Dubai property rally could last for years: Morgan Stanley

Buying real estate is one of the fastest ways of getting a residency permit in Dubai. (Shutterstock)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

  • For properties worth at least 10 million dirhams ($2.7 million), a record 84 changed hands in March
DUBAI: The rally in Dubai’s residential property prices isn’t stopping anytime soon, Bloomberg reported, citing a Morgan Stanley report.
“Robust demand, peaking supply growth and long lead times for new projects could lead to a tighter-than-expected market over the next several years,” said analysts Katherine Carpenter and Nida Iqbal.
For properties worth at least 10 million dirhams ($2.7 million), a record 84 changed hands in March, according to data from real estate consultant Property Monitor.
Buying real estate is one of the fastest ways of getting a residency permit in Dubai, which further eased coronavirus-linked restrictions on Monday. Emaar Properties, the biggest listed developer in the emirate, posted a 65 percent jump in villas sales in the first quarter from the year-ago period.
Demand picked up amid “a wave of government reforms over the past 12 months, attractive mortgage rates, and a shift in demand patterns due to Covid-19,” according to Morgan Stanley.

Topics: Dubai real estate

Oil prices fall on rising COVID-19 infections in Asia, inflation fears

Oil prices fall on rising COVID-19 infections in Asia, inflation fears
Updated 34 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

  • The rise in crude stocks was less than the 1.6 million barrel increase analysts had estimated
SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell for a second day on Wednesday on renewed demand concerns as coronavirus cases in Asia rise and on fears of rising inflation might lead the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, which could limit economic growth.
Brent crude futures fell 73 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $67.98 a barrel at 0452 GMT. It settled 1.1 percent lower on Tuesday after briefly climbing above $70 earlier in the session.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 77 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $64.72 a barrel, following a 1.2 percent fall on Tuesday.
Brent’s rise to $70 was driven by optimism over the reopenings of the US and European economies, among the the world’s biggest oil consumers. But it later retreated on fears of slowing fuel demand in Asia as COVID-19 cases surge in India, Taiwan, Vietnam and Thailand, prompting a new wave of movement restrictions.
“Yesterday’s trade proved again that $70 signals irrational exuberance,” said Vandana Hari, energy analyst at Vanda Insights in Singapore.
“Assessing the global demand picture remains challenging as reopenings and restrictions across the world are probably the most diverse since the start of the pandemic,” said Hari.
Uncertainties over inflation also prompted investors to reduce exposure to riskier assets like oil.
“There is a wider risk-off play that’s going on,” said Westpac senior economist Justin Smirk.
Smirk said speculation that the Federal Reserve might raise rates because of inflation fears weighed on the outlook for growth and in turn on commodities demand.
“The Fed’s very serious (about holding rates low), but the market’s speculating about earlier movement,” he said.
The Fed has indicated that interest rates will stay at their current low levels through 2023 though futures markets show investors believe rates may start to be raised by September 2022.
Investors will also be watching out for the latest US crude and products stocks data from the US Energy Information Administration due on Wednesday.
Data from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday showed crude inventories rose by 620,000 barrels in the week ended May 14, while gasoline inventories fell by 2.8 million barrels and distillate stocks fell by 2.6 million barrels, according to two market sources.
The rise in crude stocks was less than the 1.6 million barrel rise analysts had estimated, on average, in a Reuters poll, while the declines in gasoline and distillate stocks were bigger than anticipated.

Topics: energy Oil Inflation

KSA pharma drugs market worth $10bn, set to grow

Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

  • Throughout 2020, a number of high-profile agreements and partnerships were announced within the sector
RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian pharmaceutical drugs market was estimated to be worth $10.19 billion last year and is expected to grow at an annual rate of 7.3 percent over the next six years, new data has revealed.

The optimistic forecast was partly based on the Kingdom’s plans to expand local manufacturing capabilities, according to a report by US-based research company Coherent Market Insights.

“Rapid reforms in the healthcare sector in Saudi Arabia by the government and multinational companies is expected to propel growth of the Saudi Arabia pharmaceutical drugs market,” the report said.

Throughout 2020, a number of high-profile agreements and partnerships were announced within the sector.

Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols in February signed an agreement with the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), to begin production of blood plasma-based medicines. The joint venture between Barcelona-based Grifols and the PIF will help the Kingdom develop plasma collection and donation centers and production facilities.

