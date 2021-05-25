You are here

Tanzanian president holds talks with Saudi foreign minister

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan receives Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrives at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Tanzania. (Twitter/@KSAMOFA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrives at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Tanzania. (Twitter/@KSAMOFA)
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan receives Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. (SPA)
  They reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in all fields
RIYADH: Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan received Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and his accompanying delegation, at the Presidential Palace in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
Prince Faisal arrived in Tanzania earlier on Tuesday on an official visit, where he was received at Julius Nyerere International Airport by his Tanzanian counterpart Liberata Mulamula.
During the reception, the Saudi foreign Minister conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, while Hassan reciprocated the sentiments.

Hassan said she “appreciated the Kingdom’s tireless efforts in support of regional and international efforts to lay the foundations of security and stability, resolve conflicts in the African continent, advance development and enhance investment.”
During the meeting, they also reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in all fields, in addition to discussing regional and international developments and issues of common interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tanzania Prince Faisal bin Farhan Samia Suluhu Hassan Liberata Mulamula

Saudi Arabia confirms 14 COVID-19 deaths, 1,389 new cases

Saudi Arabia confirms 14 COVID-19 deaths, 1,389 new cases
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia confirms 14 COVID-19 deaths, 1,389 new cases

Saudi Arabia confirms 14 COVID-19 deaths, 1,389 new cases
  • The Kingdom said 912 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • 18 mosques reopened after temporarily being closed for sterlization
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 14 new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 7,278.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 1,389 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 443,460 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 9,593 remain active and 1,348 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Makkah with 422, followed by the capital Riyadh with 380, the Eastern Province with 163, Madinah recorded 105 and Asir confirmed 67 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 912 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 426,589.

The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened 18 mosques in seven regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,344 within 108 days.
The ministry said it carried out 21,567 monitoring rounds in the Kingdom’s mosques during the past week to ensure they are implementing the precautionary and health measures.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 168 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.48 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs Coronavirus COVID-19

US Yemen envoy Lenderking to hold talks in Saudi Arabia over Houthi Marib offensive

US Yemen envoy Lenderking to hold talks in Saudi Arabia over Houthi Marib offensive
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

US Yemen envoy Lenderking to hold talks in Saudi Arabia over Houthi Marib offensive

US Yemen envoy Lenderking to hold talks in Saudi Arabia over Houthi Marib offensive
  • Discussions will focus on achieving an urgent comprehensive, nationwide, and sustainable cease-fire
  • GCC chief holds talks with UN envoy to Yemen to pressure Houthis to prioritize Yemen’s interests
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The US envoy to Yemen is headed to Saudi Arabia and Oman for talks with senior government officials, the State Department said on Tuesday.
“Attempting to forestall the devastating consequences of the Houthi offensive on Marib, US Special Envoy Lenderking’s discussions will focus on achieving an urgent comprehensive, nationwide, and sustainable cease-fire to ensure the regular and unobstructed delivery of essential commercial goods and humanitarian assistance throughout Yemen and a transition to an inclusive political process,” the statement said.
The Houthis have been mounting a major offensive on the city of Marib since February in a bid to seize control of the government’s last bastion in the northern half of the country. The area contains oil reserves, gas fields and large electricity stations.
Lenderking will also “continue to advocate for the unimpeded flow of goods through all ports and work to build on the international consensus to halt the Houthi offensive on Marib, which is the main obstacle to ongoing peace efforts and threatens one million already vulnerable internally displaced people, as well as countless others who call Marib their home.”
Meanwhile, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef Al-Hajraf met with UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, where both sides called on the international community to pressure the Iran-backed Houthis to prioritize Yemen’s interest and respond to the Saudi peace initiative.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oman Tim Lenderking US State Department Yemen Houthis United States

Fighter jets of Greek air force arrive in Saudi Arabia to participate in 'Falcon Eye 2' joint drill

Fighter jets of Greek air force arrive in Saudi Arabia to participate in 'Falcon Eye 2' joint drill
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

Fighter jets of Greek air force arrive in Saudi Arabia to participate in 'Falcon Eye 2' joint drill

Fighter jets of Greek air force arrive in Saudi Arabia to participate in 'Falcon Eye 2' joint drill
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: F-16 fighter jets of the Greek Hellenic Air Force, arrived on Monday at King Faisal Air Base in the northern sector to participate in "Falcon Eye 2" drill maneuvers, the Saudi Press Agency said. 
The maneuvers will be carried out during May. 
Commander of King Faisal Air Base in the Northern Sector, the drill commander, Major General Pilot, Nasser bin Saeed Al-Qahtani confirmed that the exercise comes within the framework of military cooperation between the two friendly countries.
The drill aims to develop the skills of air and technical crews and to support their readiness and to exchange experiences in all fields.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Greece

Saudi Arabia announces death of Princess Al-Jawhara bint Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Saud

Saudi Arabia announces death of Princess Al-Jawhara bint Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Saud
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces death of Princess Al-Jawhara bint Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Saud

Saudi Arabia announces death of Princess Al-Jawhara bint Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Saud
  • The Royal Court said funeral prayers will be held on Tuesday in the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has announced the death of Princess Al-Jawhara bint Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Saud, state news agency SPA reported.
The Royal Court said funeral prayers will be held on Tuesday in the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi deputy defense minister receives head of US Central Command

Saudi deputy defense minister receives head of US Central Command
Updated 25 May 2021
SPA

Saudi deputy defense minister receives head of US Central Command

Saudi deputy defense minister receives head of US Central Command
Updated 25 May 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman has received the commander of US Central Command Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, and his accompanying delegation.
They discussed the partnership between the Kingdom and the US, specifically in the area of defense. They emphasized the importance of the partnership and its role in maintaining international peace and security, and promoting stability in the region.
They also discussed the latest developments in the region, and the joint efforts made towards it to serve the security and stability of the region and the world.
The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials from both sides.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

