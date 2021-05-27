Portugal relaxes COVID rules for English fans at Champions League final

You are here

Dragao Stadium in Portugal's city of Porto prepares to host the Champions League final and hotels and bars hope for a boost after the tourism sector was ravaged by COVID-19. (Reuters)
  • ‘Within what is possible, freedom (of movement) will not be conditioned’ said a Porto police superintendent
  • The contingency plan in place was under constant re-evaluation and could still undergo some alterations
PORTO: Portuguese authorities have relaxed COVID-19 safety rules for thousands of English fans coming to Porto for Saturday’s Champions League final, no longer requiring them to stay in bubbles and lifting restrictions on movement.
“The borders are open. The city and the country are opening up little by little. Within what is possible, freedom (of movement) will not be conditioned,” Porto police Superintendent Cardoso da Silva told a news briefing on Thursday.
“There are no restrictions of movement for fans.”
However, with only two days to go until match day, Silva said the contingency plan in place was under constant re-evaluation and could still undergo some alterations.
A police source told Reuters Portuguese authorities did not have enough time to fully prepare for the final as UEFA only announced it would move the event to Porto from Istanbul around two weeks ago.
Eight British police officers specialized in dealing with football fans are in Portugal and will work with Portuguese police to help ensure public order.
There will be a “robust” police presence around the stadium and the city, Silva said, though he did not specify how many officers have been mobilized to patrol the streets.
London Metropolitan Police Superintendent Lysander Strong, who is in Portugal to coordinate the operation between the two forces, said the two clubs had sent recommendations to fans to follow social distancing rules and wear a mask.
Since May 17, British visitors have been allowed into Portugal with proof of a negative PCR test result.
Silva said that around 80 charter flights with English soccer fans were expected to land on Saturday for the clash between Manchester City and Chelsea. Around 180 buses will take fans to the stadium.
Under rules previously announced by the Portuguese government, passengers were to fly back within 24 hours. But police spokesman Marco Almeida said that now they can stay longer if they choose not to take scheduled return flights.

Meanwhile Champions League teams will get more prize money for the next three years from a near 8 percent rise in total revenue to 3.5 billion euros ($4.27 billion) from broadcast and sponsor sales tied to UEFA’s three club competitions.
Total revenue is set to rise by 250 million euros ($305 million) annually through 2024 compared to the 2018-21 period, the European Leagues group said Thursday in an online conference.
Champions League clubs will get a small increase while 235 million euros ($287 million) in prize money will be allocated to the Europa Conference League, a third-tier competition that launches next season.
* With AP and Reuters

Man City remodel attack without Sterling, Aguero

Man City remodel attack without Sterling, Aguero
  • Guardiola does not trust the Argentina striker to be healthy enough to contribute
LONDON: They’ve been Pep Guardiola’s go-to players for goals at Manchester City.

Sergio Aguero, the penalty-box predator described by his manager as a “lion in the jungle.”

Raheem Sterling, the once-streaky winger who has grown into a composed and prolific finisher.

Consider this: Aguero and Sterling were City’s top two scorers in the Premier League in each of Guardiola’s first four seasons at the club, combining for a total of 27 goals (2016-17), 39 (2017-18), 38 (2018-19) and 36 (2019-20).

Now consider this: For the biggest match in Guardiola’s City career — the Champions League final against Chelsea in Porto on Saturday — Aguero and Sterling almost certainly won’t be in the team.

“I have to take the decision which is the best to win the game,” Guardiola said.

And that means not selecting the two players who have served Guardiola best in scoring goals since 2016.

Yet his choice is understandable — and it all boils down to trust.

With Aguero, Guardiola does not trust the Argentina striker to be healthy enough to contribute in a game of such magnitude. Aguero, City’s record scorer with 260 goals and quite possibly its greatest-ever player, has had fitness issues throughout what will prove to be the last of his 10 seasons at the club and was even only afforded 25 minutes off the bench on Sunday in what was likely his final Premier League game.

Aguero, naturally, still scored two well-taken goals against Everton but that won’t be enough to persuade Guardiola to start him on Saturday. He’ll have to make do with being a potential super-sub in his final City appearance before an expected move to Barcelona.

“I hope, I hope, I hope,” the 32-year-old Aguero said, “but I don’t know. If I will play a few minutes, I will give my best.”

