Eid Al-Fitr to begin Thursday after Saudi Arabia's moon sighting committee fail to see crescent

Eid Al-Fitr to begin Thursday after Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting committee fail to see crescent
Eid Al-Fitr celebrations will begin in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. (AFP/File photo)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Eid Al-Fitr to begin Thursday after Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting committee fail to see crescent

Eid Al-Fitr to begin Thursday after Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting committee fail to see crescent
  • Wednesday will be the 30th day of Ramadan
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting committee said the crescent of the month of Shawwal could not be seen from the Tamir observatory.
The Royal Court issued a statement saying the Supreme Court’s Crescent Department held a meeting on Tuesday evening, corresponding to Ramadan 29, according to the Umm Al-Qura calendar, to study and evaluate the sighting of the crescent moon for the month of Shawwal.
“Since the sighting of the crescent was not visible, the department decided that Wednesday will be the 30th day of Ramadan,” and that Eid Al-Fitr will start on Thursday, the statement said.
The Supreme Court extended greetings to King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi citizens and residents, and all Muslims on the advent of Eid Al-Fitr.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Eid Al-Fitr Moon sighting saudi royal court Ramadan Eid Al-Fitr 2021 Ramadan 2021

Saudi Arabia confirms 13 COVID-19 deaths, 999 new cases

Saudi Arabia confirms 13 COVID-19 deaths, 999 new cases
Updated 15 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia confirms 13 COVID-19 deaths, 999 new cases

Saudi Arabia confirms 13 COVID-19 deaths, 999 new cases
  • The Kingdom said 1,286 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • 8 mosques temporarily closed after some people tested positive for coronavirus
Updated 15 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 13 new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 7,098.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 999 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 428,369 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 9,169 remain active and 1,358 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 352, followed by Makkah with 260, the Eastern Province with 120, Madinah recorded 54 and Asir confirmed 50 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 1,286 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 412,102.

The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs temporary closed eight mosques in four regions after some people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed to 1,129 within 94 days, 1,114 of which have reopened after being sterilized.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 160 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.32 million.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives call from Bahraini counterpart, Omani sultan for Eid Al-Fitr

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives call from Bahraini counterpart, Omani sultan for Eid Al-Fitr
Updated 23 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives call from Bahraini counterpart, Omani sultan for Eid Al-Fitr

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives call from Bahraini counterpart, Omani sultan for Eid Al-Fitr
Updated 23 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a phone call on Tuesday from Bahrain’s King Hamad to extend greetings on the advent of the Muslim Eid Al-Fitr holiday.
King Salman also received a phone call from Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, congratulating him on Eid Al-Fitr.
King Salman also received a similar call from head of Chad’s Transitional Military Council Mahamat ibn Idriss.
The king reciprocated the sentiments, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Eid Al-Fitr, or Festival of Breaking the Fast, is celebrated by Muslims all over the world following the fasting month of Ramadan. It was announced earlier on Tuesday that Eid will start on Thursday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oman Bahrain King Salman Eid Al-Fitr King Hamad Sultan Haitham bin Tariq chad Mahamat ibn Idriss

Saudi foreign minister condemns Israel over Palestinian evictions, Al-Aqsa Mosque violations

Saudi foreign minister condemns Israel over Palestinian evictions, Al-Aqsa Mosque violations
Updated 19 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi foreign minister condemns Israel over Palestinian evictions, Al-Aqsa Mosque violations

Saudi foreign minister condemns Israel over Palestinian evictions, Al-Aqsa Mosque violations
  • Arab League angrily denounces Israel’s ‘excessive force’ in Gaza
Updated 19 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister on Tuesday condemned Israel’s attempts to evict Palestinians from their homes.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the illegal practices of Israeli forces, especially during Ramadan, represented a flagrant violation of international charters.

His comments came during an emergency session of the Arab League foreign ministerial council to discuss Israeli violations in occupied Palestinian territories.

Prince Faisal said the Kingdom condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa mosque by Israeli forces, violating the sanctity of worshippers, and attacks against the Palestinian people.

The Saudi foreign minister said the Kingdom “categorically rejects Israel’s plans and measures to evict Palestinians from their homes and impose sovereignty over their land.”

Saudi Arabia also condemned any unilateral measures violating international resolutions and undermining the chances of resuming the peace process.

Prince Faisal said: “The Kingdom stands with the Palestinian people, and supports all efforts aimed at reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, enabling the Palestinian people to establish their independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders agreement, with east Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative”

Saudi Arabia urges the international community to take steps to ensure Israel halts its violations, and to protect the Palestinian people, their sanctities and rights, he added.

The Arab League foreign minister’s council called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to proceed with a criminal investigation into war crimes committed by Israel against Palestinians.

It also called on the court to investigate the displacement of Palestinians from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and other occupied Palestinian areas. 

Weeks of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces flared up to an exchange of fire on Monday between Hamas in Gaza and Israel. The fighting continued on Tuesday, drawing international concern and condemnation of Israel.

