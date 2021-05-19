You are here

Experts assess media coverage of situation in Gaza on Ray Hanania show

Ray Hanania was joined by Ignacio Miguel Delgado (L), Mohammed Najib (C) and Andrew Friedman (R). (Screenshot/Supplied)
Ray Hanania was joined by Ignacio Miguel Delgado (L), Mohammed Najib (C) and Andrew Friedman (R). (Screenshot/Supplied)
RAY HANANIA

Experts assess media coverage of situation in Gaza on Ray Hanania show

Ray Hanania was joined by Ignacio Miguel Delgado (L), Mohammed Najib (C) and Andrew Friedman (R). (Screenshot/Supplied)
  • ‘So far we have documented the destruction of at least 18 media outlets’ by Israeli forces, says specialist from Committee to Protect Journalists
  • Palestinian and Jewish reporters agree they have to deal with censorship, and public pressure to promote one side of the story at the expense of objectivity
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: The office of the Associated Press (AP) in Gaza City, which was destroyed by the Israeli bombing of Al-Jalaa tower last weekend, is just one of 18 media sites attacked by Israel during its current conflict with the Palestinians.

The shocking figure was given on Wednesday, during a discussion on a US radio show sponsored by Arab News, by Ignacio Miguel Delgado, a specialist on the Middle East and North Africa with the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). The non-profit global organization promotes press freedom and defends the rights of journalists.

In addition, an Israeli and a Palestinian journalist who also took part in the discussion said they are forced to work under oppressive restrictions that include censorship of their reports by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) or the Palestinian National Authority.

 

Delgado said that while journalists in many countries in the region, including Syria and Iraq, face great risks, those who are covering the Israeli-Palestinian conflict face the greatest personal danger.

“The situation right now for journalists in the Gaza Strip is very dire,” he said. “Right now they are either covering the news and covering the air strikes and military operations, or running for cover because they have nowhere to hide.

“So far we have documented the destruction of at least 18 media outlets. There may be more but, so far, that is what we documented. Three buildings hosting and housing these media outlets, production companies and broadcast services were bombed to the ground.

“The justification for that by the IDF is that Hamas was using these buildings for military purposes but so far we haven’t seen any evidence of that activity and we would like to see that if that is the case.”

 

Israeli forces intentionally targeted and destroyed Al-Jalaa tower on May 15. In addition to the AP offices, the building also housed Al Jazeera and several other media operations. The IDF said it was also used by Hamas militants but the AP and the CPJ said there is no evidence of this.

Delgado said there is evidence, however, that Israel is targeting journalists who report on the destruction by Israeli forces of civilian targets, as well as alleged military targets.

“A few days before the bombing of Al-Jalaa building there were two (other) buildings (destroyed): the Jawhara building and Al-Sharouk building, which were housing several local media outlets — Al-Mamlaka channel from Jordan, for example,” Delgado said. “Others were housing the Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa TV. There were plenty of local-media outlets.

“And the problem is that with the destruction of these buildings, many journalists have lost their equipment. They were given some time to evacuate the buildings but they of course couldn’t take everything with them — all their broadcasting equipment, cameras and such. So many journalists are now deprived of the tools to do their jobs properly.”

The Israeli military contacted the 18 targeted media locations to give them advance warning of the attacks and a chance to evacuate. However, several journalists have been killed or injured during the current and previous conflicts.

“In Gaza we have seen at least 18 journalists killed since the CPJ started to keep records in 1992,” Delgado said. “In this conflict, we woke up today to the news of the killing of a journalist. We have had another three journalists killed who were covering air strikes in Gaza. The region is one of the most dangerous regions for journalists.”

Israeli journalist Andrew Friedman, from Efrat, and Palestinian journalist Mohammed Najib, from Ramallah, told Hanania that they are forced by the Israeli and Palestinian governments to censor their reports on the conflict.

 

“In this ongoing mini-war, the IDF didn’t allow the international media to enter Gaza since the start of the mini-war for nine days; today (Wednesday) was the first day that they allowed foreign correspondents to enter the Gaza to cover this war,” Najib said from his offices in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, where he has worked as a freelance reporter for The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and other major publications.

“More than that, everyone saw the bombing of Al-Jalaa Tower in Gaza (which was based) on allegations that Hamas is based at that tower — but all the reports from Gaza deny that.”

