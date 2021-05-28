You are here

  • Home
  • Etidal publishes report on threat of nuclear terrorism

Etidal publishes report on threat of nuclear terrorism

Participants attend a meeting at the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal) in Riyadh earlier this year. (Etidal.org photo)
Participants attend a meeting at the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal) in Riyadh earlier this year. (Etidal.org photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/44ttm

Updated 28 May 2021
SPA

Etidal publishes report on threat of nuclear terrorism

Etidal publishes report on threat of nuclear terrorism
  • Report reviews risks posed by terrorist organizations through their efforts to acquire nuclear weapons
Updated 28 May 2021
SPA

RIYADH: In a report published on Thursday, the Riyadh-based Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal) warned that terrorist groups are attempting to exploit the humanitarian effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to develop their capabilities, including the aim of obtaining weapons of mass destruction.

“The Great Threat: Extremism and the Spread of Nuclear Terrorism” reviews the risks posed by terrorist organizations through their efforts to acquire nuclear weapons, which has been a goal of such groups for decades.

Etidal noted that “the signs of terrorist practices around the world following the coronavirus pandemic shed light on the extremist organizations’ attempts to extensively exploit the global humanitarian situation in order to develop their destructive capabilities.”

The report looks at the ways in which terrorist organizations might attempt to acquire nuclear weapons, the loopholes they can exploit to threaten international peace and security, the challenges to global nuclear security, and the international frameworks that are being established to prevent extremists from gaining access to nuclear weapons.

It also analyses attempts by extremist groups to steal nuclear materials, buy them on the black market, or sabotage nuclear facilities in various regions.

The researchers note that “these organizations are seeking to utilize technological and knowledge-related tools to access information they can build upon in their secret laboratories, which puts the cybersecurity of nuclear facilities at risk.”

 

 

 

Topics: Etidal Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology extremism terrorism

Related

UN, Saudi Arabia sign collaboration agreement to fight terrorism
Saudi Arabia
UN, Saudi Arabia sign collaboration agreement to fight terrorism
UAE begins first flights to support counter-terrorism operations in the Sahel
Middle-East
UAE begins first flights to support counter-terrorism operations in the Sahel

Chinese ambassador takes part in Saudi forestation campaign

Chinese ambassador takes part in Saudi forestation campaign
Updated 28 May 2021
SPA

Chinese ambassador takes part in Saudi forestation campaign

Chinese ambassador takes part in Saudi forestation campaign
  • Saudi Arabia's “Let’s Make it Green” initiative has achieved its aim of planting 10 million trees in 1,247 sites across the Kingdom in the past six months
Updated 28 May 2021
SPA

HURAYMILA: Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chen Weiqing and representatives of Saudi-based Chinese companies on Wednesday took part in the afforestation campaign of Huraymila National Park, supervised by the National Center for the Development of Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification.

The ambassador was received by the CEO of the center, Dr. Khaled Al-Abdulqader.

Weiqing praised the efforts of the center and its role in promoting biodiversity in natural environments, protecting the environment, maintaining the environmental balance and thus contributing to improving the quality of life.

Saudi Arabia and China are pioneers in the field of environmental protection, he said.

Al-Abdulqader said the visit comes within a series of efforts by the center to spread awareness on the importance of sustainable afforestation, promote practices contributing to preserving and developing the plant cover, maintain the environmental balance, reduce desertification effects and cooperate with relevant authorities to achieve afforestation objectives.

Al-Abdulqader added that the visit supports the afforestation process, which has been very well received both locally and internationally and has witnessed the participation of 45 embassies and diplomatic missions in planting trees at the National Huraymila Park.

The Kingdom has adopted a grand vision to address climate change and environmental protection on the local and regional levels, through the “Green Saudi” and “Green Middle East” initiatives.

The center recently announced that its “Let’s Make it Green” initiative, which aimed to plant 10 million trees in 1,247 sites across the Kingdom in the past six months, has been successfully completed.

