ThePlace: Shuweihtia Village, an oldest human settlement in the Arabian Peninsula

Recent excavations have revealed that Shuweihtia Village in Jouf is the oldest human settlement in the Arabian Peninsula, dating back 1.3 million years.
Located 45 kilometers north of Sakaka city, the administrative capital of Jouf, Shuweihtia extends to Wadi Wasseh in the north of the village.
The village goes back to the Paleolithic era in the Old Stone Age. Archaeological teams discovered 16 settlements, which contained around 2,000 stone tools, such as knives, hammers, arrowheads along with other polyhedral and spherical tools.
Specialized teams and historians revealed that these tools proved the site was the oldest human settlement in the Arabian Peninsula.
A collection of scattered stone tools on both sides of the Shuweihtia valley were found along with a collection of archeological sites that were not visible on the surface of the earth, which proved the existence of humans in that area.
