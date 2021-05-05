RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the US exchanged SR75.6 billion ($20.2 billion) in goods during 2020, according to a report by the Saudi-American Business Council.
US goods exports to Saudi Arabia amounted to SR42 billion according to the Saudi-American Business Council.
The US remained the second largest source of goods imported by Saudi Arabia while Saudi Arabia remained the 24th largest export market for the US according to the report.
Saudi exports to the US reached SR33.7 billion in 2020 in total.
Saudi non-oil exports to the US increased by 3.5 percent despite the pandemic, with aluminum exports taking top spot, amounting to SR1 billion.
Saudi commodity exports to the US amounted to SR33.7 billion, with crude oil representing 84 percent of the total, Al Watan newspaper reported.
Aircraft and their spare parts exports topped the US exports list, with a total value of SR7.2 billion, reflecting 17 percent of all merchandise exports to Saudi Arabia.
Saudi-US goods trade reached $20.2bn in 2020
https://arab.news/zwqea
Saudi-US goods trade reached $20.2bn in 2020
- US goods exports to Saudi Arabia amounted to SR42 billion according to the Saudi-American Business Council
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the US exchanged SR75.6 billion ($20.2 billion) in goods during 2020, according to a report by the Saudi-American Business Council.