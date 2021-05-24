You are here

Saudi Olympic committee confirms board members until 2024

Saudi Olympic committee confirms board members until 2024
The list of candidates received no objections. (File/AFP)
Zaid Khashogji

  • Last week had seen Saudi sport federations and associations designate key officials to support the Kingdom’s push to promote sporting excellence over the coming years
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC) announced on Saturday the final list of members that will serve on its board until 2024, the SPA reported.

The list of nominees was decided via an election, confirmed by Saudi Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, and approved without any objections, the general committee said in a statement.

Prince Abdulaziz was also re-elected as President of the SAOC.

Last week, a comprehensive list of Saudi sport federations and associations designated key officials to support the Kingdom’s promotion of sporting excellence ahead of the next games in Paris.

The governing bodies officially confirmed the names of presidents and chairpersons to take charge of the drive in their respective sporting fields through to 2024.

Many of those appointed have been in their roles for several years while others have been tasked to take forward newly established associations and federations.

The Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee elected the following names to serve on its board for the next three years:

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed as vice president

Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz

Prince Abdullah bin Fahd bin Abdullah

Prince Khalid bin Al Waleed bin Talal

Prince Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdullah Al-Faisal

Prince Sultan bin Fahd bin Salman bin Abdulaziz

Professor Yasser Al-Rumayyan

Yasser Al-Mashal

Ahmed Tabba

Adwaa Al-Arifi

Dr. Habib Al-Ruban

Dr. Ghassan Tashkandi

Ahmed Al-Sabban

Ahmed Al-Qadmani

Brig. Gen. Shaddad Al-Omari

Ibrahim Al-Moaikel

Italian Super Cup will return to Saudi Arabia next season

Juventus’ Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo poses with the winners’ trophy after the Italian Super Cup. (AFP/File Photo)
Juventus’ Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo poses with the winners’ trophy after the Italian Super Cup. (AFP/File Photo)
AFP

  • Match could take place in January 2022, according to Italian media reports
AFP

ROME: The Italian Super Cup will return to Saudi Arabia next season when champions Inter Milan face cup winners Juventus, the Italian League announced on Monday.

“The next Super Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia, with fans, as stipulated in our contract,” league president Paolo Dal Pino told Italian radio.

The 2017-18 Super Cup was played in Jeddah in January 2019 and the following season was held in Riyadh in December 2019, before being staged in Reggio Emilia this season.

“There is a relationship of intense collaboration between our federation and that of Saudi Arabia, with discussions on women’s football, there have been several meetings with them, precisely to move in a direction of openness to human rights,” he said adding that he did not wish to “go into this subject further”.

No date has yet been set, but the Super Cup could take place in January 2022, according to Italian media reports.

Celebration time for Al-Hilal as Bafetimbi Gomis confirms legendary status at 17-time Saudi champions

Celebration time for Al-Hilal as Bafetimbi Gomis confirms legendary status at 17-time Saudi champions
John Duerden

John Duerden

It has been a tough season for everyone. Well, almost everyone.

Bafetimbi Gomis continued to prosper. It was fitting that the Frenchman scored the goal that clinched league title number 17 for Al-Hilal on Sunday. 

In the penultimate round of matches in the 2020-21 Saudi Pro League, Al-Hilal knew that a win over Al-Taawoun would guarantee the championship and the Frenchman struck after just five minutes to settle any nerves. His 23rd goal of the season went unanswered by the opposition, which meant that although Al-Shabab defeated Al-Faisaly 5-1, the challengers remain four points behind with just one game left to play.

Gomis was already a legend at the club with more than 100 goals since arriving in August 2018, and while there will be debate as to whether the former French international, 36 in August, will still be in Riyadh next season, especially after the recent signing of Mali striker Moussa Marega from FC Porto (though Gomis said after Sunday’s game that he wants to extend his stay), now is the time for celebration.

Al-Hilal did not have the smoothest of campaigns but held firm when it mattered.

“The players deserve praise and thanks,” said Portuguese coach Jose Morais after the game. “They have the talent and the know how to manage games and I just arrived to help with some organization.”

