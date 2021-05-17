You are here

France to cancel $5 billion Sudan debt: Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat at the summit to support Soudan on Monday in Paris. (AP)
  • ‘France are in favour of an outright cancellation of our debt to Sudan’, Macron told an international summit on Monday
PARIS: France will cancel almost $5 billion in debt owed by Sudan to Paris as part of efforts to help the country in its transition to democracy after the ousting of authoritarian leader Omar al-Bashir, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.
"We (France) are in favour of an outright cancellation of our debt to Sudan" which amounts to "nearly $5 billion", Macron said after an international summit on Sudan, saying the country needed to be rid of its "burden" of debt in order to move forwards

  • Ministry of Health is fighting on two fronts in the Gaza Strip - the coronavirus and the injuries
  • List of essential medications and medical disposables suffered an acute shortage, said director of surgery in Gaza's main Shifa hospital
GAZA: Gaza’s hospitals were already struggling to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic before the conflict with Israel erupted last week. Now, medics say, they are being stretched further.
“The Ministry of Health is fighting on two fronts in the Gaza Strip — the coronavirus front and the other front, which is more difficult, is the injuries and the wounded,” said Marwan Abu Sada, the director of surgery in Gaza’s main Shifa hospital.
More than a week into fighting, with Palestinians pounded night and day by airstrikes and Israelis racing for refuge from rockets as sirens wail, Gaza’s doctors are battling to keep pace.
At Shifa, the biggest health facility among the 13 hospitals and 54 clinics serving the crowded enclave’s 2 million people, the number of intensive care beds has been doubled to 32 as the toll of those wounded from the conflict mounts.
Like the rest of the system, the 750-bed hospital faced shortages of medicines and equipment before fighting erupted on May 10 — blamed by medics on a blockade led by Israel and backed by Egypt, which shares a border with Gaza.
Israel says its measures aim to stop arms reaching militants.
“The list of essential medications and medical disposables suffered an acute shortage,” Abu Sada said.
It’s not just medicines in short supply. Fuel for generators that power Gaza’s hospitals — with main’s power too intermittent to be relied on — is also running out.
Israel says its blockade does not aim to stop medicines or other humanitarian supplies, and any shortages are the result of actions by Hamas, the Islamist group that has run Gaza since 2007, when the blockade was imposed.
“Hamas constructed a network of underground terror tunnels in Gaza underneath the homes of Palestinians, using funds meant for their health & welfare to expand Hamas’ terror machine instead,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said on Twitter Monday.
Hamas has rejected the accusation.
Palestinians say 201 people have been killed in Gaza since the fighting started, with hundreds more hurt, including those wounded by shrapnel or injured by collapsing buildings.
Israel has reported 10 dead in the rocket salvoes, with many more injured, some directly by the blasts and others when dashing to safety. Some are in a critical condition.
“We have a very bad time over here,” said Racheli Malka, an Israeli living in Ashkelon, a city north of Gaza repeatedly hit by rockets. “I hope it will finish fast.”
Nearby, Israelis celebrated the Jewish festival of Shavuot in a synagogue that had a hole caused by a rocket strike.
The Israeli military said Hamas — regarded by Israel, the United States and European Union as a terrorist group — and others militants had fired about 3,150 rockets in the past week.
Sacha Bootsma, the head of the World Health Organization in Gaza, said COVID-19 had strained the enclave’s struggling system.
“Before COVID, the health system could be categorized as fragile because it has very old equipment, old buildings, a shortage of properly trained health staff and, of course, a chronic shortage of essential medicines,” she said.
Gaza has reported about 106,000 cases of COVID-19, or about 5.3 percent of the population, with 986 deaths, health official say.
While Israel has rolled out one of the fastest vaccination programs in the world, fully inoculating about 55 percent of its 9.3 million people, Gaza received about 110,000 doses, or enough for 55,000 people, health officials say, to be distributed among one of the most densely populated areas in the world.
One ward at Shifa, still marked “Corona Isolation Department,” has had to be turned into an intensive care unit for those injured in the conflict.
“We require more urgent support from international and relief institutions,” said Ashraf Al-Qidra, spokesman for the ministry of health, calling for medicines and ambulances.
For those living near Shifa hospital, the sound of ambulances wears on their already shattered nerves. “As long as we hear sirens we know it is not over yet,” said Karam Badr, 57.
Yet, health care workers keep the creaking medical facilities going. WHO’s Bootsma said scarce resources were still reaching those most in need.
“The resilience of the health system is remarkable,” she said.

