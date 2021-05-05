You are here

  • Home
  • Militants attack oil wells in northern Iraq oilfield, production operations not affected: Security, oil sources

Militants attack oil wells in northern Iraq oilfield, production operations not affected: Security, oil sources

Militants attack oil wells in northern Iraq oilfield, production operations not affected: Security, oil sources
Short Url

https://arab.news/8y4wp

Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

Militants attack oil wells in northern Iraq oilfield, production operations not affected: Security, oil sources

Militants attack oil wells in northern Iraq oilfield, production operations not affected: Security, oil sources
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

KIRKUK: Militants using bombs attacked two oil wells at an oilfield close to the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk on Wednesday, killing at least one policeman and setting off fires, the oil ministry said.

Industry sources said the attack had not affected production. A statement from the oil ministry did not comment on production.

The statement said one of the fires, at Well 177 at the Bai Hassan oilfield, had been put out and emergency teams were working to halt a second at Well 183.

The militants attacked a nearby security post during the assault, killing one policeman and wounding three others, security officials said.

One of the security officials said the attack on the post was meant to distract police and allow other militants to plant the bombs.

The last attack on Bai Hassan oilfield, which was claimed by Islamic State, was on April 17, when militants used explosives to attack two oil wells without causing significant damage.

Topics: Iraq

Iraq to enforce 10-day lockdown as authorities struggle with vaccine rollout

Iraq to enforce 10-day lockdown as authorities struggle with vaccine rollout
Updated 47 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

Iraq to enforce 10-day lockdown as authorities struggle with vaccine rollout

Iraq to enforce 10-day lockdown as authorities struggle with vaccine rollout
  • New case numbers spiked to over 8,000 per day last month, the highest they have ever been
  • Fewer than than 380,000 people have been fully vaccinated in the country of 40 million
Updated 47 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Iraqi authorities announced that a 10-day lockdown will be imposed in attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid a faltering vaccine roll-out.

Iraq’s cabinet on Tuesday decided in favour of the lockdown, which will take effect on May 12, following the recommendation of the Supreme Committee for Health and National Safety, state news agency INA reported.

The 10-day lockdown will mean that Muslims will observe the celebration of Eid Al-Fitr under a comprehensive curfew.

The announcement comes as apathy, fear and rumors kept many from getting vaccinated despite a serious surge in coronavirus infections and calls by the government for people to register for shots.

So far, fewer than than 380,000 people have been fully vaccinated in the country of 40 million.

The Health Ministry has cashed in on the campaign, publishing on its Facebook page the photo of al-Sadr getting the shot, saying his vaccination was meant to encourage all citizens to do the same.

Iraq received 336,000 new doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in late March and Iraqis above the age of 18 are qualified to get the jab. Last month, the first shipment of Pfizer doses arrived in the country, with 49,000 shots.

“All the vaccines that arrived in Iraq are safe and effective ... but until this moment, there are some citizens who are afraid of taking the vaccine as a result of malicious rumors,” said Ruba Hassan, a Health Ministry official.

The Health Ministry has introduced measures to push Iraqis to get the shots. They include travel restrictions for those unable to produce a vaccination card and dismissals of employees at shops, malls and restaurants. While the measures have led more people to seek out vaccinations, they have also confused and angered a still largely reticent public

Iraq has grappled with a severe second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. New case numbers spiked to over 8,000 per day last month, the highest they have ever been. The surge was driven largely by public apathy toward the virus. Many routinely flout virus-related restrictions, refusing to wear face masks and continuing to hold large public gatherings.

Daily rates have decreased in the last week, with 5,068 new cases reported on Monday.

(With AP)

Topics: Coronarivus COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca Sinopharm Pfizer

Related

Update Militants attack oil wells in northern Iraq oilfield, production operations not affected: Security, oil sources
Middle-East
Militants attack oil wells in northern Iraq oilfield, production operations not affected: Security, oil sources
Iraq health minister resigns over hospital fire
Middle-East
Iraq health minister resigns over hospital fire

UAE extends entry ban on travelers from India due to COVID-19

UAE extends entry ban on travelers from India due to COVID-19
Updated 05 May 2021
Arab News

UAE extends entry ban on travelers from India due to COVID-19

UAE extends entry ban on travelers from India due to COVID-19
  • The earlier suspension of travel between UAE and India was to be lifted on May 4
  • UAE nationals, diplomatic missions, official delegations, business planes and golden visa residency holders will be exempt from the ban
Updated 05 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority announced an extension of an entry ban for passengers traveling from India on Wednesday.

“NCEMA and Civil Aviation: Suspension of entry for travelers from India on all flights on national and foreign carriers, as well as for transit passengers coming from India, with the exception of transit flights traveling to the UAE and bound for India,” the authority tweeted.