 

Topics: Huraymila National Park Saudi Green

Related

Update Saudi Green Initiative will improve quality of life in Kingdom, environment minister says 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Green Initiative will improve quality of life in Kingdom, environment minister says 
Special Saudi green initiatives explained in Arab News US radio show
Media
Saudi green initiatives explained in Arab News US radio show

Saudi Libraries Commission launches ambitious growth strategy for sector

Saudi Libraries Commission launches ambitious growth strategy for sector
Updated 28 May 2021
Hebshi Al-Shammari

Saudi Libraries Commission launches ambitious growth strategy for sector

Saudi Libraries Commission launches ambitious growth strategy for sector
  • Investment ‘major key’ to developing Kingdom’s libraries: Commission CEO
  • Commission considered documentation from more than 110 regional, international sources to help map new vision
Updated 28 May 2021
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: Investment was a “major key” to the success of ambitious plans revealed on Thursday to develop the Saudi library sector.

Launching the new strategy at King Fahd National Library in Riyadh, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Asem, the chief executive officer of the Kingdom’s Libraries Commission, said the aim was not just to upgrade libraries but to transform them from mere information centers into comprehensive cultural platforms.

Speaking at a press conference, the CEO said the initiative would see the promotion of special events and activities designed to build on the traditional role of libraries in improving reading habits, enriching knowledge, and raising literacy levels.

“The strategy includes multiple initiatives serving the sector, partners, and the general community, believing in the pivotal role of libraries in achieving the Ministry of Culture’s goals based on the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 as cultural, participatory, and development platforms that strive to develop capacities and businesses, as well as ensure continuous education, innovation, and workforce development, ensuring international cooperation and exchange of knowledge,” he added.

And he pointed out that investment was vital to the success of the growth program.

HIGHLIGHTS

The strategy will involve the staged implementation of 35 diverse initiatives aimed at creating sustainable growth in the library sector.

These include designing digital and children’s public libraries, building an electronic platform for private libraries, developing standards, guidelines, and regulations, constructing databases for the Saudi library sector, contributing to national planning, and establishing a research center.

In plotting its strategy, the commission took into consideration documentation from more than 110 local, regional, and international sources gained via interviews, workshops, and focus groups involving a large number of internal and external stakeholders, and by working with experts and specialists in the library sector.

In addition, research was carried out on the library systems of 27 countries to help in the development of a vision, mission, and values as well as strategic pillars, objectives, initiatives, and key performance indicators.

Al-Asem noted that the strategy had been built around three pillars, the first being to expand the sector through planning, introducing standards and regulations, conducting studies, financing, investment, and improving the skills of employees.

Boosting community participation through awareness campaigns on information literacy and library services was the second building block, followed by schemes to improve the commission’s administrative and operational competencies, create positive working environments, and deliver effective engagement with local and international stakeholders.

In all, the strategy will involve the staged implementation of 35 diverse initiatives aimed at creating sustainable growth in the library sector.

These include designing digital and children’s public libraries, building an electronic platform for private libraries, developing standards, guidelines, and regulations, constructing databases for the Saudi library sector, contributing to national planning, and establishing a research center.

Empowering the third sector, building a digital platform for marketing investment opportunities, establishing business models for public and private sector partnerships, encouraging innovation, attracting sponsorship, generating sustainable revenues, creating endowment models, and providing library services in gathering places along with mobile library facilities were also part of the road map.

Other initiatives included implementing interactive presentations, reading techniques, and games for children and young adults, organizing national youth competitions, information literacy workshops, launching a national libraries day, staging participatory shows for youth and children, social activities for employees, work satisfaction surveys, providing best-in-class training courses, creating partnerships and registering with major regional and international library associations, and hosting regional and global conferences and workshops.

The Libraries Commission was established in February last year as one of 11 cultural commissions affiliated to the Saudi Ministry of Culture.

Topics: Libraries Commission King Fahd National Library (KFNL)

Related

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Public Library reveals rare manuscript photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Public Library reveals rare manuscript
Special A digital library offers Saudis affordable access to scholarly research photos
Lifestyle
A digital library offers Saudis affordable access to scholarly research

Second vaccine dose now available for those aged 60 and above in Saudi Arabia

Second vaccine dose now available for those aged 60 and above in Saudi Arabia
Updated 28 May 2021
Arab News

Second vaccine dose now available for those aged 60 and above in Saudi Arabia

Second vaccine dose now available for those aged 60 and above in Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi Arabia on Thursday reported 14 more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the overall toll to 7,309
  • Some 1,183 new cases were reported, raising the total number of cases since the pandemic’s onset to 445,963
Updated 28 May 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Health said on Thursday that the second dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is available for those aged 60 and above.

