Queen Elizabeth visits navy carrier ahead of deployment

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II signs the visitors' book as is greeted by Commanding Officer Captain Angus Essenhigh (C) during her visit to the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth, southern England on May 22, 2021. (AFP)
Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning combat aircraft are pictured on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth, England on May 22, 2021. (AFP / POOL / Steve Parsons)
Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning combat aircraft are pictured on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth, England on May 22, 2021. (AFP / POOL / Steve Parsons)
AP

  • The carrier group will travel through the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea, then from the Gulf of Aden to the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean to the Philippine Sea
AP

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth made a quick visit on Saturday to the Royal Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier that bears the name of her eponymous 16th- century predecessor, ahead of its maiden operational deployment.
The HMS Queen Elizabeth, the latest Royal Navy ship to honor the Tudor-era monarch who vanquished the Spanish Armada in 1588, will be leading a 28-week deployment to Asia that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted is not confrontational toward China.
The £3 billion ($4.2 billion) ship, which has eight RAF F35B stealth fighter jets on board, was scheduled to depart from Portsmouth Naval Base in southern England, accompanied by six Royal Navy ships, a submarine, 14 naval helicopters and a company of Royal Marines.
Arriving by helicopter, the 95-year-old queen was greeted by the ship’s commanding officer, Capt. Angus Essenhigh, and Commodore Stephen Moorhouse, commander of the UK Carrier Strike Group. While aboard, she was given a briefing on the upcoming deployment and had a chance to chat with some of the 1,700 personnel.




Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning combat aircraft are pictured on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth, England on May 22, 2021. (AFP / POOL / Steve Parsons) 

The queen wore a scarab brooch that had been a gift from her late husband, Prince Philip, a former high-ranking naval officer who died last month at age 99.
The carrier group will travel through the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea, then from the Gulf of Aden to the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean to the Philippine Sea.
It will carry out visits to 40 countries including India, Japan, South Korea and Singapore with more than 70 engagements, including sailing alongside the French carrier Charles De Gaulle in the Mediterranean.

The carrier group will travel through the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea, then from the Gulf of Aden to the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean to the Philippine Sea.

A total of 3,700 sailors, aviators and marines are involved in the deployment which will cover 25,000 nautical miles.
Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has said the deployment “will be flying the flag for Global Britain — projecting our influence, signaling our power, engaging with our friends and reaffirming our commitment to addressing the security challenges of today and tomorrow.”
The trip comes after the British government’s review of defense and foreign policy recommended that the UK “tilt” its focus toward the Indo-Pacific region, in response to China’s growing influence on the world stage.
“One of the things we’ll be doing clearly is showing to our friends in China that we believe in the international law of the sea and, in a confident but not a confrontational way; we will be vindicating that point,” Johnson said while visiting the HMS Queen Elizabeth on Friday.

Volcano in eastern Congo erupts, triggering panic in Goma

Volcano in eastern Congo erupts, triggering panic in Goma
Updated 22 May 2021
Reuters

Volcano in eastern Congo erupts, triggering panic in Goma

Volcano in eastern Congo erupts, triggering panic in Goma
  • Nyiragongo last erupted in 2002, killing 250 people and making 120,000 people homeless after lava flowed into Goma
Updated 22 May 2021
Reuters

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo: Mount Nyiragongo in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, erupted on Saturday, sending panicked residents of the nearby city of Goma fleeing, although a volcanologist said the city did not appear to be in danger.
People grabbed mattresses and other belongings and fled toward the frontier with neighboring Rwanda as a red glow filled the sky above the city. Power was out across much of the city and phone lines were busy, Reuters reporters said.
Dario Tedesco, a volcanologist based in the lakeside city of around 2 million, told Reuters that Goma did not appear to be at risk, and lava appeared to be flowing east in the direction of the Rwandan border. Tedesco earlier had said he thought lava might hit Goma.
A United Nations source said a reconnaissance flight by a UN helicopter appeared to show lava was not flowing toward Goma or any major population centers.