This was only the third game in charge for Morais who arrived earlier this month to replace Rogerio Micale. The Brazilian boss had not long been in the hot seat after February’s departure of Razvan Lucescu, before he had to make way too. To have three coaches in one season and to win the title and get through the group stage of the AFC Champions League is a fine achievement and testament to the team’s professionalism.

“I wanted to accept the challenge here as I knew some of the players and how good they are,” added Morais, who won the South Korean league title in 2019 and 2020 with Jeonbuk Motors. “We knew that Al-Taawoun would be a really difficult game because of the schedule we have had and having to play a strong opponent at home but we came through it.”

Al-Hilal’s Colombian midfielder Gustavo Cuellar summed up the feelings of the players as they celebrated. “We have achieved a well-deserved title,” Cuellar said. “We went through a difficult time this season but we knew how to come out of it and we are delighted to defend the title. We worked hard and I thank the coaches that we have had for how they helped us.”

As is the case around the world, the celebrating champions did not give much thought to the challengers. Al-Shabab pushed Al-Hilal all the way and Sunday’s 5-1 win over Faisaly was their second successive victory by that emphatic scoreline. Unfortunately, in the six games prior to that, the Riyadh club picked up just four points, a mini slump that ended up costing them the title. There is little to do but vow to learn from the experience and come back stronger.

“We fought right until the end of the season and I am happy with the players, they are an excellent group and have proven themselves this season,” said Carlos Inarejos, who succeeded Portuguese coach Pedro Caixinha in January. It remains to be seen if the Spaniard, just 36, is in the hot seat next season, but if so, then he will lead Al-Shabab into Asia.

“We are in second and have confirmed our place in the AFC Champions League and that is a stage in which our players deserve to play.”

Nobody could disagree with that and while it is early days, if Al-Shabab can keep hold of influential Argentine playmaker Ever Banega and shore up the defense that struggled a little as the season reached its climax, then next season may be even better.

Al-Ittihad may not have enjoyed watching their rivals celebrate another league title but the results mean that they need one point from their last two games to guarantee a place in the top three in order to join Al-Hilal and Shabab in the AFC Champions League next year. As they are at home to the already relegated Al-Ain on Tuesday, it should not be a problem.  

And while the title race is sorted, the relegation battle is not. On Tuesday, Al-Batin and Damac meet in a six-pointer. A win for the former would go a long way to ensuring their safety but defeat would see them back in the dropzone below Damac.

Aguero signs off with Premier League double and a reminder of what Manchester City will be missing

Aguero signs off with Premier League double and a reminder of what Manchester City will be missing
ALAM KHAN

  • Departure of Argentine legend, club greatest striker and man who scored Manchester City’s most famous goal, leaves Pep Guardiola in tears
ALAM KHAN

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: In just five magical minutes, Sergio Aguero displayed the cunning and class that has left many baffled as to why Manchester City have decided to dispense with his services - and why Barcelona are poised to land an absolute bargain.

A tearful Pep Guardiola said the striker was irreplaceable as he paid tribute following his two goals in the 5-0 win over Everton.

“He has this gift that his mum and dad gave him, or God, and he will always have it,” said the City manager.

Based on Aguero’s devastating display against the Toffees on Sunday, it was still hard to fathom how he will be allowed to leave for nothing when his contract ends next month.

Players of his caliber, with his natural goalscoring instincts, are priceless.

While injuries have disrupted this campaign, the Argentine turns 33 next month - the same age as Lionel Messi, a year shy of Luis Suarez and three years younger than Cristiano Ronaldo - and, like them, is far from a spent force.

Barcelona is set to sign him on a two-year deal to team up with compatriot and close friend Messi as Guardiola said: “Maybe I reveal a secret, maybe he is close to agreeing a deal for the club of my heart, Barcelona, and going to play alongside the best player of all time, Lionel Messi,” said Guardiola.

“And I am pretty sure he is going to enjoy it and make my club Barcelona stronger and stronger.”

For City to strengthen one of their European rivals could well prove an error of judgment unless the club moves as expected for a replacement of similar stature, such as Tottenham’s Harry Kane or Erling Haaland at Borussia Dortmund.

Guardiola described Aguero as “the legend”, while team-mate John Stones added: “It’s an absolute honor to play with Sergio. You don’t realize what kind of player and what he brings to the team and the club when he’s playing.

“For me, the best striker in the Premier League, maybe ever, to what he’s brought to the team, the trophies and as a person, just an absolute pleasure.”

Having joined from Atletico Madrid for £38 million, Aguero departs after a decade at the Etihad as the club’s record scorer with 260 goals and 184 in the Premier League - surpassing Wayne Rooney’s mark for the most by a player at a single club.

The 10,000 fans finally allowed in to watch a home game rejoiced as Aguero enjoyed what Guardiola said was the “perfect end, a fairytale moment”.

“Sergio helped us to bring this club to the level we have now,” he added. “He’s a special person.”

Aguero bade farewell to English football in the same fashion he announced his entrance in August, 2011.

Coming off the bench, on the hour, against Swansea City, Aguero marked his City debut with two goals.

Unleashed as a substitute in the 65th minute of this final home game against Everton, he bowed out with another brace that exuded brilliance.

Already 3-0 down with Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden on target for City, Carlo Ancelotti’s side could not deal with a man on a mission as the former AC Milan and Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain manager suffered the biggest defeat of his coaching career.

As Fernandinho dispossessed Tom Davies, the ball broke to Aguero in the 71st minute.

He twisted and turned Mason Holgate and then, with the outside of his right foot, caressed a sumptuous finish into the corner.

A second followed in the 76th minute as he soared to meet a Fernandinho cross and plant a firm header past Jordan Pickford.

Only the agility of the England keeper twice denied Aguero a hat-trick moment, which would have been beyond fantasy.

“Before the game I felt so strange, the sensation is not good,” he said afterwards. “I prefer to think about the good moments.”

“When I came here, the first title for me was the most important, for the club and for me, then Man City started to win more titles so I’m so happy because it’s not easy to be 10 years at one club, for me it's an honor. To be here is like my home.”

And he was feted on a day of celebration as City claimed a fifth Premier League title - and third in four years - by a 12-point margin.

Aguero’s iconic injury-time winner against QPR helped land the first of those championships in 2012 and he is the last remaining player from that side.

His achievements and legacy will soon be consigned to the record books, showreels and in the form of a statue.

The Champions League final - and a chance to win the only trophy to elude Aguero - follows on Saturday.

It would be the perfect send-off for him if City beat Chelsea and, as one era ends, a new one will begin for the Abu Dhabi-owned club.

Mickelson becomes oldest major winner at 50 with epic PGA win

Mickelson becomes oldest major winner at 50 with epic PGA win
AFP

  • World number 115 Mickelson sank a 12-foot birdie putt at the 10th while Koepka and Oosthuizen made bogeys
  • Mickelson erased the major age win mark set by American Julius Boros when he captured the 1968 PGA Championship at age 48
AFP

