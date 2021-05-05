Nile dam ‘existential issue’ for Egyptians, envoy says

You are here

This picture taken on on May 3, 2021 shows an empty public garden along the bank of the river Nile at the town of Qanater Al-Khayreya north of Egypt's capital. (AFP)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Ambassador seeks Washington’s mediation support for Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia
  • Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam negotiations between the three countries have failed to reach a binding agreement
CAIRO: Motaz Zahran, Egypt’s ambassador to the US, has sought Washington’s support for the mediation process under the leadership of the African Union president, in order to reach a binding agreement on the rules for filling and operating the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) as soon as possible.

He said it will protect security and stability in the region and safeguard the US strategic interests with the three countries involved: Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia.

Ethiopia started building the dam, which is 1.8 kilometers in length, in 2011. However, Egypt fears the GERD will threaten its supplies of water from the River Nile. Sudan, meanwhile, is concerned about the dam’s safety and water flows through its own dams and water stations.

During a seminar at the American National War College, Zahran said Egypt will not be complacent about its water security, warning that unilateral management of the process of filling and operating the dam could result in the exacerbation of water poverty in Egypt.

He said it could magnify the negative effects of climate change in a manner that cannot be contained, causing massive environmental, social and economic damage.

Zahran also said the issue of Nile water in both Egypt and Sudan is too dangerous to be left to Ethiopia, due to its significant consequences for the people of the region.

Both Cairo and Khartoum stress the need to reach a binding and comprehensive deal that guarantees the rights and interests of the three countries.

Zahran said it was the successive Ethiopian administrations that deliberately pursued policies based on fueling Ethiopian public opinion regarding issues of Nile water and its internal trade. This came in an attempt to contain the internal tensions in Ethiopia, instead of seeking to reach a compromise that secures the common interest of the people of the region.

The ambassador said there was a solution on the negotiating table in Washington last year that would allow generating electricity as efficiently as possible from the dam, as well as guaranteeing Ethiopia’s right to establish future projects under the umbrella of international law. But the Ethiopian side was absent from the meeting to sign the agreement, given its preference for unilateral action without being bound by international law, and without any prior coordination or consultation regarding dam projects.

“This is the systematic policy pursued by Ethiopia with its various neighbors, which has caused Lake Turkana in Kenya to be on the verge of extinction, as declared by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization,” he said. “It also inflicts severe damage on the inhabitants of the Juba and Shabelle rivers in Somalia.”

Zahran stressed that Egypt cannot allow the repetition of such unilateral Ethiopian practices in the Nile Basin as well, and that this is an existential and fateful issue for the Egyptian people.

Negotiations between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia over the GERD have so far failed to reach a binding agreement.

Talks were held in early April in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kinshasa, with representatives from Cairo and Khartoum voicing their fears over the potential negative effects of the dam on the Nile and its dependents downstream.

CAIRO: The closing hours of Egyptian stores, malls and restaurants will be brought forward to 9 p.m. (1900 GMT) to help contain the coronavirus for two weeks from Thursday, straddling the last days of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and Eid celebrations, the prime minister said on Wednesday.
Large gatherings, such as weddings, and concerts will be banned over the same period and beaches and parks will be shut between May 12-16, Mostafa Madbouly said in a televised address.
The number of new coronavirus cases has been steadily rising in Egypt in recent weeks and officials have warned of infections spreading further as families meet during Ramadan, which ends next week, with Eid festivities to follow.
“As a government and as officials, we are deeply worried that citizens are not fully complying with health precautions... we are beginning to see that infections are happening on a familial scale, when one person gets sick (they infect) the whole family,” Madbouly said.
While Egypt imposed stricter measures at the start of the pandemic, closing its airspace and setting nightly curfews to curb the spread of the virus, it has remained largely open since June 2020.
“You have a responsibility not just for yourself but also your family,” he said, flanked by Health Minister Hala Zayed and other senior officials.
“We are at a critical stage,” he said.
Some venues including hotels have been required to operate at limited capacity, and Madbouly said authorities had fined 1.7 million people 50 Egyptian pounds ($3.20) each for not wearing masks in public.
The government said Eid Al-Fitr holidays, marking the end of the Muslim dawn-to-dusk fasting month of Ramadan, will run from May 12-16.
Worshippers will be allowed to perform Eid prayers at designated mosques where regular weekly Friday prayers are held.
The government has been rolling out a nationwide vaccination program since January, and Madbouly said approximately 1 million people had been vaccinated so far.
Egypt expects to receive 4.9 million doses of different types of coronavirus vaccines in May, the earliest of which will be a shipment of 1.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine due to arrive next week.
The health ministry reported 1,090 new cases and 60 more deaths as of Tuesday. Experts say official numbers likely only reflect a small fraction of COVID-19 cases in the country due to relatively limited testing and the non-inclusion of private test results.
($1 = 15.6200 Egyptian pounds)
(With Reuters and AFP)

LONDON: Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said on Wednesday “we will not allow anyone to undermine the security and stability of Kuwait.”
Speaking during his annual speech on the last ten day of Ramadan, the emir said cooperation between authorities is the basis for any national action.
“We adhere to the democratic approach and are committed to calm dialogue,” he added.
Sheikh Nawaf called on the country to avoid tensions that hinder the progress of development and to stand up against rumors being spread on social media platforms.
Sheikh Nawaf also called for the need to adhere to health precautions in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, and praised the work of medical staff.
More to follow...

TUNIS: Tunisia’s most powerful labor union rejects reported reforms proposed by the government as part of efforts to secure foreign financing, one of its most senior officials told Reuters on Wednesday.
A government delegation is in Washington for talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a possible $4 billion loan and reforms to eliminate subsidies and reduce the massive public sector wage bill.
On Tuesday, Reuters reported a government document laying out proposals such as encouraging voluntary redundancy on 25 percent pay, early retirement packages and offering staff part time work at 50 percent of full pay.
While the government has not yet formally commented on the details, union acceptance of any reforms is seen as important to its chances of securing the money it says it needs to finance both its debt repayments and this year’s fiscal deficit.
The UGTT has more than a million members and has proven able to mobilize significant opposition to previous governments through strikes, sit ins and pressure on political parties.
“These are unilateral measures that we did not discuss with the government and we were surprised when we read about the details,” UGTT deputy secretary general Sami Tahri said.
Last month, the government and UGTT said they had struck a deal on economic reforms that would allow Tunisia to start negotiations with the IMF for a loan program, but they did not reveal its contents and said details remained to be agreed.
Tahri said the government should focus on raising more revenue by targeting tax evasion rather than measures that he said would target state employees and renewed a UGTT demand to start negotiations on another public sector pay rise.
He said early retirement and other schemes to reduce the size of the state workforce would cause a decline in civil service performance and lead to an exodus of experienced staff, “exhausting the administration.”

LONDON: G7 foreign ministers concluded their first in-person talks in more than two years Wednesday, hitting out at China for human rights abuses and a crackdown on pro-democracy figures, and voicing concern about Russian aggression.
The club of the world's leading economies also called on Iran to release foreign and dual nationals who they said had been imprisoned arbitrarily, in a wide-ranging final communique after three days of meetings in London.

BEIRUT: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday he would carry a strongly worded message to Lebanese politicians when he visits Beirut on Thursday.
The minister said on Twitter that France would deal firmly with those blocking the formation of a new Lebanese government.
“We have taken national measures, and it is only the beginning".

