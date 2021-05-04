You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai house prices stable for three months running - first time in five years

Dubai house prices stable for three months running - first time in five years

Dubai house prices stable for three months running - first time in five years
Real estate, long a growth engine in the UAE, was hit hard by the 2014 collapse in oil prices and has been in the doldrums for most of the intervening period. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/7jrwt

Updated 04 May 2021
Arab News

Dubai house prices stable for three months running - first time in five years

Dubai house prices stable for three months running - first time in five years
  • A slew of positive indicators have emerged from the UAE real estate sector in recent days and not just in Dubai
Updated 04 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai property prices have now been stable for three months on the trot - the first time that has happened in five years, notes Tellimer.
"Visa and ownership rules have no doubt moved in the right direction and may be underpinning the stabilization in completed real estate prices in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi," the research company said in a note to clients on Tuesday.
A slew of positive indicators have emerged from the UAE real estate sector in recent days and not just in Dubai.
It comes as the country ramps up its own growth targets and introduces business reforms aimed at making it more attractive to investors and residents.


"Ambitious as ever, the UAE economy ministry has released a target to double total GDP in the next decade. For the UAE to grow 7-8 percent every year on average would require all growth cylinders to fire: oil output and oil price, tourism, investment and construction, population, and productivity," Tellimer said.
Real estate, long a growth engine in the UAE, was hit hard by the 2014 collapse in oil prices and has been in the doldrums for most of the intervening period.
Now signs are emerging of a pickup in activity, especially in Dubai luxury property sales.
Dubai’s high-end real estate property sales almost doubled in March to 84 units sold – worth around 1.7 billion dirhams ($462.8 million) – compared to the previous month, according to real estate intelligence firm Property Monitor.
Positive real estate data has also emerged from the capital with around 3,850 real estate transactions completed in Abu Dhabi in the first quarter amounting to 11.5 million dirhams ($3.13 billion).
A continued recovery in the tourism sector is an important factor for both the health of the real estate sector and the wider economy.
"The major driver of non-oil growth in the short-term is tourism and while the UAE has done all it can to keep the sector alive, in terms of smart social distancing rules and the vaccinations program, it cannot control the most important factor, international travel restrictions," Tellimer said.

 

Topics: Dubai real estate Housing

Related

Flydubai reports $194m full year loss
Business & Economy
Flydubai reports $194m full year loss
Vaccination drive boosts Dubai luxury home sales graphic
Business & Economy
Vaccination drive boosts Dubai luxury home sales

Saudi E-commerce exceeds $66.6mn in first quarter of 2021

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt have led a boom in Arab world online shopping so far this year. (AFP/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt have led a boom in Arab world online shopping so far this year. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 32 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi E-commerce exceeds $66.6mn in first quarter of 2021

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt have led a boom in Arab world online shopping so far this year. (AFP/File Photo)
  • E-commerce accounted for 20 percent of the total commercial deals
Updated 32 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monsha'at) announced today that investments in e-commerce amounted to more than SR250 million ($66.6 million) in the first quarter of 2021.

It indicated that sales in 2020 exceeded SR22 billion, with a 26 percent increase in local e-commerce, Okaz paper reported.

Monshaat pointed out that e-commerce accounted for 20 percent of the total commercial deals.

The Authority announced there are upcoming deals, but values are not announced yet.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia e-commerce

Related

The coronavirus pandemic led to “drastic” changes in the e-commerce sector in the Middle East region, experts say. (Shutterstock/Illustrative)
Business & Economy
Pandemic caused ‘drastic’ shift in region’s e-commerce, say major retailers
Saudi Arabia’s family businesses get help to join e-commerce boom
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s family businesses get help to join e-commerce boom

Saudi Arabia cuts Q1 deficit, reaping benefits of fiscal measures

The Saudi government spent 212 billion riyals in the first three months of this year, a 6 percent annual reduction partly due to a significant cut in capital expenditure. (AFP/File Photo)
The Saudi government spent 212 billion riyals in the first three months of this year, a 6 percent annual reduction partly due to a significant cut in capital expenditure. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 39 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi Arabia cuts Q1 deficit, reaping benefits of fiscal measures

The Saudi government spent 212 billion riyals in the first three months of this year, a 6 percent annual reduction partly due to a significant cut in capital expenditure. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 39 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia reduced its budget deficit to 7.4 billion riyals ($1.97 billion) in the first quarter of the year, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, as the government reaps the benefits of consolidation measures introduced last year.

The kingdom, the Arab world's largest economy and the world's top oil exporter, cashed in 117 billion riyals in oil revenue in the first quarter - 9 percent below the first three months of 2020.

Total revenue however rose 7 percent annually, with a 75% increase in income from taxes boosting non-oil revenue by 39 percent year on year.

Saudi Arabia last year introduced measures such as a tripling of a value-added tax and removal of a cost of living allowance to replenish state coffers depleted by the coronavirus crisis and lower global demand for crude.

These steps helped it to contain a budget deficit which ballooned to over 11 percent of gross domestic product last year, according to International Monetary Fund estimates.

"The (Q1) data reflects the focus of the government to lower the fiscal deficit, both by raising VAT which supported non-oil revenue growth in yearly terms, and lowering expenditure," said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

"The higher oil price was also reflected in the quarterly increase in oil revenue," she said.

In the first quarter last year the budget deficit stood at roughly $9 billion.

The Saudi government spent 212 billion riyals in the first three months of this year, a 6 percent annual reduction partly due to a significant cut in capital expenditure - down by over 13 billion riyals year on year.

Military spending was also down by nearly 10 billion riyals.

Supported by a rebound in oil prices, Saudi Arabia's fiscal position looks on track to improve significantly this year.

