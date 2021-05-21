You are here

  • Home
  • Kane hints at Man City move, praising ‘striker’s dream’ De Bruyne

Kane hints at Man City move, praising ‘striker’s dream’ De Bruyne

Kane hints at Man City move, praising ‘striker’s dream’ De Bruyne
Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane has hinted at a move to Manchester City as speculation mounts over his future. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vjvvk

Updated 30 sec ago
AFP

Kane hints at Man City move, praising ‘striker’s dream’ De Bruyne

Kane hints at Man City move, praising ‘striker’s dream’ De Bruyne
  • Kane has reportedly told Spurs he wants to leave at the end of the season
  • He raised the prospect of a move to Pep Guardiola's title winners, naming City's De Bruyne a perfect team-mate
Updated 30 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Tottenham forward Harry Kane has hinted at a move to Manchester City as speculation mounts over his future, calling the champions’ star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne a “striker’s dream.”
Kane has reportedly told Spurs he wants to leave at the end of the season and the England captain has been linked with City, Manchester United and Chelsea.
Kane has now raised the prospect of a move to Pep Guardiola’s title winners, naming City’s De Bruyne as a perfect team-mate.
City are reported to be interested in signing the 27-year-old, but Spurs will not let their talisman go without a fight, especially as he is under contract for the next three years.
Kane is determined to stay in the Premier League and when asked by former Manchester United defender Gary Neville which player would help him score more goals he said: “De Bruyne for sure.
“When I watch De Bruyne play he’s a special, special player and some of the balls I see him put in for City are just a striker’s dream if I’m honest.”
Kane has scored 165 Premier League goals, 95 behind all-time top scorer Alan Shearer, and he wants to topple the former Blackburn and Newcastle striker.
The forward, who has 22 top-flight goals this season, told Neville’s YouTube channel The Overlap that injuries were the main threat to his ambition to break the record.
“Of course there’s always the option of maybe moving abroad one day but I don’t think that really interests me in the near future,” he added.
Kane has been involved in two Premier League title races with Spurs, has lost two League Cup finals, and was on the defeated side in the 2019 Champions League final.
The forward admits the club missed opportunities to win silverware under former boss Mauricio Pochettino, who is now in charge at Paris Saint-Germain, and challenged Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to deliver quality additions to help rebuild.
Managerless Tottenham, who have missed out on the Premier League’s top four for a second successive season, look unlikely even to qualify for the Europa League ahead of their final league match against Leicester on Sunday.
“For one reason or another we didn’t quite do what we needed to do and kind of where we’re at now I feel like we’re kind of at a rebuild stage again if I’m honest,” Kane said.
“It’s disappointing. I feel like the opportunity was definitely there.
“I’m not going to say it’s not there anymore of course — one or two good players can take the team over the line with Liverpool and City and teams like that.
“But for sure I feel like it was an opportunity missed for the club to do something special.”

Topics: Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur Man City Kevin De Bruyne

Related

Kane strikes as Spurs continue Champions League quest
Sport
Kane strikes as Spurs continue Champions League quest
‘Phenomenal’ Kane can be England record scorer: Southgate
Sport
‘Phenomenal’ Kane can be England record scorer: Southgate

Heads of Kingdom’s sporting federations to lead Saudi sports until 2024

Heads of Kingdom’s sporting federations to lead Saudi sports until 2024
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

Heads of Kingdom’s sporting federations to lead Saudi sports until 2024

Heads of Kingdom’s sporting federations to lead Saudi sports until 2024
  • Appointments in line with Vision 2030 target to promote excellence in sports, health, wellness, throughout nation
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A number of Saudi sport federations have designated key officials to support the Kingdom’s push to promote sporting excellence over the coming years.

The governing bodies have confirmed the names of presidents and chairpersons to take charge of the drive in their respective sporting fields through to 2024.

Many of those appointed have been in their roles for several years while others have been tasked to take forward newly established associations and federations.

