You are here

  • Home
  • ADNOC said to be close to hiring JPMorgan, FAB for drilling unit IPO

ADNOC said to be close to hiring JPMorgan, FAB for drilling unit IPO

ADNOC said to be close to hiring JPMorgan, FAB for drilling unit IPO
In 2018, when Baker Hughes bought a 5 percent stake in ADNOC Drilling, that deal valued the company at about $11 billion. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c24a9

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

ADNOC said to be close to hiring JPMorgan, FAB for drilling unit IPO

ADNOC said to be close to hiring JPMorgan, FAB for drilling unit IPO
  • ADNOC is looking to sell a minority stake in its drilling unit in a deal that could value the business at up to $10 billion
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) is close to hiring JPMorgan Chase & Co. and First Abu Dhabi Bank to help arrange the potential listing of its drilling business, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
ADNOC is looking to sell a minority stake in its drilling unit in a deal that could value the business at up to $10 billion, the people said, declining to be named because the matter is private.
In 2018, when Baker Hughes bought a 5 percent stake in ADNOC Drilling, that deal valued the company at about $11 billion.
The state energy firm has yet to award formal mandates, but the two banks are in pole position for a role on the IPO at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, the people said. ADNOC may also appoint additional advisers, they said.
ADNOC and JPMorgan declined to comment and FAB didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.
Alongside tapping new revenue sources, Abu Dhabi is looking to revive its dormant stock market by bringing in local or international investors.
Government entities such as ADNOC, Mubadala and ADQ have also been exploring different ways to raise cash for their owner.

Topics: ADNOC energy Oil

Related

ADNOC to explore potential of hydrogen market with India
Business & Economy
ADNOC to explore potential of hydrogen market with India
Abu Dhabi’s Adnoc and OCI said to hire banks for Fertiglobe IPO
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s Adnoc and OCI said to hire banks for Fertiglobe IPO

Oil jumps on steep drop in US crude stocks

Oil jumps on steep drop in US crude stocks
Updated 33 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

Oil jumps on steep drop in US crude stocks

Oil jumps on steep drop in US crude stocks
Updated 33 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices rose nearly 1 percent on Wednesday, extending overnight gains, after industry data estimated US crude stockpiles fell much more than expected last week reinforcing bullish views on fuel demand in the world’s largest economy.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures leapt 60 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $66.29 a barrel at 0130 GMT, after climbing to $66.45, its highest since March 8.
Brent crude futures jumped 58 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $69.46 barrel after touching a more than seven-week high of $69.64.
Both benchmark contracts rose nearly 2 percent on Tuesday ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group.
API figures showed crude stocks fell by 7.7 million barrels in the week ended April 30, according to two market sources. That was more than triple the drawdown expected by analysts polled by Reuters.
“This should provide some further immediate upside momentum for the market,” ING Economics analysts said in a note.
Traders are awaiting data from the US Energy Information Administration due on Wednesday to see if official data shows such a large drawdown.
“If confirmed by the EIA, that would mark the largest weekly fall in the official data since late January,” Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.
The rise in oil prices to nearly two-month highs has been supported by COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in the United States and Europe paving the way for pandemic lockdowns to be lifted and air travel to pick up.
So far that has more than offset a drop in fuel demand in India, which is battling a surge in infections.
“However, if we were to eventually see a national lockdown imposed, this would likely hit sentiment,” ING analysts said of the situation in India.
 

Topics: energy US Oil

Related

Oil rebounds to $66 ahead of OPEC+ meeting, India’s COVID surge weighs
Business & Economy
Oil rebounds to $66 ahead of OPEC+ meeting, India’s COVID surge weighs
Russian oil output rises 2% in April following OPEC+ deal
Business & Economy
Russian oil output rises 2% in April following OPEC+ deal

IMF: Economic reforms helped KSA rebound ‘quickly and decisively’

IMF: Economic reforms helped KSA rebound ‘quickly and decisively’
Updated 05 May 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

IMF: Economic reforms helped KSA rebound ‘quickly and decisively’

IMF: Economic reforms helped KSA rebound ‘quickly and decisively’
  • The IMF estimated that the Saudi gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by 2.1 percent in 2021 and by 4.8 percent in 2022
Updated 05 May 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) projection that the Saudi Arabian economy will rise by almost 5 percent next year, as a result of the Kingdom’s decisive handling of the coronavirus pandemic, has been welcomed by economic experts.

“The authorities responded quickly and decisively to the COVID-19 crisis. Reforms under Vision 2030 have played a key role in helping the economy navigate the pandemic,” the fund said. 

The IMF estimated that the Saudi gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by 2.1 percent in 2021 and by 4.8 percent in 2022, adding that “the economic recovery is ongoing, the unemployment rate has fallen, and consumer price inflation is easing.”