Nyiragongo last erupted in 2002, killing 250 people and making 120,000 people homeless after lava flowed into Goma.
“I ask the population to remain calm and follow the instructions of the provincial coordinator of civil protection and the instructions of the police and armed forces,” North Kivu province’s military governor, Constant Ndima, told reporters.
Congo’s government spokesman, Patrick Muyaya, tweeted photos of an emergency meeting in Kinshasa, the capital, led by the prime minister and said authorities were closely monitoring the situation.
INSO, which coordinates safety for non-governmental organizations, said in a note that the lava had cut off a main road that runs north from Goma.
Volcano watchers have been worried that the volcanic activity observed in the last five years at Nyiragongo mirrors that in the years preceding eruptions in 1977 and 2002.
Volcanologists at the Goma Volcano Observatory, which monitors Nyiragongo, have struggled to make basic checks on a regular basis since the World Bank cut funding amid embezzlement allegations.
In a bulletin on May 10, the observatory said there had been increased seismic activity at Nyiragongo earlier in the month. 

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in Britain

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in Britain
Updated 22 May 2021
Reuters

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in Britain

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in Britain
  • Protesters called for sanctions on Israel during the march in London
  • They carried banners declaring “Free Palestine,” “Stop bombing Gaza” and “Sanctions on Israel”
Updated 22 May 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched through London and other British cities on Saturday to protest against Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip during fighting with the Islamist group Hamas.
Protesters called for sanctions on Israel during the march in London. Some were draped in Palestinian flags and set off green and red smoke flares. Others carried banners declaring “Free Palestine,” “Stop bombing Gaza” and “Sanctions on Israel.”
A cease-fire on Friday, mediated by Egypt, ended 11 days of hostilities, during which the Israeli military pounded Gaza with air strikes which it said were a response to rockets fired at Israel by Palestinians militants.
Gaza medical officials said 248 people were killed in the Palestinian enclave, and aid officials have expressed concern about the humanitarian situation there.
Health officials said 13 people were killed in Israel in the hostilities, during which the Israeli military said Hamas, Islamic Jihad and other militant groups fired around 4,350 rockets, many of which did not reach Israel or were intercepted.

Experts decry New Delhi’s ‘pointless’ bid to muzzle media on virus

On May 11, the WHO classified the coronavirus variant B1617, the so-called “Indian variant,” first identified in India last year, as a “variant of global concern.” (Reuters/File Photo)
On May 11, the WHO classified the coronavirus variant B1617, the so-called “Indian variant,” first identified in India last year, as a “variant of global concern.” (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 22 May 2021

Experts decry New Delhi’s ‘pointless’ bid to muzzle media on virus

On May 11, the WHO classified the coronavirus variant B1617, the so-called “Indian variant,” first identified in India last year, as a “variant of global concern.” (Reuters/File Photo)
  • IT ministry demands online platforms remove ‘Indian variant’ reference from content
Updated 22 May 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: An Indian government demand that social media companies, including Facebook and Twitter, remove any content that refers to an “Indian variant” of the coronavirus disease has been branded a “pointless exercise” and an “unlawful request” by experts.

“This is completely false. There is no such variant of COVID-19 scientifically cited as such by the World Health Organization (WHO),” India’s Information and Technology Ministry said in a letter to social media firms on Friday.

“The WHO has not associated the term ‘Indian variant’ with the B1617 variant of the coronavirus in any of its reports,” it added.

Officials from the IT ministry and Twitter were unavailable for comment when contacted by Arab News on Saturday, while Facebook, a popular social media platform, said it “would not be providing any comment” on the notice for now.

On May 11, the WHO classified the coronavirus variant B1617, first identified in India last year, as a “variant of global concern.”

A day later, the Indian government issued a statement saying that media reports using the term “Indian variant” lacked any basis, saying the WHO had classified the variant as just B1617.

Social media experts, however, said the government’s latest order on Friday was an “impingement” on the freedom of expression.

“There is no law which allows the India government to ask for this kind of censorship,” Nikhil Pahwa, founder of MediaNama, a mobile and digital news portal, told Arab News.