According to Grifols, it could take up to 12 months from the time of a plasma donation until the medicine was ready for use by patients. Doctors use plasma for different types of treatments, such as medical emergencies like burns and trauma, or serious illnesses such as types of cancer or hemophilia. Each patient can need between 130 and 1,200 plasma donations each year as part of their treatment.

The Saudi Ministry of Health in March also signed an agreement with French company Sanofi to start production of insulin products in the Kingdom, to help in the fight against diabetes, with the ultimate goal of scaling up production to be able to export to neighboring countries in the region.

Japanese drug-making giant, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., was also aiming to boost its sales in the Kingdom, focusing on areas such as oncology, rare diseases, gastroenterology, and plasma-derived therapies.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The forecast was partly based on the Kingdom’s plans to expand local manufacturing capabilities, according to a report by US-based research company Coherent Market Insights.

• The Saudi Ministry of Health in March signed an agreement with French company Sanofi to start production of insulin products in the Kingdom, to help in the fight against diabetes.

Rodrigo Rodriguez, Takeda’s general manager for the Middle East, told Arab News: “From 2021 on, we expect growth in the Kingdom driven by these highly innovative inline products and the launches that we anticipate in key therapeutic areas.”

Over the next two years, the Tokyo-based company plans to launch five new products in Kingdom. “Saudi Arabia is a core market for Takeda, and a positive outlook is anticipated by us and by analysts. The Kingdom is the largest pharmaceutical market in the Middle East, and we are happily expanding,” Rodriguez said.

Pfizer, one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, which has been operating in Saudi Arabia for six decades and has become famous recently for its coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, completed construction on its manufacturing and packaging facility in 2017.

Located in King Abdullah Economic City, Pfizer is planning further expansion in the coming years, as the Kingdom moves closer to realizing its Vision 2030 goals to diversify away from hydrocarbons and increase local production.

“Pfizer is an active player in Saudi Arabia and is in a continuous dialogue with multiple authorities to explore new opportunities, including investments, to support its vision and objectives,” Patrick van der Loo, regional president for Africa and the Middle East at Pfizer, told Arab News in February.

Looking to the future, one area highlighted for potential growth in the Coherent Market Insights report was dementia and developing drugs to treat the illness, as it is a prevalent condition among elderly Arab citizens.

Topics: PHARMA Saudi Arabia

Asia AXA units, NZ health provider are latest targets hit by ransomware

Updated 19 May 2021
AP

  • Ransomware attacks returned to headlines this month after hackers struck the United States’ largest fuel pipeline, the Colonial Pipeline. The company shut it down for days
BANGKOK: The Thai affiliate of Paris-based insurance company AXA said Tuesday it is investigating a ransomware attack by Russian-speaking cybercriminals that has affected operations in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Meanwhile, a cyberattack on a public health provider in New Zealand took down information systems across five hospitals, forcing staff to cancel some elective surgeries and creating all sorts of other problems.

In Bangkok, Krungthai AXA said it has formed a team with AXA’s Inter Partner Assistance to urgently investigate the problem. It was unclear how long it might take to evaluate the exposure of personal data after the criminals claimed to have stolen 3 terabytes of data including medical records, customer IDs and privileged communications with hospitals and doctors.

Kanjana Anantasomboon, assistant vice president for corporate and internal communications at Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance, said the company handles some of its services inhouse, so only part, she declined to say how much, of its customer data was with Inter Partner Assistance’s claim service.

AXA Partners, the Paris insurer’s international arm, has given few details. It said Sunday that the full impact of the attack was being investigated and that steps would be “taken to notify and support all corporate clients and individuals impacted.” It said the attack was recent, but did not specify when exactly. It said data in Thailand was accessed.

In New Zealand, Waikato District Health Board Chief Executive, Kevin Snee, said its emergency department was now only taking urgent patients. He said administrators were working to resolve the issue but he gave no timeline for when the system might be restored.

Dr. Deborah Powell, the national secretary for two unions representing doctors and other health professionals, said the attack hit every part of the operation, with doctors unable to access clinical records to quickly assess patients.

Still, Powell said she didn’t believe patients were at extra risk because staff were using workarounds.

Hospital discharges were being done by hand, and a pager system to alert multiple doctors when a patient suffered a cardiac arrest that was down was replaced by a system of personal mobile numbers. People trying to contact patients were encouraged to try calling their cell phones.

Powell said she was told it was a ransomware attack. New Zealand’s Ministry of Health described it only as an “attempted cyber incident.”