Fadhel Al-Buainain, a member of the Shoura Council, said the IMF statement reflected the success the Kingdom has achieved through the Vision 2030 economic reforms and reiterated the Saudi government’s success in managing the coronavirus crisis in terms of health and economic growth.

Al-Buainain, who is also a member of the board of directors of the Saudi Financial Association, described the accomplishment as commendable, especially in light of the fact that the global economic repercussions were enormous. Government support during the crisis, such as maintaining the liquidity of the banking sector, helped to provide low-cost financing for the private sector, he said.

“Vision 2030 has increased women’s employment rates, thanks to the government laws supporting women and encouraging their participation and engagement in the labor market. The government support for the business sector protected jobs as well,” he said.

Vision 2030 has increased women’s employment rates, thanks to the government laws supporting women and encouraging their participation and engagement in the labor market.

Fadhel Al-Buainain, Member of the Saudi Shoura Council

“The expectations showed that the non-oil sector will grow to 3.9 percent in 2021 and 3.6 percent the next year. This proves the efficiency and effectiveness of the economic reforms. The economic reforms will continue to bring positive and good results, as noted by the IMF statement, which is a neutral testimony that the reforms are effective and instrumental for achieving economic and financial sustainability,” he said.

Growth in the crucial non-oil sector is expected to return to positive territory of 3.9 percent this year and 3.6 percent next year, the IMF said. At the same time, GDP in the oil sector is also expected to be even more prominent next year, growing by 6.8 percent, as the production cuts of the OPEC+ producers’ alliance end and with many experts predicting a surge in crude prices.

Regarding Saudi women’s participation in the labor market, the statement commended the wide steps taken by the Saudi government, as estimates showed that the participation rate of Saudi women in the total workforce has increased by 13 percentage points to exceed 33 percent during the past two years.

Mohammed Al-Jadaan, minister of finance, said that the statement reaffirmed the success of the Kingdom’s government in achieving positive results and tangible successes during a challenging year for the whole world.

“Such results have been achieved despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuations in oil prices, sharp economic fluctuations, declining in global demand, receding growth and other challenges that the Saudi government has risen to,” he said.

Topics: IMF Saudi Arabia

Related

Vision 2030 reforms fuel Saudi recovery from coronavirus pandemic, IMF says
Business & Economy
Vision 2030 reforms fuel Saudi recovery from coronavirus pandemic, IMF says
Saudi Arabia supports IMF proposal to boost global reserves by $650bn
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia supports IMF proposal to boost global reserves by $650bn

Riyad Bank in partnership deal to launch KSA’s first nonprofit hospital

Riyad Bank in partnership deal to launch KSA’s first nonprofit hospital
Updated 05 May 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Riyad Bank in partnership deal to launch KSA’s first nonprofit hospital

Riyad Bank in partnership deal to launch KSA’s first nonprofit hospital
  • The bank is a leading financier and arranger of syndicated loans in the oil, petrochemicals and most of the Kingdom’s notable infrastructure projects
Updated 05 May 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Riyad Bank has signed an agreement with Bab Al-Khair medical services company to establish the Kingdom’s first nonprofit hospital.

An initiative of the Batterjee House for Community Service, the partnership with Bab Al-Khair forms part of the country’s efforts to strengthen the role of the private sector in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.

Subhi Batterjee, chairman of the board of directors of Batterjee House for Community Service, said that the hospital would be located in Makkah and construction was currently underway.

Officials at Batterjee House for Community Service, the charitable arm of the Batterjee family, hope the development will be the first of a series of non-profit hospitals in the Kingdom.

Riyad Bank is one of the largest financial institutions in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. Established in 1957, with a paid-up capital of SR30 billion. With more than 5,900 employees, the bank is among the Saudi organizations with the highest national employment rate of 94 percent.

Topics: Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia

Related

Riyad Bank profits drop 16% for year 2020
Business & Economy
Riyad Bank profits drop 16% for year 2020
Saudi Tourism Development Fund, Riyad Bank partner to launch SR2bn financing fund for tourism projects
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Tourism Development Fund, Riyad Bank partner to launch SR2bn financing fund for tourism projects

UK factory activity expands at fastest rate since 1994

UK factory activity expands at fastest rate since 1994
Updated 04 May 2021
Reuters

UK factory activity expands at fastest rate since 1994

UK factory activity expands at fastest rate since 1994
  • The PMI index for manufacturing activity rose to 60.9 in April from 58.9 in March, slightly above an earlier flash estimate of 60.7 and its highest reading since July 1994
Updated 04 May 2021
Reuters

LONDON: British manufacturing activity grew at the fastest pace in almost 27 years last month, amid supply chain delays and shortages of raw materials, as businesses tried to make up for ground lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

The IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing activity rose to 60.9 in April from 58.9 in March, slightly above an earlier flash estimate of 60.7 and its highest reading since July 1994.

New orders rose at the fastest pace since November 2013, and two-thirds of businesses expect production to be higher in a year’s time.