The Arab League’s council of foreign minsters approved the formation of a committee comprising of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Palestine, Qatar, Egypt and Morocco.

The committee will communicate with members of the UN Security Council and other world powers to “urge them to take practical steps to stop the illegal Israeli policies and measures in Jerusalem.”

The foreign ministers strongly condemned the crimes committed by Israeli forces against unarmed Muslim worshipers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which escalated dangerously during Ramadan, and led to hundreds of worshippers being injured and arrested.

The statement also condemned the storming by Israel of Al-Aqsa, Islam’s third holiest site, saying that the attacks could ignite a cycle of violence that threatened regional and international security.

The council said it holds Israel responsible for the consequences of these crimes that violate UN resolutions and international law.

The ministers alo strongly condemned campaigns organized by Israeli settlers, and supported by the Israeli army and police, which aim to displace Palestinians from Jerusalem, including the families of the flashpoint Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

The council described the actions as an apartheid ethnic cleansing campaign, sponsored by the Israeli government.

It also strongly condemned the bombing and “excessive force” that deliberately targeted civilians in Gaza where at least 28 Palestinians have been killed. Two Israelis have been killed by rocket fire.

Topics: East Jerusalem violence Prince Faisal bin Farhan Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia condemns eviction, forced displacement of Palestinians in Jerusalem

Saudi Arabia condemns eviction, forced displacement of Palestinians in Jerusalem
Updated 11 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia condemns eviction, forced displacement of Palestinians in Jerusalem

Saudi Arabia condemns eviction, forced displacement of Palestinians in Jerusalem
  • Kingdom reiterated its support for the Palestinian people and rejected Israeli violations of their rights
  • The Organization of Islamic Cooperation held an emergency session
Updated 11 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reiterated that it rejects Israel’s violations of the rights of Palestinians, and strongly condemns its plans, and evacuation operations, for the forced displacement of families in East Jerusalem.
The Kingdom’s permanent representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Saleh Hamad Al-Suhaibani, said the Israeli violations flagrantly contravene the principles of international humanitarian law, and defy UN Security Council resolutions.
He added that the “Kingdom’s continued support for the Palestinian people stems from its deep belief in the importance of the just Palestinian cause, and the need to intensify international efforts to end this long-running conflict in order to restore their legitimate rights and establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.”
His comments came during an emergency session of the OIC, chaired by Niger — which currently holds the rotating presidency of the organization’s Foreign Ministerial Council — to discuss Israeli attacks on occupied Arab land, especially Jerusalem.
Al-Suhaibani said the Kingdom rejects and condemns Israeli plans and operations that aim to remove, forcibly, Palestinian families from their homes in Jerusalem and impose sovereignty, and the consequences this could have.
He also condemned “any unilateral measures and any Israeli violations of international legitimacy resolutions, and anything that undermines the chances of resuming the peace process and international efforts to achieve regional security and stability.”
Saudi Arabia will continue to defend the cause of the Palestinian people in regional and international forums, the foremost of which is the UN Security Council, he added.
“At a time when Muslims all over the earth are preparing to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr and complete the obligation of fasting with joy and pleasure, we find that our Palestinian brothers are being exposed to attacks and provocations by the Israeli occupation forces with the aim of carrying out evictions and forced displacement of Palestinians in Jerusalem,” said Al-Suhaibani.
“This is a flagrant violation of the principles of international humanitarian law, and UN Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2334 which affirms that east Jerusalem is Palestinian land, and the establishment of Israeli settlements on Palestinian lands constitutes a flagrant violation under international law and an obstacle to achieving permanent and comprehensive peace.”
Saudi Arabia reiterates its complete support for the Palestinian people, their legitimate rights and all efforts aimed at reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue in a way that enables them to establish an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 border agreement, with East Jerusalem as its capital, he added.
The Kingdom also calls on the international community to take immediate action to compel Israel to halt all practices that violate the rights of the Palestinian people, “who have suffered greatly and are still struggling to obtain their most important legitimate rights to establish security and safety, achieve economic growth, and improve their conditions,” Al-Suhaibani said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia East Jerusalem Sheikh Jarrah Organization of Islamic Cooperation Palestine Israel Jerusalem Saleh Hamad Al-Suhaibani

Saudi, Turkish foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Makkah. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Makkah. (SPA)
Updated 11 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi, Turkish foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Makkah. (SPA)
  • Prince Faisal and Cavusoglu agreed to hold regular consultations
Updated 11 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Tuesday held talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and his accompanying delegation at the foreign ministry’s regional office in Makkah.
During the meeting, which was also attended by Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji, they discussed relations between the two countries, and the most prominent regional and international developments, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
They agreed to “work on positive issues on our common agenda and to hold regular consultations,” Cavusoglu said, adding: “Our close cooperation will contribute to stability, peace and prosperity in the region.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Turkey Prince Faisal bin Farhan Mevlut Cavusoglu Waleed Al-Khuraiji

