ThePlace: Shuweihtia Village, an oldest human settlement in the Arabian Peninsula

ThePlace: Shuweihtia Village, an oldest human settlement in the Arabian Peninsula
Photo/SPA
Updated 22 May 2021
Arab News

ThePlace: Shuweihtia Village, an oldest human settlement in the Arabian Peninsula

ThePlace: Shuweihtia Village, an oldest human settlement in the Arabian Peninsula
  • Archaeological teams discovered 16 settlements, which contained around 2,000 stone tools, such as knives, hammers, arrowheads along with other polyhedral and spherical tools
Updated 22 May 2021
Arab News

Recent excavations have revealed that Shuweihtia Village in Jouf is the oldest human settlement in the Arabian Peninsula, dating back 1.3 million years.
Located 45 kilometers north of Sakaka city, the administrative capital of Jouf, Shuweihtia extends to Wadi Wasseh in the north of the village.
The village goes back to the Paleolithic era in the Old Stone Age. Archaeological teams discovered 16 settlements, which contained around 2,000 stone tools, such as knives, hammers, arrowheads along with other polyhedral and spherical tools.
Specialized teams and historians revealed that these tools proved the site was the oldest human settlement in the Arabian Peninsula. 
A collection of scattered stone tools on both sides of the Shuweihtia valley were found along with a collection of archeological sites that were not visible on the surface of the earth, which proved the existence of humans in that area.

Magnitude 7.3 quake strikes central China hours after first one kills at least 3 in south

Magnitude 7.3 quake strikes central China hours after first one kills at least 3 in south
Updated 24 min 30 sec ago
AP

Magnitude 7.3 quake strikes central China hours after first one kills at least 3 in south

Magnitude 7.3 quake strikes central China hours after first one kills at least 3 in south
  • Although the first quake in Yunnan province was weaker, it's epicenter was 8 kilometers below the surface. Shallow quakes often cause more damage, especially in populated areas
Updated 24 min 30 sec ago
AP

BEIJING: A strong, shallow quake shook southwestern China near the border with Myanmar, killing at least three people and injuring more than two dozen as authorities rushed relief goods including tents to the area.
A second, 7.3-magnitude quake hit early Saturday the southern part of Qinghai province in central China, about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) north of the first quake, but there were no reports of casualties or damage in the sparsely populated area.
US Geological Survey geophysicist Jonathan Tytell said the two quakes were not related.
The Yunnan province seismological bureau gave the magnitude of the Friday night quake as 6.4 and said it struck 8 kilometers (5 miles) below the surface northwest of the city of Dali.
Shallow quakes often cause more damage, especially in populated areas.
The earthquake caused strong shaking around Dali, but Chinese news reports showed relatively little damage.
Three people died and 27 were injured, local authorities told state broadcaster CCTV on Saturday.
Relief efforts were underway, with the provincial authorities sending emergency rations and tents to the affected areas.
Last year, a magnitude 5 earthquake in Yunnan killed four people and injured 23.
China’s worst earthquake in recent years struck the mountainous western portion of Sichuan province to the north of Yunnan in 2008, killing nearly 90,000 people.

 

 

Spain to allow all vaccinated travelers in from June 7

Spain to allow all vaccinated travelers in from June 7
The world’s second most popular destination after France, Spain registered 83.5 million foreign visitors in 2019, official figures show. (Shutterstock)
Updated 22 May 2021
AFP

Spain to allow all vaccinated travelers in from June 7

Spain to allow all vaccinated travelers in from June 7
  • The tourism hotspot aims to revive its travel industry amid spread of the COVID-19 disease
Updated 22 May 2021
AFP

MADRID: Spain will allow all vaccinated travelers to visit the country from June 7, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Friday, as the tourism hotspot aims to revive its virus-battered travel industry.

“From June 7, all vaccinated people and their families will be welcome in our country, Spain, regardless of their country of origin,” Sanchez said at an international tourism fair in Madrid.
He also announced that British travelers would be allowed to visit Spain for holidays from next week.
“From next Monday, the 24th of May, Spain will be delighted to receive British tourists again into our country,” Sanchez said.
He said they will be allowed in “without restriction,” but he did not specify whether they would have to show a negative COVID-19 test.
Britain has long been the biggest source of tourists for Spain, and until now British travelers have only been allowed into Spain for visits deemed essential.
But for the time being, Britain has upheld restrictions on travelers from Spain, who have to quarantine on arrival, as well as showing a negative COVID-19 test.
Japanese travelers will also be allowed to visit to Spain for nonessential reasons from Monday, the Interior Ministry said.
The world’s second most popular destination after France, Spain registered 83.5 million foreign visitors in 2019, official figures show.