Friedman, a former op-ed editor at the Jerusalem Post and former editor of Yedioth Aharonoth, acknowledged that like Palestinian reporters, Israeli journalists are also faced with official censorship and an audience that is hostile to the opposing viewpoint. But he said he does not think the IDF is intentionally targeting the news media in Gaza or anywhere else.

“It’s certainly true that many Israelis feel an unrepentant hostility toward the media,” he said. “I find it difficult to believe the army is going after the media intentionally.

“First of all I think the army has better things to do. But … with all due respect to Ignacio, who is a very good reporter, if the building was under the use of Hamas, I don’t think he would be free to report that. If he did, he wouldn’t be able to go back to Gaza and report that anymore.”

However, Friedman added: “I don’t have a lot of confidence in the military’s justification, and I don’t have a lot of confidence in the Palestinian side’s accusations.

“For Israelis and their supporters, the story is absolutely clear: small Jewish country attacked by rockets — what do you want them to do? From the perspective of Palestinians and their supporters, it is equally clear: an occupied country under attack in Jerusalem and in Gaza — what do you want them to do?”

Najib agreed that the public in both Palestine and Israel expect journalists to promote their side of the conflict, rather than remain objective.

“I can say after (many) years in journalism, the most difficult job is to be a journalist,” he said. “According to the Palestinian culture and the Israeli culture, (the people) ask, ‘Are you for us or against us?’

“And I tell them, why I should be classified or defined to be with you or against you. I am not against anyone. We must be professional journalists.”

* The Ray Hanania Radio Show is broadcast live on WNZK AM 690 Radio in Detroit and on WDMV AM 700 Radio in Washington DC on the US Arab Radio Network, and is sponsored by Arab News. For more information about the show and to listen to previous episodes, visit ArabNews.com/RayRadioShow.

Topics: Middle East Gaza Israel Palestine East Jerusalem violence

What does transparency mean in agency-client relationship?

What does transparency mean in agency-client relationship?
Updated 19 May 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

What does transparency mean in agency-client relationship?

What does transparency mean in agency-client relationship?
  • Stewart Morrison, MEA MD of FirmDecisions, on the meaning and evolution of transparency in the agency-client relationship
Updated 19 May 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Every year, advertisers spend millions of dollars on their advertising and marketing activities through their media agencies. This makes the relationship between an advertiser and agency hugely important.

As the advertising ecosystem grows more complex, so does the relationship, with transparency increasingly playing a greater role.

Highlighting the importance of transparency in the agency-client relationship, the US-based Association of National Advertisers (ANA) has updated its media agency contract template to include new provisions and revised definitions.

The growing importance of transparency, in both media buying and agency-client relationships, has led to the growth of independent auditors and compliance specialists.

Arab News spoke to Stewart Morrison, managing director for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) of FirmDecisions, an independent global marketing contract compliance specialist, to learn more about the meaning and evolution of transparency in an increasingly complex advertising environment.

Firstly, what is meant by the term transparency?

Transparency from an advertiser point of view is the full disclosure of where an agency charged fees, expenses, how it calculated and reimbursed rebates and discounts, provided detailed receipts and evidence of what an advertiser’s money was spent on, and finally prove that the media purchased actually went live.

This includes, amongst others, who the marketing and media suppliers and subcontracted intermediary companies are – both direct and third parties – in providing services to an advertiser under the terms of an advertiser-agency contract.

Importantly, it also includes clearly identifying the fees charged by each intermediary company, any discounts or rebates received in return, monies held but not paid out by the agency, and reconciling this with the agreed deliverables under the terms of the contract.

In the conversation about client-agency transparency, the focus is usually on clients getting their money's worth.

How are agencies affected by the lack of transparency – especially independent agencies that often complain of not being paid fairly and/or not being paid on time?

There are two issues here. First, receiving fair compensation for work.

The problem in the advertising industry is threefold: Advertisers being unclear of the full details of the scope of work from the outset; agencies providing proposals with opaque costs and lacking clarity of deliverables even when the scope is clear; and sometimes the agency model or commercial model in place does not suit the advertiser’s scope and needs.

The challenge is reconciling what advertisers want to achieve and their budget with the agency’s interpretation of resources and costs required to do it.

Secondly, being paid in a timely manner. This is arguably a large problem not only in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region but globally.

