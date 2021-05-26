You are here

'Friends' reunion: Why the Arab world can't get enough of hit show 

‘Friends’ reunion: Why the Arab world can’t get enough of hit show 
The cast has now reunited for a special behind-the-scenes show that has fans across the world clearing their schedule on May 27 and stocking up on popcorn. (YouTube)
‘Friends’ reunion: Why the Arab world can’t get enough of hit show 

‘Friends’ reunion: Why the Arab world can’t get enough of hit show 
DUBAI: Almost 27 years ago, viewers got their first glimpse of a show that would go on to dominate viewing figures, watercooler chat, and tabloids for the next decade: “Friends.” Now, the cast has reunited for a special behind-the-scenes show that has fans across the world clearing their schedule on May 27 and stocking up on popcorn. 

“I am very excited. It is lovely to see them look back at their old selves and recreate some of their famous lines. The trailer seems very thrilling and I can’t wait to get together with my friends to watch the episode,” said UAE-based fan Hana Saleh of the upcoming reunion show, which will see the cast get back together in the original studio, testing their trivia knowledge of the show, revisiting key sets, re-reading their lines, and joining TV host James Corden for a joint sit-down interview in front of a live audience.

“I grew up watching ‘Friends’ with my own family, so it will be a really nice experience to reminisce all the memories during the reunion episode along with them,” Egyptian fan Kareem Nagy added. 

It’s doubtful that even the most optimistic of TV executives would have dreamed of the stratospheric success that the sitcom — which followed the life of six 20-something friends (three men, three women — all white, all good-looking) living in New York — would go on to enjoy.

The writers’ great trick was to make the six characters broad and accessible, but (just) variable enough to have some depth and become more than two-dimensional stereotypes. So, everyone recognized themselves or a friend in dim, kind-hearted womanizer and struggling actor Joey; or in uptight, anxious Ross; or bossy-but-well-meaning Monica; ditzy, privileged Rachel; sarcastic, insecure Chandler; or in kooky, but often insightful, free spirit Phoebe.

The show’s 238 episodes made superstars of its six relatively unknown leads, earned 63 Emmy nominations (and six wins), spawned “The Rachel” (reportedly the most-requested hairstyle of all time), and were seen all around the world countless times on syndication (which the six savvy stars still earn a percentage of, netting around $20 million a year each, according to USA Today). Its popularity was — and remains — staggering. Thanks to its ubiquity on international networks, “Friends” is probably into its third generation of fans.




The episode is scheduled to air on May 27. (YouTube)

And the Middle East is far from immune to its charms. Arab News spoke to several regional fans from different generations who praised the show’s universality. 

“I’ve been watching the show for over 10 years and I never seem to get bored of it, it gets funnier and funnier the more I watch it,” said 22-year-old Palestinian fan Sarah Khader. 

Meanwhile, Souhail Halwani, who is in his 40s, said “Friends” has been a constant companion for more than half his life in a  previous interview with Arab News.

“I used to wait for each DVD to come out and I would buy it (straight away),” he said. “I still watch it. When I have time, I’ll play it on Netflix.




In series 4, episode 15 Chandler takes an unplanned trip to Yemen. Scroll down to watch the hilarious clip. (YouTube)

“Me and people from my generation, we used to watch a lot of other sitcoms that lasted for a while, but I no longer watch any of the others. With ‘Friends,’ you can relate to the cast — you can relate to the day-to-day things that happen to them: The fun side of it, the sarcasm and the funny way they (made light of) a bad situation,” he continued. “Even knowing what happens — I know almost all the scenes — I still laugh. Like, I know Ross’s reactions, but I’ll be waiting for it and I will laugh every time.”

Not everyone agreed, of course. Talla Al-Khafaji, 31, felt the show has dated badly in a previous interview with Arab News: “For starters, they always use the fact that Monica used to be overweight as a punch line — as if being overweight is comical. Also, there are no people of color on the show, despite the fact that it’s New York, (which is) full of diverse ethnicities. Additionally, there have been various occasions where Ross and Chandler, who are super-misogynistic, have made jokes about being attracted to teenagers, and that’s problematic.”