Among the highest profile confirmations were Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Faisal bin Abdul Aziz, the president of Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud, chairman of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF), and Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud, president of the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA).

“I see my work with Sports for All as a great privilege; I thank Minister (of Sport) Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal for his continued trust and his strong championship of my team and our work to reach Vision 2030’s targets of a Kingdom-wide healthy and active community,” said Prince Khaled.

The SFA has seen huge success during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, working with the country’s Quality of Life program and various stakeholders to boost the number of people in Saudi Arabia taking part in physical activities.

“My team and I are already gearing up for the next few years, and we’re ready to push the limits of physical activity and health and wellness in the Kingdom. Download the SFA app and connect with us on social media; we’re waiting for you,” the prince added.

The federation heads are also in the running for the presidency and roles on the board of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, voting for which recently took place.

Related

Saudi Sports for All Federation campaign looks to boost physical activity
Sport
Saudi Sports for All Federation campaign looks to boost physical activity
Saudi Sports for All Federation leads surge in local women’s sports
Sport
Saudi Sports for All Federation leads surge in local women’s sports

Kanzy El-Dafrawy launches UAE’s first Squash Academy in Dubai

Kanzy El-Dafrawy launches UAE’s first Squash Academy in Dubai
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

Kanzy El-Dafrawy launches UAE’s first Squash Academy in Dubai

Kanzy El-Dafrawy launches UAE’s first Squash Academy in Dubai
  • Led by former USA champion and World No.22, The Flying DAF will be open to players of all ages and levels
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

Dubai: The Flying DAF, a brand-new high-performance squash academy, has officially launched in Dubai with the mission of growing the grassroots game and providing expert tuition for players.

Founded by Egyptian national Kanzy El-Dafrawy, a USA national champion and former Women’s World No.22, the new academy will provide elite training plans by former professional squash players for individuals of all levels, ages and backgrounds.

“The Flying DAF Squash Academy’s approach to training is fully-customizable to our players, whatever their level. Squash is a sport for all and our holistic approach to high-energy sessions is designed to support player development regardless of ability, we are catering for talents eyeing professional titles, seasoned amateurs and straight-forward hobbyists,” said El-Dafrawy, who serves as Head Coach.

Based out of Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, The Flying DAF Squash Academy will have five courts adjoining a stretch of beachfront luxury hotels, including J Club, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, where five full-time coaches will lead a variety of squash-based fitness and technical classes in group or private formats, with individuals as young as five able to participate.

“Launching the academy is the culmination of my life’s work, which I have dedicated to the game. After winning titles around the world during my professional years, this is my biggest challenge and I cannot wait to share my expertise and experience with Dubai,” said El-Dafrawy.

“We have a big focus on creating a developmental pathway, most clearly with school groups so we can really begin shaping the next UAE and world champions as early as possible. But we also understand the important role of fitness with a hint of competitiveness can play in the well-being of adults. No-one is too new or too advanced for squash to be a part of our community,” she added.

Kanzy El-Dafrawy earned the nickname of "The Flying Daf" for her athletic leaps on the court. (The Flying DAF)

Part of the launch has seen El-Dafrawy continue her working relationship with Harrow, a career sponsor of the star player, and leading manufacturer of squash gear and high-quality signature rackets.

Harrow will have hands-on input in the academy and provide equipment and kit.

Renowned for her athleticism, El-Dafrawy’s sprawling leaps around the court had earned her the nickname ‘The Flying Daf’ on the pro circuit.

Having now retired from the professional game, El-Dafrawy, has coached in France, Germany, South Africa, Jordan, Netherlands, Canada, Egypt and United States.

After a professional career in which she claimed nine Professional Squash Association titles and rose to number 22 in the world rankings, El Dafrawy, is eager to give back.

“Part of our offering to younger members will be a mentorship program based on the one I benefitted from in my developmental years,” said the 27-year-old.

“We want to provide an avenue into elite education and training abroad, while building a domestic squash community which creates local, regional and international champions over time.”