Advertisers are increasingly pressuring agencies to take longer payment terms from 45 days to 120 days and sometimes longer to win contracts; in effect, asking agencies to bankroll their advertising while at the same time improving their own cashflow.

How do you ensure transparency in the digital media ecosystem especially with regard to programmatic media buying and social media advertising?

To understand the advertiser’s digital ecosystem, the advertiser should undertake a contract compliance audit on their agency providing the programmatic service and managing contracts with social media platforms.

This will provide the advertiser with an understanding of which companies are in their ecosystem and what they cost them. There are 7,000-plus intermediary companies involved in the provision of programmatic buying all of which charge fees.

Only by auditing can advertisers identify the weaknesses in their contracts, ensure full disclosure of the intermediaries and fees being charged and renegotiate to ensure rigor in the contracts they sign. This also applies to being able to see the contracts agreed between the agency and social media platforms.

How has the growth and evolution of big tech companies affected transparency as well as the agency-client relationship since clients can directly work with the likes of Facebook, Google, etc.?

The decision by advertisers to buy directly from the big tech companies is one of company choice and internal capability. In our experience, we are seeing both direct deals between advertisers and big tech companies as well as spends via agencies.

Certainly, spend that does not go via the agency is a loss of revenue for the agency and these (social media) companies are a significant percentage of the advertisers’ digital ad spend. However, it does require the advertiser to be capable and knowledgeable.

So, the decision to go direct versus via an agency is not necessarily a simple one, although big tech is certainly trying to make it easier for advertisers to work direct.

Advertisers often also do direct deals with these big tech companies, so they have transparency on costs but still use their agencies to manage the execution of these deals and ensure KPIs (key performance indicators) are met.

How have marketing activities and budgets, and consequently agency-client relationships, been affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic?

There have been a number of pressures put on both advertisers and agencies in recent years and arguably this began before the pandemic – the pandemic has just accelerated this.

On the advertiser side, there is no doubt the pandemic has led to the loss of jobs in MENA, which in turn had a significant impact on consumer buying power. This naturally leads to reduction in revenue for advertisers, which means reduced marketing budgets.

The MENA region was forecast to experience an advertising spend cut by 19 percent in 2020 according to information and analytics company WARC – an estimated loss of approximately $600 million.

As a knock-on effect of these advertising budget cuts, agencies naturally feel the pinch on their revenue.

So, there is considerable pressure on the agency-advertiser relationships. Advertisers will be reassessing their priority campaigns and putting money behind those that they forecast will yield strong returns.

As part of this process, they will also be reassessing their agency needs, operating models, and commercial models to determine what type of agency support they need. Reassessing core markets, number of campaigns, target consumers and media plans will impact this relationship.

Some advertisers will take an evolutionary approach to their agency relationships, choosing to renegotiate their existing contracts as they search for savings and efficiencies.

Other advertisers will go much further than this and use it as an opportunity to start afresh, rethink their agency requirements, and go to pitch, with 2021/2022 looking set to be a year when many advertiser accounts change hands.

What are the specific challenges in the MENA region and the potential solutions?

MENA is unique for large regional advertisers in that the revenue is derived from 20-plus markets and therefore the advertising budget gets spread thin across these markets.

Additionally, in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, there is a significant expatriate population consuming media from their home nations. So, marketing directors have increasing challenges in determining the most optimal media channels.

With increasingly educated consumers, creative content needs to resonate with local consumers, as they increasingly demand to be communicated to in their own dialect with content that is meaningful.

We observe low levels of agency auditing taking place by local advertisers in the region and while the smartest local advertisers are beginning to do this, it is not yet on a par with the global multinationals.

It is also important to enforce the results of the audit to maintain trust and build a partnership. Trust is crucial to the relationship in selecting, retaining, and growing business with agencies.

An advertiser going to pitch is disruptive to both the advertiser and the agency business. It is far better to understand the issues and work through the misunderstandings of scope and recover erroneous costs by both parties.

Topics: Stewart Morrison FirmDecisions Association of National Advertisers (ANA)

Israel bombs another building housing media office in Gaza

Israel bombs another building housing media office in Gaza
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

Israel bombs another building housing media office in Gaza

Israel bombs another building housing media office in Gaza
  • Israeli fighter jets bombed and damaged the Gaza city offices of Nawa Online Women Media Network, a news website affiliated with women’s rights
  • CPJ’s Ignacio Miguel Delgado: Israel must stop bombing the offices of news outlets and step up efforts to ensure that local and international journalists can work safely and freely
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) called on Israel to stop bombing buildings that house media offices on Tuesday, as well as to ensure journalists on the ground can safely report on the conflict.

