Italian dockworkers refuse to load arms headed for Israel

Italian dockworkers refuse to load arms headed for Israel
Livorno city and port on the Ligurian Sea, Tuscany, Italy, January 8, 2014. (Wikimedia Commons)
Updated 20 May 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

  • ‘We don’t want to be called accomplices in giving weapons to those who are killing unarmed civilians’
  • ‘We have no intention to facilitate the transportation of weapons that will be used to kill the Palestinian people’
ROME: In solidarity with the Palestinian people, dockworkers in the Italian port of Livorno refused to load weapons on a cargo ship after discovering that they were headed for Israel.

“We’ve decided to say enough,” Giovanni Ceraolo, coordinator of the Unione Sindacale di Base (USB), an independent trade union organization representing workers in the main commercial port of Tuscany in northern Italy, told Arab News.

“Whenever we know about loading, unloading or passage of armaments in our port, we’ll intervene. We’ll ask the competent authorities to stop the passage of those weapons, especially if they’re bound for places where they’ll certainly be used against civilians, as is happening now in Palestine,” he added. “If those weapons still come, we’ll do whatever we can to refuse loading or unloading them.”

The trade unionist said if necessary, his organization will declare a strike “so that no weapons in transit in the port of Livorno will be used to kill civilians, wherever this happens.”

He added: “It could be costly for us as we’d lose part of our salary, but no salary justifies aiding in any way those who kill civilians.”

USB member Massimo Mazza told Arab News: “We refused to load that ship because we don’t want to operate on ships carrying death. We don’t want to be called accomplices in giving weapons to those who are killing unarmed civilians, as Israel is doing now.”

He added: “We have no intention to facilitate the transportation of weapons and explosives that will be used to kill the Palestinian people, who are suffering so much and mourn hundreds of innocent civilian victims, including many children.”

The USB in Livorno has launched an awareness campaign so that workers do not load weapons on ships bound for war zones.

“Work is important, especially in the very difficult times we’ve been living through with the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis. But this can’t make us close our eyes, or even worse, become accomplices in the continuing massacres of the civilian population in Palestine,” Ceraolo said.

There are 29,473 Filipinos living and working in Israel and 91 in the Gaza Strip. (Reuters/File Photo)
There are 29,473 Filipinos living and working in Israel and 91 in the Gaza Strip. (Reuters/File Photo)
MANILA: The Philippines on Thursday announced it was temporarily suspending the deployment of workers to Israel due to the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Israeli forces have continued to bomb Gaza with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defying international calls for a de-escalation.

Since the crisis began on May 10, Palestinian health officials said 228 people had been killed in Israeli aerial bombardments that had worsened Gaza’s already dire humanitarian situation. Israeli authorities put the death toll to date at 12 in Israel.

There are 29,473 Filipinos living and working in Israel and 91 in the Gaza Strip. While there have been no reports of any of them being injured, Philippine Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said in a radio interview that 400 Filipino carers scheduled to leave for Israel in the coming days would not be allowed to leave “while the tension is still high.”

He added, however, that the Filipino Department of Labor and Employment would continue to process job applicants as there was no ban on departures, but actual deployment would be delayed.

“We have not banned the deployment of our workers to Israel. The processing of those who already qualified continues. We are merely suspending their actual departure while the tension is still high,” he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesperson, Harry Roque, said the president supported Bello’s decision on delaying the departure of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). “This is to protect the safety of our countrymen. Of course, as we prepare to evacuate and repatriate our citizens there, why should we send new OFWs there as well?”

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs and embassies in Israel and neighboring Egypt and Jordan were poised to assist Filipinos affected by the ongoing violence in the Middle East and were also on standby to evacuate Philippine citizens. 

I’d rather die than go back, Moroccan migrant boy tells Spanish soldier

CEUTA: A Moroccan boy who used empty plastic bottles to swim to Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta this week said he would rather die than go back to Morocco.
The boy told so to the Spanish soldier who translated for him before he was escorted away.
The boy attracted international media attention as he floated in a dark T-shirt with the bottles under his clothes and attached to his arms, crying as he reached the beach only to be led away by soldiers.
“He didn’t want to go back, he didn’t have any family in Morocco, he didn’t care if he died from cold; He preferred to die ... than go back to Morocco,” soldier Rachid Mohamed al Messaoui said.
“I never heard that from someone so young,” the 25-year-old told Reuters, speaking on the beach.
Soldiers accompanied the crying boy through the gate to the security zone between the two countries, along with other migrants. An army spokesman in Ceuta said he had no information on what happened to the boy.
Deporting minors is illegal in Spain and hundreds have been processed in a makeshift reception center in Ceuta.
The boy was one of some 8,000 migrants who swam or climbed over a border fence into the enclave this week after Rabat relaxed border controls. Spain has deployed troops to Ceuta to patrol the border with Morocco and called the situation a crisis for Europe.
On the northern tip of Morocco across from Gibraltar and with a population of 80,000, the enclave’s beaches are only a few hundred meters (yards) away.
Al Messaoui, who speaks Moroccan Arabic, or Darija, said he tried to put his feelings to one side to help calm those arriving on the beach, acting as a translator for his Spanish army colleagues.
“You feel frustrated, desperate that you can’t do more for that boy,” he said.
Asked what he would tell the parents of young Moroccans eager to cross over to Ceuta, he said: “Not to let them go, to be with them, and to be united as a family even if there are difficulties of life in their country... not to let them drift away alone, desperate, helpless.”

