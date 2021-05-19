You are here

Saudi daily COVID-19 case count back above 1,000 for first time in 9 months
Saudi Arabia announced 13 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,213 new infections on Wednesday. (File/SPA)
Rawan Radwan

  • More than 12.1 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered so far
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s daily coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case count has again risen above the 1,000 mark, just one week after the Kingdom and Muslim world celebrated Eid.

On Wednesday, 1,213 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, the same number as recorded in the country on Aug. 20 last year.

And for the first time in almost nine months, four regions logged more than 100 cases. Makkah region reported 349 new infections, Riyadh 334, Eastern Province 148, and Madinah 104. Jouf was the only region in single figures, with seven.

A total of 436,239 people in Saudi Arabia have now contracted COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday’s statistics took the number of active cases in the Kingdom to 8,367. In some good news, there were 12 fewer patients in critical care but Saudi health authorities were still concerned as 1,372 individuals remained in serious or critical condition.

Officials confirmed 910 more people had recovered from COVID-19, raising the total recovery count for the country to 420,671. Data showed the Kingdom’s recovery rate had fallen to 96.2 percent.

Thirteen COVID-19-related deaths were recorded on Wednesday, upping the national toll to 7,201.

Meanwhile, 88,859 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of PCR checks so far carried out in the Kingdom to more than 18.1 million.

On the vaccine front, the Ministry of Health’s Sehhaty app confirmed (through its Twitter account) that only those over the age of 18 were eligible to receive a jab.

To date, more than 12.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered meaning almost 35 percent of the Kingdom’s 34.8 million population had received at least one injection.

Authorities in the Kingdom reiterated that gatherings of more than 20 nonfamily members were still prohibited and that if caught, violators of the rules would face fines.

In Jazan, 121 women were recently fined for meeting at a wedding hall in breach of preventive measures. Jazan regional police spokesman, Maj. Naif Abdulrahman Hakami, said penalties were also applied to the hall’s owner, the event’s host, and guests.

Arab News

Arab News

JEDDAH: With the resumption of flights for citizens with immunity to the coronavirus disease, many Saudis are eager to vacation in France this summer, or resume work there.
Next week, the Embassy of France in Riyadh and the French Consulate General in Jeddah will resume issuing travel visas to France. This will be done in a gradual manner, and priority will be given, in the first stage, to renewing visas valid for a year or more, which expired in 2020 or may expire in 2021. 
The French Embassy in the Kingdom asks those wishing to travel to read the conditions for submitting visa application files through the France Visas website and respect the specified timetable.
In order to organize applications, they also ask visitors to submit them in the coming weeks for those who wish to visit France during the summer only.
The embassy clarified that French borders remain closed. Obtaining an entry visa, at the present time, does not mean going to France on a tourist visit or for work. At this stage, only travelers belonging to one of the exceptional categories mentioned in the Ministry of the Interior’s travel certificate are entitled to apply for entry into France.
It is expected that the reopening of the French borders will take place on June 9, but this will be confirmed later, in addition to the entry measures to French territoriy (especially with regard to the presentation of medical certificates). The embassy will provide all details as soon as possible.
French Ambassador to the Kingdom Ludovic Pouille reaffirmed the statement through a tweet on Tuesday: “We would like to remind you that the French borders are still closed due to the (coronavirus disease pandemic). Obtaining a visa does not mean going to France on a tourist visit or a business visit at the present time. The border is expected to reopen on June 9. We will get back to you with all the details as soon as possible.”

Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Khotani, MENA area vice president of Sitecore

Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Khotani, MENA area vice president of Sitecore
Arab News

Arab News

Mohammed Al-Khotani was recently appointed area vice president of the Middle East and Africa at Sitecore, a global leader in digital experience management software.

He will be responsible for the company’s in-region presence and growth strategy, including sales and marketing operations.

Al-Khotani brings more than 14 years of business and executive management experience. Prior to Sitecore, Al-Khotani was also managing director of Saudi Arabia at the enterprise application software company SAP and was senior director for the Middle East and Africa at SAP Ariba. He also worked with ICT in Australia and Cisco Systems in The Netherlands and Saudi Arabia.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran and a master’s degree in transformational leadership from Middlesex University in the UK in 2020.

In his current role, Al-Khotani will bolster the rollout of Sitecore’s $1.2 billion global investment plan. He will also support the integration of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotic process automation across websites, apps and social media.

“The Middle East and Africa’s doubling cloud applications market underlines the importance of marketing technology and content personalization as the heart of digital transformation,” said Al-Khotani.

“At Sitecore, I’m eager to emphasize how marketing technology can enable new levels of customer experiences and e-commerce, especially in the government and public sector, banking and finance, telecommunications, energy, and tourism and hospitality sectors.”

KSrelief aims to jumpstart Yemen fishing industry

Lama Alhamawi

  • Rehabilitation of Yemen fishing ports will benefit 7,000 families who depend on the ports for food and income
  • KSrelief will open ports that border the Gulf of Aden in Abyan, Lahij, Djale, Taiz, Hajjah and Amran
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) is continuing to provide urgent support to Yemen as it is aiming to jumpstart the fisheries in the war-torn country.

Reestablishing the country's fishing infrastructure will enhance food security, diversify income sources and improve the livelihoods of thousands of Yemenis.

KSrelief’s Livelihood Improvement Project (Agriculture and Fisheries) is collaborating with the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization to improve the lives of an estimated 7,000 Yemeni families, who live along the coast and depend on the ports for food and income.

The two organizations plan to rehabilitate fishing facilities and rebuild infrastructures that have been affected by conflict and damaged by cyclones. 

KSrelief is working on opening ports that border the Gulf of Aden in Abyan, Lahij, Djale, Taiz, Hajjah and Amran. These Yemeni fishing ports were once a vital part of the economy that provided jobs, consistent income and food sources for many Yemeni people.

The center has implemented 1,556 projects worth more than $5 billion in 59 countries, carried out in cooperation with 144 local, regional and international partners.

Saudi, UK foreign ministers in London talks

Arab News

  • The foreign ministers discussed strengthening coordination and cooperation on regional and global issues
  • The meeting was attended by the Kingdom’s ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan
Arab News

LONDON: The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and the UK met in London on Wednesday.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Dominic Raab discussed bilateral relations and the latest developments in Palestine.

The two officials also discussed strengthening coordination and cooperation on regional and global issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan, the Kingdom’s ambassador to the UK.

Plan for joint Saudi-Greek cultural program in next 2 years

Arab News

  • Saudi culture minister in Athens on two-day official visit that includes meetings with top officials
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan met with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the presidential palace in Athens on Wednesday.

Prince Badr is on a two-day official visit to Greece that will include meetings with Greek officials to look into cultural cooperation between the Kingdom and Greece.

During the meeting, Prince Badr conveyed greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Sakellaropoulou and highlighted the historical ties between the two countries that go back to 1926.

He said that the Ministry of Culture is keen to cooperate with its Greek counterpart and work on a joint cultural program in the next two years. The meeting was attended by Saad bin Abdulrahman Al-Ammar, the Saudi ambassador to Greece, and General Supervisor of Cultural Affairs and International Relations Rakan Al-Touq. The culture minister’s official visit  aims to establish the framework for a new era of cultural cooperation between the two countries.

The visit will include meetings with Greek officials, along with several introduction meetings, and visits to cultural and heritage monuments such as the Acropolis Museum and the National Gallery.

