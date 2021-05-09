DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's Almarai has acquired an additional stake in a bakery company.
Almarai, through its Western Bakeries Company unit, has bought an additional 15 percent stake owned by Olayan Financing Company in Modern Food Industry (MFI), which is known for its long shelf-life pastries under the brand name “7Days.”
The transaction totaled SR150 million ($39.9 million), according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.
A bumper year of sales and an increased focus on food security in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic is encouraging a wave of merger and acquisition activity across the booming regional food industry.
MFI was established in 2009 as a joint venture between Almarai and the Saudi conglomerate Olayan Group. It is known for its sales and manufacture of packed croissants, swiss rolls, and cake bars.
Last week Almarai said it planned to invest SR6.6 billion to expand its poultry business.
Almarai expands stake in bakery business in $40m deal