The show’s 238 episodes made superstars of its six relatively unknown leads, earned 63 Emmy nominations (and six wins). (AFP)

For his part, 27-year-old Daoud Tabibzada told Arab News this week that he “definitely loved Friends when I was growing up and I have re-watched it multiple times. However, the more I grow older, the more I see the apparent character flaws in the show. So many questions start to arise when re-watching that it actually gets you upset. Why did Joey become this big ‘man child’… He was legitimately the best character in the show, but the writers decided to dumb him down for comedic relief which was such a poor decision. Do not get me started with Ross, why was he so unlikeable?... They were all also terrible friends to each other and to other people. A lot of backstabbing and lying.”

“All in all, ‘Friends’ is the perfect background noise while you scroll through your social media apps. Other than that, re-watching the series unironically in this day and age will have you wanting to scream at the TV,” Tabibzada added.

Certainly, it’s reasonable to say that — by today’s social standards — “Friends” has issues. But it’s also reasonable to question if a sitcom from an era when “The Benny Hill Show” was still considered by many to be wholesome family fun should really be held to those standards. The majority of its fans would likely say not. Yes, there was little-to-no representation of ethnic diversity (Arabs barely got a look in, except for a falafel salesman whom Rachel’s sister mistakes for Ross, and a crowd of Yemenis at the airport in the episode where Chandler claims he’s been reassigned to “15 Yemen Road, Yemen” in an effort to break up with his girlfriend, Janice), but the immaculate writing and performances, it seems, are enough to make up for that. 

And for industry insiders, including Mazen Hayek, who was group director of commercial, PR and CSR at MBC (which screened “Friends” in the region for many years with Arabic subtitles, although it was never dubbed) at the time of this interview conducted to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary in 2019, the show is a shining example of television’s potential for mass appeal.

“The series embodies the best of the comedy genre,” Hayek said. “It’s light and funny, entertaining, insightful, tackles real societal issues, appeals to all family members and is — mostly — fit to be viewed any time, anywhere, by a global audience.”

John Korounis, a spokesman for the official Warner Bros. Studio tour in Hollywood, agreed. “It’s all about the friends. It’s not about current events, so none of the show really hinges on what’s happening in the world,” he said. “It’s about their dynamic. It’s about their bubble. So it’s almost timeless, because the jokes are about them and the situations that they’re in.”

Hayek praised the show’s leading actors, but added, “The scriptwriters made the difference in making ‘Friends’ such an all-time classic.” Of the show’s ageless appeal in the Middle East, he said: “Human insights have no boundaries. People — especially youth — relate to the same kind of issues, aspirations, and jokes.”

Jordanian writer Jalal Barjas wins International Prize for Arabic Fiction

Jordanian writer Jalal Barjas wins International Prize for Arabic Fiction
Updated 25 May 2021
SARAH GLUBB

Jordanian writer Jalal Barjas wins International Prize for Arabic Fiction

Jordanian writer Jalal Barjas wins International Prize for Arabic Fiction
  • Novel “Notebooks of the Bookseller” is set in Jordan and Moscow between 1947 and 2019
  • Judges praise "painful, fragmented tale of marginalized people"
Updated 25 May 2021
SARAH GLUBB

AMMAN: Jordanian writer Jalal Barjas has won this year’s International Prize for Arabic Fiction (IPAF) for his novel “Notebooks of the Bookseller.”

The novel is set in Jordan and Moscow between 1947 and 2019, and tells the story of Ibrahim, a bookseller and avid reader, who loses his stall and finds himself homeless. After suffering from schizophrenia, Ibrahim embarks on a crime spree, carrying out a series of thefts, robberies and murders under pseudo names, and attempts to commit suicide before he meets a woman who changes his fate.

“It is the painful, fragmented tale of marginalized people who are ignored or invisible to others, while a corrupt ruling class thrives. Against this background, the importance of the house is highlighted, as a symbol of the homeland,” Prof. Yasir Suleiman CBE, chair of the IPAF board of trustees said. “Barjas’s novel audaciously tackles a difficult reality not just in Jordan but the Arab world as a whole.”

The jury this year was chaired by the Lebanese poet Chawki Bazih, who said “the author presents us with the darkest portraits of homelessness and poverty, where meaning has been lost and hope torn up by the roots, turning life into a realm of nightmares.”

"Notebooks of the Bookseller” is set in Jordan and Moscow between 1947 and 2019. (IPAF)

However, Bazih added, the novel does not preach despair, but it is the author’s way of saying that in order to find new dreams and stand on more solid ground, it is necessary for one to reach the deep roots of pain.

Barjas thanked the IPAF, which he said “has opened all these beautiful paths to readers so my words could reach them.”
“Through these words, I endeavoured to sow joy into the field of humanity,” he said.