On April 10, the ministry postponed all dates for the second jab until further notice to expand the administration of the first dose to those who were waiting to receive the vaccine. This strategy was implemented to ensure that a large segment of society was covered with the first dose.

The ministry urged people wishing to travel outside the Kingdom to take PCR tests for COVID-19 only in private sector laboratories that are licensed and approved by the Public Health Authority (Weqaya), where the issued health certificate is considered valid in all air, land and sea ports.

Saudi Arabia on Thursday reported 14 more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the overall toll to 7,309.

There were 1,183 new cases, raising the total number of cases since the pandemic’s onset to 445,963. Of the 10,152 active cases, 1,353 patients were in a critical condition.

Of the newly recorded cases, 342 were in Riyadh, 317 in Makkah, 160 in the Eastern Province and 77 in Madinah.

The ministry said 1,040 patients had recovered from the disease, increasing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 428,502.

FASTFACTS

Saudi Arabia reported 1,183 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.  

The death toll has risen to 7,295 with 14 more virus-related fatalities.

Saudi Arabia had so far conducted 18,875,464 PCR tests, with 86,629 carried out in the past 24 hours.

Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Among them, Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual. Tetamman (rest assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

Appointments for both services can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.

Meanwhile, 13,515,559 people in the country have now received a jab against the virus.

The ministry launched the first phase of the inoculation campaign on Dec. 17, 2020 while the second phase was launched on Feb. 18 this year.

The second phase expanded the program, with more vaccination centers to include all regions of the Kingdom, as a continuation of the Saudi authorities’ efforts to preserve the health and safety of all of the Kingdom’s residents.

The Ministry of Health also recently announced the launch of its vaccine service for patients in their homes through the Home Health Care Program in all regions of the Kingdom.

It has promoted a national awareness campaign under the slogan “take the step,” to urge all members of society to start the registration process for getting a vaccine.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

COVID-19 vaccines do not cause infertility, Saudi health ministry assures public
Saudi Arabia
COVID-19 vaccines do not cause infertility, Saudi health ministry assures public
Vulnerable groups must get COVID-19 vaccine: Saudi health ministry
Saudi Arabia
Vulnerable groups must get COVID-19 vaccine: Saudi health ministry

Construction begins in US on new Saudi frigate

Construction begins in US on new Saudi frigate
Updated 28 May 2021
Arab News

Construction begins in US on new Saudi frigate

Construction begins in US on new Saudi frigate
  • Saudi Royal Navy anchors the main keel of the ‘His Majesty King Saud’s Ship’.
Updated 28 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Construction has begun on a state-of-the-art frigate being built for Saudi Arabia by one of America’s leading shipyards.
A keel laying ceremony took place on Thursday at Fincantieri’s Marinette Marine shipyard in Wisconsin. The ship’s name was revealed as “His Majesty King Saud’s Ship.”
The Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) Commander Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Ghufaili, attended the ceremony along with the the military attaché at the Kingdom’s embassy in Washington and Ottawa.
The ship is one of four Multi-Mission Surface Combatant vessels being built as part of a contract awarded to Lockheed Martin in 2019.
The ships will contribute to raising the level of the navy’s combat readiness, enhancing maritime security in the region, and protecting the Kingdom’s strategic and vital interests, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The project includes qualifying and training crews and technical and logistical support.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United States Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) Fincantieri’s Marinette Marine shipyard Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Ghufaili His Majesty King Saud’s Ship Lockheed Martin WISCONSIN Fincantieri saudi ministry of defense

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Chief of the General Staff Gen. Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili opens new Military Attache headquarters in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia opens new military attache headquarters in UAE
Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff Gen. Konstantinos Floros was accompanied by Deputy Commander of the Saudi Air Force Command Maj. Gen. Talal bin Sulaiman Al-Ghamdi. (Twitter/@modgovksa)
Saudi Arabia
Greek military chief attends joint Saudi exercises

