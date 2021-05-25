Tanzanian president holds talks with Saudi foreign minister

RIYADH: Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan received Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and his accompanying delegation, at the Presidential Palace in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
Prince Faisal arrived in Tanzania earlier on Tuesday on an official visit, where he was received at Julius Nyerere International Airport by his Tanzanian counterpart Liberata Mulamula.
During the reception, the Saudi foreign Minister conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, while Hassan reciprocated the sentiments.
#DaresSalaam | The President of the United Republic of #Tanzania @SuluhuSamia, receives the Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince @FaisalbinFarhan. pic.twitter.com/X41yT5cxvM
— Foreign Ministry (@KSAmofaEN) May 25, 2021
Hassan said she “appreciated the Kingdom’s tireless efforts in support of regional and international efforts to lay the foundations of security and stability, resolve conflicts in the African continent, advance development and enhance investment.”
During the meeting, they also reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in all fields, in addition to discussing regional and international developments and issues of common interest.