Saudi Arabia, Jordan hold talks on issues related to border crossings

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Jordan on Sunday held talks on ways to facilitate the passage of citizens of both countries through land and air crossings.
Jordanian Minister of Interior Mazen Al-Faraya met with the Kingdom’s ambassador to Amman Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, in the presence of the Jordanian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Nayef Al-Fayez.
Jordan on Tuesday reopened two border posts with Saudi Arabia and Syria after they were closed in August for nine months due infected coronavirus staff,
The two sides also discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, and issues related to security and police cooperation and ways to support and enhance them.
Al-Sudairi called for uniting efforts, especially in security aspects and the exchange of expertise, in order to achieve security and stability in both countries and the region.
The two sides agreed to continue coordinating and consulting, and to activate the partnerships in various fields.