Angawi House: A window to the past and legacy of woodworking in Saudi Arabia

Angawi House: A window to the past and legacy of woodworking in Saudi Arabia
Updated 28 May 2021
Nada Hameed

Angawi House: A window to the past and legacy of woodworking in Saudi Arabia

Angawi House: A window to the past and legacy of woodworking in Saudi Arabia
  • The craft is experiencing a revival as young Saudis take a fresh look at it and apply modern spins
Updated 28 May 2021
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: In downtown Jeddah there is a most peculiar and extravagant building. The Angawi House is the home of the Angawi family, a woodworking workshop and a public museum of wood crafts.
It combines urban and traditional styles, including a luxurious castle-like exterior and traditional Hijazi Rawasheen, the elaborately patterned wooden window frames found in old buildings in Makkah and Jeddah that maximize natural light and air flow.
Arab News toured the house with Ahmad Sami Angawi — the son of Sami Angawi, a pioneering Saudi architect — and one of his most skilled team members, Mohammed Alemarah.
“The woodwork that I do is mainly balancing contemporary demands and needs with the traditional technique, the Mangoor woodwork, which is an element that exists in the Roshan (the singular term for Rawasheen),” Angawi, 40, told Arab News.
Mangoor is an ancient technique, considered part of Saudi heritage, that was used to make the ornate wooden window frames. It is a unique feature of woodwork in the Hijaz region and Angawi has added his own innovations in an approach he calls “Love and the Beloved,” which he said reflects “the bond between a human and his heritage.”

The items he and his team produce, whether artistic or functional, celebrate this Roshan technique. He takes traditional Rawasheen designs and develops and uses them in the objects he creates.
“In some of my projects I have explored not only the aesthetic result, but also the end result geometrically and the way it’s made,” Angawi said.
The craft of woodworking is experiencing a revival, he said, as young Saudis take a fresh look at it and apply modern spins. One of the ways in which the Saudi Ministry of Culture is supporting this trend is through an initiative, in which Angawi is involved, to promote the work of local artisans.
“There is interest from the Ministry of Culture in promoting artists and craftsmen and it is a great pleasure to be part of that,” he said.
He also cites “Crafts of the Kingdom: Culture and Creativity in Saudi Arabia,” a book by Princess Najla bint Ahmad bin Salman, which was supervised by the ministry, as another example of the ways in which culture and creativity in the Kingdom are being showcased.
It takes readers on a journey to meet some of the most talented artisans in the country and learn about the histories, techniques and traditions behind the crafts they practice and how they continue to relate to the everyday lives of the Saudi people.
Angawi and his team designed the cover of the book and a wooden slipcase based on Sadu, the geometric shapes traditionally used in Bedouin embroidery and weaving.
“We had an amazing, skillful team working on this project,” said Angawi. “A lot of them were young Saudis, and Mohammed Alemarah was leading and managing the team and the whole process.”
Alemarah, 28, is an experienced young architect from Iraq with a knack for woodworking.
“I discovered the real meaning of art while studying Arabic calligraphy, and then I realized my ability to feel beauty,” he said. “I tried to simulate a wooden, carved, written piece where all the magic happened. The scent of pinewood stuck in my mind.
“I loved the world of the craft and the material itself, including knowledge of wood anatomy, its behavior and varieties, even the (organisms) we find around wood such as fungi, beetles and birds. I don’t think I’ll ever stop wondering about the beauty of wood.”
Alemarah is a self-taught woodworker and said he follows the “great ancestors of craftsmen and prophets.” His natural ability to learn and develop the skill has, he added, instilled a sense of responsibility toward the craft.
“I have to be very careful and specific when it comes to measurements: 1 millimeter can ruin hours of working,” he said. “Thus, a millimeter in my eyes becomes like an inch that I divide into endless parts.

BACKGROUND

• Ahmad Sami Angawi’s father, Sami Angawi, is an internationally renowned Saudi architect. He received a doctorate in Hijazi Islamic architecture from the University of London in 1988.

