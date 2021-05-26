You are here

Syrians vote in election certain to give Assad new mandate
The presidential elections in the war-ravaged country are being held May 26. (File/AP/Hassan Ammar)
  • The vote is the second presidential election since the country’s conflict began 10 years ago
  • No vote will be held in northeast Syria, which is controlled by US-backed Kurdish-led fighters
DAMASCUS, Syria: Syrians in government-held areas of the war-torn country headed to polling stations early Wednesday to vote in a presidential election set to give President Bashar Assad a fourth seven-year term.
The vote is the second presidential election since the country’s conflict began 10 years ago and has been dismissed as a sham by the opposition and Western countries. Two other candidates are running for the country’s top post, which has been held by members of the Assad family for five decades.
They are little known figures, Abdullah Salloum Abdullah and Mahmoud Ahmad Marie. But competition with Assad is largely seen as symbolic.
Starting at 7 a.m., thousands began arriving at polling stations in Damascus, where streets have been decorated with giant posters of Assad and banners praising his rule. Few posters of the two other candidates appeared in the streets.
“We choose the future. We choose Bashar Assad,” read one of many banners raised in the capital Damascus.
No vote will be held in northeast Syria, which is controlled by US-backed Kurdish-led fighters, or in the northwestern province of Idlib that is the last major rebel stronghold in the country.
Still, in some parts of government-held areas, including the southern provinces of Daraa and Sweida, many have rejected the vote calling it “illegitimate.”
The Syrian Democratic Council that runs daily affairs in northeast Syria said in a statement it will not take part in the vote “before political solutions in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions, release of detainees, return of displaced and putting the basis for a political structure far away from tyranny.”
On Sunday, Prime Minister Hussein Arnous traveled to Sweida along with a dozen Cabinet ministers in the first such visit in years to meet local officials. There has reportedly been widespread anger against the vote and overspending on pro-Assad campaigns in the city at a time when much of the region’s population lives in poverty.
The vote this year comes as Syria’s economy is in free fall as a result of Western sanctions, government corruption and infighting, the coronavirus and the financial crisis in Lebanon, Syria’s main link with the outside world.
Some of the voters waiting at polling stations were putting on face masks. Over the past three months, intensive care units in public hospitals in Damascus reached full capacity due to a sharp rise in coronavirus infections, leading doctors to transfer patients to hospitals in other provinces. In March, Assad and his wife, Asma, tested positive for the virus.
The Biden administration has said it will not recognize the result of the Syrian election unless the voting is free, fair, supervised by the United Nation and represents all of Syrian society.
“We are not involved in these elections ... in any way, and we, of course, have no mandate to be,” UN secretary-general’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters at the United Nations on Tuesday.
“We are, of course, aware that the elections are taking place. It’s important to remind you in answering the question that ... these are being called under the auspices of the current constitution and not part of the political process that was established under resolution 2254.”
Syria’s Interior Minister Mohammad Rahmoun said 12,102 polling stations were set up in all the Syrian governorates. He said there are more than 18 million illegible voters in Syria and abroad. Syrians living abroad voted last week.
Syria had a population of 23 million before the conflict broke out a decade ago. The fighting has left nearly half a million dead and half the country’s population displaced, more than 5 million of them refugees outside Syria.
The civil war broke out in 2011 when Arab Spring-inspired protests against Assad family rule turned into an armed insurgency in response to a brutal military crackdown.
Assad has been in power since 2000 when he took over from his father, Hafez, who ruled before that for 30 years. Despite the war, which seemed at one point to threaten his rule, Assad remained in power supported by regional powerhouse Iran and Russia, which sent in military advisers and air power to push back the armed opposition.
Fifty-one persons, including seven women, applied to run for president but earlier this month, Syria’s Supreme Constitutional Court accepted only three applications.
Syria began a multicandidate vote in 2014 when Assad won nearly 90 percent of the vote. Before that, Syria held referendums in which Assad and his late father got landslide support.

UAE to require COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR for event attendees

UAE to require COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR for event attendees
Updated 58 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

UAE to require COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR for event attendees

UAE to require COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR for event attendees
  • UAE health sector spokesman Farida Al-Hosani said the new rules would come into force from June 6
  • More than 78.11 percent of people over 16 years and 84.59 of individuals over 60 years have been vaccinated
Updated 58 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Events in the UAE will only be open to those vaccinated against Covid-19 and who have tested negative on a PCR test, state news agency WAM reported.
UAE health sector spokesman Farida Al-Hosani said the new rules would come into force from June 6, adding that precautionary measures, such as face masks and social distancing, would remain in place.
“Today, we see the fruit of our efforts as we proudly announce the UAE becoming world’s leading country in terms of the distribution rate of the COVID-19 vaccine doses for every 100 persons, which highlights the success of the national vaccination campaign,” Al-Hosani said.
More than 78.11 percent of people over 16 years and 84.59 of individuals over 60 years have been vaccinated, she added.
As of Tuesday, the UAE has reported a total of 559,291 cases, with 539,161 recovered patients, 18,472 active cases and 1,658 deaths.