The International Monetary Fund said this week it expects the kingdom to post a deficit of 4.2 percent of GDP in 2021 - which would be slightly better than Saudi budget forecasts.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia

Related

Vision 2030 reforms fuel Saudi recovery from coronavirus pandemic, IMF says
Business & Economy
Vision 2030 reforms fuel Saudi recovery from coronavirus pandemic, IMF says
Robots, AI could double size of Saudi economy to $1.6 trillion: Special report
Business & Economy
Robots, AI could double size of Saudi economy to $1.6 trillion: Special report

UAE PMI up in April to highest level in 21 months

UAE PMI up in April to highest level in 21 months
Updated 04 May 2021
Arab News

UAE PMI up in April to highest level in 21 months

UAE PMI up in April to highest level in 21 months
  • Employment fell for the third month in a row, however, contributing to a renewed increase in backlogs of work
  • Output charges increased for the first time in over two-and-a half years
Updated 04 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE non-oil private sector ticked higher in April to its highest since mid-2019, the latest IHS Markit PMI survey showed.
The index nudged up to 52.7 compared to 52.6 in March supported by a strong rise in new business volumes and a sharp expansion in output that were linked to a continued economic recovery from COVID19.
Employment fell for the third month in a row, however, contributing to a renewed increase in backlogs of work.
Output charges increased for the first time in over two-and-a half years. The mark-up was reportedly driven by rising input costs that reflected global raw material shortages and higher transport fees.
The index was above the 50.0 threshold for the fifth month running and at its highest level since July 2019.
The largest contributor to the headline PMI is the New Orders Index, which in April indicated a sharp increase in new business inflows.
Surveyed firms reported that market conditions had generally improved due the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines and strengthening business confidence.
Firms also saw a rise in new export orders, although the upturn was more modest than that of total sales, suggesting that demand growth was mainly domestic based.
“The UAE non-oil economy remains on the right track to a recovery from COVID-19,” said IHS Markit Economist David Owen.
“The rate of improvement in operating conditions was still below the 12-year survey average, reflecting further pandemic-related disruptions for a number of businesses and sectors,” he added.

Topics: UAE PMI

Related

UAE has the fastest mobile Internet in the world, Ookla data shows
Business & Economy
UAE has the fastest mobile Internet in the world, Ookla data shows
Arab world’s first electromagnetic compatibility labs launched in UAE
Corporate News
Arab world’s first electromagnetic compatibility labs launched in UAE

Etisalat appoints banks for international bond sale

Etisalat appoints banks for international bond sale
Updated 04 May 2021
Arab News

Etisalat appoints banks for international bond sale

Etisalat appoints banks for international bond sale
  • The sale would comprise two tranches for a period of 7 years and 12 years
Updated 04 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Etisalat, the UAE's largest telecom company has appointed banks to organize investor meetings ahead of a bond sale.
BNP Paribas, First Abu Dhabi (FAB), HSBC and Societe Generale were appointed to arrange calls with investors about euro-denominated bonds, Al Arabiya reported citing an investor document.
The sale would comprise two tranches for a period of 7 years and 12 years, the document revealed.
Etisalat said on Tuesday that it mandated banks to organize fixed income investor meetings, commencing May 4, 2021.

Topics: Telecom Etisalat

Related

UAE telcos Etisalat, du raise foreign ownership to 49%
Business & Economy
UAE telcos Etisalat, du raise foreign ownership to 49%
Etisalat’s Help AG to treble KSA workforce
Business & Economy
Etisalat’s Help AG to treble KSA workforce

Saudi Arabia to tap growing debt market to finance spending: S&P

Saudi Arabia to tap growing debt market to finance spending: S&P
Updated 04 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to tap growing debt market to finance spending: S&P

Saudi Arabia to tap growing debt market to finance spending: S&P
  • The Kingdom is banking on the increasing role of its debt and equities market in financing Vision 2030
Updated 04 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s debt capital market is expected to grow as the Kingdom doubles down on its Vision 2030 goals, S&P Global said.
The Kingdom is banking on the increasing role of its debt and equities market in financing Vision 2030, the report said, as it seeks to attract more foreign direct investments.
"We think banks will continue to play an important role in financing Vision 2030, but foresee an increased role for the local capital market," said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Timucin Engin in the report published Tuesday.
The private sector will also contribute significantly to Saudi Arabia’s funding of its ambitious plans, S&P said.


“We understand that an increased amount of the funding will be pushed off the central government and onto the balance sheets of government-related entities and broader private sector,” it added.
S&P also projects a gradual rise in the use of Saudi Arabian riyal-denominated issuance as the local market develops. The US dollar is currently the currency of choice for such bonds.
Saudi Arabia has recently increased the volume of riyal-denominated sukuk from key government-related entities.
Greater issuance could attract more foreign investors, S&P said, especially as they search for higher-yielding investments in a market environment with low interest rates.
The banking sector alone will be “unable to fill the need” of Saudi Arabia’s planned investments under the 2030 agenda, S&P said.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Debt market banking

Related

Update Saudi Aramco first quarter profit surges 30% to $21.7bn graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco first quarter profit surges 30% to $21.7bn

Latest updates

Egypt court upholds seizure of ship that blocked Suez Canal
Egypt court upholds seizure of ship that blocked Suez Canal
Mourinho looks for redemption at Roma after Tottenham failure
Mourinho looks for redemption at Roma after Tottenham failure
US calls for ‘immediate withdrawal’ of foreign forces from Libya
Saudi E-commerce exceeds $66.6mn in first quarter of 2021
Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt have led a boom in Arab world online shopping so far this year. (AFP/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia cuts Q1 deficit, reaping benefits of fiscal measures
The Saudi government spent 212 billion riyals in the first three months of this year, a 6 percent annual reduction partly due to a significant cut in capital expenditure. (AFP/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.