• His pioneering philosophy in architecture combines the creativity of traditional architecture with modern styles. He is considered a leader in the field of preserving the Hijaz style.

• He co-founded makmad.org, a German nonprofit organization based in Hannover. He has renovated many historic buildings including the house of Al-Shafei in Al-Balad, Jeddah, and Bab Al-Haram, a historic house in Makkah.

“This craft teaches you the real essence of patience and it develops your sense of observation. It also taught me that haste would lead to unpleasant results.”
The craft is based on repetition and attention to detail, Alemarah said.
“I used to consider every skill and the information that I didn’t know about woodworking an interesting and provocative mystery that must be solved,” he added.
Working with wood requires mastery of many tools, and careful attention to angles, cuts, shapes and marks. A woodworker has to be able to see things differently, Alemarah said. He added that he treats every tool as a treasure and he greatly admires the ability of his ancient predecessors who created these tools, which are still being used thousands of years later. He singled out the band saw as the most difficult to use.
“Being an architect was useful in building an eye for noticing the difference between lines, points, arcs, and shapes, as well as the architectural style of thinking and perceiving things around me,” Alemarah said. “These factors are a good basis for the woodworking industry as it cares about mastery and professionalism.”
He explained that trees grow in specific ways that are reflected in the fibers of the wood. When the trees are cut, woodworkers take into account the best possible ways to use the characteristics of the wood.
“It takes me a glance to specify the method and the tool to be used as I focus on certain elements, including the growth angle of rings, the shape of the veins, as well as the pores and their direction,” said Alemarah. “So, the woodworker’s task is to understand the appearance and direction of fibers and try to make the best out of it.”
Alemarah works mainly in woodworking, and sometimes sculpting. He also presents workshops to help spread the knowledge and science of wood and help others learn and explore the craft.
Alemarah said the chance to work with the Angawis, one of the most-renowned woodcrafting families, and Ahmad Sami Angawi in particular, was a career dream come true.
“The Angawi studio is an art space that takes beauty, mastery and development of skills and techniques into account,” he said.

The most difficult aspect of this craft, he said, is that the behavior of wood varies depending on climate, temperature and other factors.
“Wood is essentially a living organism, with pores, vessels and fibers through which water penetrates,” he explained. “The wood breathes between winter and summer, and the humidity in the air starts to shape it so it expands, shrinks, bends and cracks.
“I’m still trying to understand the philosophy of wood and I know for sure that this will take a long time.”
Ahmad Sami Angawi’s father, Sami Angawi, is an internationally renowned Saudi architect. He received a doctorate in Hijazi Islamic architecture from the University of London in 1988. His pioneering philosophy in architecture combines the creativity of traditional architecture with modern styles. He is considered a leader in the field of preserving the Hijaz style.
He co-founded makmad.org, a German nonprofit organization based in Hannover. He has renovated many historic buildings including the house of Al-Shafei in Al-Balad, Jeddah, and Bab Al-Haram, a historic house in Makkah.

Topics: Angawi House Woodworking Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi craftsmen: Keeping ages-old tradition alive with modern tools photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi craftsmen: Keeping ages-old tradition alive with modern tools
With support of heritage program, Saudi craftsmen weave a success story
Saudi Arabia
With support of heritage program, Saudi craftsmen weave a success story

Latest updates

Oil tanker’s impossible voyage signals new sanction evasion ploy
Oil tanker’s impossible voyage signals new sanction evasion ploy
How Canadian-Lebanese architect Samir Saddi is trying to rebuild the Arab world
How Canadian-Lebanese architect Samir Saddi is trying to rebuild the Arab world
THE BREAKDOWN: Lebanese artist Marwan Sahmarani discusses his abstract painting ‘Collusion I’
THE BREAKDOWN: Lebanese artist Marwan Sahmarani discusses his abstract painting ‘Collusion I’
EAT, PLAY, LOVE: Safety first in the Seychelles
EAT, PLAY, LOVE: Safety first in the Seychelles
Jimmy Lai among eight more Hong Kong democracy activists jailed
Jimmy Lai among eight more Hong Kong democracy activists jailed

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.