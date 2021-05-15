Egypt sends ambulances to pick up wounded from Gaza

You are here

A Palestinian man walks past damaged vehicles in the aftermath of Israeli air strikes, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City on May 15, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 15 May 2021
Reuters

  • The ambulances entered Gaza at the Rafah crossing, which is otherwise closed for five days over the Eid Al-Fitr holiday
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt sent 10 ambulances into Gaza on Saturday to pick up casualties of Israeli bombardments for treatment in Egyptian hospitals, medical and security sources said.
The ambulances entered Gaza at the Rafah crossing, which is otherwise closed for five days over the Eid Al-Fitr holiday and the weekend and is due to reopen on Monday.
A further five ambulances have been deployed to enter Gaza later and three Egyptian hospitals have been readied to provide treatment, the sources and local health officials said.

Iran’s foreign minister cancels Austrian visit over Israeli flag

Iran’s foreign minister cancels Austrian visit over Israeli flag
Reuters

  • Mohammad Javad Zarif was supposed to meet Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg but had called off the trip
Reuters

ZURICH: Iran’s foreign minister canceled a visit with his Austrian counterpart to show displeasure that Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s government had flown the Israeli flag in Vienna in a show of solidarity, the Austrian foreign ministry said on Saturday.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was supposed to meet Alexander Schallenberg but had called off the trip, a spokeswoman for Schallenberg said, confirming a report in newspaper Die Presse.
“We regret this and take note of it, but for us it is as clear as day that when Hamas fires more than 2,000 rockets at civilian targets in Israel then we will not remain silent,” the spokeswoman said.
Hamas is the Islamist group that runs Gaza. Israel has pummeled Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants have launched rocket barrages at Israel in the worst escalation of violence in years.
In Tehran, foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told the semi-official news agency ISNA: “Mr Zarif did not consider the trip beneficial in these circumstances, and therefore the travel arrangements were not finalized.”
The dispute comes during talks in Vienna to try to revive a 2015 accord with western powers in which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program in exchange for relief from sanctions. Former US President Donald Trump abandoned the deal in 2018, prompting Iran to begin violating its terms.
Kurz, who is firmly pro-Israel, had called flying the Israeli flag over the federal chancellery on Friday a mark of solidarity amid the violent clashes. But Abbas Araqchi, who heads the Iranian delegation at the Vienna talks, criticized the move.
“Vienna is the seat of (nuclear watchdog) IAEA & UN, and (Austria) so far been a great host for negotiations,” Araqchi wrote on Twitter. “Shocking & painful to see flag of the occupying regime, that brutally killed tens of innocent civilians, inc many children in just few days, over govt offices in Vienna. We stand with Palestine.”

Israeli airstrike on Gaza home kills 10, mostly children

Israeli airstrike on Gaza home kills 10, mostly children
AP

  • Spiraling violence has raised fears of a new Palestinian ‘intifada’
AP

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip: An Israeli air raid in Gaza City killed at least 10 Palestinians, mostly children, early Saturday in the deadliest single strike since the battle with Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers erupted earlier this week. Both sides pressed for an advantage as cease-fire efforts gathered strength.
The latest outburst of violence began in Jerusalem and has spread across the region, with Jewish-Arab clashes and rioting in mixed cities of Israel. There were also widespread Palestinian protests Friday in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli forces shot and killed 11 people.
The spiraling violence has raised fears of a new Palestinian “intifada,” or uprising at a time when there have been no peace talks in years. Palestinians were set to mark Nakba (Catastrophe) Day on Saturday, when they commemorate the estimated 700,000 people who fled or were driven from their homes in what is now Israel during the 1948 war surrounding its creation. That raised the possibility of even more unrest.
US diplomat Hady Amr arrived on Friday as part of Washington’s efforts to de-escalate the conflict, and the UN Security Council was set to meet Sunday. But Israel turned down an Egyptian proposal for a one-year truce that Hamas rulers had accepted, an Egyptian official said Friday on condition of anonymity to discuss the negotiations.
Since Monday night, Hamas has fired hundreds of rockets into Israel, which has pounded the Gaza Strip with strikes. In Gaza, at least 139 people have been killed, including 39 children and 22 women; in Israel, seven people have been killed, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier.
Rocket fire from Gaza and Israel’s bombardment of the blockaded Palestinian territory continued into early Saturday, when an airstrike on a three-story house in a refugee camp in Gaza City killed eight children and two women from an extended family.
Mohammed Hadidi told reporters his wife and five children had gone to celebrate the Eid Al-Fitr holiday with relatives. She and three of the children, aged 6 to 14, were killed, while an 11-year-old is missing. Only his 5-month-old son Omar is known to have survived.
Children’s toys and a Monopoly board game could be seen among the rubble, as well as plates of uneaten food from the holiday gathering.
“There was no warning,” said Jamal Al-Naji, a neighbor living in the same building. “You filmed people eating and then you bombed them?” he said, addressing Israel. “Why are you confronting us? Go and confront the strong people!”
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Hamas said it fired a salvo of rockets at southern Israel in response to the airstrike.
A furious Israeli barrage early Friday killed a family of six in their house and sent thousands fleeing to UN-run shelters. The military said the operation involved 160 warplanes dropping some 80 tons of explosives over the course of 40 minutes and succeeded in destroying a vast tunnel network used by Hamas.
Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman, said the military aims to minimize collateral damage in striking military targets. But measures it takes in other strikes, such as warning shots to get civilians to leave, were not “feasible this time.”
Israeli media said the military believed dozens of militants were killed inside the tunnels. The Hamas and Islamic Jihad militant groups have confirmed 20 deaths in their ranks, but the military said the real number is far higher.
Gaza’s infrastructure, already in widespread disrepair because of an Israeli-Egyptian blockade imposed after Hamas seized power in 2007, showed signs of breaking down further, compounding residents’ misery. The territory’s sole power plant is at risk of running out of fuel in the coming days.