Gaza conflict forged new sense of Palestinian unity

Gaza conflict forged new sense of Palestinian unity
Updated 26 May 2021
AFP

Gaza conflict forged new sense of Palestinian unity

Gaza conflict forged new sense of Palestinian unity
  • A sea of Palestinian flags flew in solidarity rallies during ‘Day of Rage’ protests
Updated 26 May 2021
AFP

RAMALLAH: The latest escalation in the Middle East conflict served to unite the geographically fragmented Palestinian community in a way not seen in years, analysts say.
From the blockaded Gaza Strip to the occupied West Bank and annexed East Jerusalem to Arab-Israelis living inside the Jewish state, scattered people pulled closer together.
A sea of Palestinian flags flew in solidarity rallies, especially during “Day of Rage” protests and a general strike on May 18 that cut across separate areas.
Administrative offices, schools and businesses closed across the West Bank not only to protest the bombardment of Gaza but also against expanding Jewish settlements in the occupied territories.
“To see every single Palestinian community rise up together, this is extremely rare,” said Salem Barahmeh, director of the Palestine Institute for Public Diplomacy.
“To go on a national strike and protest and to have the Palestinian diaspora also involved, that’s pretty historic,” he said, referring to rallies by Palestinians abroad.
An Arab-Israeli, Mussa Hassuna, was killed in a confrontation between Jewish nationalists and young Arabs in Lod, in central Israel. Israeli Arabs are the descendants of Palestinians who stayed on their land after the creation of Israel in 1948.
The fragmentation has long served to “ensure that there is no full Palestinian engagement geographically, socially and politically,” said Barahmeh, who is based in Ramallah in the West Bank.
While Gaza is mired in poverty, the West Bank after successive intifadas (uprisings) has seen liberal economic policies and the emergence of a middle class that at times seems less politically engaged, he said.
Arab-Israelis, a minority of about 20 percent in Israel, meanwhile face their own unique challenges, said Amal Jamal, political science professor at Tel Aviv University.
“Palestinians in Israel are realistic, they have been living with Jews for decades, they understand the Israeli psyche, politics, culture, they speak Hebrew fluently,” he said.
“Palestinians in Israel are fighting for their legitimacy, to be part of the political system, part of the decision making, in order to lead to a solution to the Palestinian problem.”
Mariam Barghouti, a researcher and Palestinian activist, said that in the wider community “each person has a different experience with the Israeli state and that creates isolation for different communities. “It breaks the ability to relate to each other and our experiences.” But amid the recent surge in violence, Barghouti said, Arab-Israelis found themselves confronted by “people shouting ‘death to Arabs’ and attacking Palestinians with weapons.”
They realized that “it’s not just a West Bank problem, not just a Gaza problem,” said Barghouti. “It is an apartheid problem, a colonial problem, it’s an Israeli state problem.”
The US-based group Human Rights Watch and Israel’s B’Tselem recently accused Israel of running an “apartheid” system — a charge strongly rejected by the Jewish state.
Jamal also said that the recent flare-up “made everybody feel how Palestinian they are. But there is a big difference between the sentiment and the political will or political orientation.”
Palestinians have been politically divided between Hamas and its rival Fatah, which has seen splinter groups emerge.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas of Fatah had recently called the first Palestinian elections in 15 years this year.
But he then indefinitely postponed the polls, blaming voting restrictions in annexed East Jerusalem, which led Hamas to accuse Abbas of perpetrating a “coup.”
Despite those divisions, a sense of common Palestinian identity has been strengthened, said Barahmeh.
“You see people coming out together in a unified manner, speaking the same language ... protesting the same system, projecting the same identity,” he said.
“Everything we see tells us that there is a form of unity. Is it fully formed? No ... But I think it’s the start of something.”

Coalition airstrike kills Hezbollah militant helping Houthis in Yemen

Coalition airstrike kills Hezbollah militant helping Houthis in Yemen
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

Coalition airstrike kills Hezbollah militant helping Houthis in Yemen

Coalition airstrike kills Hezbollah militant helping Houthis in Yemen
  • Mustafa Al-Gharawi was deployed to the front in Marib where Houthis have launched a bloody campaign
  • Yemen government says his presence shows extent of Iranian involvement in the war
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A senior Hezbollah fighter was killed by an Arab Coalition air strike in Yemen, the government said Tuesday.
Mustafa Al-Gharawi died on Monday supporting the Iran-backed Houthi militia as part of the group’s widely-condemned offensive in Marib province.

