UN envoy to Yemen Griffiths says battle for Marib must stop

UN special envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths met with Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman in Riyadh. (Twitter/@kbsalsaud)
UN special envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths met with Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman in Riyadh. (Twitter/@kbsalsaud)
Arab News

  • Griffiths also held talks on easing restrictions imposed on the movement of people and commodities
  • He also discussed ‘the critical situation in Marib’ as he concluded a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: The UN special envoy to Yemen on Wednesday concluded a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, where he met with senior Saudi and Yemeni officials to discuss the UN’s plan to achieve a comprehensive cease-fire.
Martin Griffiths also held talks on easing restrictions imposed on the movement of people and goods to and from the country, and resuming the political process to end the conflict.
During his visit, Griffiths met with Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, Yemeni Vice President Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmar and Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed, Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber, and US Envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking, as well as other diplomats.

Griffiths held talks on “the critical situation in Marib and stressed that the battle for Marib must stop to allow diplomatic peace efforts to achieve positive results,” the UN said in a statement.
He also expressed hope that the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement would continue to progress and warned against the threat of further fragmentation in Yemen.
“The parties have a responsibility to the Yemeni people to peacefully resolve their differences,” Griffiths said, adding: “A change of course is still possible now, but it will become much more difficult if the war continues, if the division and fragmentation increases more than this, and if the deteriorating humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate.
“Yemenis deserve better than a life of perpetual war,” he added.

 

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister meets Kenyan officials in Nairobi

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta receives Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Nairobi. (Twitter/@KSAmofaEN)
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta receives Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Nairobi. (Twitter/@KSAmofaEN)
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister meets Kenyan officials in Nairobi

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta receives Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Nairobi. (Twitter/@KSAmofaEN)
  • Prince Faisal held talks with Kenyan president and parliament speaker
  • He also met with his Kenyan counterpart to discuss enhancing joint cooperation
RIYADH: Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday received Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his accompanying delegation at the presidential palace in the capital, Nairobi.
During the reception, the Saudi minister conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, while Kenyatta reciprocated the sentiments.

The Kenyan president praised the Kingdom’s role in supporting regional and international efforts to establish the foundations of security, stability and conflict resolution in the African continent. He also said he valued the Kingdom’s role in supporting global efforts to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic through its presidency of the G20 last year.

The officials reviewed ways to enhance bilateral relations in all fields to serve the aspirations of the two countries, and discussed regional and international developments and issues of common interest.
Prince Faisal also met with his Kenyan counterpart Raychelle Omamo during his official visit and discussed ways to increase cooperation.

In a statement, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said that Kenya and Saudi Arabia were “looking forward to advancing their relations in order to further the interests of both countries.”
At the end of the meeting, the Saudi foreign minister signed the memorial register of the visit, wishing the Kenyan government and people further progress and prosperity.
Prince Faisal also met with Justin Muturi, speaker of the Kenyan Parliament, at the Kingdom’s embassy in Nairobi.
They discussed the importance of strengthening parliamentary cooperation in order to achieve the goals of both nations.

 

Saudi Arabia records 17 COVID-19 deaths, 1,320 new cases

Saudi Arabia records 17 COVID-19 deaths, 1,320 new cases
Saudi Arabia records 17 COVID-19 deaths, 1,320 new cases

Saudi Arabia records 17 COVID-19 deaths, 1,320 new cases
  • The Kingdom said 873 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • 27 mosques reopened after temporarily being closed for sterlization
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 17 new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 7,295.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 1,320 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 444,780 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 10,023 remain active and 1,348 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Makkah with 404, followed by the capital Riyadh with 343, the Eastern Province with 164, Madinah recorded 120 and Jazan confirmed 60 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 873 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 427,462.

The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened 27 mosques in seven regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,371 within 109 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 168 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.50 million.