As well as coaching classes and membership access to court bookings, The Flying DAF will host monthly tournaments for a variety of levels, with prize pools of kit by Harrow.

Topics: squash sport UAE

Related

Saudi designer Arwa Al-Benawi partners with sportswear giant Adidas
Lifestyle
Saudi designer Arwa Al-Benawi partners with sportswear giant Adidas
Bayern Munich crowned world’s strongest football brand as ESL fallout damages Europe’s elite
Sport
Bayern Munich crowned world’s strongest football brand as ESL fallout damages Europe’s elite

Lewandowski poised to make Bundesliga history as Bayern welcome back fans

Lewandowski poised to make Bundesliga history as Bayern welcome back fans
Updated 21 May 2021
AFP

Lewandowski poised to make Bundesliga history as Bayern welcome back fans

Lewandowski poised to make Bundesliga history as Bayern welcome back fans
  • Bayern Munich's striker can break Gerd Mueller’s 49-year-old Bundesliga single-season goal record this weekend
Updated 21 May 2021
AFP

BERLIN: Robert Lewandowski can break Gerd Mueller’s 49-year-old Bundesliga single-season goal record this weekend when champions Bayern Munich play in front of their home fans for the first time since March 2020.
The Poland striker’s penalty in Bayern’s 2-2 draw at Freiburg last time out saw him equal Mueller’s record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga campaign, set in 1971/72.
With one game left Lewandowski, the Bundesliga’s top scorer in six of the last eight years, can set a new record against Augsburg on Saturday.
“I guess he’ll score two goals at the weekend and break the record,” predicts former Bayer Leverkusen striker Ulf Kirsten, 55, a three-time Bundesliga top scorer in the 1990s.
“Nevertheless, I hope things stay as they are, because Gerd Mueller was my idol.”
With a ninth straight league title already confirmed, Bayern will lift the Bundesliga trophy after the final whistle.
There will also be a farewell for last season’s treble-winning coach Hansi Flick, hotly tipped to take charge of Germany after Euro 2020.
Likewise, defenders Jerome Boateng and David Alaba, whose contracts have not been renewed, will play their last game after more than a decade with Bayern.
Alaba is expected to join Real Madrid and leaves with a joint-record of 10 Bundesliga titles under his belt, while Boateng, 32, needs a new club.
For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic hit Germany 14 months ago, fans will return to the Allianz Arena with just 250 allowed into the 75,000-capacity stadium.
Health workers will get 100 tickets with the rest shared between supporters and staff.
With infection rates dropping across Germany, other Bundesliga clubs can also welcome back small numbers of fans.
Union Berlin, on the verge of qualifying for the new Europa Conference League, will allow 2,000 spectators for Saturday’s home game against RB Leipzig, who are already confirmed as runners-up.
The top four places are decided with Bayern, Leipzig, Dortmund and Wolfsburg assured of Champions League football next season.
However, things are tight at the other end of the table with two points separating Cologne, Werder Bremen and Arminia Bielefeld, the three clubs fighting to stay up above Schalke, who are bottom of the league and already relegated.
To stand a chance of avoiding automatic relegation, second-from-bottom Cologne must beat Schalke.
Bremen, who sacked head coach Florian Kohfeldt last Sunday, are 16th, which carries a relegation play-off next week against the club who finish third in the second division.
Bremen played the two-legged play-off for last year, squeezing past second-tier side Heidenheim on away goals.
Bielefeld are 15th, but they must win at Stuttgart to be sure of not getting dragged into the bottom three. The towering Norway striker can bag his 40th goal in all competitions this season for Dortmund at home to Bayer Leverkusen.
The hosts are on a roll, winning their previous six league games to qualify for the Champions League as well as thumping Leipzig 4-1 in the German Cup final.
Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, who has bagged four goals and two assists in three games, will be looking to press his claim for a place in England’s Euro 2020 squad.