The Yemeni government, which is supported by the Arab coalition in its war against the Houthis, has long accused Lebanon’s Hezbollah of supporting the militia. Like the Houthis, Hezbollah is armed and funded by Iran.

Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryni said Al-Gharawi’s death on the Marib front line showed the “magnitude of Iran’s involvement in the Yemeni war.”

He said Iran had deployed hundreds of officers from its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Hezbollah militants to the battlefield in Yemen.
Al-Arabiya reported that Al-Gharawi was a military expert and was killed on the Serwah front, west of Marib, after arriving there from Sanaa last month.

UK's Raab arrives in Israel, calls for cycle of violence to end

UK's Raab arrives in Israel, calls for cycle of violence to end
Updated 26 May 2021
Reuters

UK's Raab arrives in Israel, calls for cycle of violence to end

UK's Raab arrives in Israel, calls for cycle of violence to end
Updated 26 May 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday a cycle of violence between Israelis and Palestinians must end as he arrived for talks following the worst outbreak of fighting in years.
"I will meet with both senior leaders here and in the Occupied Palestinian Territories on how to make the recent ceasefire lasts," he wrote on Twitter.
"We must end the cycle of violence and make progress towards a lasting peace." 

UN rights council to mull international probe after Gaza conflict

UN rights council to mull international probe after Gaza conflict
Updated 25 May 2021
AFP

UN rights council to mull international probe after Gaza conflict

UN rights council to mull international probe after Gaza conflict
  • Investigators should probe "all alleged violations and abuses" of international law linked to the tensions
  • Israeli air strikes on Gaza killed 253 Palestinians and rockets from Gaza claimed 12 lives in Israel
Updated 25 May 2021
AFP

GENEVA: The UN Human Rights Council will consider launching a broad, international investigation into abuses in the latest Gaza conflict and also into “systematic” abuses, according to a proposal tabled Tuesday.
The draft resolution will be discussed during a special session of the council Thursday, requested amid 11 days of deadly violence between Israel and armed Palestinian groups in Gaza this month.
The text, presented by Pakistan on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, calls for the UN top rights body to “urgently establish an ongoing independent, international commission of inquiry... in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem and in Israel.”
The investigators, the text said, should probe “all alleged violations and abuses” of international law linked to the tensions that sparked the latest violence.
Before a truce took hold last Friday, Israeli air strikes and artillery fire on Gaza killed 253 Palestinians, including 66 children, and wounded more than 1,900 people in 11 days of conflict from May 10, the health ministry in Gaza says.
Rocket and other fire from Gaza claimed 12 lives in Israel, including one child and an Arab-Israeli teenager, an Israeli soldier, one Indian national and two Thai workers, medics say. Some 357 people in Israel were wounded.
But the draft text goes far beyond the most recent conflict, also calling for investigators to probe “underlying root causes of recurrent tensions and instability, including systematic discrimination and repression based on group identity.”
The investigation should focus on establishing facts and gather evidence and other material that could be used in legal proceedings, and as far as possible should identify perpetrators to ensure they are held accountable, it said.
“Long-standing and systemic impunity for international law violations has thwarted justice, created a protection crisis and undermined all efforts to achieve a just and peaceful solution,” the draft text said.
It remains unclear whether there will be enough support at the Human Rights Council to pass the resolution.
Twenty of the council’s 47 members were among the 66 countries that backed holding Thursday’s special session, which was requested by Pakistan and the Palestinian authority.
The rights council holds three regular sessions each year, but can hold special sessions if at least a third of members support the idea.
Thursday will mark the 30th extraordinary meeting of the United Nations’ top rights body since its creation 15 years ago, and it will be the ninth focused on Israel.
When the special session was announced last week, Meirav Eilon Shahar, Israel’s ambassador in Geneva, urged member states to oppose it.
“The convening of yet another special session by the Human Rights Council targeting Israel is testament to the clear anti-Israeli agenda of this body,” she said on Twitter.
Israel is in fact the only country that is systematically discussed at every regular council session, with a dedicated special agenda item.
That Agenda Item 7 was one of the main reasons that the United States under former president Donald Trump decided to leave the council.
His successor Joe Biden has returned the United States to the fold as an observer, with an eye on membership, but his administration remains deeply critical of the council’s “disproportionate focus on Israel.”