With Sterling, Guardiola appears to have lost faith in the England international’s ability to influence the biggest matches. Sterling didn’t start in either leg of City’s meetings against Borussia Dortmund or Paris Saint-Germain in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, in the Champions League, with Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden preferred in the wide positions.

Sterling’s output has dropped markedly, from 35 goals in 57 matches in all competitions for club and country in 2019-20 to 16 goals in 53 matches in 2020-21. He has just one goal in his last 15 appearances for City, and his dribbling and final ball just haven’t been incisive.

“This season, for me personally, has been a very weird one,” Sterling said last month. “But nevertheless, I’m still enjoying my football and giving my all to the team.”

Guardiola said at the start of the week he is still not sure of his team lineup for the final, but the selection debates are likely at left back and in defensive midfield. His five most attacking players are all but locked in: Mahrez and Foden out wide, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva as interchangeable false nines, and Ilkay Gundogan as the attacking central midfielder.

That quintet primarily gives City control, which Guardiola craves more than anything else — especially in a congested season like this one where energy conservation has been paramount and therefore ball possession has been vital. In that sense, it is pure expediency, tactics to fit the times.

It does mean goals have been spread around. Who, for example, could have foreseen Gundogan — previously a back-up holding midfielder — being the top scorer in the squad this season with 17 goals from his
new, more adventurous role?

Much as he’d like an out-and-out goalscorer in his team, Guardiola knows he can get by with this newly created front five of attacking midfielders and the most solid defense of his time at City behind them.

Don’t expect this to be a long-term thing. With Aguero leaving, a player like Erling Haaland or Harry Kane could easily join as a replacement to give City a natural center forward once again.

The 26-year-old Sterling could be back in form next season, with City perhaps playing at a faster pace to suit his more direct style.

For now, though — and as improbable as it would have sounded 12 months ago — Sterling and Aguero are dispensable for a Champions League final, when the margins can be finer than in any other in soccer.

Kuwaiti football looks to undo decades of neglect to challenge region’s best

Kuwaiti football looks to undo decades of neglect to challenge region’s best
Kuwaiti football looks to undo decades of neglect to challenge region’s best

Kuwaiti football looks to undo decades of neglect to challenge region’s best
  • National team coach Andres Carrasco targets final round of qualification for 2022 World Cup
RIYADH: It has been a lean few decades for fans of Kuwaiti football.

You have to go a long way back – all the way to the 1970s and 1980s – to find the last time Kuwait was at the forefront of Asian football.

Those with memories long enough will fondly remember those teams with Faisal Al-Dakhil, Saad Al-Houti, and Jasem Yaqoub. Asian Cup champions in 1980, qualifying for the 1982 FIFA World Cup, and winning five of six Gulf Cups between 1970 and 1982. It was a golden age for Kuwaiti football.

But that was almost 40 years ago. In a country with a median age of 36.2, most of the population will have no memory of those days, relying only on what they have been told by the generation old enough to remember.

In more recent times Kuwaiti football has been beset by off-field problems, with a recent international ban by FIFA – one of a number of bans the country has faced in the past two decades – extending over two years that, according to a national team defender, “finished off a generation” such was its effect.

“It’s had a huge effect both at home and abroad,” Talal Al-Fadhel told Arab News at the time.

“Domestically, the Kuwaiti players have no real ambition at present. Internationally, our ranking has plummeted, our national team doesn’t play, and our clubs don’t take part in international competitions.

“I didn’t expect the suspension to last this long, it has finished off a generation completely,” he said.

While Kuwaiti football has yet to fully recover, especially at club level where the domestic league remains well off the pace from its regional rivals, the national team stands on the brink of an achievement not seen in almost two decades and one that was almost unthinkable a few short years ago.

Not since the qualification stages for the 2006 FIFA World Cup held in Germany has Kuwait progressed to the final round of qualifying, but with three games on home soil over the next fortnight against Australia, Jordan, and Taiwan, Al-Azraq are in prime position to do just that.

With Qatar almost certain to finish top of Group E – and having already qualified for the World Cup as the host nation – it means the other seven group winners plus the five best runners-up will qualify for the final stage.

Under new coach, Spaniard Andres Carrasco, Kuwait is currently second in Group B behind Australia.

“Australia are one of the best teams in Asia, with great professional players that play in big leagues,” Carrasco recently told Australia’s SBS The World Game website.