  • If Aoun shows positivity, Hariri will present new ministerial formation, leading Future Movement figure tells Arab News
  • Banque du Liban launches electronic platform to attract dollars stored at home and abroad
BEIRUT: Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Marina Sereni on Monday reiterated to Lebanese President Michel Aoun the need to “initiate deep and structural reforms through the formation of a government that assumes all its powers.”

She renewed her call to all political parties in Lebanon to put their differences aside and give priority to the national interest by cooperating to form a government.

Sereni said that the Lebanese needed a government to put the country back on the path of sustainable development and to relaunch negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Italian official reminded the Lebanese president that “democratic mechanisms should continue to operate regularly according to the electoral calendar expected in 2022.”

Her comment was in reference to parliamentary elections scheduled for May next year, with political voices inside Lebanon seeking to postpone the date of the vote to maintain the current ruling authority.

Sereni stressed that “Italy views Lebanon as a key player for stability and peace in the Middle East.”

Sereni said Italy “supports UNIFIL forces led by Italian General Stefano Del Col, who play a key role in maintaining stability and avoiding tensions along the Blue Line, especially in light of the current situation, with all its tensions and strains.”

Lebanon has endured a governmental vacuum since the resignation of Hassan Diab’s government after the Beirut Port explosion and Saad Hariri’s designation as prime minister on Oct. 22. 

The vacuum has been maintained due to Hariri’s refusal to form a techno-political government and Aoun’s insistence to have the blocking third and what he called “the charter and the national balance.”

The French initiative failed to form a government of apolitical specialists, which prompted the French to threaten sanctions against those blocking reforms.

Expectations rose before the Eid Al-Fitr holiday that Hariri could quit his mission, but the Secretary-General of the Future Movement Ahmed Hariri on Monday described these expectations as “media leaks.”

He said that “government matters are still as they are, and nothing has been issued by the prime minister-designate, who will have clear positions in the coming stage, including the country’s interest and people’s concerns, while studying all steps and options to reach the right decision.”

The Vice-President of the Future Movement Dr. Mustafa Alloush told Arab News: “There is talk that the president of the republic does not want Hariri to quit, but this talk is devoid of any clear positive signals.

“If Aoun shows positivity, Hariri is ready to present a new cabinet formation.”

Alloush added that Aoun’s “talk about his adherence to the charter and national balance has no meaning because the charter is guaranteed by the Muslim-Christian participation in the government according to the constitution.”

Alloush said: “As for keeping the decision inside the government, this matter is not a charter, but rather a kidnapping of the country and taking it hostage.”

While awaiting changes in the political situation, the list of economic and social crises that the Lebanese suffer from is growing.

There are fresh worries about severe electricity rationing and the loss of gasoline and medicine, which inspired new street protests.

On Monday, protesters blocked roads in Beirut with garbage bins and in Tripoli with cars. Security forces reopened the roads.

Dozens of owners of fuel stations in Hermel, in the northern Bekaa Valley, protested against a judicial decision to close more than 40 unlicensed stations.

They held a sit-in in front of the Grand Serail (a government office).

The Hermel region hosts several illegal transit routes for smuggling subsidized fuel into Syria.

In an attempt to control the unstable exchange rate of the dollar on the black market, the Banque du Liban launched an electronic banking platform on Monday that allows the dollar market to become more transparent.

The platform secures the process of buying and selling foreign cash, specifically the dollar, at a price that determines the supply and demand directed to banks.

These regulated operations are available to traders, importers, institutions and individuals.

The central bank intervenes to limit fluctuations in the exchange market rates to reduce speculation and control the dollar.

Dr. Louis Hobeika, an economist, said that this platform is a “temporary measure to gain time.”

He told Arab News: “The platform will not permanently reduce the exchange rate of the dollar, because the problem is in the dollar’s supply on the market, which is weak.

“It is doubtful that people who keep their dollars at home will present them on the platform because their problem is not in the platform, but rather in losing confidence in the country, the banks and the central bank.”

