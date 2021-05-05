Dar Al Arkan offers Elie Saab haute homes in Riyadh

DUBAI: Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan is selling villas co-branded with Elie Saab, the Lebanese designer.
The villas will be located in its upmarket Shams Ar Riyadh project, the developer said in a statement on Wednesday. It did not disclose how much they would cost, when they would be built, or how many of them would be for sale.
The Shams Ar Riyadh project is located north of Riyadh, on the King Khalid Road, extending over an area of more than 5 million square meters
“Working with illustrious names in the fashion world, we will raise the standards of luxury property and position Riyadh as a preferred destination for the discerning,” said Ziad El Chaar, vice chairman of Dar Al Arkan.
Gulf developers have turned to fashion designers and sports personalities to help sell homes in a competitive marketplace. Dubai-based Damac teamed up with Roberto Cavalli to sell its “Just Cavalli” villas in its Akoya development in the emirate. Emaar has also tied up with Armani in the past to promote real estate developments.