BACKGROUND

● Britain has long been the biggest source of tourists for Spain, and until now British travelers have only been allowed into Spain for visits deemed essential.

● For the time being, Britain has upheld restrictions on travelers from Spain, who have to quarantine on arrival, as well as showing a negative COVID-19 test.

● Japanese travelers will also be allowed to visit to Spain for non-essential reasons from Monday, the Interior Ministry said.

In 2020, the number of foreign tourists visiting Spain collapsed by 77 percent compared with a year earlier, falling below 19 million visitors as pandemic restrictions put the brakes on leisure travel.
It expects to welcome around 45 million foreign tourists in 2021, just over half the number who came in 2019 before the pandemic struck, the tourism minister said this month.
Sanchez was speaking at the FITUR International Tourism Fair, which saw some 50,000 people gather this week for the first in-person meeting of its kind since the pandemic hit.
The fair was taking place as Europe and many other countries are coming out of lockdowns imposed because of the pandemic and as people across the globe are gearing up to travel again.
Tourism was one of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic.
According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), tourist arrivals are estimated to have fallen 74 percent in 2020 compared to 2019.

Boeing plans new 737 MAX output jump in late-2022

Boeing plans new 737 MAX output jump in late-2022
Last month Boeing reaffirmed plans to raise MAX output from an unspecified ‘low’ rate to 31 a month by early 2022. (Reuters/File)
Updated 22 May 2021
Reuters

Boeing plans new 737 MAX output jump in late-2022

Boeing plans new 737 MAX output jump in late-2022
  • Higher production could inject much-needed cash into the supply chain and reduce Boeing’s component costs
Updated 22 May 2021
Reuters

SEATTLE: Planemaker Boeing has drawn up preliminary plans for a fresh sprint in 737 MAX output to as many as 42 jets a month in fall 2022, industry sources said.
The plans would extend the US company’s recovery from overlapping safety and COVID-19 crises and lift output beyond an early 2022 target of 31 a month, which the sources said Boeing aims to reach in March.
Implementation will depend on demand, the health of suppliers and Boeing’s success in reducing a surplus of jets already built.
Last month it reaffirmed plans to raise MAX output from an unspecified “low” rate to 31 a month by early 2022.
Production was halted in 2019 after Boeing’s fastest-selling model was grounded in the wake of fatal crashes. It resumed last May at a fraction of its original pace while Boeing navigated regulatory approvals and a fragile supply chain.
It is still awaiting the go-ahead from China after winning Western approvals late last year. Chief Executive Dave Calhoun has warned that the timing of remaining approvals will influence the shape of Boeing’s final production ramp-up.
As an interim step, Boeing hopes to speed monthly output from single digits now to about 26 a month at the end of 2021 at its Renton factory near Seattle, two of the sources said.
Higher production could inject much-needed cash into the supply chain and reduce Boeing’s component costs.
The Puget Sound aerospace industry has already started to pick up steam. Sources say Boeing has been placing parts orders again, while fuselages can be seen heading by rail to the Seattle area from Spirit AeroSystems’ Wichita factory.
That comes as demand for medium-haul jets such as the 737 MAX and competing Airbus A320neo begins to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, boosted by widespread vaccinations, especially in the busy US domestic market.
However, several US and European suppliers view the production plans of both planemakers as optimistic, saying that concerns remain over the health of the global aerospace supply chain.

Saudi ministry: Single vaccine dose does not provide 'sufficient immunity' to protect from coronavirus

Saudi ministry: Single vaccine dose does not provide ‘sufficient immunity’ to protect from coronavirus
A Saudi health worker carries a tray of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines, at a vaccination center in the old Jeddah airport, Saudi Arabia, May 18, 2021. (AP)
Updated 22 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi ministry: Single vaccine dose does not provide ‘sufficient immunity’ to protect from coronavirus

Saudi ministry: Single vaccine dose does not provide ‘sufficient immunity’ to protect from coronavirus
  • Health Ministry reports 1,136 new cases, 980 recoveries, 10 deaths
Updated 22 May 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: A single vaccine dose does not provide sufficient immunity to protect from coronavirus, the Saudi Ministry of Health said on Friday, urging Saudis to follow up on vaccination efforts with second doses.