“We see the match as one more chance to earn experience and an opportunity for our young team to earn credit in front of our fans. We are looking forward to this match and see where we are.”

While Kuwait has so far played five matches this year – including this week’s 4-1 win over Malaysia – compared to none for Australia, Carrasco did not think that gave his side an advantage over the 2015 AFC Asian Cup champions.

He said: “Obviously, there’s a difference but I don’t think we can say it may give us an advantage. When you see the Aussie squad list, I don’t think any football person would say we could have an advantage.

“Most teams have been struggling. Our plans have been adjusted many times, our league was stopped a couple of times, and some of our main players are still with their clubs. But as a coach I would never make this an excuse.

“(The coronavirus disease) COVID-19 (pandemic) changed everything. We played five matches but had very little training. Our team is very young, and we are in the process of building for the next decade ... this is our main focus,” he added.

The coach pointed out that the damage inflicted by the bans could not be undone in a short period of time.

“We all need to understand that Kuwaiti football stopped for two years due to a FIFA ban (for government interference in the sport) and this affected our football from its foundation,” he said.

“We are now trying to get our game back to where it belongs. Kuwait has a great football history and now it’s all about growing and improving day by day.”

This team is unlikely to match the feats of the godfathers of the game in Kuwait from the 1970s and 1980s, who stand alone as the true golden generation of Kuwaiti football.

But given the turmoil of the past two decades, an appearance in the final round of qualifying – which brings with it qualification for the AFC Asian Cup in China in 2023 – would be a massive boost for a country that was once the beating heart of football in the region.

Al-Hilal’s Salem Al-Dawsari congratulates old friends at Villarreal on Europa League win

Al-Hilal’s Salem Al-Dawsari congratulates old friends at Villarreal on Europa League win
Al-Hilal’s Salem Al-Dawsari congratulates old friends at Villarreal on Europa League win

Al-Hilal’s Salem Al-Dawsari congratulates old friends at Villarreal on Europa League win
  • Saudi winger had loan spell in 2018 at Spanish team who defeated Manchester United on penalties to claim first ever trophy
RIYADH: Salem Al-Dawsari, the Saudi Arabia and Al-Hilal winger, has sent a message of congratulations to former club Villarreal after the Spanish team on Wednesday claimed the Europa League trophy by beating Manchester United on penalties.

Villarreal won the first trophy in their history after a 1-1 draw in normal and extra time produced a dramatic shootout which saw Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea’s spot-kick miss hand the silverware to Unai Emery’s team.

Al-Dawsari spent a loan period at Villarreal prior to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

In a tweet, accompanied by a photo of his former teammates celebrating their historic win, Al-Dawsari said: “Congratulations to @VillarrealCF on winning the @EuropaLeague. Hopefully more trophies to come.”

Although Al-Dawsari’s Villarreal loan period at the end of the 2017-2018 season was brief, he built a warm relationship with the club and its fans, having been one of very few Saudi footballers to taste European club action.

Villarreal had taken the lead through Gerard Moreno on 29 minutes, before Manchester United equalized through Edinson Cavani 10 minutes into the second half. There would be no more goals in normal time or in the extra 30 minutes.

In a remarkable penalty shootout, the first 21 efforts were converted before de Gea’s miss prompted wild celebrations by the Spanish players and fans.

Manchester City’s Phil Foden aiming to make fans proud as all eyes turn to Champions League final

Manchester City’s Phil Foden aiming to make fans proud as all eyes turn to Champions League final
Manchester City’s Phil Foden aiming to make fans proud as all eyes turn to Champions League final

Manchester City’s Phil Foden aiming to make fans proud as all eyes turn to Champions League final
  • England star, teammates put Premier League title celebrations behind them to focus on biggest prize of all in Porto
LONDON: Manchester City star Phil Foden has been engaging with supporters in the Middle East as he prepares for the team’s highly anticipated Champions League final against Premier League rivals Chelsea, which takes place in Portugal on Saturday.

Foden, now considered one of England’s best talents, discussed topics including switching focus from the Premier League title success, the historical importance of Saturday’s game, and the difficulties which come with trying to win the Champions League.

Manchester City lifted the Premier League title for the third time in four years following Sunday’s 5-0 win over Everton but Foden, who played an integral role in that triumph, pointed out that with such a big game on the horizon, it was quickly time to refocus.