But the index was also lifted by lengthening delivery times and rising costs of raw materials — factors which sometimes indicate an imminent pickup but which are currently hampering growth.

“The sector remained beset by supply chain delays and input shortages ... which contributed to increased purchasing costs and record selling price inflation,” IHS Markit said.

Price pressures are on the radar of the Bank of England as it finalizes new forecasts and policy decisions ahead of their release on Thursday, though the central bank is likely to look through price rises caused by short-term disruptions.

A narrower measure of manufacturing output alone showed weaker growth than the broader activity index. Output grew faster in August when many manufacturers had not long reopened after Britain’s first lockdown.

Britain’s economy shrank by almost 10 percent last year — the biggest fall in output in more than 300 years — and even with rapid growth this year it may take until 2022 for it to regain its pre-crisis size, a slower rebound than the US.

Manufacturers are still dealing with the knock-on impact of COVID-19 disruptions which have increased shipping costs and led to shortages of key components such as microchips used for car electronics.

British firms also face greater friction trading with their EU counterparts due to trade barriers which came into force on Jan. 1 due to Brexit, though IHS Markit said this was proving less troublesome than feared.

Overall confidence rose to its highest in seven years.

“Optimism reflected expectations for less disruption related to COVID-19 and Brexit, economic recovery, improved client confidence and planned new product launches,” IHS Markit said.

Topics: UK factory PMI

Related

UK factory costs balloon at record pace
Business & Economy
UK factory costs balloon at record pace
British manufacturing activity slumps to nearly 3-year low
Business & Economy
British manufacturing activity slumps to nearly 3-year low

Saudi Arabia cuts Q1 deficit, reaping benefits of fiscal measures

The Saudi government spent 212 billion riyals in the first three months of this year, a 6 percent annual reduction partly due to a significant cut in capital expenditure. (AFP/File Photo)
The Saudi government spent 212 billion riyals in the first three months of this year, a 6 percent annual reduction partly due to a significant cut in capital expenditure. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 04 May 2021
Reuters

Saudi Arabia cuts Q1 deficit, reaping benefits of fiscal measures

The Saudi government spent 212 billion riyals in the first three months of this year, a 6 percent annual reduction partly due to a significant cut in capital expenditure. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 04 May 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia reduced its budget deficit to 7.4 billion riyals ($1.97 billion) in the first quarter of the year, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, as the government reaps the benefits of consolidation measures introduced last year.

The kingdom, the Arab world's largest economy and the world's top oil exporter, cashed in 117 billion riyals in oil revenue in the first quarter - 9 percent below the first three months of 2020.

Total revenue however rose 7 percent annually, with a 75% increase in income from taxes boosting non-oil revenue by 39 percent year on year.

Saudi Arabia last year introduced measures such as a tripling of a value-added tax and removal of a cost of living allowance to replenish state coffers depleted by the coronavirus crisis and lower global demand for crude.

These steps helped it to contain a budget deficit which ballooned to over 11 percent of gross domestic product last year, according to International Monetary Fund estimates.

"The (Q1) data reflects the focus of the government to lower the fiscal deficit, both by raising VAT which supported non-oil revenue growth in yearly terms, and lowering expenditure," said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

"The higher oil price was also reflected in the quarterly increase in oil revenue," she said.

In the first quarter last year the budget deficit stood at roughly $9 billion.

The Saudi government spent 212 billion riyals in the first three months of this year, a 6 percent annual reduction partly due to a significant cut in capital expenditure - down by over 13 billion riyals year on year.

Military spending was also down by nearly 10 billion riyals.

Supported by a rebound in oil prices, Saudi Arabia's fiscal position looks on track to improve significantly this year.

The International Monetary Fund said this week it expects the kingdom to post a deficit of 4.2 percent of GDP in 2021 - which would be slightly better than Saudi budget forecasts.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia

Related

Vision 2030 reforms fuel Saudi recovery from coronavirus pandemic, IMF says
Business & Economy
Vision 2030 reforms fuel Saudi recovery from coronavirus pandemic, IMF says
Robots, AI could double size of Saudi economy to $1.6 trillion: Special report
Business & Economy
Robots, AI could double size of Saudi economy to $1.6 trillion: Special report

Latest updates

ADNOC said to be close to hiring JPMorgan, FAB for drilling unit IPO
ADNOC said to be close to hiring JPMorgan, FAB for drilling unit IPO
Oil jumps on steep drop in US crude stocks
Oil jumps on steep drop in US crude stocks
More than 1.4 million liters of disinfectant used to clean Grand Mosque since start of Ramadan
More than 1.4 million liters of disinfectant used to clean Grand Mosque since start of Ramadan
Syria says Israeli missile attack kills 1 person, wounds 6
Syria says Israeli missile attack kills 1 person, wounds 6
IMF: Economic reforms helped KSA rebound ‘quickly and decisively’
IMF: Economic reforms helped KSA rebound ‘quickly and decisively’

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.