WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Physical oil market witnesses strong buying ahead of summer
A driver enters the yard to fill up his gas tanker truck at Marathon Oil on May 20, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AFP)
Updated 23 May 2021
Faisal Faeq

  • The market might be undersupplied because of signs of rising global demand ahead of the traditionally high demand for gasoline during the summer months
23 May 2021
Faisal Faeq

Oil prices ended a volatile week and experienced the first weekly drop in four weeks. The Brent crude price was down to $66.44 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped to $63.58 per barrel. The bullish developments of higher US gasoline prices, the weaker US dollar and the drop in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in India were all not able to stop prices dropping at the close of the week.

The news about progress in talks over Tehran’s nuclear program, which may result in sanctions being lifted and more oil supplies coming on to the market, should not push down oil prices as there is a feeling that the oil market might already be undersupplied.

The market might be undersupplied because of signs of rising global demand ahead of the traditionally high demand for gasoline during the summer months and the fact that OPEC+ is still withholding huge supplies. The crude physical oil market has witnessed strong buying ahead of the summer.

US demand is expected to keep rising as driving activity hits a nine-month high. That was reflected in the strong gasoline market, which has seen prices top $3 a gallon for the first time since 2014.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects that US gasoline consumption will average almost 9 million barrels per day (bpd) this summer, which is 1.2 million bpd more than last summer but almost 0.6 million bpd less than the summer of 2019.

Another oil demand uptick from China’s refineries, returning from a three months’ maintenance season, is reflected in lower Chinese import volumes during most of the second quarter, but the physical oil market has started to tighten up more than expected.

Baker Hughes has reported that the US drilling rig count has continued to climb during the past 25 weeks, but the EIA reported US crude oil production at 10.9 million bpd in March and almost 11.0 million bpd in April. This is still lower than the all-time peak production of 12.8 million bpd in January 2020. Hence, the question remains, are shale oil producers running out of sweet spots and suffering from the high barrel cost?

The latest figures from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on May 18 showed that long positions on crude oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange numbered 625,058 contracts, down by 27,801 contracts from the previous week (1,000 barrels for each contract).

• Faisal Faeq is an energy and oil marketing adviser. He was formerly with OPEC and Saudi Aramco. Twitter: @faisalfaeq

US factory activity gathers pace in May please

US factory activity gathers pace in May please
23 May 2021
Reuters
AP

US factory activity gathers pace in May please

US factory activity gathers pace in May please
  • US president betting on wage growth, while GOP warns of torrent of inflation
23 May 2021
Reuters AP

WASHINGTON: US factory activity gathered speed in early May amid strong domestic demand, but backlogs of uncompleted work are piling up as manufacturers struggle to find raw materials and labor, boosting costs for both businesses and consumers.

Though other data on Friday showed sales of previously owned homes dropping to a 10-month low in April as an acute shortage of houses drove prices to a record high, they remained well above their pre-pandemic level. The housing market and manufacturing have led the economy’s recovery from the COVID-19 recession, which started in February 2020.

“The economic recovery continues,” said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.

Data firm IHS Markit said its flash US manufacturing PMI increased to 61.5 in the first half of this month. That was the highest reading since October 2009, and followed a final reading of 60.5 in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index dipping to 60.2 in early May.

A reading above 50 indicates growth in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9 percent of the US economy.

The Biden administration recently gave a bit of simple advice to businesses that are unable to find workers: Offer them more money.

This recommendation, included in a White House memo about the state of the economy, gets at a fundamental tension in an economy that is returning to full health after the coronavirus pandemic. Businesses are coping with spiking prices for goods such as steel, plywood, plastics and asphalt. Yet workers, after enduring a year of job losses, business closures and social distancing, are no longer interested in accepting low wages.

Administration officials say the White House is not trying to target a specific wage level for workers. But officials say higher wages are a goal of President Joe Biden and a byproduct of his $1.9 trillion relief package and at least $3.5 trillion in additional spending being proposed for infrastructure and education.

Republicans say that Biden’s policies have already let loose a torrent of inflation that will hurt the economy. The outcome of these competing forces could decide the trajectory of the US economy as well as the factors weighing on voters in next year’s elections.

More than a third of the population has been vaccinated, allowing the broader economy to reopen. According to IHS Markit “manufacturers highlighted that strain on capacity and raw material shortages are expected to last through 2021.”

It noted that the supply crunch was raising production costs for manufacturers, who “made efforts to pass higher cost burdens on to clients.”

According to IHS Markit, backlogs of work accumulated early this month at the fastest pace in 14 years. Its measure of new orders increased. Though factories tried to recruit more workers, the pace of hiring was the slowest in five months.

In a separate report, the National Association of Realtors said existing home sales dropped 2.7 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.85 million units last month, the lowest level since June. The third straight monthly decline in sales came as transactions fell in the Northeast, West and the densely populated South. Sales rose in the Midwest.