“I don’t think social media platforms should comply with an unlawful request. There are legitimate news articles that use the term ‘Indian variant,’ and this request from the Indian government impinges on the freedom of the press,” he added.

Pahwa described the directive as a “pointless exercise and an attempt by India to exercise a China-like control over its social media.”

“The term (Indian variant) is a colloquial reference, not fake news,” he added.

Others reasoned that “identification of a pandemic with a country hurts.”

“The government is concerned about its image, maybe excessively,” Sanjay Kapoor, editor-in-chief of the English news magazine Hard News, based in New Delhi, told Arab News.

Kapoor said that “handling a health crisis is also about controlling the narrative, and the government may believe that the country’s identification with the virus could help its enemies.”

Around the world, coronavirus variants have generically been referred to by doctors and health experts based on the country where the strain was first identified.

This includes South Africa, the UK and Brazil.

However, health experts say there should be a “consensus” among scientists and the media on naming variants.

“If referring to the Indian variant is bad, then the South African or UK variant should be problematic, too,” Pawan Jesani, founder of the Mumbai-based Forum for Medical Ethics Society and the Indian Journal of Medical Ethics, told Arab News.

“They should find a neutral name. Otherwise, accept that it is an Indian bug. It originated here, its mutation took place here, that’s why its name is Indian variant,” he added.

Jesani urged the government “not to bother about the name” but to focus on “managing” the outbreak.

“It is more important to manage the infection and find a way out of it. That is where the attention should be.”

Epidemiologist Dr. T. Jacob John of the Christian Medical College in the southern Indian city of Vellore, said that the government’s demand was a reflection of “shame culture” in which “you associate your honor with the name of the disease.”

“In India, we believe that our honor is important, not our guilt,” John told Arab News.

“Anything that affects your honor and brings shame to you will be disliked. South Africa, UK, Brazil did not object to it because they are a guilt culture and would be more worried about addressing the problem,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is facing severe criticism for its handling of the second wave of the pandemic, with thousands of lives lost due to a shortage of oxygen and hospital beds.

On Saturday, India registered more than 257,000 infections and over 4,000 deaths.

However, media reports from parts of the country suggest that the death toll is much higher than the official figure.

Scientists attribute the severity of the second wave to the coronavirus variant B1617, popularly known as the “Indian variant.”

“It is a good idea to stick to the scientific nomenclature of the variants, yet at the same time Indian authorities should also avoid using country-linked names in their statements or guidelines, like UK or South African or Brazil variants,” Dr. Anant Bhan, a researcher and public health expert, told Arab News.

Cup of joy: Pakistani tea vendor brews recipe for success with UK cafe

Cup of joy: Pakistani tea vendor brews recipe for success with UK cafe
Updated 22 May 2021

Cup of joy: Pakistani tea vendor brews recipe for success with UK cafe

Cup of joy: Pakistani tea vendor brews recipe for success with UK cafe
  • Blue-eyed ‘chai wala’ became an internet sensation after photo went viral, resulting in modeling contracts
Updated 22 May 2021
Sabah Bano Malik

RAWALPINDI: A picture may be worth a thousand words and, in the case of Arshad Khan, a lot of money, too.

Khan, an ethnic Pashtun who works as a tea vendor — popularly known as a “chai wala” — became Pakistan’s hottest celebrity in 2016 when a photographer, Javeria Ali, took a shot of him for Instagram as he worked at his tea-stall.

The image was shared tens of thousands of times on social media, turning its handsome, blue-eyed subject into an overnight sensation.

Fame brought Khan several modeling contracts and, last year, he launched a chain of restaurants called Cafe Chaiwala Rooftop, which he is now taking to the UK with plans to open a cafe there soon.

“We are very excited because no other Pakistani brand has launched a franchise like this — well, maybe there is, but we don’t know about them,” Khan told Arab News on Friday.

Arshad Khan is captured making tea at a local stall in Islamabad in this photo from October 2016. The picture went viral and shot him to international fame. (Courtesy social media)

“We have worked very hard and are focused on what is to come.”

