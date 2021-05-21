You are here

Saudi Arabia welcomes declaration of ceasefire in Gaza

Saudi Arabia welcomes declaration of ceasefire in Gaza
A child raises a Palestinian flag and cheers as spectators gather beside the rubble of the Al-Jalaa building in Gaza City, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP)
Saudi Arabia welcomes declaration of ceasefire in Gaza

Saudi Arabia welcomes declaration of ceasefire in Gaza
  • The truce came into effect early on Friday
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomed on Friday the declaration of a ceasefire in Gaza. 

The Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said it appreciated the efforts made by Egypt and other international parties in brokering the truce that came into effect early on Friday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. It ended 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas.

The ministry also expressed its hopes “for concerted efforts to find a just settlement of the Palestinian issue in a way that achieves the aspirations of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy decisions and the Arab Peace Initiative.”

The Kingdom said it will continue its efforts, in cooperation with friendly countries, to achieve such a settlement.

  The WHO chief made the comments during a meeting with the Kingdom's ambassador to the UN in Geneva
RIYADH: The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) praised Saudi Arabia’s pioneering humanitarian role on Friday, in particular the generous support it provides to Yemenis.
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the comments during a meeting with the Kingdom’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Abdul Aziz Al-Wasel.
The two officials discussed many issues and aspects of joint cooperation between the Kingdom and the WHO, relief and humanitarian operations in Yemen, and ways to strengthen humanitarian programs supported by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief).

New outlook, new faces behind Saudi tourism revival

New outlook, new faces behind Saudi tourism revival
Dhee Ayn Village Saudi Arabia. (Shutterstock)
New outlook, new faces behind Saudi tourism revival

New outlook, new faces behind Saudi tourism revival
  Saudi Arabia is future-proofing its tourist market as the country recovers from a pandemic slump
JEDDAH: As the pandemic appears to recede and the global travel sector returns to life, Saudi Arabia is bringing in heavyweights to help promote the country to an international audience looking for new horizons to explore.

In much of the world, tourists are waking up to new travel protocols and countries are finding new strategies to recover from the pandemic’s effects.

Others, such as Saudi Arabia, are tapping into the relatively new concept of “domestic tourism,” while also welcoming international visitors who want to discover hidden gems.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Gloria Guevara Manzo, newly appointed chief special adviser to the Saudi Tourism Minister, Ahmed Al-Khateeb said that the Kingdom’s young tourism sector has an opportunity to reset its tone and strategies with the help of key partners in both the Kingdom’s private and public sector as well as international partners.

Manzo, a former CEO and president of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), has more than 25 years’ experience in the travel and tourism industry.

As Mexico’s tourism secretary from 2010 to 2012, she oversaw a number of key transformations, dealing with the repercussions of the 2008 financial crisis and the H1N1 pandemic a year later — both of which heavily affected the industry.

Manzo was able to turn the industry around, making Mexico a global hotspot for tourism and creating a major jobs generator.

As the first female to head the WTTC since its founding in 1991, she was responsible for the transformation of the organization, leading a global effort to unite the tourism industry and encourage it to speak with one voice.

Her recent appointment comes at a crucial time as the Kingdom prepares to reopen its doors to international travelers.

Having visited the Kingdom in 2019 as part of the “Open Saudi, Open Hearts, Open doors” event and the launch of a new tourist visa scheme, Manzo told Arab News that she found the culture welcoming and saw “tremendous potential.”  

“I was very impressed with what I saw in 2019 and the commitment, of course, for the sector, and that’s what got me excited. I see an amazing opportunity to have Saudi become one of the top destinations in the world because it has the assets, it has the people, it has everything. So I’m quite excited for this opportunity to be part of this new transformation.”

The Kingdom opened its borders to international tourists in September 2019 with a target of 100 million visitors by 2030, and has since announced a number of mega-projects to attract travelers, as well as new tourism investments worth SR220 billion ($58 billion), and a $530 million fund to develop key destinations across the country.

