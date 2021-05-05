You are here

Jailed Iranian filmmaker could die if not released immediately, UN warns

Jailed Iranian filmmaker could die if not released immediately, UN warns
Filmmaker Mohammad Nourizad. (Creative Commons License/Wikimedia Commons/Diyarenoon)
Ephrem Kossaify

Jailed Iranian filmmaker could die if not released immediately, UN warns

Jailed Iranian filmmaker could die if not released immediately, UN warns
  • Organization’s human rights experts say that denying Mohammed Nourizad proper medical care may amount to torture
  • The 68-year-old was jailed after co-signing a letter calling for constitutional change and resignation of Iran’s supreme leader
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: UN human rights experts on Tuesday called on Iranian authorities to immediately release filmmaker and political activist Mohammed Nourizad.
They warned that his health, and life, is at risk if he is not given access to proper medical treatment, and said his case is emblematic of the situation many political activists face in detention in Iran.
“It is clear that Mohammad Nourizad is not in a medical state to remain in prison,” the UN’s special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, Javaid Rehman, and other experts said in a joint statement.
They cited the findings of the Iranian judiciary’s own Legal Medical Organization and other medical professionals that Nourizad’s health has deteriorated to the extent that denial of adequate medical care may amount to “torture and other forms of cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.”
“We are seriously concerned at the mistreatment of Mohammad Nourizad and his continued imprisonment for expressing his opinion,” they added.
The 68-year-old filmmaker was convicted in February 2020 on charges relating to an open letter he and 14 other activists signed in June the previous year calling for constitutional change and the resignation of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. All of the signatories were arrested.
Nourizad received several sentences, including seven and a half years in prison for “membership in an illegal group with the intention to disrupt national security,” and one and a half years for engaging with opposition groups in a “propaganda campaign” against the state.
While in detention, Nourizad has gone on hunger strikes and has also refused to take medications, most recently beginning on March 10 this year, to protest against his incarceration and the mistreatment of his family by the authorities. He has also reportedly attempted suicide while detained, and in February began to self-harm as a form of protest.
The UN experts said Nourizad has a diagnosed heart condition and has repeatedly lost consciousness in prison. Last month, after one such incident, he regained consciousness to find he was being injected with an unidentified substance without his consent. Officials have failed to respond to his request for an investigation into those injections and information about the substance.
The UN experts said that many people are detained in Iran merely for exercising their right of freedom of expression. They reminded the Iranian government that such detentions are clear violations of several of its human rights obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.
“We remain extremely disturbed by continued reports of detainees, including those imprisoned for exercising their human rights, being denied or unnecessarily obstructed from receiving adequate medical treatment or care,” the experts said.
“In extreme cases the denial of adequate treatment has resulted in death. The Iranian government and judiciary has an obligation to ensure that all detainees receive proper treatment as prescribed not only under domestic law, but also under its international human rights obligations and the Mandela Rules on the minimum standards for the treatment of prisoners.”

Netanyahu’s deadline to form government expires, rivals eyed

Netanyahu’s deadline to form government expires, rivals eyed
Netanyahu's deadline to form government expires, rivals eyed

