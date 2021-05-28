Pakistan reports first case of India variant

You are here

Teachers wait their turn to receive the first shot of the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine in a vaccination center at a school, in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, May 28, 2021. (AP)
A health worker inoculates a woman with the Covid-19 coronavirus Sinovac vaccine at the Red Crescent vaccination centre in Rawalpindi on May 24, 2021. (AFP)
A health worker shows Covid-19 coronavirus Sinovac vaccine vials at the Red Crescent vaccination centre in Rawalpindi on May 24, 2021. (AFP)
  • Health officials also reported the presence of South African variant in seven COVID-19 patients in the country
  • Pakistan has already banned travel to and from India in April to avoid the spread of the variant
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s health ministry on Friday reported the detection of the first case of an Indian variant of coronavirus.
That’s prompted authorities to trace those who were in contact with the patient who tested positive for the Indian variant.
Health officials also reported the presence of South African variant in seven COVID-19 patients in the country. No other information was shared by the government and it was unclear how people with Indian and south African variants ended up reaching this Islamic nation.
The Indian variant is considered more transmissible by some health experts. Pakistan has already banned travel to and from India in April to avoid the spread of the variant.
Pakistan is currently in the middle of the third wave of coronavirus that authorities say has begun to decline.
Pakistan has registered 913,784 confirmed cases and 20,607 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Belarus leader seeks Russian support amid showdown with EU

Belarus leader seeks Russian support amid showdown with EU
  • EU foreign ministers sketched out tougher sanctions Thursday to target the country’s lucrative potash industry and cash-earning sectors
  • Lukashenko ranted about EU sanctions, describing them as an attempt to reignite opposition protests
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly welcomed his Belarusian counterpart for talks Friday on forging closer ties amid Minsk’s bruising showdown with the European Union.
Talks come after the incident of the diversion of a passenger jet to arrest a dissident journalist.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has found himself increasingly isolated since flight controllers told the crew of a Ryanair plane to land in Minsk on Sunday citing an alleged bomb threat. No bomb was found, but 26-year-old journalist Raman Pratasevich was arrested along with his Russian girlfriend.
EU leaders denounced it as air piracy and responded by barring Belarusian carriers from the bloc’s airspace and airports and advising European airlines to skirt Belarus. EU foreign ministers sketched out tougher sanctions Thursday to target the country’s lucrative potash industry and other cash-earning sectors.
At the start of his talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi with Putin, Lukashenko ranted about the EU sanctions, describing them as an attempt to reignite the opposition protests that followed his reelection in August that was widely rejected as rigged.
Putin appeared relaxed and invited Lukashenko for a swim, while the Belarusian leader looked tense as he launched a long rant accusing the West of being perfidious and hypocritical.
In an emotional tirade, the 66-year-old Belarusian leader bemoaned the EU sanctions against the Belarusian flag carrier, Belavia, pointing to its role in carrying “thousands and thousands” of travelers from EU nations and the US who were stranded at the start of the pandemic.
The showdown over the Ryanair diversion has pushed Lukashenko, who has relentlessly stifled dissent during his rule of more than a quarter-century, even closer to his main ally and sponsor, Russia.
The two ex-Soviet nations have signed a union agreement that calls for close political, economic and military ties but stops short of a full merger. Russia has buttressed Belarus’ economy with cheap energy supplies and loans, but the ties often have been strained with Lukashenko scolding Moscow for trying to force him to relinquish control of prized economic assets and eventually abandon his country’s independence.
In his remarks at the start of Friday’s talks, Putin said the countries were moving to deepen their union “consistently, without rush, acting stage by stage.”
In the past, Lukashenko has tried to play the West against Russia, raising the prospect of a rapprochement with the EU and the US to wring more aid out of Moscow.
Such tactics no longer work after Lukashenko’s brutal crackdown last year. More than 35,000 people were arrested amid the protests and thousands beaten — moves that made him a pariah in the West. The flight’s diversion has now cornered the Belarusian strongman even more.
Many observers warn that the new, tougher EU sanctions would make Lukashenko easy prey for the Kremlin, which may use his isolation to push for closer integration. Some in the West have even alleged Russia was involved in the Ryanair diversion — something Moscow angrily denies — and will seek to exploit the fallout.
“Lukashenko is scared, and the Kremlin may demand payment for its political support by pushing for the introduction of a single currency, the deployment of military bases and more,” said Valery Karbalevich, an independent Minsk-based political analyst. “In this situation, it would be much more difficult for him to resist and bargain with Putin.”
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Lukashenko’s main opponent in the election who left the country under official pressure, also acknowledged the danger that Russia may try to use his weakness to its advantage. She urged the EU to use whatever influence it has to help prevent any deals with Moscow that would hurt Belarus.
At the same time, Tsikhanouskaya also urged the EU to be “stronger, braver in its resolutions and decisions,” saying Lukashenko acted out of a sense of impunity in diverting the flight.
The European Commission on Friday presented a 3 billion euro ($3.7 billion) aid plan to support “a future democratic Belarus” that could be activated if the country moves toward a “democratic transition.”
But in a further sign of Belarus’ isolation, the Geneva-based European Broadcasting Union moved Friday to suspend the Belarusian state broadcaster, BTRC, saying it has been particularly worried by its showing of interviews apparently obtained under duress. BTRC has two weeks to respond before the suspension takes effect. The move would bar Belarus from taking part in the Eurovision Song Contest, among other things.
Moscow has offered Lukashenko quick political support over the diversion, cautioning the EU against hasty action until the episode is properly investigated and arguing that Lukashenko’s actions were in line with international protocols in cases of bomb threats.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denounced the EU’s decision to ask European airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace as “utterly irresponsible and threatening passengers’ safety.”
Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s deputy envoy at the United Nations, criticized the West on Friday for what he called a rash response and defended Belarus’ narrative, arguing its flight controllers only “recommended” the plane land in Minsk because of the purported threat, and the pilot could have continued if he wanted.
The International Civil Aviation Organization has said it will investigate the diversion, as many Western countries have asked.
As European airlines began skirting Belarus, Russia has refused some of their requests to change the flight paths of service to Moscow in the past two days but allowed some flights to proceed Friday. The Kremlin said the denial of quick permissions to use the bypass routes was technical, but Lukashenko hailed it as a show of support for Belarus.