The prize winner was awarded $50,000, and his novel will receive funding to be translated into English and is expected to gain international recognition.

Barjas, 50, is a poet and novelist who has also worked in the field of aeronautical engineering.
He has written articles for Jordanian newspapers and headed several cultural organizations.

He is currently head of the Jordanian Narrative Laboratory and presents a radio program called “House of the Novel”.
His published works include two poetry collections, short stories, travel literature and novels.

The IPAF, which was launched in 2007, is an annual literary prize and is currently sponsored by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center, at the emirate’s Department of Culture and Tourism, and has been mentored by the Booker Prize Foundation in London.

Topics: Jalal Barjas International Prize for Arabic Fiction Jordan

Marvel's 'Eternals' teaser trailer with Syrian teen star Zain Al-Rafeea wows fans

Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ teaser trailer with Syrian teen star Zain Al-Rafeea wows fans
“Eternals” is set for theatrical release on Nov. 5, 2021. Supplied
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

Marvel's 'Eternals' teaser trailer with Syrian teen star Zain Al-Rafeea wows fans

Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ teaser trailer with Syrian teen star Zain Al-Rafeea wows fans
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Marvel has released a short teaser trailer for its hotly anticipated superhero film “Eternals” starring Syrian refugee-turned-actor Zain Al-Rafeea alongside a star-studded cast that includes Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden.

Now 16-year-old Al-Rafeea, who gained prominence for his role in Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki’s critically-acclaimed “Capernaum,” appears for a couple of seconds in the two-minute long trailer for the Chloe Zhao-directed movie about an immortal alien race.

While the trailer gives away little to no details on the plot, if the clip is anything to go by, Al-Rafeea stars as a villager who comes across the Eternals when they arrive to Earth.

Rumors of Al-Rafeea joining the cast of the film first surfaced in 2019 after Hayek uploaded a picture of herself with the former Syrian refugee and “Eternals” co-star Lia Mchugh on Instagram.

Zain Al-Rafeea in the ‘Eternals’ trailer. YouTube

“Hanging with the Eternals’ youth,” Hayek, who plays the leader of the Eternals, Ajak, captioned the Instagram post.

“The introduction happened through Nadine. Directors and producers from Hollywood talked to her and she put us in touch,” Al-Rafeea said in a previous interview with Arab News.

The actor revealed that he met his fellow cast members on the Canary Islands during the early stages of filming. “They were nice and their welcome to me was very sweet,” he said. “They invited me for lunch and we chatted for hours, I felt so happy.

“When we finished the first day’s shooting, Salma Hayek came up and hugged me. That night she gave me an iPad and iPhone, and we chatted and listened to music together,” he said.

The teenage star couldn’t reveal much about his role in “The Eternals,” only that he joins the alien heroes as a human who can speak a mysterious 7,000-year-old language.

“Eternals” is set for theatrical release on Nov. 5, 2021.

Singer and makeup mogul Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty is coming to the Middle East

Singer and makeup mogul Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty is coming to the Middle East
The 28-year-old entrepreneur previously revealed that her mental health journey was what inspired her brand, Rare Beauty. File/ Getty Images
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

Singer and makeup mogul Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty is coming to the Middle East

Singer and makeup mogul Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty is coming to the Middle East
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Fans of US actress and popstar Selena Gomez in the Middle East will soon be able to get their hands on her cosmetics line, Rare Beauty, the brand announced on Instagram this week.

Rare Beauty will be expanding to the Middle East, Europe, New Zealand and Australia from the start of the summer and will be available at Sephora Middle East, alongside other celebrity brands such as Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty.

“We’re going global y’all! It’s finally happening this summer, and we're thankful to all our international community members for being so patient with us,” Rare Beauty captioned an Instagram video announcing the news. 

“Get excited, because Rare Beauty will be available this summer online and in-stores at the following @sephora locations below,” the brand added, alongside a list of all the global Sephora retailers that are set to stock the brand.

“I am very excited to share that Rare Beauty will finally be available this summer,” Gomez, who was listed as one of Saudi Arabia’s most admired women according to a 2019 survey by market research firm YouGov, said in a video posted on Instagram.

“Our mission with Rare Beauty is to help everyone celebrate their individuality. We are all unique and that’s what makes each and every one of us beautiful. ‘Rare’ is such a special word to me, it’s all about eliminating the need for perfection. It’s about being comfortable with who you are, embracing who you are, loving who you are.”