Iran’s judiciary chief declares candidacy for presidential election

Iran’s judiciary chief declares candidacy for presidential election
Reuters

  • Raisi is a mid-ranking cleric in Iran’s Shi’ite Muslim establishment
  • He has yet to officially register to run in the June 18 election
Reuters

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi declared his candidacy on Saturday for next month’s presidential election, which is seen as a test of the legitimacy of the country’s clerical rulers.
“I have come as an independent to the stage to make changes in the executive management of the country and to fight poverty, corruption, humiliation and discrimination,” Raisi was quoted as saying in a statement by local media.
Raisi, 60, a mid-ranking cleric in Iran’s Shi’ite Muslim establishment, has yet to officially register to run in the June 18 election.
Appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as head of the judiciary in March 2019, Raisi has emerged as one of Iran’s most powerful figures and a contender to succeed Khamenei.
He lost to Hassan Rouhani in the 2017 presidential election.
Earlier, former parliament speaker Ali Larijani registered his candidacy, hoping to secure backing from both moderates and hard-liners and bridge the gap between them.
The registration of Larijani, a former nuclear negotiator and adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was broadcast live on state television.
Saturday is the last day for candidates to sign up to run in the election.
The vote takes place amid rising popular discontent over an economy crippled by US sanctions re-imposed after Washington left a nuclear deal between Iran and major powers three years ago. This may dent the hopes of the nation’s clerical rulers for a high turnout.
After registration ends, entrants will be screened for their political and Islamic qualifications by the 12-member Guardian Council vetting body. Six of the members of the hard-line body are appointed by Khamenei.
President Rouhani cannot run again because of term limits.

Arab world expresses solidarity with Palestine amidst Israel bombardment

Arab world expresses solidarity with Palestine amidst Israel bombardment
Arab News

  • The Kingdom’s permanent representative at the UN met with the president of the General Assembly to highlight the recent Israeli attacks
  • Al-Mouallimi also met with the China’s permanent representative to the global body
Arab News

DUBAI: Several Arab states have expressed solidarity with Palestine amidst escalating violence in Sheikh Jarrah, Gaza and the West Bank due to Israel’s military operations against militants in the occupied territory.
Saudi Arabia for one is leading Arab group meetings at the UN regarding the situation between Palestine and Israel, state news agency SPA reported.
The Kingdom’s permanent representative at the UN Abdallah Yahya Al-Mouallimi met with the President of the General Assembly Volkan Bozkir to highlight the recent Israeli attacks, the report said.
Al-Mouallimi also met with the China’s permanent representative to the global body, the report added.
The UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan also expressed his concern over the escalating violence between Israel and Palestine.
“The UAE is alarmed by the escalating spiral of violence in Israel and Palestine. We express our condolences to all victims of the recent fighting, and join others in calling for an immediate cessation of violence and hostilities,” he said.
“The UAE calls on all parties to take immediate steps to commit to a ceasefire, initiate a political dialogue, and exercise maximum restraint.”
“The events of the past week have been a somber reminder of the urgent need for peaceful dialogue and reconciliation. We reflect on the promise that the Abraham Accords hold for current and future generations, to live with their neighbors in peace, dignity and prosperity,” his statement read.
Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during a telephone call between the two, also affirmed the right of the Palestinian people to establish their own state, Iraqi news agency INA reported.
“The two sides affirmed the right of the Palestinian people to establish their state on their land with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, and rejected the Israeli aggression,” the report added.
The Iraqi leader’s expression of support was reflected on the streets of Baghdad as residents, holding Iraqi and Palestinian flags, gathered to condemn the Israeli attacks against “defenseless Palestinians” and “the violation of Islamic sanctities in the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” the report added.
The Tunisian Presidency also issued a statement supporting Palestinians and their right to peace and an independent state.
The presidency denounced “the provocations and violations committed by the occupation forces in the precincts of the holy places and which have already caused several ‘innocent’ victims,” Tunisian state agency TAP reported.

Muscat allows reopening of businesses after Oman lifts COVID-19 movement ban

Muscat allows reopening of businesses after Oman lifts COVID-19 movement ban
Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: Muscat has allowed the resumption of commercial activities after the national task force handling the coronavirus pandemic in Oman has lifted the ban on movement of residents and vehicles.

However public health protocols remain in place, including a limited customer capacity inside business, a continued closure of gyms and sports clubs as well as delivery-only operations after 8:00 p.m.

All commercial activities and shops after 8:00 p.m. will operate without the entry of customers, while delivery and handling system is allowed. Customers can enter food stores throughout the day, while shopping malls, restaurants, shops, and cafes are allowed 50 per cent of customers until 8 p.m., a report from daily Times of Oman said.

Children below the age of twelve are not allowed entry into business establishments, the report added.

Oman’s Supreme Committee earlier issued new directives, effective May 15, which lifted movement restrictions, barred in-store customers between 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. and resumption of work in all government offices albeit in a 50 percent worker capacity.