It was unclear if the event was linked in any way to others, including a cyberattack that has nearly paralyzed Ireland’s national health care IT systems. Conti, a Russian-speaking ransomware group different from the one involved in the attack on AXA, was demanding $20 million, according to the ransom negotiation page on its darknet site.

That gang threatened Monday to “start publishing and selling your private information very soon.”

The Irish government’s decision not to pay the criminals means hospitals won’t have access to patient records — and must resort mostly to handwritten notes — until painstaking efforts are complete to restore thousands of computer servers from backups.

News of the Asia attack was first reported by the Financial Times. The attackers used a ransomware variant called Avaddon. Avaddon threatened to leak “valuable company documents” in 10 days if the company did not pay an unspecified ransom.

So-called “big-game” hunters like Avaddon and Conti identify and target lucrative victims, leasing their “ransomware-as-a-service” to affiliates they recruit who do most of the heavy-lifting — taking more risk and a higher share of the profits.

AXA, among Europe’s top five insurers, said this month that it will stop writing cyber-insurance policies in France that reimburse customers for extortion payments made to ransomware criminals. It said it did so out of concern that such reimbursements encourage cyber criminals to demand ransom from companies they prey on, crippling them with malware. Once victims of ransomware pay up, criminals provide software keys to decode the data.

Ransomware attacks returned to headlines this month after hackers struck the United States’ largest fuel pipeline, the Colonial Pipeline. The company shut it down for days to contain the damage.

Last year, ransomware reached epidemic levels as criminals increasingly turned to “double extortion,” stealing sensitive data before activating the encryption software that paralyzes networks and threatening to dump it online if they don’t get paid.

That appears to be what happened to the AXA subsidiaries and Ireland’s health care system.

The top victims of ransomware are in the United States, followed by France, experts say. The extent of damage and payouts in Asian countries is unclear. Like most top ransomware purveyors, Avaddon’s ransomware is programmed not to target computers with Russian-language keyboards and enjoys safe harbor in former Soviet states.

Conti also enjoys Kremlin tolerance and is among the most prolific of such gangs. It recently attacked the school system in Broward County, Florida, which serves Fort Lauderdale and is one of the largest US school districts.

Topics: ransomware AXA

TunisAir first foreign carrier to resume flights to Libya, after 7-year hiatus

Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

  • The Tunisian company’s last flight to Libya was in August 2014
RIYADH: TunisAir has become the first foreign carrier to resume flight to Libya, after a seven-year hiatus due to the tense security situation in the neighboring country.

Two flights landed at Tripoli and Benghazi airports in Eastern Libya on Monday, according to the Central Department of Communication and Foreign Relations, Al Arabiya reported.

To date, international flights have been operated by Libyan companies to Tunis, Istanbul and Alexandria, with no permission to enter European airspace.

The Tunisian company’s last flight to Libya was in August 2014.

Starting from Monday, Tunisian Airlines secures five flights a week to Libya, at the rate of three flights to Tripoli and two to Benghazi.

The number of flights could increase in the coming months to return to its previous levels- an average of one daily trip.

Topics: Tunisair Libya

ADNOC invests $318m for smart wells installation

Updated 18 May 2021
Arab News

  • This will sustain a 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) production capacity at ADNOC’s largest onshore asset
RIYADH: The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC), announced today, an investment of up to $318 million to connect newly drilled smart wells to the main production facilities at Bu Hasa, WAM reported.

This will sustain a 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) production capacity at ADNOC’s largest onshore asset.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract has been awarded in two packages by ADNOC’s subsidiary, ADNOC Onshore. 

Package 1 is valued at up to $158.6 million  and has been awarded to China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co. Ltd, while Package 2, with a value of up to $159.1 million has been awarded to Robt Stone (ME) LLC. 

The duration of the contracts is three years, with the option of a two-year extension.

The EPC contract will see up to 260 conventional and non-conventional smart wells installed, which enable remote operations. 

"This EPC award demonstrates how ADNOC is leveraging advanced technologies, such as smart wells with state-of-the-art remote capabilities, to drive higher performance from our assets and resources, and to generate additional value," said ADNOC Upstream Executive Director, Yaser Saeed Almazrouei.

"The award underpins our strategic objectives to expand production capacity and create a more profitable upstream business with over half of the contract value flowing back into the UAE’s economy, supporting local businesses and stimulating economic growth, " he added.

Two sources told Reuters on Monday that ADNOC has started virtual meetings with potential investors ahead of the planned initial public offering (IPO) of its drilling units.

Topics: ADNOC

