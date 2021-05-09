UAE’s TIME Hotels expansion plans to include new KSA hotels

RIYADH: TIME Hotels is set to nearly double its portfolio of properties by 2025, including new hotels in Saudi Arabia.

The UAE-headquartered hospitality company and hotel operator will reveal its plans to open eight new properties across the Middle East and the Indian Ocean over the next 18 months.

Mohammed Awadalla, CEO, TIME Hotels, said in a press statement: “We currently have 14 properties consisting of 1,465 keys in operation across the UAE and wider GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) with new additional properties opening this year in Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Saudi Arabia and Egypt…Our goal is to expand our portfolio to 30 properties by 2025.”

The company currently has one property in the Kingdom, in Dammam, but it will shortly take over the management of two boutique hotels in Riyadh, the TIME Elite Suites in Al-Muruj and the TIME Express Olaya Hotel in the Saudi capital’s Olaya district.

It also plans to open three hotels in the UAE: the 91-key TIME Moonstone Hotel Apartments in Fujairah; the 99-key TIME Burj Al-Saadah Hotel Apartments in Sharjah; and the four-star, 232-room TIME Asma Hotel, in Al-Barsha, Dubai.

This year will also see the opening of its first two hotels in Egypt: the five-star TIME Coral Resort Nuweiba in the Red Sea resort of Nuweiba and the four-star TIME Marina Hotel & Conference Centre near Al-Alamein on the Mediterranean coast.

The brand is also venturing outside the GCC with the opening next year of the TIME Phoenix Hill, its debut on the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius.