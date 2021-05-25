Tanzanian president holds talks with Saudi foreign minister

Saudi Arabia confirms 14 COVID-19 deaths, 1,389 new cases

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 14 new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 7,278.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 1,389 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 443,460 people have now contracted the disease.

Of the total number of cases, 9,593 remain active and 1,348 in critical condition.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Makkah with 422, followed by the capital Riyadh with 380, the Eastern Province with 163, Madinah recorded 105 and Asir confirmed 67 cases.

The health ministry also announced that 912 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 426,589.

The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened 18 mosques in seven regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,344 within 108 days.

The ministry said it carried out 21,567 monitoring rounds in the Kingdom’s mosques during the past week to ensure they are implementing the precautionary and health measures.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 168 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.48 million.