Sales of baking products rise 25% in Saudi Arabia during pandemic

Sales of baking products rise 25% in Saudi Arabia during pandemic
23 May 2021
Ruba Obaid

Sales of baking products rise 25% in Saudi Arabia during pandemic

Sales of baking products rise 25% in Saudi Arabia during pandemic
  • An analysis of searches by Google found interest in the Kingdom peaked in the week starting May 31
23 May 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Workers stuck at home with time on their hands during the pandemic turned baking into a global phenomenon, with sourdough, cakes and scones among the most commonly discussed topics around the world.

In last two weeks of March 2020, the BBC reported a 700 percent rise in people watching its video on “how to make bread.”

This global interest was not lost on people in Saudi Arabia, with searches for the word “baking” in the Kingdom soaring early in the year.

An analysis of searches by Google found interest in the Kingdom peaked in the week starting May 31.

In fact, Google searches for the word “baking” rose by 63 percent year-on-year in the first 21 weeks of 2020, compared with the same period in 2019.

The spike in interest quickly transferred to the retail sector, with US multinational food company General Mills witnessing a surge in demand for baking ingredients.

“We have around 40-plus product offerings and sold more than 20 million packs last year. Overall, the baking products category witnessed a 25 percent growth in 2020, and we expect this momentum to continue this year as well,” Ali Shaikh, general manager for the Middle East and Africa, told Arab News of the growth it saw in Saudi Arabia last year.

General Mills markets well-known North American brands in the Kingdom, including Betty Crocker, Bugles, Nature Valley, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Haagen-Dazs and Green Giant. The company’s cake mixes products enjoy a 90 percent market share in Saudi Arabia, it claimed. 

“KSA is one of the most important markets for General Mills, and a key pillar for our growth across the Middle East region. KSA accounts for over 40 percent of our business. Despite the global pandemic, which affected businesses at large, we registered double-digit growth last year, and are confident of achieving the same feat again this year,” Shaikh said.

General Mills products have been available in Saudi Arabia for about five years and the company began marketing its products in the Kingdom in 2008. Betty Crocker is celebrating its 100th anniversary in October and Shaikh said 2020 was “the best year ever” for the brand.

To mark the Betty Crocker centenary, General Mills is launching a “Kitchen is For Everyone” marketing campaign to encourage men, as well as women, to take up baking.

“We have an aggressive plan for the year as a build-up to the October celebrations,” Shaikh said.

General Mills has 10 external manufacturing and sourcing facilities in the region. About 50 percent of its business is sourced or manufactured locally.

The company is producing some of its products locally with the help of new co-packers in the Kingdom. “We have recently entered into these partnerships to consolidate our growth in the region,” Shaikh said.

With increased demand for food supplies across most categories, Shaikh said General Mills’ online portal also saw a surge in sales, as movement was restricted, and many residents could not get to their local supermarket.

“E-commerce has been an eye-opener for us during the pandemic. It is the biggest growth channel driven by the rise of in-home consumption as consumers are avoiding stepping out of their homes for fear of contracting infection,” Shaikh said. “In the KSA, e-commerce has witnessed a 100 percent increase,” he added.

The global cake mixes market alone was valued at $972.3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1.135 billion by the end of 2026.

Thailand’s Minor International in talks to expand into Saudi Arabia

Thailand’s Minor International in talks to expand into Saudi Arabia
23 May 2021
Arab News

Thailand’s Minor International in talks to expand into Saudi Arabia

Thailand’s Minor International in talks to expand into Saudi Arabia
  • MINT’s three core businesses are hospitality, restaurants and lifestyle brands
23 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Thailand-based hospitality company Minor International (MINT) is in talks to expand into Saudi Arabia, according to the company’s founder and chairman.

“We’re very excited about what’s happening in Saudi Arabia, so we’re very hopeful that we’re going to be included in a couple of projects,” William Heinecke, MINT founder and chairman, said in response to a question from Arab News during the online Asian Business Leadership Forum (ABLF) last week. “We already have one or two projects on the boil, and we’re very, very excited to see them come to fruition.”

Saudi Arabia has the world’s biggest hotel pipeline, despite the negative economic impact of the pandemic on the hospitality sector, according to an April report from industry research firm STR.

The study said the country’s expected 67.1 percent increase in room supply over the next three years was the highest among the 50 most populated countries.

“Saudi Arabia’s growth aspirations, along with the strength of other Middle East hospitality markets such as Qatar and the UAE, is further validation that the region continues to emerge as a global tourist destination,” said Philip Wooller, STR’s regional director.

STR data showed there were 73,057 rooms in the Kingdom’s hotel pipeline. Of the total, 16,965 were scheduled to come online during 2021.

MINT’s three core businesses are hospitality, restaurants and lifestyle brands. It has a portfolio of 529 hotels in 56 countries which it owns, operates and invests in across a number of brands, including Anantara, Avani, Oaks, Tivoli, NH Collection, NH Hotels, nhow, Elewana, Marriott, Four Seasons, St. Regis and Radisson Blu.