IGN faces staff backlash over deleted Palestinian aid post

LONDON: Staff at gaming network IGN have issued an open letter to senior management, and owners Ziff Davis, calling for an explanation after a post linking readers to pro-Palestinian charities was deleted from its website.

IGN apologized for the post, published on May 14, but were criticized for “blatant disregard for the most basic standards of journalistic integrity and editorial independence” in the letter, which was signed by over 70 members of staff.

Friday’s deleted post, attributed to “IGN Staff,” had said: “We want to highlight the humanitarian crisis in Palestine because, while there has been fighting in the region for decades, recent escalations have seen a catastrophic loss of Palestinian lives.”

It added: “Palestinian civilians are currently suffering in great numbers in Jerusalem, Gaza, and (the) West Bank, due to Israeli forces.”

It then linked readers to websites for groups working in the region, including Doctors Without Borders and the UN Relief and Works Agency.

But on May 16 the post was deleted and replaced with a statement from IGN saying: “Our philanthropic instincts to help those in need was not in line with our intent of trying to show support for all people impacted by tragic events. 

“By highlighting only one population, the post mistakenly left the impression that we were politically aligned with one side. That was not our intention and we sincerely regret the error.”

IGN said it had donated $25,000 to the charity Save the Children “to aid those civilian lives impacted across the entire area.”

But staff were left unimpressed by the decision, believing it to reveal double standards at the company.

One IGN employee told The Guardian: “We’ve posted multiple, similar charity appeals in the past, and received nothing but support from the ownership — even on so-called ‘contentious’ issues like the Black Lives Matter movement.”

The employee added: “There was absolute shock among staff about not just the removal itself, but about how that removal (and the explanation for it) was handled. For such drastic action to be taken was unusual enough, but for it to be done with no oversight from those who had written the post — and multiple hours of silence from those responsible, both internally and externally — was confusing and upsetting for many members of staff.”

Pro-Palestine protesters occupy UK drone factory

LONDON: A drone factory in the British city of Leicester has been occupied by pro-Palestinian demonstrators over its links to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

UAV Tactical Systems, a subsidiary of Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems and French aerospace company Thales, allegedly manufactures Hermes drones at the site in Leicester’s Meridian Business Park, which have been used by the IDF in its operations in Gaza.

The protesters, who call themselves Palestine Action and who scaled the roof of the complex on Wednesday, said they were seeking to stop the “production of arms and military technology.” They added that they planned “to be as disruptive as possible.”

Leicestershire Police on Wednesday said they were “continuing to negotiate” with the demonstrators, and had allowed another pro-Palestine group to engage in “peaceful” protest at the site.

A firefighters union representing members called to the scene said: “The Fire Brigades Union were made aware that the protesters were representing the Palestinian solidarity group Palestine Action. Union officials immediately reminded senior managers that as firefighters we are, and remain, a proud humanitarian service. Once the safety of those involved have been confirmed, Fire Brigades Union members withdrew from the incident.”

Since the current round of violence began, over 227 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and more than 1,600 wounded by IDF operations. Hamas and other militant groups have fired over 4,000 rockets into Israel, killing 12 people.

A boy waves Danish flags as he joins fellow migrants, mainly from Syria, on Padborg station. Denmark has taken in around 32,000 Syrians since the start of their country’s conflict. (Reuters/File Photo)
A boy waves Danish flags as he joins fellow migrants, mainly from Syria, on Padborg station. Denmark has taken in around 32,000 Syrians since the start of their country’s conflict. (Reuters/File Photo)
LONDON: A decision by the Danish government to potentially deny thousands of Syrian refugees the right to remain has been met with protests across the country.

Denmark has taken in around 32,000 Syrians since the start of their country’s conflict over a decade ago. Of those, about 5,000 were only granted temporary protected status.

In 2019, Copenhagen claimed that Damascus and several other Syrian regions were safe for refugees to return to.

The Danish government has expanded the number of areas in recent months, and recently began proceedings to return 380 people whose permanent asylum applications have been denied, with 900 having their status placed under review.

Protests broke out in 25 major towns and cities on Wednesday evening, with the largest outside Copenhagen’s town hall. 

The Danish government has also started offering other Syrian refugees £25,000 ($35,000) if they choose to leave of their own accord.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen earlier this year said she wanted to reduce asylum seeker numbers to zero.

The center-left coalition government has also announced plans to cap the number of “non-Western” people living in certain parts of the country.

But Denmark is unable to enact forced deportations of Syrians because despite claiming areas controlled by the Assad regime to be safe, Copenhagen refuses to cooperate with it on due to its poor human rights record.

This has led to Denmark setting out plans to build a special detention center on the island of Langeland specifically to house people whose asylum has been refused but who cannot be returned home.

Various groups have said the government’s latest moves leave many Syrians, denied the right to remain in Denmark, with no real choices.

Refugees who have returned to Syria have faced arrest and torture by the regime, with some disappearing altogether into its notorious prison system.

Young men, meanwhile, also face conscription if they return. Remaining in Denmark, though, could mean an indefinite stay in a detention center.

Lisa Blinkenberg, a senior policy adviser for Amnesty International in Denmark, said Syrians who lost appeals to stay in the country are being left in limbo.

“There’s a risk that Syrian families will be divided in the future, even though they have lived in Denmark for years,” she told The Times.