He said: “The celebrations on Sunday were really special because the Premier League is our everyday focus for such a big part of the season. But when we came in on Monday, that was done.

“We have one game left now and it is a huge one. One that our club has never played in before and one even some of the best players in the world never get to be part of. All our focus is on winning that game and getting our hands on that trophy.”

Pep Guardiola’s side eventually won the title comfortably, finishing 12 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United. Earlier in the season, however, the team struggled for consistency, making the relatively smooth finish all the more impressive.

“It was definitely tough at the start of the season. We finished last season so late and didn’t get much of a break before starting again, and that probably had an effect. But we always knew what this team was capable of.

“We started talking about how we were much better than our place in the table and how we needed to come together and show it. Luckily, we did that, and we went on this incredible run. Now we have two trophies, and we want to add a third,” Foden added.

City now face Chelsea, who have beaten them twice in recent months, in Porto as they aim to secure the Champions League for the first time in their history.

The magnitude of the occasion is not lost on 20-year-old Foden, who will be looking to add the biggest trophy of them all to his ever-expanding collection.

“It would be huge for us,” said Foden, who is expected to play a leading role in England’s mission to win the UEFA Euro tournament this summer. “It’s what we’ve all been working toward for so long. But it’s not easy. All of the best teams in Europe are aiming to win this competition every season and only one can win the trophy so it’s impossible for them all to do it.

“It’s a dream to have the chance to play in such a huge game and we understand the importance. Not just to us but to our fans. Hopefully, we can make them proud,” he added.

Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coach

Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coach
Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coach

Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coach
  • The Frenchman’s departure comes at the end of a disappointing campaign for the 13-time European champions, as they failed to win a trophy for the first time in 11 seasons
  • Club statement: We must now respect his decision and express our gratitude for his professionalism, dedication and passion over the years and what he means to Real Madrid
MADRID: Zinedine Zidane has resigned as Real Madrid manager with immediate effect, the Spanish club said Thursday just days after they were beaten to the La Liga title by Atletico Madrid.
The Frenchman’s departure comes at the end of a disappointing campaign for the 13-time European champions, who also lost to Chelsea in the Champions League semifinals, as they failed to win a trophy for the first time in 11 seasons.
“We must now respect his decision and express our gratitude for his professionalism, dedication and passion over the years and what he means to Real Madrid,” a club statement said.
“Zidane is one of Real Madrid’s great icons and his legacy extends beyond what he has achieved as a coach and player at our club.”
Only 10 days ago Zidane, who has a contract until 2022, denied press speculation he had already told his players he would be leaving at the end of the season.
“How am I going to tell my players that I am going now? It’s a lie,” he said after a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao.
“I’m focused on this season. There is a game left and we are going to give everything. I only care what happens in this finale,” he said at the time.
But, perhaps tellingly, he added: “The rest, we will see at the end of the season.”
The announcement marks the end of Zidane’s second spell in charge of the Spanish giants.
The 1998 World Cup winner first took the helm in January 2016 and guided Real to the 2017 La Liga title and an unprecedented hat-trick of Champions League titles before abruptly quitting on May 31, 2018, saying the club needed “a different voice.”
He returned in 2019 after Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari were sacked as managers in quick succession.
During his second stint as Real coach, Zidane’s task was to rebuild the club after Portuguese star striker Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus.
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez then opened the coffers, signing Eden Hazard from Chelsea as well as several other rising stars such as Eder Militao, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy.
But playmaker Hazard has been injured for most of the season and most of the other new recruits disappointed, with Zidane forced to rely on veteran players such as Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane in defense and Karim Benzema in attack.
The squad was also plagued with a lot of injuries and eight cases of Covid-19.
Zidane has a history of making surprise announcements: as a player, he initially announced his retirement from international football in 2004 before coming back for the 2006 World Cup, after which he retired for good.
He may now take another break from football although there has been talk of him either taking charge of the French national team or taking the helm at Juventus, where he spent five years as a player.
However, Didier Deschamps is likely to remain France coach until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, barring a disastrous performance at the European Championship that kicks off next month.
As to who will fill his boots at Real Madrid, several names have come up: former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, ex-Madrid striker Raul Gonzalez or Joachim Loew, who steps down as Germany coach at the end of this summer’s European Championships.