430: Appearances David Alaba has made for Bayern Munich over the last 11 years, having come through the club’s academy.
28: Number of Bundesliga games Lewandowski has needed to score 40 goals this season, while Gerd Mueller achieved the same tally over 34 matches.
7: Trophies Flick has won during 18 months at Bayern Munich, losing just eight of his 85 matches in charge, with 69 wins.

Topics: football Bundesliga Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich Gerd Mueller

Related

Gerd Mueller would be happy if Lewandowski equals goal record, says wife
Sport
Gerd Mueller would be happy if Lewandowski equals goal record, says wife

McIlroy fights back as Tringale, Oosthuizen share early PGA lead

McIlroy fights back as Tringale, Oosthuizen share early PGA lead
Updated 21 May 2021
AFP

McIlroy fights back as Tringale, Oosthuizen share early PGA lead

McIlroy fights back as Tringale, Oosthuizen share early PGA lead
  • A field of 156 seeks a $1.98 million (€1.6 million) top prize on the longest layout in major golf history at 7,876 yards
Updated 21 May 2021
AFP

KIAWAH ISLAND, US: Rory McIlroy battled back after an opening bogey while Cameron Tringale and Louis Oosthuizen seized the early lead as the 103rd PGA Championship began at windswept Kiawah Island.

Four-time major winner McIlroy, the 2012 PGA winner at Kiawah, bounced his drive off the 10th tee into water way right to open with a bogey, but birdied the par-5 11th and par-4 12th to stand on 1-under.

American Tringale, out in the opening group at the Ocean course, birdied the par-5 second and added back-to-back birdies at the par-4 sixth and par-5 seventh to make the turn at 3-under 33.

World No. 66 Tringale, whose lone victory in 301 US PGA events was in a 2014 pairs event with Australian Jason Day, sank a birdie putt from just inside eight feet at the second, then holed a 20-foot birdie putt at six and chipped to four feet to set up a birdie at the seventh before a birdie lip-out at the ninth.

South Africa’s Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open champion, matched him atop the leaderboard with an eagle at the 11th and birdie at 13.

Sharing third on 2-under were Australian Matt Jones, England’s Paul Casey and Americans Adam Long, Tom Hoge, Rickie Fowler and two-time major winner Zach Johnson.

BACKGROUND

A field of 156 seeks a $1.98 million (€1.6 million) top prize on the longest layout in major golf history at 7,876 yards.

Masters champion Hideki Matusyama of Japan, reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and defending PGA champion Collin Morikawa all opened with pars at 10 and birdies at 11.

DeChambeau hooked his first tee shot left into spectators and his second tee shot onto a dirt path, but recovered after both miscues.

A field of 156 seeks a $1.98 million (€1.6 million) top prize on the longest layout in major golf history at 7,876 yards.

Second-ranked Justin Thomas, who could overtake Dustin Johnson for world number one with a victory, opened with three pars.

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka opened with a double bogey after needing two tries to escape the sand.

McIlroy’s opening driver shot off the 10th tee soared right and bounced into a water hazard. He estimated a drop position and blasted his third over the green into sand, then got up and down for bogey.

Seventh-ranked McIlroy, who won the 2012 PGA at Kiawah Island by a record eight strokes, comes into the tournament off a victory two weeks ago at Quail Hollow that snapped an 18-month win drought.

The 32-year-old from Northern Ireland has not won a major since the 2014 PGA but he could match Tiger Woods as the only players to win a PGA twice at the same venue. Woods won at Medinah in 1999 and 2006.

Johnson, who says he feels 100 per cent after withdrawing from last week’s US PGA event with left knee issues, tees off on the opening hole at 2:09 p.m. (1809 GMT) alongside 2019 British Open winner Shane Lowry of Ireland and Spain’s Sergio Garcia, the 2017 Masters champion.

Johnson, the 2016 US Open and 2020 Masters champion, yearns for one of the golf prizes that has eluded him and would love to claim it in his home state of South Carolina.

“I’ve got a lot of support,” Johnson said. “Definitely it would mean a lot.”