The “Same Old Love” hitmaker launched Rare Beauty on Sept. 3, 2020.

The 28-year-old entrepreneur previously revealed that her mental health journey was what inspired her brand, Rare Beauty. 

“Because I have struggled, very openly, about anxiety, depression and mental health, I would say therapy and the time that I’ve taken for myself has actually just reflected everything that I’ve been releasing,” she said during a virtual press conference ahead of the brand’s launch. 

With an altruistic focus on mental health support, Gomez has pledged one percent of all Rare Beauty sales to the Rare Impact Fund, which aims to increase access to mental health services in the Americas.

'Army of the Dead' stars talk zombie heist flick now on Netflix

‘Army of the Dead’ stars talk zombie heist flick now on Netflix
Updated 25 May 2021
Raffi Boghosian

'Army of the Dead' stars talk zombie heist flick now on Netflix

‘Army of the Dead’ stars talk zombie heist flick now on Netflix
Updated 25 May 2021
Raffi Boghosian

LOS ANGELES: After his film debut remaking of “Dawn of the Dead” in 2004, director Zack Snyder is returning to the world of zombies with Netflix’s “Army of the Dead” and he’s putting a new spin on the genre by combining it with a heist movie.

After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever in this flick starring former wrestler Dave Bautista and Indian actress Huma Qureshi.

“I had one of the best times making this movie than I’ve ever had making a film,” Snyder told Arab News. “It was just such an immersive experience and such a great intimate experience with me operating the camera and having the actors just right there with me.”

The film, which is streaming now, sees a former mercenary hired to rob a casino that’s been quarantined after zombies overran the Vegas strip. Wrestler turned “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Bautista delivers gory action fun, as well as sentimental moments through a subplot dealing with his character’s estranged daughter.

“What’s really challenging is when I’m involved in scenes that have a varying range of emotions where I have to change emotions very fast,” Bautista said of his performance as Scott Ward. “There’s one scene in particular in this film where I go through like 10 different emotions within the span of maybe a minute.”

Snyder highlighted the film’s opening as a scene that was particularly tricky to shoot. Not content to use practical or digital effects to get the proper lighting for the scene which took place at dusk, Snyder decided to actually film at dusk, which ended up being anything but simple.

“We’d wait for the sun to go down and then shoot for the 30 minutes before it’s dark and you know use that time to shoot the movie,” he explained. “Of course, that sequence you can’t do in one day so we ended up shooting it in over five weeks of dusks.”

The painstaking process of filming was worth it, however, as fans can expect a popcorn-worthy zombie-filled romp with just the right amount of action, laughs and emotional notes to make staying at home worth it. 

Lebanese diva Myriam Fares is the subject of a new Netflix documentary

Lebanese diva Myriam Fares is the subject of a new Netflix documentary
“Myriam Fares: The Journey” is launching on June 3. Instagram
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

Lebanese diva Myriam Fares is the subject of a new Netflix documentary

Lebanese diva Myriam Fares is the subject of a new Netflix documentary
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Streaming giant Netflix is set to launch a new documentary based on the life of Lebanese singer Myriam Fares. Entitled “Myriam Fares: The Journey,” the new 71-minute long documentary is directed by Sherif Tarhini and will be available to watch on the streaming platform come June 3.

Fares, who gave us hits such as “Ghmorni” and “Inta el Hayat,” teased the news of the forthcoming documentary with her 15.6 million Instagram followers over the weekend, when she shared a cryptic post bearing the text “Myriam Fares 03.06.2021 on Netflix.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Myriam Fares (@myriamfares)

According to Netflix, the new documentary will offer her legion of fans an intimate look at her life “from pregnancy to album preparations” during lockdown with her family 

The description for the upcoming show reads: “Lebanese singer and ‘Queen of the Stage’ Myriam Fares documents her experiences with her family while in lockdown.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Myriam Fares (@myriamfares)

Meanwhile, the trailer for the documentary shows Fares while she was pregnant with her second child, a boy named Dave, whom she gave birth to on Oct. 20, 2020.

“Six years of marriage passed in the blink of an eye. Even though a lot of things happened during those six years, time flew by, because me and Danny always support each other. And we thank God for this beautiful family,” she can be heard saying in the trailer, referencing her husband.

“Myriam Fares: The Journey” is the first Netflix documentary to be based on an Arab artist.