KIAWAH ISLAND, US: Phil Mickelson became the oldest major winner in golf history on Sunday, the 50-year-old left-hander capturing the PGA Championship by two strokes for his sixth major title.
The age-defying American took the $2.1 million (1.7 million euro) top prize with an epic victory for the ages, producing a dazzling shotmaking display at windy Kiawah Island’s while younger rivals faded.
Mickelson erased the major age win mark set by American Julius Boros when he captured the 1968 PGA Championship at age 48.
“This is just an incredible feeling,” Mickelson said. “I just believed it was possible but everything was saying it wasn’t.
“I hope others take that inspiration. It might take working on your skills but, God, is it worth it.”
It was the first major victory for Mickelson since the 2013 British Open.
Mickelson grinded out a final-round one-over par 73 to finish 72 holes on six-under 282 with South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open champion, and American Brooks Koepka, a four-time major winner, sharing second on 284.
Spectators created a surreal scene at the 18th hole, swarming around Mickelson after his second shot as he tried to walk to the 18th green, needing to three-putt from 16 feet for the iconic triumph.
Outnumbered security guards forced Mickelson through a throng of thousands of people who encircled the green chanting “Lefty, Lefty,” and roared with delight as he tapped in for par to complete a victory for the ages.
“I don’t think I’ve ever had an experience like that, so thank you for that,” Mickelson told the crowd as he accepted the Wanamaker Trophy.
“Slightly unnerving, but especially awesome.”
The crowd, limited to 10,000 people by Covid-19 safety measures, roared with every successful swing by Mickelson, creating an electric atmosphere all day on the punishing Ocean Course, the longest layout in major history at 7,876 yards.
On the front nine, Mickelson answered three bogeys with three birdies in a roller-coaster start, his most astonishing effort a 50-foot chip-in from the sand at the par-3 sixth, for a two-stroke lead at the turn.
World number 115 Mickelson sank a 12-foot birdie putt at the 10th while Koepka and Oosthuizen made bogeys to leave “Lefty” with a four-stroke edge.
Koepka fell back with three bogeys in the first four holes on the back nine. He made two bogeys and a double bogey on par-5 holes to crush his hopes.
When Oosthuizen made double bogey at the 13th, falling back to 3-under, Mickelson owned a five-stroke lead with six holes remaining.
Mickelson found water at the 13th and made bogey on Sunday’s hardest hole, then missed a seven-foot par putt at the par-3 14th for a bogey that increased the tension, leaving Oosthuizen three adrift with four to play and the week’s toughest holes remaining.
But Mickelson hit his longest drive of the week, 366 yards, into the 16th fairway, then went over the green, pitched within inches from the cup and tapped in for birdie to restore his three-stroke edge.
With fans chanting Mickelson’s name as he walked to every shot, his tee shot found deep grass at the par-3 17th. He blasted to 23 feet and two putted for bogey, taking a two-shot lead to the 18th tee.
Mickelson drove left near a hospitality tent then put his approach on the green to spark a scene where spectators followed, then surrounded him as he made his final strides to a historic moment.It was the 45th career US PGA Tour triumph, his first since 2019 at Pebble Beach.
Mickelson improved to 4-for-6 in majors with 54-hole leads or shared leads, winning at the 2004 and 2006 Masters and the 2005 and 2021 PGA but sharing second at the 2006 and 2013 US Opens.
His other major wins came at the 2010 Masters and the 2013 British Open.
With 16 years between PGA Championship triumphs, Mickelson owns the longest gap between wins at the same major.
Koepka, fighting through pain to play after right knee surgery two months ago, won the 2018 and 2019 PGAs and could have become the first player to win the same major three times in four years since Tom Watson at the 1980, 1982 and 1983 British Opens.
Irishmen Padraig Harrington, Europe’s 49-year-old captain for September’s Ryder Cup, and Shane Lowry, the 2019 British Open champion, shared fourth with American Harry Higgs and England’s Paul Casey on 286.
American Jordan Spieth, trying to win to complete a career Grand Slam, closed on 74 to finish on 290.
Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, who won the 2012 PGA at Kiawah, grinded out a 72 to finish on 293.

Al-Hilal wrap up record 17th Saudi Pro League title after 1-0 win over Al-Taawoun

Al-Hilal wrap up record 17th Saudi Pro League title after 1-0 win over Al-Taawoun
Arab News

  • The club’s 62nd historic trophy was confirmed on the penultimate matchday of the season
Arab News

Al-Hilal retained the Saudi Pro League title with a 1-0 win over Al-Taawoun, extending their own record of championships to 17 and leaving their fans celebrating across Riyadh into the early hours of Monday morning.

It was also a remarkable 62nd trophy in the club’s history.

The reigning champions started the day four points ahead of Al-Shabab with two matches left, and the narrow win ensured that they cannot be caught when the season concludes next week.

Al-Hilal took the lead through Frenchman  Bafétimbi Gomis after only five minutes, the the club’s leading marksman scoring with firm right-footed strike from inside the area.

Jose Morais’s players knew a clean sheet would mean another championship and despite a valiant effort by Al-Taawoun to prevent a procession, there would be no more goals for the rest of the match.

At the final whistle Al-Hilal’s players celebrated wildly with the hundreds of supporters who made their way to King Abdullah Sports City Stadium one week after fans were allowed back into the Kingdom’s football grounds.

Playing at the same time, nearest challengers Al-Shabab did their part to make sure that Al-Hilal could not relax on the night by winning 5-1 against Al-Faisaly at Al-Majmaa Sport City. But in the end it was not enough, and Al-Hilal’s coach, players, management and fans were left to play out a familiar scene; celebrating yet another Saudi league title.

 

