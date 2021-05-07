Greece to reopen beaches, museums after long lockdown

You are here

People sit in on a cafe terrace in the Monastiraki district of Athens in Greece that will reopen private beaches on Saturday and museums next week while travel restart May 15. (AP)
  • Museums are to reopen on May 14, a day before Greece officially launches its travel season
  • Government began in early April to relax lockdown restrictions originally imposed in November
ATHENS: Greece will reopen private beaches on Saturday and museums next week, health officials said Friday as the tourism-dependent country gears up for a May 15 travel restart.
Museums are to reopen on May 14 — a day before Greece officially launches its travel season — followed by reduced-capacity outdoor cinemas on May 21 and theaters on May 28.
The government began in early April to relax lockdown restrictions originally imposed in November by reopening most retail shops except malls.
This was followed by high schools reopening a week later, and by outdoor restaurants and cafes on May 3.
However, tourism operators do not expect major travel arrivals before July.
Last month quarantine restrictions were lifted for vaccinated or tested travelers from the EU and a small number of other countries including Britain and the United States.
The third wave of the pandemic hit Greece hard with the majority of the country’s more than 10,000 virus deaths occurring over the last few months.
The country has recorded over 350,000 cases of coronavirus in a population of 10.8 million.
Over 3.4 million vaccinations have been carried out, and over a million people have received their second dose.

Topics: Greece lockdown tourist beaches

WHO gives emergency approval to Sinopharm, first Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

WHO gives emergency approval to Sinopharm, first Chinese COVID-19 vaccine
Reuters

  • Sinopharm becomes the first COVID-19 shot developed by a non-Western country to win the WHO's backing
  • First time WHO has given emergency use approval to any Chinese vaccine for any infectious disease
Reuters

GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Friday it had approved a COVID-19 vaccine from China’s state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm for emergency use.
The vaccine, one of two main Chinese shots that collectively have already been given to hundreds of millions of people in China and abroad, becomes the first COVID-19 shot developed by a non-Western country to win the WHO’s backing.
It is also the first time the WHO has given emergency use approval to any Chinese vaccine for any infectious disease.
A WHO emergency listing is a signal to national regulators on a product’s safety and efficacy, and would allow the shot to be included in COVAX, the global program to provide vaccines mainly for poor countries.
The WHO has previously given emergency approval to COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and, last week, Moderna.

Topics: Sinopharm vaccine China WHO emergency use

UN must shoulder responsibility to resolve Israel-Palestine confict, Saudi envoy says

Abdallah Al-Mouallimi told Antonio Guterres that the Israel-Palestine issue was “central to the UN agenda since its inception.” (KSA Mission to UN/File Photo)
Abdallah Al-Mouallimi told Antonio Guterres that the Israel-Palestine issue was “central to the UN agenda since its inception.” (KSA Mission to UN/File Photo)
Ephrem Kossaify

Abdallah Al-Mouallimi told Antonio Guterres that the Israel-Palestine issue was “central to the UN agenda since its inception.” (KSA Mission to UN/File Photo)
  • Abdallah Al-Mouallimi also pressed Guterres on plans for finding peaceful solutions to conflicts in Syria, Yemen and Libya
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: It is time for the United Nations to shoulder responsibility in resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN said on Friday.

Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, speaking at the Secretary General selection dialogue, told Antonio Guterres that the issue was “central to the UN agenda since its inception,” and urged him to continue support and funding for United National Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

The Saudi envoy also pressed Guterres on plans for finding peaceful solutions to conflicts in Syria, Yemen and Libya.

“What are you planning to do so that peace in Middle East moves forward?” Al-Mouallimi asked the Secretary General.

He also asked Guterres, who is standing for reappointment as Secretary-General, how the UN planned to ensure the Middle East was an area free of nuclear weapons.

The Saudi envoy praised Guterres for achieving gender parity, but questioned him on geographical parity, pointing to the fact Arabs were underrepresented in senior leadership positions.

Al-Mouallimi also pressed the Secretary-General on plans to combat desertification and lack of water resources in Middle East.

