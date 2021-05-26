UN envoy to Yemen Griffiths says battle for Marib must stop

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister meets Kenyan officials in Nairobi

RIYADH: Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday received Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his accompanying delegation at the presidential palace in the capital, Nairobi.

During the reception, the Saudi minister conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, while Kenyatta reciprocated the sentiments.

#Nairobi | The President of the Republic of #Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta receives the Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince @FaisalbinFarhan.

The Minister conveyed the greetings of @KingSalman and Crown Prince #MohammedBinSalman to the President. pic.twitter.com/9AsuqgT6ZD — Foreign Ministry (@KSAmofaEN) May 26, 2021

The Kenyan president praised the Kingdom’s role in supporting regional and international efforts to establish the foundations of security, stability and conflict resolution in the African continent. He also said he valued the Kingdom’s role in supporting global efforts to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic through its presidency of the G20 last year.

2/2 During their talks, the President and his guest discussed the strong bilateral ties between Kenya and Saudi Arabia, noting that the two countries were keen on deepening their relations going forward.



Read more: https://t.co/J1PBRZTWan pic.twitter.com/kyMH4LIKcq — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) May 26, 2021

The officials reviewed ways to enhance bilateral relations in all fields to serve the aspirations of the two countries, and discussed regional and international developments and issues of common interest.

Prince Faisal also met with his Kenyan counterpart Raychelle Omamo during his official visit and discussed ways to increase cooperation.

CS Amb Raychelle Omamo held bilateral talks with the visiting Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. They discussed skilled labour agreement and fast-tracking on two pending MOUs: Political Agreement and Avoidance on double taxation. pic.twitter.com/KkP3Gr4m97 — ForeignAffairsKenya (@ForeignOfficeKE) May 26, 2021

In a statement, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said that Kenya and Saudi Arabia were “looking forward to advancing their relations in order to further the interests of both countries.”

At the end of the meeting, the Saudi foreign minister signed the memorial register of the visit, wishing the Kenyan government and people further progress and prosperity.

Prince Faisal also met with Justin Muturi, speaker of the Kenyan Parliament, at the Kingdom’s embassy in Nairobi.

They discussed the importance of strengthening parliamentary cooperation in order to achieve the goals of both nations.