UAE nationals, diplomatic missions, official delegations, business planes and golden visa residency holders will be exempt from the ban, NCEMA added.

Individuals who are under the exemption from the rule will have to present valid negative PCR tests no older than 48 hours before their flight, will repeat the PCR test at the airport, undergo a 10-day quarantine, and repeat the PCR test on the fourth and eighth day after arriving, the authority said.

The earlier suspension of travel between UAE and India was to be lifted on May 4.

India’s coronavirus deaths rose by a record 3,780 during the last 24 hours, a day after it became the second country to cross the grim milestone of 20 million infections after the United states, according to Reuters.

Daily infections rose by 382,315 on Wednesday, health ministry data showed, the report added.

Topics: United Arab Emirates India Coronavirus

Related

Oil prices slip as pandemic takes toll on India’s fuel sales
Business & Economy
Oil prices slip as pandemic takes toll on India’s fuel sales
Lifesaving oxygen aid arrives in India as death toll hits new record
World
Lifesaving oxygen aid arrives in India as death toll hits new record

Syria says Israeli missile attack kills 1 person, wounds 6

Syria says Israeli missile attack kills 1 person, wounds 6
Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jets fly over the Mediterranean Sea during an aerial show in Tel Aviv, Israel. (REUTERS)
Updated 05 May 2021
AP

Syria says Israeli missile attack kills 1 person, wounds 6

Syria says Israeli missile attack kills 1 person, wounds 6
  • Israel views Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier as a red line, and it has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group
Updated 05 May 2021
AP

DAMASCUS, Syria: Israel fired missiles toward northwest Syria early Wednesday, killing one person and wounding six, Syrian state media reported.
It was the first Israeli attack on Syria since a missile fired by Damascus struck deep inside Israel two weeks ago.
The missiles targeted the northwestern towns of Haffeh and Masyaf and struck a civilian plastic warehouse among other locations, state TV said. Syrian air defense units responded to the missile attacks, the report said, without giving further details.
Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.
Israel views Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier as a red line, and it has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group.
The missile attack at dawn Wednesday occurred nearly two weeks after Israel’s military said a Syrian missile that reached deep into Israeli territory and set off air raid sirens near the country’s top-secret nuclear reactor was the result of a misfire and not a deliberate attack.
The missile landed in southern Israel on April 22, prompting Israel to respond with airstrikes on the missile launcher and other targets in Syria.

Topics: Israel Syria

Related

Update Lebanese-Israeli maritime border talks last five hours
Middle-East
Lebanese-Israeli maritime border talks last five hours
Israel chief auditor announces probe in deadly stampede
Middle-East
Israel chief auditor announces probe in deadly stampede

Jailed Iranian filmmaker could die if not released immediately, UN warns

Jailed Iranian filmmaker could die if not released immediately, UN warns
Updated 05 May 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

Jailed Iranian filmmaker could die if not released immediately, UN warns

Jailed Iranian filmmaker could die if not released immediately, UN warns
  • Organization’s human rights experts say that denying Mohammed Nourizad proper medical care may amount to torture
  • The 68-year-old was jailed after co-signing a letter calling for constitutional change and resignation of Iran’s supreme leader
Updated 05 May 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: UN human rights experts on Tuesday called on Iranian authorities to immediately release filmmaker and political activist Mohammed Nourizad.
They warned that his health, and life, is at risk if he is not given access to proper medical treatment, and said his case is emblematic of the situation many political activists face in detention in Iran.
“It is clear that Mohammad Nourizad is not in a medical state to remain in prison,” the UN’s special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, Javaid Rehman, and other experts said in a joint statement.
They cited the findings of the Iranian judiciary’s own Legal Medical Organization and other medical professionals that Nourizad’s health has deteriorated to the extent that denial of adequate medical care may amount to “torture and other forms of cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.”
“We are seriously concerned at the mistreatment of Mohammad Nourizad and his continued imprisonment for expressing his opinion,” they added.
The 68-year-old filmmaker was convicted in February 2020 on charges relating to an open letter he and 14 other activists signed in June the previous year calling for constitutional change and the resignation of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. All of the signatories were arrested.
Nourizad received several sentences, including seven and a half years in prison for “membership in an illegal group with the intention to disrupt national security,” and one and a half years for engaging with opposition groups in a “propaganda campaign” against the state.
While in detention, Nourizad has gone on hunger strikes and has also refused to take medications, most recently beginning on March 10 this year, to protest against his incarceration and the mistreatment of his family by the authorities. He has also reportedly attempted suicide while detained, and in February began to self-harm as a form of protest.
The UN experts said Nourizad has a diagnosed heart condition and has repeatedly lost consciousness in prison. Last month, after one such incident, he regained consciousness to find he was being injected with an unidentified substance without his consent. Officials have failed to respond to his request for an investigation into those injections and information about the substance.
The UN experts said that many people are detained in Iran merely for exercising their right of freedom of expression. They reminded the Iranian government that such detentions are clear violations of several of its human rights obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.
“We remain extremely disturbed by continued reports of detainees, including those imprisoned for exercising their human rights, being denied or unnecessarily obstructed from receiving adequate medical treatment or care,” the experts said.
“In extreme cases the denial of adequate treatment has resulted in death. The Iranian government and judiciary has an obligation to ensure that all detainees receive proper treatment as prescribed not only under domestic law, but also under its international human rights obligations and the Mandela Rules on the minimum standards for the treatment of prisoners.”

