Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk

A Bit Stop Bitcoin crypto currency ATM machine displays the current price of Bitcoin (BTC) in a shop in Weehawken, New Jersey, on May 19, 2021. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)
A Bit Stop Bitcoin crypto currency ATM machine displays the current price of Bitcoin (BTC) in a shop in Weehawken, New Jersey, on May 19, 2021. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)
Updated 20 May 2021
AFP

  • China on Wednesday said cryptocurrencies would not be allowed in transactions
  • The virtual currency fell to almost $30,000 before climbing back over $39,500
NEW YORK: Bitcoin’s value plunged on Wednesday after China signaled a new crackdown on the cryptocurrency, but its losses were cushioned after Tesla head Elon Musk spoke up on Twitter.
The virtual currency fell to almost $30,000 — less than half the record value it reached last month — before climbing back over $39,500 around 2000 GMT. It was still above its level at the start of the year.
Bitcoin recovered somewhat following tweets from Musk that featured a diamond and hands emoji, taken as a signal the company had not sold off its huge bitcoin holdings as the CEO appeared to suggest recently.
At its daily low on Wednesday, the unit lost nearly a third of its value compared to the start of the week and more than half compared to its record, reached just a month ago, on April 14, at $64,869.78.
Making matters worse, Chinese authorities on Wednesday said cryptocurrencies would not be allowed in transactions and warned investors against speculative trading in them, despite the country powering most of the world’s mining.
Trading in cryptocurrencies has been banned in China since 2019 to prevent money laundering, as leaders try to stop people from shifting cash overseas. The country had been home to around 90 percent of the global trade in the sector.
In a statement, three state-backed industry associations said “cryptocurrency prices have skyrocketed and plummeted, and cryptocurrency trading speculation activities have rebounded.”
The price fluctuations “seriously violate people’s asset safety and disrupt normal economic and financial order,” said the statement posted to social media by the People’s Bank of China.
The notice warned consumers against wild speculation, adding that the “losses caused by investment transactions are borne by the consumers themselves,” since Chinese law offers no protection to them.
It reiterated that providing cryptocurrency services to customers and crypto-based financial products was illegal for Chinese financial institutions and payment providers.
“This is the latest chapter of China tightening the noose around crypto,” said Antoni Trenchev, managing partner and co-founder of London-based crypto lender Nexo.
Linghao Bao, analyst at Trivium China, said that despite the ban, Chinese investors could still find ways to buy cryptocurrencies through illegal vendors.
“There will always be a way to circumvent regulations,” he said. “The point of this order is to tell financial institutions to up their game to detect these crypto-related transactions.”
Bitcoin had a roller-coaster day on Wednesday, falling from $45,600 to under $40,000, then climbing back before dropping to $30,017 and up again.
“This looks like your typical flash crash, but there seems to be some hesitancy in getting back in,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.
Adam Reynolds, of Saxo Markets, added that avoiding use of cryptocurrency, which can be transferred out of the country, is “essential to maintaining capital controls” in China.
Bitcoin has had a torrid few days, in good part because of Musk and Tesla.
Last week Tesla hit the brakes on letting people pay for its electric cars with bitcoin, citing concerns about the harmful effects that mining cryptocurrencies has on the environment.
Then Musk appeared to suggest Tesla was planning to sell its huge holdings of the unit, before clarifying that the company had not sold any bitcoin.
“Elon Musk started the ball rolling,” Germany-based crypto analyst Timo Emden told AFP. “It will take some time for them to recover from this shock.”
Mining cryptocurrency is a hugely energy-intensive process requiring large amounts of electricity in giant data centers.
China, which powers nearly 80 percent of the global cryptocurrency trade, relies on a particularly polluting type of coal, lignite, to power some of its mining.
“If bitcoin was a country, it would use around the same amount of electricity a year to mine as Switzerland does in total,” Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note.
Some Chinese enthusiasts, however, remained unfazed.
“This has happened before and it happens every year...,” said trader and ex-tech industry worker Zeng Jiajun. “Crypto is here to stay.”
China is in the midst of a wide-ranging regulatory crackdown on its fintech sector. Its biggest players — including Alibaba and Tencent — have been hit with big fines after being found guilty of monopolistic practices.