He added: “The platform’s goal is organizational. If it manages to attract money from abroad, then this is good, and Lebanon will have an average exchange rate ranging between LBP4,000 and 5,000 to the dollar, but it depends on the stability of the country. The black market will continue as long as there are dollars traded in it.

“We have to give this platform a month ​and give it a try.”

  • ‘Loss of trust, pandemic failures’ damaging govt support, expert says
  • Recent meetings between leaders of the opposition have hinted at efforts to develop a joint candidate figure
ANKARA: Turkish opposition figures are gaining ground among voters ahead of the country’s critical 2023 presidential elections and are likely to pose a major threat to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling party, recent surveys show.

Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and Ankara mayor Mansur Yavas, who head two opposition-controlled municipalities in Turkey’s largest cities, previously challenged Erdogan and his party in the March 2019 local elections.

And recent meetings between leaders of the opposition have hinted at efforts to develop a joint candidate figure who can appeal to wider segments of Turkish society.

The latest survey from Istanbul Economics, a leading research company, showed that Yavas and Imamoglu are now performing better than Erdogan in polls.

Results show that 52.5 percent of voters prefer Yavas against Erdogan’s 38.1 percent when asked who they would vote for if a presidential election was held today.

Similarly, 51.4 percent of voters would choose Imamoglu against Erdogan’s 39.9 percent  in a presidential election. They would also prefer Meral Aksener, chairwoman of the center right IYI Party, with 45.4 percent, against Erdogan’s 39.1 percent.

The survey, titled Turkey Report, was conducted across 12 cities using 1506 respondents. The polling company recently revealed that popular support for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its nationalist partner MHP was down to 45 percent, with the opposition standing at 55 percent.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also undermined trust in the government, due to perceived failures in handling the outbreak in Turkey.

Erdogan recently asked for “forgiveness” from Turks who have faced financial struggles due to pandemic restrictions and the subsequent economic downturn.

Dr. Berk Esen, a political scientist from Sabanci University in Istanbul, said that there are several reasons for the decline in Erdogan’s popularity in recent months.

“The pandemic has worsened the economic downturn that had already severely hit the urban poor, many of whom are loyal to the ruling party,” he told Arab News.

“Many voters feel that the Erdogan administration has done a poor job of dealing with the pandemic, both medically and economically,” Esen said.

“Although Turkey has been spared the catastrophe seen in other right-wing populist cases like Brazil and India, case numbers are still too high and vaccination efforts have not gone smoothly. Turkey has only managed to vaccinate 13 percent of its population and has experienced difficulty acquiring more vaccines from multiple sources,” he added.

The number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered in Turkey reached 25 million on Monday, however, over-reliance on China’s Sinovac jab and shipment delays thought to be politically motivated have put the country in a dangerous position amid surging infection rates.

The pandemic has also threatened the livelihoods of disadvantaged people in the country, with family suicides and bankruptcies of small business owners becoming more prevalent. Many people, including AKP voters, are beginning to feel left behind, Esen said.

“Government precautions against the pandemic are seen by many to be insufficient, scientifically not all that helpful, ill-planned and selectively applied. Such restrictions hurt local businesses and created unemployment across the country,” he added.

During the first quarter of 2021, about 29,000 shopkeepers closed their businesses, an increase of 11 percent compared with the same period in 2020.

Large pro-government rallies and other “super-spreader” events like mass protests have also sparked public outcry in the country. Many Turks have accused the government of double standards regarding pandemic measures, including social distancing rules.

Esen said that despite rising poverty and unemployment figures, the government has offered only limited social assistance to the poor, distributing less than most other OECD member countries.

“There is a growing sentiment among voters that the AKP treats its own members favorably thanks to cronyism, vast corruption schemes and shady business deals,” he added.

“Against this backdrop, opposition mayors of major metropolitan areas like Istanbul and Ankara have seen their popularity rise due to the increased reliance on social assistance by the urban poor and the provision of public services to low-income neighborhoods,” Esen said.

Another survey by Turkey’s Gezici research company found that 51 percent of respondents would vote for Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the main opposition Republican Peoples’ Party, against 49 percent for Erdogan in Turkey’s presidential election runoff.