“In less than a week, Israel has bombed the offices of at least 18 media outlets, and it’s difficult to reach any conclusion other than that the Israeli military wants to shut down news coverage of the suffering in Gaza,” said Ignacio Miguel Delgado, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa representative.

“Israel must stop bombing the offices of news outlets and step up efforts to ensure that local and international journalists can work safely and freely,” he added.

On Monday, Israeli fighter jets bombed and damaged the Gaza city offices of Nawa Online Women Media Network, a news website affiliated with the women’s rights, and youth organization Filastiniyat, according to a report by the Skeyes Center for Media and Cultural Freedom.

Israeli forces did not give prior warning of the bombing, which reports say killed two civilians.

“According to the testimony of the building’s security guard, who survived miraculously, no prior warning was given and the building was bombed at 6 p.m.,” Wafa Abdel-Rahman, editor in chief of the Nawa Online Women Media Network, said.

She added that the outlet’s employees were unable to reach the remains of the office because of the damage inflicted in the bombing.

This comes less than a week after Israel brought down a building housing at least 17 international and local media outlets, including the Associated Press and Al-Jazeera.

Topics: Israel Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) Gaza

Israel accuses Chinese state TV of ‘blatant antisemitism’

Israel accuses Chinese state TV of ‘blatant antisemitism’
Updated 19 May 2021
AP

Israel accuses Chinese state TV of 'blatant antisemitism'

Israel accuses Chinese state TV of ‘blatant antisemitism’
  • “We are appalled to see blatant antisemitism expressed in an official Chinese media outlet," tweeted the embassy
  • On the Tuesday CGTN broadcast, host Zheng Junfeng questioned whether U.S. support for Israel was truly based on shared democratic values
Updated 19 May 2021
AP

BEIJING: Israel’s Embassy in China is protesting what it describes as “blatant antisemitism” on a program run by the overseas channel of state broadcaster CCTV discussing the ongoing violence in Gaza and elsewhere.
In a tweet, the embassy said “we have hoped that the times of the ‘Jew’s controlling the world’ conspiracy theories were over, unfortunately antisemitism has shown its ugly face again.”
“We are appalled to see blatant antisemitism expressed in an official Chinese media outlet,” the tweet said.
On the Tuesday CGTN broadcast, host Zheng Junfeng questioned whether US support for Israel was truly based on shared democratic values, saying “some people believe that US pro-Israeli policy is traceable to the influence of wealthy Jews in the US and the Jewish lobby on US foreign policy makers.”
“Jews dominate finance and Internet sectors,” Zheng says, speaking in English. “So do they have the powerful lobbies some say? Possible.”
Zheng then accused the US — China’s top geopolitical rival — of using Israel as a “beachhead” in the Middle East and a proxy in its campaign to defeat pan-Arabism.
Spokesperson Erez Katz Volovelsky said Wednesday the embassy had nothing to add to its tweet and had so far received no reply from CGTN, which CCTV operates for foreign audiences, similar to Russia’s RT.
There was no immediate comment from CCTV and Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said he was “not aware of the situation.”
“China has repeatedly stated its position on the Palestine-Israel situation,” Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing.
China has long been a strong backer of the Palestinian cause and in recent days the Foreign Ministry has castigated the US for blocking a statement in the United Nations Security Council condemning the violence.
Yet, since establishing formal diplomatic relations with Israel in 1992, Beijing has nurtured close economic, technological and military ties, including the purchase of early model Israeli drones.
Judaism is not one of China’s officially recognized religions and stereotypes about Jews as shrewd businesspeople and market manipulators are common among the Chinese public.

Topics: China CCTV Gaza Israeli antisemitism

CNN journalist manhandled by Israeli forces

CNN journalist manhandled by Israeli forces
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

CNN journalist manhandled by Israeli forces

CNN journalist manhandled by Israeli forces
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Social media footage has shown CNN staff being surrounded and pushed by Israeli forces.
The clip shows Ben Wedeman, a CNN senior correspondent, being encircled by Israeli soldiers near a stone barrier before being shoved away from it.

