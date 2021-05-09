You are here

  • Home
  • Almarai expands stake in bakery business in $40m deal

Almarai expands stake in bakery business in $40m deal

Almarai expands stake in bakery business in $40m deal
MFI was established in 2009 as a joint venture between Almarai and the Saudi conglomerate Olayan Group. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c6qpb

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Almarai expands stake in bakery business in $40m deal

Almarai expands stake in bakery business in $40m deal
  • A bumper year of sales and an increased focus on food security in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic is encouraging a wave of merger and acquisition activity
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's Almarai has acquired an additional stake in a bakery company.
Almarai, through its Western Bakeries Company unit, has bought an additional 15 percent stake owned by Olayan Financing Company in Modern Food Industry (MFI), which is known for its long shelf-life pastries under the brand name “7Days.”
The transaction totaled SR150 million ($39.9 million), according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.
A bumper year of sales and an increased focus on food security in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic is encouraging a wave of merger and acquisition activity across the booming regional food industry.
MFI was established in 2009 as a joint venture between Almarai and the Saudi conglomerate Olayan Group. It is known for its sales and manufacture of packed croissants, swiss rolls, and cake bars.
Last week Almarai said it planned to invest SR6.6 billion to expand its poultry business.

Topics: Almarai Bakery Food

Related

Almarai to invest $1.8bn in massive poultry expansion
Business & Economy
Almarai to invest $1.8bn in massive poultry expansion
Saudi food giant Almarai buys Bakemart in UAE, Bahrain
Business & Economy
Saudi food giant Almarai buys Bakemart in UAE, Bahrain

UAE-based Dana Gas profits jump on Kurdistan production

UAE-based Dana Gas profits jump on Kurdistan production
Updated 12 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

UAE-based Dana Gas profits jump on Kurdistan production

UAE-based Dana Gas profits jump on Kurdistan production
  • Overall revenues rose 9 percent to $106 million compared to a year earlier
Updated 12 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dana Gas, the UAE energy company, reported a 41 percent increase in first quarter profit to $24 million as it boosted production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq (KRI).

Overall revenues rose 9 percent to $106 million compared to a year earlier, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Sunday.
A reduction in finance costs also helped to boost the Abu Dhabi-listed company’s bottom line.
“In the KRI we are moving ahead with our expansion plans to significantly boost production,” said Dana Gas CEO Patrick Allman-Ward. “This will contribute positively to our top and bottom line.
Group production in the first quarter averaged 64,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), a 2 percent increase from a year earlier.
Growth was driven by the KRI, which grew by 9 percent to 35,300 boepd.
However production in Egypt declined by 5 percent to 29,050 boepd, which was more than offset by the increase in production in KRI.
In the KRI, Pearl Petroleum, the company consortium operated by Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum, fully resumed the expansion project at the Khor Mor field. The first gas train will add 250 million cubic feet per day of additional gas production to supply the local power stations, the company said.
The project construction work had been put on hold due to the COVID pandemic but is now on track for a new target start date of April 2023, after agreement to lift the ‘force majeure.’
Last month, Dana Gas announced its decision to retain and operate its onshore assets in Egypt and it is currently evaluating its Block 6 Concession Area for drilling an exploration well as soon as possible
Established in 2005, Dana Gas is the first and largest private sector natural gas company in the Middle East.

Topics: UAE Dana Gas

Related

First batch of Saudi oil derivatives arrives Aden
Saudi Arabia
First batch of Saudi oil derivatives arrives Aden
Renewables set to grow far faster than oil sector
Business & Economy
Renewables set to grow far faster than oil sector

US pipeline company halts operations after cyberattack

US pipeline company halts operations after cyberattack
Updated 08 May 2021
AP

US pipeline company halts operations after cyberattack

US pipeline company halts operations after cyberattack
  • The company transports gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and home heating oil from refineries primarily located on the Gulf Coast through pipelines running from Texas to New Jersey
Updated 08 May 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: A US energy company says a cyberattack forced it to temporarily halt all operations on a major pipeline that delivers roughly 45 percent of all fuel consumed on the East Coast.