Jordan Spieth, who can complete a career Grand Slam with a victory this week, snapped a four-year win drought last month with a victory at the US PGA Texas Open.

He begins off the first tee at 1:58 p.m. alongside fellow Americans Will Zalatoris, a runner-up at last month’s Masters, and Webb Simpson, the 2012 US Open champion.

Topics: golf Kiawah Island Rory McIlroy 103rd PGA Championship Cameron Tringale Louis Oosthuizen

Related

Spanish league ends with title finale, possible farewells
Sport
Spanish league ends with title finale, possible farewells
Triumphant reunion for Al-Hilal’s players and supporters as 17th league title edges closer
Sport
Triumphant reunion for Al-Hilal’s players and supporters as 17th league title edges closer

Maradona doctors face premeditated murder charge over star’s death: source

Maradona doctors face premeditated murder charge over star’s death: source
Updated 20 May 2021
AFP

Maradona doctors face premeditated murder charge over star’s death: source

Maradona doctors face premeditated murder charge over star’s death: source
  • The accused, which include Maradona's neurosurgeon, psychiatrist and psychologist face eight to 25 years in prison if found guilty
  • Report concluded that footballing icon received inadequate medical care and was left to his fate
Updated 20 May 2021
AFP

BUENOS AIRES: Seven people under investigation over the November death of Argentine footballing legend Diego Maradona face charges of premeditated murder, AFP has learned from a judicial source.
The accused — which include Maradona’s neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and psychologist Carlos Diaz — face eight to 25 years in prison if found guilty.
The indictment is based on findings by a board of experts into Maradona’s death from a heart attack last year, a source from the San Isidro Attorney General’s Office, which is leading the investigation, said Wednesday.
That report concluded that the footballing icon received inadequate medical care and was left to his fate for a “prolonged, agonizing period” before his death, which came just weeks after undergoing brain surgery on a blood clot.
“After so many injustices, the case has come full circle,” the source told AFP.
The accused are prohibited from leaving the country and must appear ahead of an inquiry between May 31 and June 14.
The legal proceedings were prompted by a complaint filed by two of Maradona’s five daughters against Luque, who they blamed for their father’s deteriorating condition after the brain surgery.
Prosecutors believe Maradona’s death was not the result of malpractice or negligent actions of his doctors, but that they knew the former soccer star would die and did nothing to prevent it.
The prosecutors obtained a series of messages and audio that show that the medical team were aware that Maradona was using alcohol, psychiatric medication and marijuana in the last months of his life.
Among the conclusions of the report, the medical board said that “the signs of life risk” shown by the former Naples and Barcelona star were ignored, and that his care in his final weeks was “plagued by deficiencies and irregularities.”
The recriminations and accusations over Maradona’s death are taking place alongside another case, over his disputed inheritance, involving his five children, his brothers and Matias Morla, his former lawyer.
Maradona is an idol to millions of Argentines after he inspired the South American country to only their second World Cup triumph in 1986.

Topics: Diego Maradona Argentina football murder

Related

‘What Killed Maradona?’ A life of glory that came with pain
Lifestyle
‘What Killed Maradona?’ A life of glory that came with pain
Maradona’s doctor investigated for involuntary manslaughter
Sport
Maradona’s doctor investigated for involuntary manslaughter

Latest updates

Kane hints at Man City move, praising ‘striker’s dream’ De Bruyne
Kane hints at Man City move, praising ‘striker’s dream’ De Bruyne
Dubai property mania is back as Nakheel sells 800m dirhams of villas in 4 hours
Dubai property mania is back as Nakheel sells 800m dirhams of villas in 4 hours
Saudi FM discusses developments on Palestine with UN Secretary-General
Saudi FM discusses developments on Palestine with UN Secretary-General
China offering cash, vaccines to people in Gaza
China offering cash, vaccines to people in Gaza
Six killed by blast at pro-Palestinian rally in southwest Pakistan
Six killed by blast at pro-Palestinian rally in southwest Pakistan

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.