Wedeman, who has reported on conflicts in Syria and a previous war in Gaza in 2014, can be seen walking away despondently while inspecting his hand, which may have been injured during the incident. 
The video was tweeted by Mark Stone, Sky News’ Middle East correspondent, who has been reporting for the broadcaster from the region.
In the same clip, another member of the press is seen being violently pushed by another soldier.

The Sky News reporter indicated that the behavior by the Israeli forces in the video isn’t an isolated incident.
“It’s happened to us all this week,” he says before recounting an interaction with Israeli police.
“Today I walked past a policeman. I smiled and said hello. ‘F*ck off’ he said,” the reporter wrote.

 

In another Tweet, Stone says: “I saw a lot more instances of entirely unnecessary, provocative behavior by Israeli police/military today. At Damascus Gate (stun grenades thrown at peaceful Palestinian group), in Sheikh Jarrah (skunk water fired on Palestinian homes) & Bethlehem (volleys of tear gas).”
On Tuesday, the continuing violent exchanges of heavy airstrikes and rocket fire between Israelis and Palestinians claimed more lives.
Protestors and Israeli security forces clashed at multiple locations across the occupied West Bank and in east Jerusalem.
On Saturday, an Israeli strike destroyed a building in Gaza City that housed offices of The Associated Press (AP) and other media outlets. The building was evacuated before the strike.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said he had not seen any Israeli evidence that Hamas was operating from the building.
AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt said his organization was seeking “information from the Israeli government and are engaged with the US State Department to try to learn more” and said the “world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today.”
According to Aidan White, founder of the Ethical Journalism Network, the destruction of media assets in Gaza City is serious but by no means unusual. “If one looks back over the past 25 years, the targeting of media institutions and journalists themselves has increased dramatically,” he told Arab News.
This is happening “not least because the capacity of the media to report from war zones — and to be able to report wrongdoing and inappropriate behavior or war crimes — is greatly enhanced, and changing technology has had a lot to do with it.”

Topics: East Jerusalem violence

How the inconvenient truth of Jeff Bezos’s fabricated ‘phone leak’ story revealed a deeply-rooted media bias against Saudi Arabia

Bloomberg Businessweek published an excerpt from journalist and author Brad Stone’s tell-all book on the Amazon chief which revealed the truth behind the leak. (Amazon Unbound)
Bloomberg Businessweek published an excerpt from journalist and author Brad Stone’s tell-all book on the Amazon chief which revealed the truth behind the leak. (Amazon Unbound)
Updated 18 May 2021
TAREK ALI AHMAD

How the inconvenient truth of Jeff Bezos's fabricated 'phone leak' story revealed a deeply-rooted media bias against Saudi Arabia

Bloomberg Businessweek published an excerpt from journalist and author Brad Stone’s tell-all book on the Amazon chief which revealed the truth behind the leak. (Amazon Unbound)
  • Many US, UK publications rushed to blame Saudi Arabia for the leak of the 2020 scandal, but only four retracted their stories when the truth emerged that Riyadh had nothing to do with it
  • Experts slam the now Bezos-owned Washington Post for failing to report fairly on him after recent book revealed that leak came from former brother-in-law, not Saudi Arabia
Updated 18 May 2021
TAREK ALI AHMAD

LONDON: On May 8, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Aljubeir took to Twitter to ask whether or not those who have accused the Kingdom of the so-called Bezos Hack would come forward and acknowledge their mistake, or “simply delete their tweets and hope that their positions at the time disappear into the sunset?”

The Bezos Hack refers to an incident in January 2020 when Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was accused, without any proof, of illegally tapping into the phone of Amazon’s Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos. The crown prince was accused of leaking news of the affair with presenter Lauren Sanchez to US tabloid the National Enquirer because of Bezos’s ownership of the Washington Post.

For over a year, major Western news outlets — from the New York Times and Washington Post to Britain’s Guardian and Daily Telegraph — have peddled story after story of the alleged leak by Saudi Arabia and each revelation that came afterwards.

And yet, when Bloomberg Businessweek published an excerpt from journalist and author Brad Stone’s tell-all book on the Amazon chief which revealed the truth behind the leak, the final follow-up story never came.

“This was a serious accusation and if evidence emerges that it’s untrue it’s important that media outlets either report this or correct their previous stories,” William Neal, a London-based strategic communications consultant, told Arab News.