Colonial Pipeline said the attack took place on Friday and also affected some of its information technology systems. The company transports gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and home heating oil from refineries primarily located on the Gulf Coast through pipelines running from Texas to New Jersey.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it hired an outside cybersecurity firm to investigate the nature and scope of the attack and has also contacted law enforcement and federal agencies.

“Colonial Pipeline is taking steps to understand and resolve this issue,” the company said in a late Friday statement. “At this time, our primary focus is the safe and efficient restoration of our service and our efforts to return to normal operation. This process is already underway, and we are working diligently to address this matter and to minimize disruption to our customers and those who rely on Colonial Pipeline.”

Oil analyst Andy Lipow said the impact of the attack on fuel supplies and prices depends on how long the pipeline is down. An outage of one or two days would be minimal, he said, but an outage of five or six days could causes shortages and price hikes, particularly in an area stretching from central Alabama to the Washington, DC area.

Lipow said a key concern about a lengthy delay would be the supply of jet fuel needed to keep major airports operating, like those in Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina.

The precise nature of the attack was unclear, including who launched it and what the motives were. A Colonial Pipeline spokeswoman declined to say whether the company had received a ransom demand, as is common in attacks from cyber criminal syndicates.

Ransomware scrambles a victim organization’s data with encryption. The criminals leave instructions on infected computers for how to negotiate ransom payments and, once paid, provide software decryption keys.
While there have long been fears about US adversaries disrupting American energy suppliers, ransomware attacks are much more common and have been soaring lately.

Mike Chapple, teaching professor of IT, analytics and operations at the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business and a former computer scientist with the National Security Agency, said systems that control pipelines should not be connected to the internet and vulnerable to cyber intrusions.

“The attacks were extremely sophisticated and they were able to defeat some pretty sophisticated security controls, or the right degree of security controls weren’t in place,” Chapple said.

Colonial Pipeline said it transports more than 100 million gallons of fuel daily, through a pipeline system spanning more than 5,500 miles.

The FBI and the White House’s National Security Council did not immediately return messages seeking comment. The federal Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Security Agency referred questions about the incident to the company.

Topics: US energy firms Cyberattack

Related

US pipeline giant digs in on North Dakota expansion
Business & Economy
US pipeline giant digs in on North Dakota expansion
Special New US energy secretary comes out fighting for renewables
Business & Economy
New US energy secretary comes out fighting for renewables

New funding rules to ‘revolutionize’ traditional Saudi banking models

New funding rules to ‘revolutionize’ traditional Saudi banking models
Updated 08 May 2021
Rashid Hassan

New funding rules to ‘revolutionize’ traditional Saudi banking models

New funding rules to ‘revolutionize’ traditional Saudi banking models
  • Regulations on open banking, crowdfunding platforms helping to modernize fintech sector
Updated 08 May 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s new rules on crowdfunding and open banking platforms will revolutionize traditional models and benefit financial technology (fintech) providers, developers, and corporate bank customers, an international expert has predicted.

Paul Kayrouz, head of fintech, blockchain, and emerging technology at global consultancy firm PwC Middle East, said traditional banks would need to think hard about their business models to remain relevant.

“Digital banking is here to stay. So, for these incumbents, they have to decide where they place themselves on this spectrum, to what extent they want to adopt digital banking and make strategic moves to have strong relationships with their customers,” he added.

Crowdfunding, a process whereby a large group of people invests small amounts of money to collectively fund a project, has been popular since the turn of the century and took off with the launch of platforms such as Kickstarter, in 2009.

According to database company Statista, in 2019 the global crowdfunding market was valued at $13.9 billion, and that figure was forecast to triple by 2026.

In January, the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) issued new regulations for debt-based crowdfunding in the Kingdom. The framework provided more opportunities for startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country to access capital and source funding to expand.