Topics: Mohammad Nourizad Iran United Nations

Related

Update Biden and Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss Iran threat to region
Middle-East
Biden and Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss Iran threat to region
Update Swiss embassy employee in Iran dies in fall from high-rise
Middle-East
Swiss embassy employee in Iran dies in fall from high-rise

Netanyahu’s deadline to form government expires, rivals eyed

Netanyahu’s deadline to form government expires, rivals eyed
Updated 05 May 2021
Reuters

Netanyahu’s deadline to form government expires, rivals eyed

Netanyahu’s deadline to form government expires, rivals eyed
  • Incumbent’s opponents to get chance to form coalition but no guarantee they can overcome political deadlock
  • Israel has held four inconclusive ballots in two years
Updated 05 May 2021
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Benjamin Netanyahu’s deadline for forming a new Israeli government expired early on Wednesday, with the country’s longest-serving prime minister having failed to break more than two years of political deadlock.
There was also no guarantee that, after the conservative incumbent was unable to assemble a new coalition, parties outside his caretaker government could bridge their differences and unseat him.
Netanyahu, 71, has been in office since 2009 and also served for three years in the 1990s. He has been fighting to hold the helm through four inconclusive elections since 2019 and is on trial for criminal corruption charges he denies.
With the midnight deadline having passed, President Reuven Rivlin can assign the coalition-building task to another member of parliament. That is widely expected to be Yair Lapid, 57, whose centrist Yesh Atid party placed second to Netanyahu’s Likud in the March 23 vote.
Netanyahu’s bloc of right-wing and Jewish religious parties failed to win a majority, but so did a camp aiming to oust him, which would have to include his right-wing rivals as well as traditional left-wing and centrist opponents.
Both sides have courted the support of parties representing Israel’s around 20 percent Arab minority, potentially giving them say over a Cabinet for the first time in decades.
Naftali Bennett, head of the ultranationalist Yamina party, has emerged as a kingmaker. Bennett, 49, has voiced a preference to join Netanyahu but said he would seek a partnership with the prime minister’s opponents to avoid a fifth election as Israel reopens its economy following a swift COVID-19 vaccination rollout and grapples with the challenges of Iran’s nuclear program.
A rotation deal in which Bennett and Lapid would alternate as prime minister has also been widely mooted.
Much of the impasse stems from Netanyahu’s legal troubles: Some prospective allies have pledged they would not serve under a prime minister who is on trial.
Should a new nominee tapped by Rivlin fail to put together a coalition within 28 days, the president can ask parliament to agree a candidate within three weeks. If it cannot, Israel will hold another election.
“We are 60 percent headed toward another election and 40 percent toward a new government,” Yoav Krakovsky, Kan public radio’s political affairs correspondent, forecast in a morning broadcast.

Topics: Israel Benjamin Netanyahu

Related

Israeli president picks Netanyahu to try to form government
Middle-East
Israeli president picks Netanyahu to try to form government
Update Netanyahu’s favors were ‘currency’, prosecutor says as corruption trial starts
Middle-East
Netanyahu’s favors were ‘currency’, prosecutor says as corruption trial starts

Latest updates

Indian cricket legend lauds sport’s Saudi chief for promoting game in KSA, offers support for national team
India legend Mohammed Azharuddin has praised the chairman of the sport’s Saudi governing body, Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud, for his wide-ranging plans to promote the game in the Kingdom. (Twitter/@cricketsaudi)
French journalist says kidnapped by extremists in Mali: video
French journalist says kidnapped by extremists in Mali: video
Abu Dhabi’s Taqa returns to profit in first quarter
Abu Dhabi’s Taqa returns to profit in first quarter
Trump launches place to post ahead of Facebook board ruling on his ban
Facebook's independent oversight board was set for a momentous decision on the platform's ban of former US president Donald Trump. (AFP)
Saudi Electricity returns to profit after government fee canceled
Saudi Electricity returns to profit after government fee canceled

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.