Houthi missiles fall on border village in southwestern Saudi Arabia

Houthi missiles fall on border village in southwestern Saudi Arabia
Houthi missiles fall on border village in southwestern Saudi Arabia

Houthi missiles fall on border village in southwestern Saudi Arabia
  • The civil defense says there were no casualties reported
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s civil defense said on Wednesday that several missiles fired by the Iran-backed Houthi militia from inside Yemen landed in the Kingdom.
Lt. Col. Mohannad bin Jasser Zilai, deputy media spokesman for the Civil Defense Directorate in Jazan region, said authorities attended the site to find five missiles near a main road of one of the border villages in Jazan.
The spokesman said there were no casualties reported.
The Houthi militia has stepped up attempts to target civilian and economic objects in Saudi Arabia amid mounting international and Arab condemnation.
The Houthis have struck Abha airport a number of times in recent years, killing one person, injuring dozens and on one occasion causing a passenger aircraft to catch fire.
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation strongly condemned the attack and reiterated in a statement its support for all measures taken by the Kingdom to protect its lands, security and stability.

Saudi deputy defense minister receives US, UN envoys for Yemen

Saudi deputy defense minister receives US, UN envoys for Yemen
Saudi deputy defense minister receives US, UN envoys for Yemen

Saudi deputy defense minister receives US, UN envoys for Yemen
RIYADH: Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s deputy defense minister, received US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking.
They reviewed developments in the Yemen, and the joint efforts made to support the Saudi initiative and the UN efforts to ceasefire and reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis.
The envoy’s discussions in the region “will focus on achieving an urgent comprehensive, nationwide, and sustainable cease-fire to ensure the regular and unobstructed delivery of essential commercial goods and humanitarian assistance throughout Yemen and a transition to an inclusive political process,” the State Department said on Tuesday.

Martin Griffiths with Prince Khalid bin Salman. (SPA)

Prince Khalid also met with UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths.
During the meeting, Prince Khaled bin Salman affirmed Saudi Arabia's keenness to support the efforts of the UN to ceasefire and reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis, while the UN Special Envoy for Yemen praised the humanitarian role played by Saudi Arabia in its endeavor to end the crisis through its comprehensive initiative, which has the full support of the United Nations.

Vulnerable groups must get COVID-19 vaccine: Saudi health ministry

Vulnerable groups must get COVID-19 vaccine: Saudi health ministry
Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. (SPA)
Vulnerable groups must get COVID-19 vaccine: Saudi health ministry

Vulnerable groups must get COVID-19 vaccine: Saudi health ministry
  • Virus impact doubles among elderly, says Saudi Health Ministry
JEDDAH: Saudi health authorities on Tuesday urged the elderly and people with chronic diseases to take a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine jab to help reduce their increased risk of death on contracting the virus.

Those in the two groups who had not been vaccinated are often far more vulnerable to the ill-effects of COVID-19, Ministry of Health officials warned.
“Usually, immunization is the most important step to protect them and reduce the risk of infection.
“Because you are a priority and your health and safety is important to us, if you are of the age group of 60 years and above, you can now easily book your appointment to take the COVID-19 vaccine through the priority service for the elderly via the Sehhaty app,” the ministry said on its official Twitter account.
In Saudi Arabia, the death rate from COVID-19 for ages 50 and above was more than 78 percent as opposed to 0 percent among immunized groups, the ministry added.
The Kingdom on Tuesday reported 14 more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the overall toll to 7,278.
There were 1,389 new cases, meaning that 443,460 people in the country had now contracted the disease. A total of 9,593 cases remained active, of which 1,348 patients were in critical condition.

FASTFACTS

• Saudi Arabia reported 1,389 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

• The death toll has risen to 7,278 with 14 more virus-related fatalities.

• The Makkah region is witnessing a surge in the number of cases.

Of the newly recorded cases, 422 were in the Makkah region, 380 in the Riyadh region, 163 in the Eastern Province, and 105 in the Madinah region.
In addition, the ministry said 912 patients had recovered from the disease, increasing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 426,589.
Saudi Arabia had so far conducted 18,695,690 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 88,182 carried out in the past 24 hours.
Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.
Among them, Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual. Tetamman (rest assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
Appointments for both services can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.
Meanwhile, 13,123,914 people in the country had to date received a jab against COVID-19.