More to follow…

Topics: UN Saudi Arabia Antonio Guterres Abdallah Al-Mouallimi

Gandhi warns ‘explosive’ COVID wave threatens India and the world

Gandhi warns ‘explosive’ COVID wave threatens India and the world
Reuters

  • Gandhi implored Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prepare for new lockdown and accelerate vaccination programme
  • India reported record daily rise in coronavirus cases 414,188 Friday, bringing the total for the week to 1.57 million
Reuters

BENGALURU: India’s main opposition leader Rahul Gandhi warned on Friday that unless the deadly second COVID-19 wave sweeping the country was brought under control it would devastate India and threaten the rest of the world.
In a letter, Gandhi implored Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prepare for another national lockdown, accelerate a countrywide vaccination program and scientifically track the virus and its mutations.
Gandhi said the world’s second-most populous nation had a responsibility in “a globalized and interconnected world” to stop the “explosive” growth of COVID-19 within its borders.
“India is home to one out of every six human beings on the planet. The pandemic has demonstrated that our size, genetic diversity and complexity make India fertile ground for the virus to rapidly mutate, transforming itself into a more contagious and more dangerous form,” wrote Gandhi.
“Allowing the uncontrollable spread of the virus in our country will be devastating not only for our people but also for the rest of the world.”
India’s highly infectious COVID-19 variant B.1.617 has already spread to other countries, and many nations have moved to cut or restrict movements from India.
British Prime Minister Boris said on Friday the government needed to handle very carefully the emergence of new coronavirus strains in India that have since started to spread in the United Kingdom.
Meanwhile tons of medical equipment from abroad has starting to arrive in Delhi hospitals, in what could ease the pressure on an overburdened system.
In the past week, India has reported an extra 1.5 million new infections and record daily death tolls. Since the start of the pandemic, it has reported 21.49 million cases and 234,083 deaths. It currently has 3.6 million active cases.
Modi has been widely criticized for not acting sooner to suppress the second wave, after religious festivals and political rallies drew tens of thousands of people in recent weeks and became “super spreader” events.
His government — which imposed a strict lockdown in March 2020 — has also been criticized for lifting social restrictions too soon following the first wave and for delays in the country’s vaccination program.
The government has been reluctant to impose a second lockdown for fear of the damage to the economy, though many states have announced their own restrictions.
Goa, a tourism hotspot on the west coast where up to one in two people tested in recent weeks for coronavirus have been positive, on Friday announced strict curbs from Sunday, restricting timings for grocery shops, forbidding unnecessary travel and urging citizens to cancel all gatherings.
While India is the world’s biggest vaccine maker, it is also struggling to produce and distribute enough doses to stem the wave of COVID-19.
Although the country has administered at least 157 million vaccine doses, its rate of inoculation has fallen sharply in recent days.
India vaccinated 2.3 million people on Thursday, the most this month but still far short of what is required to curb the spread of the virus.
India reported another record daily rise in coronavirus cases, 414,188, on Friday, bringing total new cases for the week to 1.57 million. Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 3,915 to 234,083.
Medical experts say the real extent of COVID-19 is likely to be far higher than official tallies.
India’s health care system is crumbling under the weight of patients, with hospitals running out of beds and medical oxygen. Morgues and crematoriums cannot handle the number of dead and makeshift funeral pyres burn in parks and car parks.
Infections are now spreading from overcrowded cities to remote rural villages that are home to nearly 70 percent of the 1.3 billion population.
Although northern and western areas of India bear the brunt of the disease, the south now seems to be turning into the new epicenter.
In the southern city of Chennai, only one in a hundred oxygen-supported beds and two in a hundred beds in intensive care units (ICUs) were vacant on Thursday, from a vacancy rate of more than 20 percent each two weeks ago, government data showed.
In India’s tech capital Bengaluru, also in the south, only 23 of the 590 beds in ICUs were vacant.
The test-positivity rate — the percentage of people tested who are found to have the disease — in the city of 12.5 million has tripled to almost 39 percent as of Wednesday, from about 13 percent two weeks ago, data showed.
Syed Tousif Masood, a volunteer with a COVID-19 resource group in Bengaluru called the Project Smile Trust, said the group’s helpline was receiving an average 5,000 requests a day for hospital beds and oxygen, compared with 50-100 such calls just one month ago.
“The experts say we have not yet hit the peak,” he said. “If this is not the peak, then I don’t know what will happen at the real peak.”