  • French President and Egyptian President agreed in Paris that it was "absolutely necessary" to end the hostilities
PARIS: France and Egypt on Monday called for a rapid end to fighting in Israel and Gaza as the violence that has killed more than 200 people there entered its second week.
French President Emmanuel Macron and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi agreed in Paris that it was “absolutely necessary” to end the hostilities, Macron’s office said, adding that he had renewed his support for Egypt’s mediation efforts in the conflict.

  • Parents are paid in local currency, which has tumbled in value against the dollar due to Lebanon’s financial collapse
  • Students got together, vowed to act and mounted legal action in February to pay fees at the official rate of 1,500 Lebanese pounds/dollar
BEIRUT: When the American University of Beirut (AUB) said the cost of study at Lebanon’s top school would more than double, 21-year-old Ali Slim felt his dream career in medicine might be over before it had even began.
Like most Lebanese, his parents are paid in local currency, which has tumbled in value against the dollar due to the country’s financial collapse, rendering them wholly unable to meet what is in effect a 160 percent tuition increase for their son.
The AUB has boosted financial aid for students, but it said the crisis had made the hike in fees unavoidable.
Another top school — the Lebanese American University (LAU) — soon followed suit, prompting fears that thousands of students like Slim could be priced out of private higher education in a country with only a single, under-funded, public alternative.
So the students got together and vowed to act.
Along with scores of fellow students, Slim mounted legal action in February to pay fees at the official rate of 1,500 Lebanese pounds per dollar, rather than the semi-official rate of 3,900 pounds per greenback used by the universities.
“It’s not just a fight for education, it’s a fight for what’s right and to try to get the judicial system to protect the most vulnerable,” Slim told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
When students began paying at the official rate, the AUB rejected their payments and said they would need to pay the new rate — or be dropped from class.
Students then filed two suits: one affirming their right to pay fees at the official exchange rate, the other asking for a stay on all payments until the first case is settled.
An urgent matters court ruled in their favor on the second case, saying the AUB could not exclude the students until there was a final ruling on whether their payment was legal.
The AUB’s office of communications said no students had left due to the hike and that more than 99 percent had paid their fees.
Education Minister Tarek Majzoub did not respond to a request for comment.
As other universities ponder similar hikes, the court’s ruling could have far-reaching implications for tens of thousands of students nationwide.
“We’re basically looking to secure a social safety net that protects students most at risk. That doesn’t exist right now,” said Jad Hani, a 20-year-old economics senior at the AUB.
Following the price hike, annual tuition fees for an arts or sciences degree have risen from about 35 million pounds to about 90 million pounds.
The minimum wage in Lebanon is 675,000 pounds per month, equivalent to 8.1 million pounds per year.
As the crisis decimates household incomes, an unusually large number of students appear to be opting for the publicly funded Lebanese University (LU) over private institutions – a change its president, Fouad Ayoub, linked to “economic factors.”
Some 5,000 students joined this year, after the price hikes were announced, he said, far more than its average intake and swelling the overall student body to 87,000.
The university cannot meet such demand, Ayoub said, since its budget is unchanged but its spending power has crashed in tandem with the local currency.
It has struggled to buy even the basics — lab supplies, electronics and books — as suppliers held off bidding on contracts for fear of the volatile exchange rate, Ayoub said.
“We are rationing the use of paper. The situation is very difficult,” he said.
The LU is not alone in being crippled by issues that are ultimately tied to the increasingly bankrupt Lebanese state.
The AUB said it was owed some $150 million by the state, making its dire situation still worse.
“AUB, like the rest of the country, is having to cope through a crisis not of its own making and without any support,” the university said in written comments.
Still, it has ramped up financial support leading to reductions in tuition costs, helping some 4,000 students — almost one in two — enrolled this academic year.
To ensure it can survive another 150 years, the institution said it had no choice but to up the exchange rate, insisting the new semi-official rate — used for transactions at commercial banks — was anyway still far below the volatile market rate.
With no end in sight to the country’s financial collapse, students said they felt compelled to help each other.
Razane Hishi, a 19-year-old software engineering junior at the AUB, said she chose to join the exchange rate legal fight out of solidarity, rather than need.
“It’s a moral obligation for me to help protect others that may need this now,” Hishi said. “If the trend keeps going, how are any of us supposed to afford an education in the future?”