Netanyahu’s deadline to form government expires, rivals eyed
  • Incumbent’s opponents to get chance to form coalition but no guarantee they can overcome political deadlock
  • Israel has held four inconclusive ballots in two years
JERUSALEM: Benjamin Netanyahu’s deadline for forming a new Israeli government expired early on Wednesday, with the country’s longest-serving prime minister having failed to break more than two years of political deadlock.
There was also no guarantee that, after the conservative incumbent was unable to assemble a new coalition, parties outside his caretaker government could bridge their differences and unseat him.
Netanyahu, 71, has been in office since 2009 and also served for three years in the 1990s. He has been fighting to hold the helm through four inconclusive elections since 2019 and is on trial for criminal corruption charges he denies.
With the midnight deadline having passed, President Reuven Rivlin can assign the coalition-building task to another member of parliament. That is widely expected to be Yair Lapid, 57, whose centrist Yesh Atid party placed second to Netanyahu’s Likud in the March 23 vote.
Netanyahu’s bloc of right-wing and Jewish religious parties failed to win a majority, but so did a camp aiming to oust him, which would have to include his right-wing rivals as well as traditional left-wing and centrist opponents.
Both sides have courted the support of parties representing Israel’s around 20 percent Arab minority, potentially giving them say over a Cabinet for the first time in decades.
Naftali Bennett, head of the ultranationalist Yamina party, has emerged as a kingmaker. Bennett, 49, has voiced a preference to join Netanyahu but said he would seek a partnership with the prime minister’s opponents to avoid a fifth election as Israel reopens its economy following a swift COVID-19 vaccination rollout and grapples with the challenges of Iran’s nuclear program.
A rotation deal in which Bennett and Lapid would alternate as prime minister has also been widely mooted.
Much of the impasse stems from Netanyahu’s legal troubles: Some prospective allies have pledged they would not serve under a prime minister who is on trial.
Should a new nominee tapped by Rivlin fail to put together a coalition within 28 days, the president can ask parliament to agree a candidate within three weeks. If it cannot, Israel will hold another election.
“We are 60 percent headed toward another election and 40 percent toward a new government,” Yoav Krakovsky, Kan public radio’s political affairs correspondent, forecast in a morning broadcast.

Kuwait foreign minister holds talks with Libyan officials

Kuwaiti Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah meets Mohammed Younes Al-Manfi, the chairman of the Libya Presidential Council in Tripoli. (KUNA)
Kuwaiti Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah meets Mohammed Younes Al-Manfi, the chairman of the Libya Presidential Council in Tripoli. (KUNA)
Kuwait foreign minister holds talks with Libyan officials

Kuwaiti Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah meets Mohammed Younes Al-Manfi, the chairman of the Libya Presidential Council in Tripoli. (KUNA)
  • Sheikh Ahmed met with chairman of the Presidential Council, the prime minister and foreign minister
  • He expressed Kuwait’s unwavering support for Libya
LONDON: Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a letter to Mohammed Younes Al-Manfi, the chairman of the Libya Presidential Council, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.
The letter, which was delivered by Kuwaiti Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, dealt with bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them in various fields. The Kuwaiti emir also extended an invitation to Al-Manfi to visit his country.
The Kuwaiti minister expressed his country’s unwavering support for Libya and all measures it takes to preserve its sovereignty, security and stability during a meeting with Libya Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba, as part of his official visit to Tripoli.
The foreign minister conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and his sincere wishes for success for the country and the Libyan people.
“They discussed the distinguished and close ties that bind the two countries and ways of developing them at all levels,” KUNA reported.
Sheikh Ahmed also met with his Libyan counterpart, Najla Mangoush, where they discussed relations between their two countries along with regional and international developments.

Biden and Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss Iran threat to region

Biden and Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss Iran threat to region
Biden and Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss Iran threat to region

Biden and Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss Iran threat to region
LONDON: President Joe Biden and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed discussed on Tuesday the threat posed by Iran, the White House said.

"They discussed regional and global challenges, including Afghanistan, the nuclear and regional dimensions of the threat posed by Iran, as well as the common quest for de-escalation and peace in the Middle East," the statement said.

Biden underlined the "strategic importance" of the UAE establishing relations with Israel last year and expressed his full support for expanding these arrangements.

They also agreed on the priority of working together to address conflicts, including the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

Egypt and Turkey to discuss steps needed to restore relations

Egypt and Turkey to discuss steps needed to restore relations
Egypt and Turkey to discuss steps needed to restore relations

Egypt and Turkey to discuss steps needed to restore relations
  • Senior Egyptian and Turkish officials to hold political talks to discuss bilateral relations and regional topics in Cairo
CAIRO: Egypt and Turkey are set to hold talks on restoring relations between both countries and other regional topics on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a statement issued by Egypt’s foreign ministry.
The discussions will take place between Hamdi Sanad Loza, Egypt’s Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, and Turkey’s Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Sadat Unal in Cairo.
According to the statement talks will discuss important steps required for normalization and bilateral relations between Egypt and Turkey and cooperation over regional topics.

