increased asset sales as it looks to open up and diversify the economy from oil.
SAGO has been a key part of the Kingdom’s privatization plans. In the past year, it sold all its flour mills to groups of local and international investors for about $1.5 billion. HSBC Holdings Plc advised it on all those transactions.
SAGO has 3.3 million tons of grain-storage space, according to its website. Saudi Arabia vies with China as the biggest importer of barley, buying about 6.9 million tons annually. It uses the grain mostly to feed sheep, camels and goats. It also ships in around 3 million tons a year of wheat, Bloomberg said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Agriculture

Related

Update Saudi COVID-19 travel insurance approved as EU moves closer to opening
Business & Economy
Saudi COVID-19 travel insurance approved as EU moves closer to opening
Saudi Islamic finance growth strong as social issuance set to rise: S&P
Business & Economy
Saudi Islamic finance growth strong as social issuance set to rise: S&P

EU executive recommends opening Europe to foreign travelers

EU executive recommends opening Europe to foreign travelers
Updated 03 May 2021
Reuters

EU executive recommends opening Europe to foreign travelers

EU executive recommends opening Europe to foreign travelers
  • The 27-nation bloc currently allows citizens of seven countries to come on holidays or for other non-essential reasons
Updated 03 May 2021
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The European Union’s executive recommended on Monday that foreign citizens fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those coming from countries with a good epidemiological situation be allowed to travel into the bloc without additional restrictions.
The 27-nation bloc currently allows citizens of seven countries to come on holidays or for other non-essential reasons and the European Commission’s proposal would expand that list.
“The (European) Commission proposes to allow entry to the EU for non-essential reasons not only for all persons coming from countries with a good epidemiological situation but also all people who have received the last recommended dose of an EU-authorized vaccine,” the executive arm said in a statement.
“This could be extended to vaccines having completed the WHO emergency use listing process. In addition, the Commission proposes to raise... the threshold related to the number of new COVID-19 cases used to determine a list of countries from which all travel should be permitted,” it also said, adding that should lead to the expansion of the list.
To limit the risk of importing new variants of the coronavirus, the Commission also offered a new “emergency break” that would allow introducing swift travel restrictions for countries where the health situation deteriorates sharply.
EU member states are due to start discussing the proposal on Tuesday. Their agreement is needed to put it into effect.

Topics: Europe EU tourism

Related

Update Saudi COVID-19 travel insurance approved as EU moves closer to opening
Business & Economy
Saudi COVID-19 travel insurance approved as EU moves closer to opening
Mamma Mia! Wizz Air offers $54 fares from Abu Dhabi to Greece
Business & Economy
Mamma Mia! Wizz Air offers $54 fares from Abu Dhabi to Greece

Latest updates

Iran cyber misinformation campaign takes aim at Scottish independence
Iran cyber misinformation campaign takes aim at Scottish independence
UK on course to ditch social distancing rule in June — PM Johnson
UK on course to ditch social distancing rule in June — PM Johnson
Havas PR Middle East rebrands, joins global network
Havas PR Middle East rebrands, joins global network
Iran threatens to kill brother of executed Olympic wrestler
Iran threatens to kill brother of executed Olympic wrestler
Lebanon’s security forces pursuing smugglers, says interior minister
Lebanon’s security forces pursuing smugglers, says interior minister

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.