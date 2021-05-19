Saudi trades on US stock market surge in Q1

DUBAI: The total amount invested by Saudi traders in the US stock market through companies licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) surged 162 percent year-on-year to SR77.4 billion ($20.64 billion) in the first quarter.
While the first three months of the year reported a strong year-on-year increase, the last three quarters of 2020 saw such massive growth in US trades that the first quarter of 2021 was still 21 percent lower than the final quarter of 2020, according to data compiled by financial website Argaam.
Foreign investors have piled into US stocks over the last year as a weaker US dollar helped overseas inflows reached record highs.
Overall, in 2020 the total amount traded by Saudis in the US market increased 606 percent year-on-year to SR323.365 billion.
The year 2020 was a wild one for Wall Street, with a 9.5 percent drop in the S&P 500 on March 12, the biggest one-day percentage decline since the crash of 1987. However, the fall only lasted until March 23, when the market began to bottom out.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the year up 16.3 percent and the Nasdaq gained 43.6 percent, its highest since 2009.
The strongest performing stock was Tesla, which was up 743 percent during the year. Elon Musk’s electric vehicle brand was also the most traded, accounting for 7 percent of all trades, according to data from Refinitiv.
When it comes to overseas trading, the US market is the dominant player for Saudi investors, accounting for 98 percent of all foreign trades authorized by the CMA. The next biggest, the Gulf Cooperation Council, accounted for 1.1 percent, followed by Europe (0.4 percent) and Asia (0.1 percent).