The ministry’s statement came in response to a query about the importance of receiving a second jab.
Health authorities added that there are four approved vaccines in the Kingdom: AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna. If any other vaccine is approved, it will be announced in a timely manner through official channels, the ministry said.
The date of a second dose appointment will be rescheduled in the event of a coronavirus infection after the first dose, to a time period following “six months of recovery,” the ministry added.
Based on recent studies and recommendations, the ministry also said that it is generally acceptable for pregnant women to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and that it does not require postponing pregnancy.
The vaccine does not pose a risk to the breastfeeding process, the ministry added, recommending that the vaccine be given to breastfeeding women, because “the desired benefit prevails over the potential harm.”
Meanwhile, the ministry repeated warnings to Saudis that they should allow a period of at least 14 days between receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccine, including measles or mumps jabs.
Saudi Arabia reported 10 more COVID-19-related deaths on Friday. The death toll now stands at 7,224.

INNUMBERS

438,705 Total cases

422,706 Recoveries

7,224 Deaths

8,775 Active cases

The Ministry of Health reported 1,136 new cases, meaning that 438,705 people have now contracted the disease. There are 8,775 active cases, 1,331 of which are in critical condition.
According to the ministry, 342 of the newly recorded cases were in Riyadh, 276 in Makkah, 150 in the Eastern Province and 73 in Madinah.
In addition, 980 patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries over the course of the pandemic to 422,706.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 18,370,537 PCR tests, with 81,678 carried out over the past 24 hours.
Saudi health clinics set up by the ministry as testing hubs or treatment centers have helped hundreds of thousands of people around the Kingdom since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
Among those testing hubs are Taakad (make sure) centers and Tetamman (rest assured) clinics.
Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected person, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms, such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
Appointments to either service can also be made through the ministry’s Sehhaty app.
Saudis and expats in the Kingdom are continuing to receive COVID-19 jabs, with 12,529,057 people having been inoculated so far.

UK's billionaires grow 20% wealthier amid virus chaos

UK’s billionaires grow 20% wealthier amid virus chaos
Ukranian-born Leonard Blavatnik. (AFP)
Updated 22 May 2021
AFP

UK’s billionaires grow 20% wealthier amid virus chaos

UK’s billionaires grow 20% wealthier amid virus chaos
  • The rich list, seen as the country’s most authoritative source on the UK’s wealthiest individuals, found the number of billionaires rose by 24 percent to 171 over the last year, despite the economic turbulence caused by the pandemic
Updated 22 May 2021
AFP

LONDON: The fortunes of Britain’s billionaires rose by more than a fifth last year despite the pandemic, according to figures from the latest Sunday Times Rich List released on Friday.
Ukranian-born businessman Leonard Blavatnik was named as the richest person in the country with a fortune of £23 billion ($32.6 billion), according to figures released ahead of the list’s full publication on Sunday.
The rich list, seen as the country’s most authoritative source on the UK’s wealthiest individuals, found the number of billionaires rose by 24 percent to 171 over the last year, despite the economic turbulence caused by the pandemic.
The total wealth of the billionaires increased by 21.7 percent to £597.2 billion over the same period, it added.
Robert Watts, the compiler of the rich list, said that the pandemic created “lucrative opportunities for many online retailers, social networking apps and computer games tycoons.

NUMBER

Ukranian-born businessman Leonard Blavatnik was named as the richest person in the country with a fortune of $32.6 billion.

“The fact many of the super-rich grew so much wealthier at a time when thousands of us have buried loved ones and millions of us worried for our livelihoods makes this a very unsettling boom,” he added.
Oil and media investor Blavatnik increased his wealth by £7.2 billion, taking the top spot from inventor and entrepreneur James Dyson, whose wealth increased by £100 million to £16.3 billion.
“The fact that billionaires got even richer as the coronavirus ran wild and the economy cratered rather undermines the myth that extreme wealth concentration has any benefits for anybody beyond the super rich,” said Luke Hildyard, head of the High Pay Center think tank.
Other well known names to appear in the top 10 include Alisher Usmanov, whose fortune rose by £1.7 billion after selling his 30 percent stake in Arsenal football club, and Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

 

 