While it currently does not have a property in Saudi Arabia, MINT’s portfolio has 22 hotels in operation or in development across the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

In August last year, Reuters reported that MINT had seen a 91 percent year-on-year drop in hotel revenue as average occupancy levels fell to nine percent. 

Earlier this month, MINT announced it had a loss of THB5.2 billion ($165.4 million) during the first quarter of 2021.

“It is going to be an uneven ride out of the pandemic. 2021 is still going to be very challenging,” Heinecke said at the ABLF event.

Electric vehicles to transform industry, says Ford chief

Electric vehicles to transform industry, says Ford chief
23 May 2021
AP

Electric vehicles to transform industry, says Ford chief

Electric vehicles to transform industry, says Ford chief
  • Top executive calls for more government support to hasten the transition
23 May 2021
AP

MICHINGAN: A new electric version of Ford’s immensely popular F-150 pickup truck might just be the catalyst that hastens America’s transition from gasoline to battery-powered vehicles.

Jim Farley, the company’s new CEO, calls the introduction of an electric version of the nation’s top-selling vehicle a watershed moment for Ford as well as for the auto industry. The new truck, called the F-150 Lightning and due in showrooms by next spring, will be able to travel up to 300 miles (480 km) per battery charge and tow up to 10,000 pounds (4,500 kg).

Yet Ford’s commitment to the EV F-150 is hardly without risk. The company spent millions to develop the truck at a time when sales of electric vehicles remain minuscule — just 2 percent of the US auto market. Many truck owners will be reluctant to switch from gasoline engines. And there is the distinct possibility that at least in the early months and perhaps years of production, automakers could run short of EV batteries and the scarce precious metals needed to make them,” Farley told the Associated Press in an interview.

The basic price of the electric version of the truck is roughly $40,000.

Replying to a question about the price of an electric truck and a gas-powered F-150, Farley said: “It’s going to be pretty close. It depends on the specifications. The vehicle is faster than a Raptor (F-150 high-performance gas version). It’ll power your house for three days or a heck of tailgate. We have the latest interior technology, over-the-air updates.”

The world is fast switching to electric vehicles. Farley believed “a lot of it will depend on government support, the infrastructure (charging stations) build-out, as well as a support for the purchase.

“We have a $7,500 benefit still at Ford. So it depends on what happens with government policy, and whether that tips the scale for a lot of customers. It has in Europe. China is moving fast. We are totally sold out with the Mach E (Electric SUV). On the West Coast, it has already changed quickly. It’ll be a matter of time before that sweeps across the country.”

Answering a question about the impact of the global semiconductor shortage on the auto industry, Ford chief said: “These components are a high percentage of our build-of-material these days, and we can’t really continue to run just-in-time inventory on components like this. It’s a real game changer in how we look at our supply chain. We are seeing some positive indications from chip producers. The big change is the Renesas facility (a chip factory in Japan that was damaged by fire) coming back online. As that facility ramps up to 100 percent, we’ll feel a lot more confident. So we’re not through this. I’m not going to give any predictions about what the second half looks like.”

NYC’s hospitality sector faces labor shortage

NYC’s hospitality sector faces labor shortage
23 May 2021
Reuters

NYC’s hospitality sector faces labor shortage

NYC’s hospitality sector faces labor shortage
  • According to website Joblist, hospitality job openings in New York have almost doubled in the last three months
23 May 2021
Reuters

NEW YORK: After more than a year of being hard hit by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, New York City restaurants reopened indoor dining to 100 percent capacity this week, but a shortage of hospitality workers has left some restaurant and bar owners scrambling.

Pat Hughes, owner of Manhattan bar Scruffy Duffy’s, which has been shuttered for more than a year, said the bar would not reopen until he finds a good bartender — but feared that with people earning more collecting unemployment benefits and pandemic assistance that may be difficult.

“If you’re unemployed, you’re receiving $750 take home (weekly). So if you are working in a bar or restaurant, you are not making that kind of money,” Hughes said.

Hughes said he would need to pay higher wages to attract employees, but those costs would be passed on to the consumer.

According to job search website Joblist, hospitality job openings in New York have almost doubled in the last three months. But the current level of interest in hospitality jobs in New York on the site is down more than 40 percent from its peak in June, during the first wave of reopenings.

Owner and Executive Chef Paul Denamiel of French restaurant Le Rivage in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan said many former hospitality workers had decided to leave the industry altogether.

“It was a hard industry to begin with,” he said. “So a lot of people were like, ‘Ugh is this really what I want?’ A lot of those longtime career hospitality people are just not there. They’re gone.”

Former bartender Aaron Kolatch, who worked for eight years at some of New York City’s most popular bars, is one of those people.

Kolatch decided to learn code as a hobby during the pandemic until bars reopened, but after signing up for an online introductory course on computer science, he realized he wanted to change careers to become a software engineer.