The rules provided a licensing structure for crowdfunding activities and outlined the minimum requirements for crowdfunding players wishing to enter the Saudi market, Kayrouz said.

FASTFACTS

• Crowdfunding is a process through which a large group of people invests small amounts of money to collectively fund a project.

• In 2019 the global crowdfunding market was valued at $13.9 billion, and that figure was forecast to triple by 2026.

• In January, the Saudi Central Bank issued new regulations for debt-based crowdfunding in the Kingdom.

He pointed out that the main benefit for SMEs was being able to raise funds and gain access to capital without having to give up a stake in their business to investors, a situation many smaller firms had been struggling within the Saudi market. The new regulations would also increase competition between venture capital (VC) organizations, and crowdfunding platforms themselves, he added, meaning improved interest rates and terms for startups.

“With the rise of these crowdfunding platforms the rules around these financial technologies may have a ripple effect on the VC ecosystem, therefore, other VCs will adopt some of these similar financial technologies,” Kayrouz said. In January, SAMA also issued its policy on open banking, enabling bank customers to securely manage their accounts, share their data with third parties, access bespoke financial products and services from the same platform, and experience smoother daily banking activities.

“Open banking is a global phenomenon, and each country has a different approach based on its market needs.

“For Saudi fintech providers and developers, this is really a big gain. The fintechs, or what we call the third-party providers, will have access to financial data that they do not have at the moment and, more importantly, access to it will be free of charge. This is really an evolution in the fintech space,” Kayrouz added.

He noted that besides technology benefits, customers would also be able to take advantage of additional products, not currently available, through open banking platforms.

As with all new forms of technology, he said that the rise of digital platforms would lead to some roles disappearing. But among new openings likely to emerge were know your customer roles, as organizations looked to incorporate new users quickly while making sure they were complying with global and regional regulatory requirements in doing so.

Topics: Saudi banking fintech

Related

Saudi banking sector gets off to a positive start in 2021, says KPMG
Business & Economy
Saudi banking sector gets off to a positive start in 2021, says KPMG
Update NCB and Samba mull mega merger as Saudi banking sector consolidates
Business & Economy
NCB and Samba mull mega merger as Saudi banking sector consolidates

General Motors sees Q1 sales surge in Saudi Arabia

General Motors sees Q1 sales surge in Saudi Arabia
Updated 08 May 2021
Rashid Hassan

General Motors sees Q1 sales surge in Saudi Arabia

General Motors sees Q1 sales surge in Saudi Arabia
  • General vans recorded a 203 percent year-on-year increase in sales
Updated 08 May 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: US carmaker General Motors (GM) last week reported that its global first quarter profit was $2.98 billion, 12 times what it was last year, despite a global shortage of computer chips affecting production. In the Middle East, sales for the quarter increased 15 percent year-on-year, but in Saudi Arabia the results were even more impressive, with triple-digit increases for some segments.

“We continue to maintain a strong position in the Saudi market, in part this is due to some strong vehicle launches throughout 2020,” Sajed Sbeih, managing director of GM’s commercial operations for Africa and the Middle East, told Arab News. “Overall, Saudi Arabia is the largest market for GM and alone it accounts for 19 percent of all our sales in compact SUVs across the region, up from just 4 percent last year. We also dominate in the full-size SUV segment.”

GM has operated in the Kingdom for around 90 years and currently has 85 sales outlets and 2,700 dealer employees across its three brands: Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.  In the compact SUV sector, Q1 sales in Saudi Arabia surged by 626 percent year-on-year. The medium-sized SUV segment was up 319 percent year-on-year, pickup trucks saw a 25 percent increase and general vans recorded a 203 percent year-on-year increase in sales. 

Sajed Sbeih

Like many sectors, the pandemic saw GM ramp up its digital platforms in the region to cater to the travel restrictions in place. 