French minister: Muslims are the main victims of radical Islam

French minister: Muslims are the main victims of radical Islam
French minister: Muslims are the main victims of radical Islam

French minister: Muslims are the main victims of radical Islam
  • ‘We need to prevent young people from enrolling into radical groups via social media,’ Marlene Schiappa says
  • Marlene Schiappa: ‘We must fight racism and prejudices, conveyed in particular by the extreme right movement in France’
PARIS: The first victims of radical Islam around the world are Muslims and this radical movement is an insult to French citizens of Muslim faith who observe their religion peacefully, according to Marlene Schiappa, French minister delegate in charge of citizenship.

Speaking to Arab News, she said: “Our objective will be to fight radical Islam by providing the locally elected with concrete tools to better control foreign funding and grants to associations, and thus counter hotbeds of separatism . . . we also need to prevent young people from enrolling into radical groups via social media, and falling prey to the Daesh propaganda.”

On April 11, the walls of the Avicenna Islamic Cultural Center in Rennes were covered with offensive tags against Muslims. Asked for her reaction to such Islamophobic acts committed in France, she said: “As the interior minister said, this is an insult to the country. In France, in 2021, we cannot condone the act of offending millions of innocent citizens who have no problems with the country as such. This is not my vision of France. I strongly condemn these acts, and I was very shocked by these outrageous tags.”

Talking about her visit to the Grand Mosque in Paris on April 12, she said: “I went to the mosque to meet the rector, Mr. Shems-Eddine Hafiz, on the eve of Ramadan. It was important for me to send a message of peace and solidarity to the French Muslim population, especially after the vile anti-Muslim tags that were inscribed on the site of a cultural center in Rennes.”

She added: “I had the pleasure of meeting dedicated women who are working to fight domestic, gender-based and sexual violence, and are helping their fellow citizens during these challenging times. This is a tough period for everybody.”

Explaining her position on the veil, she said: “I want to mention that a lot of incorrect things are already being said: No, the veil will not be banned in public spaces. It is false to say that the government is taking such a position, which only a few senators are in favor of. I am also aware of what’s going around about this issue, especially on social media,” she said.

“I am not in favor of banning the veil in the context of school trips, since I grew up in a city where most mothers wore the veil during these outings. If we prohibit the veil, we are effectively excluding a certain number of students’ mothers who are part of this country. This is not my goal. The notion of secularism applies to the state and to public services, but not to society per se, which is why secularism is a notion of neutrality intended for public services, and is a citizen’s choice.”

Asked about her assessment regarding the fight against radical Islam in France and the areas in which the government still has to work on, Schiappa said: “We have been working on the ground for three years, thanks to the action of the Cells for the Fight against Radical Islam and Community Withdrawal (CLIR). Since 2018, we have closed 559 institutions, and more than 22,000 inspections have been carried out throughout the territories as part of the CLIR. ”

She added: “Not one euro of public money, or of the French people’s money will go to the enemies of the republic. We must equip ourselves with tools on the ground to provide assistance specifically to the locally elected.”

The “draft legislation against separatism,” it is alleged, tends to scare the Muslim population living in France. Asked what she has to say to those who have reservations about this bill, she said: “We are working on this bill with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin with the aim of ensuring peace for Muslims, for all the French population.”

Asked how she views the progress of the female cause in the Arab world, she said: “I see the progress going in the right direction, equality between men and women being a fundamental value — moreover, protected in the charter of principles of Islam in France. We must carry on.”

On the integration of French people of Arab descent into French society, she said: “It is reassuring to observe that the majority of young people feel well integrated into French society. This is what a republic should be. We must fight racism and prejudices, conveyed in particular by the extreme right movement in France, and we should always keep in mind that the republic stands for equality, freedom and fraternity for all citizens. Secularism is the freedom to choose to believe or not to believe, without having to be worried about it, and therefore it is what protects us.”

Giving her Ramadan message to French Muslims, Schiappa said: “I would like to wish them a happy Ramadan. I also would like to convey the message that we are looking after them, the same way we do with all citizens living on French soil.”