“More broadly, too often Western outlets are keen to cast Saudi Arabia in a negative light rather than reporting the facts. Their audience deserves to see the full picture, not partial reporting,” Neal said.

The truth — which appears to have involved nothing more than Sanchez’s Hollywood B-list agent brother selling his sister out for $200,000 in what was described as a “public-relations masterstroke” from Bezos —  was not as useful to the outlets as a falsified Saudi connection was.

The Saudi angle, as Stone notes, was “only a fog of overlapping events, weak ties between disparate figures and more strange coincidences.”

He added: “For Bezos and his advisers, though, who were still trying to positively spin the embarrassing events surrounding his divorce, such a cloud of uncertainty was at the very least distracting from the more unsavory and complicated truth.”

A two-week media monitoring period by Arab News since the Bloomberg Businessweek revelation saw few Western outlets publish features on the latest update or correct their previous reporting, which has now been proven to be unsubstantiated.

Outlets including the New York Times and CNN, among others, did not run the story — a decision which goes against their supposed professional journalism practices and industry norms. Meanwhile, the Bezos-owned Washington Post found itself in its own conflict of interest where it vehemently defended its owner throughout the ordeal, while keeping silent over the latest findings.

“I would say that it does show bias when media outlets don’t take the time to correct incorrect claims, and issue corrections when new information comes out. Or sometimes what we'll see is they will issue the correction, but they'll do it quietly. So then, the original incorrect story got a lot more attention.” Julie Mastrine, director of marketing at AllSides, a US media watchdog, told Arab News.

“Our position is that ‘there is no such thing as unbiased news’ and what people really need to do is become aware of that and then learn how to spot bias and read broadly across the political spectrum so that they get multiple perspectives that can kind of challenge them to think critically and consider multiple angles.”

The Bezos-Washington Post conflict of interest has, however, been the subject of coverage by the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal. They, as well as the Daily Mail and The Times of London, have published features revealing how Bezos took advantage of his ownership of the Washington Post and of former US President Donald Trump’s alleged ties to the National Enquirer to cast himself as a “political target.”

The Journal’s Holman W. Jenkins wrote in a column: “Seldom will you find a newspaper admitting that it lied to you unless it can push the blame off on a plagiarizing or fabulizing reporter who will be said to have defrauded his or her own editors and institution. Now the Washington Post has an owner who fits this description.”

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos (R) and his partner US new anchor Lauren Sanchez. (File/AFP)

A Saudi newspaper editor and a member of the Saudi Journalists Association said: “This wouldn’t be the first time that Western media has been accused of foregoing the standards of journalism that it holds others accountable for.”

They added: “It is understandable that in our industry, most editors prefer bad news and scandals. Nobody is asking these British and American newspapers for favorable coverage of Saudi Arabia, what we as fellow journalists expect of them however is to abide by their own professional standards and retract or apologize for the false stories they published.”

Other examples of bias in Western media came last March when a Houthi-caused fire at a Yemeni migrant detention center killed scores of Ethiopians. Fewer than a handful of Western media outlets covered the incident. Meanwhile, any mistakes committed by Saudi Arabia — ones that the Kingdom has acknowledged and apologized for —  are immediately scrutinized by the press.

The lack of coverage of the migrant fire even stoked criticism from one of Black Lives Matter Greater New York’s founding members.

“This is an issue that needs attention. This is something that can’t be ignored. This is something I won’t ignore. There are 44 people murdered and the news isn’t paying attention,” Hawk Newsome said in an interview on the Arab News-sponsored Ray Hanania radio show.

“I have strong reason to believe that the news isn’t paying attention because they’re black people. It’s my duty to fight for black people across the world.”

Twitter: @Tarek_AliAhmad

Topics: Jeff Bezos Saudi Arabia Amazon

Related

Saudi Arabia's Adel Al-Jubeir called on Saturday for people who "accused the Kingdom" with regard to claims it was involved with the hacking of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos' phone last year to "acknowledge their mistake." (Reuters/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia
Al-Jubeir calls on Kingdom’s accusers in Bezos phone hack to ‘acknowledge their mistake’
 Amazon said Tuesday that Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO later this year, to be replaced by Andy Jassy. (AFP/File Photo)
Business & Economy
Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder, will step down as CEO