“This was due to the massive efforts our dealer partners have and continue to perform, exceeding all expectations, especially in the Kingdom. We also quickly pivoted and accelerated our e-commerce platform, and the results have been very positive as many customers swapped to digital sales platforms,” Sbeih said.

Another clear trend in 2020 was the rise in demand for cleaner and greener options. 

“In December, GM announced a $27 billion investment in autonomous and electric vehicles (EVs) as well as a plan to launch 30 new EVs globally by 2025, and here we are just weeks later delivering on that promise in the Middle East with the Chevrolet Bolt EUV and GMC Hummer EV SUV,” Sbeih added.

GM also made regional inroads in the driverless sector. Last month, it signed an agreement with Dubai’s transport authority to operate its autonomous vehicles in the emirate by 2023. The move will make Dubai the first location outside the US to operate self-driving vehicles and the fleet will reach 4,000 vehicles by 2030.

A catalyst for the Kingdom’s automobile sector was the ban on women driving being lifted.

“Women were always involved in the purchasing process. In fact, some of our Chevrolet vehicles for example were already registered to women prior to the ban and, when the Cadillac XT4 was first introduced in 2019, it was a leader in its segment, witnessing exceptional sales results with women comprising 65 percent of owners in Saudi Arabia.”

Topics: General Motors Saudi Arabia

Related

General Motors plans to pull out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand
Business & Economy
General Motors plans to pull out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand
General Motors, workers union to continue talks on new labor deal
Business & Economy
General Motors, workers union to continue talks on new labor deal

Swiss brain disorder tech firm expands to Saudi Arabia

Swiss brain disorder tech firm expands to Saudi Arabia
Updated 08 May 2021
Arab News

Swiss brain disorder tech firm expands to Saudi Arabia

Swiss brain disorder tech firm expands to Saudi Arabia
  • MindMaze products have proved to be the best in the market, as validated by the leading US institutions in the field
Updated 08 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: MindMaze Healthcare, a Swiss technology company which specializes in treating brain disorders, is expanding into Saudi Arabia. MindMaze develops digital neurotherapeutics to help repair damage caused by strokes, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, and other neurological conditions.

It has also developed video games, which promote the development of high intensity therapeutic movements which help lead to the restoration of damaged brain functions. The Lausanne-based company has partnered with Saudi company Alkholi Medical. Founded in 1976 by Dr. Hamza Alkholi, it specializes in a variety of healthcare field, from importing medical devices to establishing and operating medical centers.

“MindMaze products have proved to be the best in the market, as validated by the leading US institutions in the field. Thanks to distributors and partners, we can reach more patients faster, so that people with neurological diseases all around the world can benefit firsthand from these proven engaging and immersive therapies, including from the comfort of their own home,” Jean-Marc Wismer, MindMaze’s chief operating officer, said in a press statement. “The partnerships collectively expand MindMaze’s international footprint, which should further solidify our leadership in brain health while contributing to our top line growth over the coming year and beyond,” the statement added.

Founded in 2012 by Tej Tadi, MindMaze has been valued at over $1 billion and has offices in Lausanne, Baltimore, London, Paris and Mumbai.

Topics: MindMaze Healthcare

Related

Swiss spooked by using debt to prop up economy
Business & Economy
Swiss spooked by using debt to prop up economy
Virtual Medical Academy enriching quality of healthcare
Corporate News
Virtual Medical Academy enriching quality of healthcare

Latest updates

Almarai expands stake in bakery business in $40m deal
Almarai expands stake in bakery business in $40m deal
UAE-based Dana Gas profits jump on Kurdistan production
UAE-based Dana Gas profits jump on Kurdistan production
Arab coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait
Arab coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait
UAE administers over 11 million COVID-19 vaccine doses
UAE administers over 11 million COVID-19 vaccine doses
China says remnants of Long March rocket landed in Indian Ocean
China says remnants of Long March rocket landed in Indian Ocean

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.