Jazan Energy and Development profit quadruples as food sales surge

Jazan Energy and Development profit quadruples as food sales surge
RIYADH: Jazan Energy and Development Co. said first-quarter net profit increased by 299 percent year on year to SR2.1 million as sales increased led by a 10.3 percent jump in agriculture and aquaculture products.
Revenue rose 2.6 percent year on year to SR23.2 million, a decline of 6.3 percent on the previous quarter, the company said in a filing to the Saudi stock exchange. Real Estate revenue climbed 4.5 percent year on year on an increase in occupancy rates, while industrial sector revenue declined 19 percent because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A decline in sales and marketing costs and a drop in the allowance for doubtful debts allowed for higher profits from the previous quarter even as sales fell. Net profit was 81.3 percent higher compared with the final three months of 2020.

Middle East Healthcare net profit halves as revenue drops

Middle East Healthcare net profit halves as revenue drops
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia-listed Middle East Healthcare Co. said first-quarter net profit fell by almost half as revenue from a key client declined.
Net profit after zakat and tax slid 42.9 percent year on year to SR12.1 million ($3.2 million), the company, which operates the Saudi German Hospital brand, said in a filing to the Saudi stock exchange. Quarter-on-quarter profit fell 57.6 percent.
Profit per share was SR130,000 compared with SR230,000 a year earlier. Revenue was 4.1 percent lower year on year at SR418.4 million.
The company also cited continued losses at Dammam hospital of SR19.6 million for its lower net profit compared with the previous quarter.
Middle East Healthcare announced on April 1 that it would not pay a dividend for 2020 as it sought to invest in expansion and renovating its hospitals.

Saudi food prices drive inflation up in April

Saudi food prices drive inflation up in April
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate quickened to 5.3 percent in April from 4.9 percent the previous month, still reflecting an increase in value-added tax last year, official data showed.
The 5.3 percent annual increase was mainly due to higher food and transport prices, the General Authority for Statistics said.
“Prices of food and beverages recorded the highest annual increase of 8.4 percent, mainly due to the increase in food prices,” it said.
On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices increased 0.2 percent.
Annual inflation was 3.4 percent in 2020, picking up in the second half of the year after Saudi authorities tripled a value-added tax to 15 percent to bolster coffers hurt by the coronavirus crisis and lower oil prices.
Saudi Arabia’s economy shrank 3.3 percent in the first quarter this year from a year earlier, hit by oil output cuts, but the non-oil economy expanded 3.3 percent, recovering from the pandemic, according to flash government estimates earlier this month.
The Kingdom’s economy, the largest in the Arab world, is expected to grow 2.1 percent in 2021 after shrinking 4.1 percent last year, the International Monetary Fund said this month.
The Fund said that, while plans to adjust Saudi finances were making good progress, authorities could consider increasing spending to support low-income households and help offset the loss of purchasing power after consolidation measures introduced last year.

JPMorgan eyes $100m pay day on trade linked to Aramco deal

JPMorgan eyes $100m pay day on trade linked to Aramco deal
RIYADH: JPMorgan & Chase Co. is set to earn more than $100 million on a recent trade tied to the sale of a stake in Saudi Aramco’s oil pipelines, unexpected gains even in the sprawling interest-rate swap market, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
The bank is poised to book gains on a hedging transaction with US investment firm EIG Global Energy Partners, which agreed last month to invest $12.4 billion in the pipelines, the people said.
JPMorgan advised Aramco on the deal and was one of two banks that helped it arrange a loan of more than $10 billion offered to the buyers, the people said.
Given the size of the financing, EIG separately entered into a so-called swap deal with JPMorgan to guard against fluctuations in interest rates.
JPMorgan is on course to reap $100 milion profit after markets moved in its favor, according to the people, who asked not be identified discussing sensitive information.
JPMorgan’s pay day highlights why global banks continue to chase big deals from Aramco, with the expectation of profiting from such ancillary work even if the Saudi energy company itself doesn’t dole out large advisory fees.
EIG is leading a consortium that’s buying a 49 percent interest in leasing rights over Aramco’s oil pipelines, according to an April statement.

Saudi Research and Media Group profits surge

Saudi Research and Media Group profits surge
DUBAI: Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG), the publisher of Arab News, reported a 41.4 percent increase in first quarter net profit.
The company generated SR91.5 million ($21.4 million) in profit for the first quarter as sales gained by more than a fifth to SR596.8 million, the company said in a filing to the Tadawul stock exchange.
Costs also rose compared to a year earlier "mainly due to operating costs of certain projects," the Riyadh-headquartered company said.
Earlier this week SRMG said it had rebranded to become the Saudi Research and Media Group. It was previously known as The Saudi Research and Marketing Group.
The group owns several companies in publishing and media, including Saudi Research and Publishing Company and Asharq News Services.
The rollout of Saudi Vision 2030 reforms, a booming entertainment sector and the opening of the Kingdom to foreign tourists are all contributing to the rapidly expanding Saudi media landscape.