But 2020 had a set of challenges that set back many plans for the Kingdom’s budding sector. However, with enough collaborative effort, experts believe that the Kingdom can bounce back faster than many European and other advanced economies.

“One of the biggest challenges in 2020 was not only the pandemic, it was the lack of international coordination or the opportunity for more international coordination and public and private collaboration in many countries,” said Manzo.

“Now, the good news is that we are leaders. Thank goodness, Saudi was the chair of the G20 because being the chair of the G20 helped us to foster that collaboration. Ahmed Al-Khateeb made history and Saudi Arabia made history because for the first time, he invited the private sector, 45 CEOs, to talk to the leaders of tourism. And Saudi Arabia made history because for the first time it was included in the declaration. And that was very important because before that, as I said, the collaboration was a challenge.”

Manzo believes that the Kingdom emerged as a leader, building bridges and encouraging collaboration, which is crucial for the global recovery.

After the easing of last year’s lockdown, residents of the Kingdom are rediscovering the Kingdom’s attractions, which has helped soften the blow.

According to Manzo, the sector can stay afloat by investing in the assets in its own backyard.

“Tourism in Saudi Arabia is very young. The launch was in 2019. We still are in the process of creating some interesting and iconic destinations, such as NEOM, the Red Sea Company, AlUla and others. But I believe that we already have an interesting offering for international travelers that is very appealing,” she said.

Saudi Arabia has opened several international tourism offices in major countries, targeting 28 markets in a global marketing push, but a number of challenges remain: Sustainability is key to the success of the sector, but accelerating the digital transformation and working with SMEs will help ensure continuation of international collaboration.

Having worked extensively in the private and public sectors, Manzo said that one of the perks of jobs in tourism is mobility. Travel contributed to 10 percent of global income, and one in 10 jobs depended on the sector.

“The good news is that here, we have a lot of potential and we have multiple sectors. And tourism offers great opportunity and jobs. What’s interesting is that people don’t have to move. The beauty about tourism is that you can create the jobs in your city, in your destination. For example, you live in Jeddah, it’s an amazing city, a beautiful city that can have a lot of visitors and create a lot of opportunities for the people,” she added.

Man arrested after trying to access pulpit during Friday sermon at Makkah’s Grand Mosque

Man arrested after trying to access pulpit during Friday sermon at Makkah’s Grand Mosque
Man arrested after trying to access pulpit during Friday sermon at Makkah’s Grand Mosque

Man arrested after trying to access pulpit during Friday sermon at Makkah’s Grand Mosque
  • The man was dressed in an ihram and brandished a stick
  • He was quickly apprehended and legal procedures against him have been taken
RIYADH: Makkah region police have arrested a man who charged at the pulpit from which the imam was delivering the sermon before Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque.
The man, dressed in an ihram and brandishing a stick, was quickly apprehended and legal procedures against him have been taken.

Saudi Arabia announces 10 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 10 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 10 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 10 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 422,706
  • A total of 7,224 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 10 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,136 new infections on Friday.
Of the new cases, 342 were recorded in Riyadh, 276 in Makkah, 150 in the Eastern Province, 73 in Madinah, 66 in Asir, 59 in Jazan, 36 in Tabuk, 27 in Najran, 22 in Hail, 18 in Al-Baha, 14 in the Northern Borders region and six in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 422,706 after 980 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 7,224 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 12.4 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Saudi FM discusses developments on Palestine with UN Secretary-General

Saudi FM discusses developments on Palestine with UN Secretary-General
Saudi FM discusses developments on Palestine with UN Secretary-General

Saudi FM discusses developments on Palestine with UN Secretary-General
Saudi Arabia Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, met on Friday Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, in New York on the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

During the meeting, aspects of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the United Nations were reviewed, in addition to discussing the latest developments in occupied Palestine, and the unremitting efforts to enhance international peace and security.

The meeting was attended by the Saudi permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Abdullah bin Yahya Al-Muallami.