Irish Daesh bride wins case to appeal ban from UK

Lisa Smith, 38, traveled to Syria several years ago to allegedly become the second wife of British Daesh soldier Sajid Aslam. (Screenshot/YouTube)
Lisa Smith, 38, traveled to Syria several years ago to allegedly become the second wife of British Daesh soldier Sajid Aslam. (Screenshot/YouTube)
Arab News

Lisa Smith, 38, traveled to Syria several years ago to allegedly become the second wife of British Daesh soldier Sajid Aslam. (Screenshot/YouTube)
  • Lisa Smith served as a soldier before converting to Islam, traveling to Syria
Arab News

LONDON: An Irish woman alleged to be a so-called Daesh bride has won a court case which will let her challenge an exclusion order blocking her from entering the UK.

Lisa Smith, 38, traveled to Syria several years ago to allegedly become the second wife of British Daesh soldier Sajid Aslam, with whom she had a child.

Smith served as a soldier in Ireland’s Defence Forces before converting to Islam after her first marriage broke down.

She was housed in a refugee camp after the defeat of the terror group until she returned to Ireland in 2019, where she was arrested at Dublin Airport and arrested on suspicion of terror offenses.

She was also served with a notice by the UK Home Office that excluded her from entry to Britain on national security grounds.

Smith took her case to the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) in London, saying that she had ties to Northern Ireland and had significant family connections there.

While Smith claimed that her father was born in Belfast, the Home Office argued that her parents were not married when she was born, meaning she was not a British national.

The SIAC on Friday ruled in Smith’s favor and have now allowed her to appeal the decision, saying it was “discriminatory,” the Daily Mail newspaper reported.

Smith’s lawyer, Darragh Mackin, welcomed the ruling, adding that it was “significant” for the Good Friday Agreement.

“Today’s ruling is hugely significant for the upholding of basic human rights principles, which include the right to be free from discrimination,” he said. “The decision to exclude our client was discriminatory and contrary to the basic principles underpinning the Good Friday Agreement.

“As an Irish citizen who resides in a border town, it was always asserted that to restrict her from traveling across the border was unlawful and could not be stood over. We warmly welcome the court’s determination today, which will now reinstate our client’s basic rights to travel to Northern Ireland at her convenience.”

Smith is also facing an additional charge of terrorist financing, the commission heard, relating to an alleged offense in 2015 involving €800 ($970).

She has denied all allegations leveled against her, claiming that she “went to live in Syria” to “learn the teachings of the Qur’an.”

Topics: Ireland UK Syria Daesh

Italy approves extradition of Nice attack suspect

Italy approves extradition of Nice attack suspect
AFP

  • Endri Elezi, a 28-year-old Albanian, was arrested on April 21 on a warrant from France in the southern Italian town of Sparanize, north of Naples
  • Elezi is suspected of supplying weapons to the Tunisian Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel who rammed a truck into a crowd in the French city of Nice on July 14, 2016, killing 86 people
AFP

ROME: An Italian court has approved the extradition to France of a man implicated in the deadly Bastille Day attack in Nice in 2016, the AGI news agency reported.
Endri Elezi, a 28-year-old Albanian, was arrested on April 21 on a warrant from France in the southern Italian town of Sparanize, north of Naples.
He is suspected of supplying weapons to the Tunisian man who rammed a truck into a crowd in the French city of Nice on July 14, 2016, the Bastille Day national holiday, killing 86 people.
Elezi, known as “Gino,” is accused of providing Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel with an assault rifle, according to French judicial sources.
A court in Naples approved Elezi’s extradition to France late Thursday, AGI reported.
During the hearing, he denied the accusations, saying: “I have never sold or provided weapons and I don’t know any of the people involved.”
The Naples court did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation.
Elezi was among eight people ordered by the Paris appeals court in March to stand trial for their alleged role in the 2016 attack. The trial will not take place until 2022.
Bouhlel was shot dead by police at the wheel of the vehicle he drove through crowds on Nice’s waterfront, wounding more than 400 people.
The attack came less than a year after the deadly assaults in November 2015 that saw 130 people killed in bombings and shootings across Paris, including at the Bataclan concert hall.
Daesh claimed responsibility for the Nice attack, although prosecutors said there was no evidence that Bouhlel had sworn allegiance to the extremist group.

Topics: France Italy Nice truck attack Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel Endri Elezi