Khan did not specify a launch date, but said he hopes to expand to 10 locations across the UK.

Khan’s first cafe in Pakistan, launched in October 2020 in Islamabad, had seen a “tremendous response,” he said, and he now has two more branches, in Islamabad and the hill station city of Murree, where local tourists gather in the summer months for respite from the seasonal heat.

Kazim Hasan, Khan’s partner and mentor, told Arab News the duo had signed a “master franchise agreement” for the UK, with two seasoned franchise operators, Nadir Khan Durrani and Yawer Akbar Durrani, laying the foundations for Cafa Chaiwala to become a global brand.

The Durranis already have several chain restaurants to their name.

“We had great conversations about what we were looking to achieve, and they have great know-how,” Hasan said about the partnership.

“They haven’t worked in the UK before, but we believe in our goal and are working on this together.”

Myanmar junta leader says Aung San Suu Kyi will soon appear

Myanmar junta leader says Aung San Suu Kyi will soon appear
Updated 22 May 2021
Reuters

Myanmar junta leader says Aung San Suu Kyi will soon appear

Myanmar junta leader says Aung San Suu Kyi will soon appear
  • The military coup has plunged the Southeast Asian country into chaos
Updated 22 May 2021
Reuters

Myanmar’s junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi was healthy at home and would appear in court in a few days, in his first interview since overthrowing her in a Feb. 1 coup.
The coup has plunged the Southeast Asian country into chaos and one of several ethnic armed groups opposed to the ruling junta advanced to attack a military post in a northwestern jade mining town on Saturday, local media said.
Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate for her long struggle against previous military rulers, is among more than 4,000 people detained since the coup. She faces charges that range from illegally possessing walkie-talkie radios to violating a state secrets law.
“Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is in good health. She is at her home and healthy. She is going to face trial at the court in a few days,” Min Aung Hlaing said by video link with the Hong Kong-based Chinese language broadcaster Phoenix Television on May 20, in excerpts released on Saturday.
The interviewer asked him what he thought of the performance of Suu Kyi, 75, who is widely admired in the country of 53 million for her campaign that had brought tentative democratic reforms which were cut short by the coup.
“She tried all she could,” Min Aung Hlaing responded.
He reiterated that the army had seized power because it had identified fraud in an election won by Suu Kyi’s party in November — although its accusations were rejected by the then election commission.
He said the army would hold elections and potential changes to the constitution had been identified and would be made if they were “the people’s will.”
Suu Kyi’s next court appearance is due on Monday in the capital Naypyidaw. So far she has appeared only by video link and as yet to be allowed to speak directly to her lawyers.
The junta has cited security reasons for not allowing her to speak to her lawyers in private at a time the military authorities have not established control of the country in the face of daily protests, strikes and renewed insurgencies.
The Kachin Independence Army (KIA) attacked an army post at Hkamti township in the Sagaing region early on Saturday, the Irrawaddy and Mizzima online publications said. Pictures showed columns of dark smoke rising from the scene.
KIA spokesman Naw Bu told Reuters he was aware of the attack but could give no details. Reuters was unable to reach a junta spokesman for comment.
Mizzima said the site attacked was near a mining venture that involves the military-owned Myanma Economic Holdings Ltd. conglomerate. Independent broadcaster DVB said three members of the security forces had been wounded and nine were captured by the insurgents.
Reuters was unable to confirm the reports independently.
Since the coup, open conflict resumed between the army and the KIA, which has been fighting for greater autonomy for the Kachin people for some six decades and has voiced support for anti-junta protesters.
Mizzima said the army used jets in attacks on the KIA at Hkamti, a town on the Chindwin river in a remote region rich in jade and gold about 50 km (30 miles) from the border with India.
The army has carried out numerous bombing attacks on KIA positions in recent weeks and has also clashed with ethnic armies in the east and west of Myanmar.
Security forces have killed at least 812 people since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group.
Min Aung Hlaing said the actual figure was around 300 and that 47 police had also been killed.
Myanmar media reported that a soldier had been killed in a shooting in the commercial hub, Yangon, on Saturday.