Rise in UK coronavirus cases stoke concerns over 3rd wave

Rise in UK coronavirus cases stoke concerns over 3rd wave
  • Latest authorization comes amid growing speculation new Indian variant may prompt British government to delay its next planned easing of restrictions
  • Government figures showed 4,182 new cases were reported across the U.K., the highest daily since April 1
LONDON: The number of new coronavirus infections in the U.K. hit a near two-month high Friday as British regulators authorized the use of the single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.
The latest authorization, which takes the number of vaccines in the U.K.'s armory to four, comes amid growing speculation that the new variant of the virus first identified in India may prompt the British government to delay its next planned easing of lockdown restrictions in England.
Government figures showed that another 4,182 new confirmed cases were reported across the U.K., the highest daily figure since April 1. The cases bring the total number of confirmed infections reported over the past seven days to 20,765, a 24% increase from the previous week. The rise prompted scientists to say the U.K. is now in the midst of a third wave of the pandemic.
The number of cases remains well below the daily high of nearly 70,000 recorded in mid-January, during the peak of the second wave, but the upward trend has raised questions about the U.K. government's plan to lift all remaining social restrictions on June 21. The government, which has lifted restrictions in stages and allowed pubs and restaurants to resume indoor service last week, has said it will make a decision on the next planned easing on June 14.
The variant identified in India is believed to be responsible for up to 75% of new cases in the U.K. and more transmissible than the previously dominant strain of the virus.
Critics argue that the Conservative government is to blame for the variant's seeding in the U.K. They say officials acted too slowly to impose the strictest quarantine requirements on everyone arriving from India, which is in the midst of a catastrophic resurgence of the virus.
Many scientists say the increase in cases is no surprise but that the rapid rollout of vaccines will provide a firewall in a country that has seen Europe's highest virus-related death toll at more than 127,500. While the most vulnerable people should have vaccine protection, there are worries the virus could spread widely among younger adults.
As of Friday, 58% of the British population has received at least one vaccine dose and around 35% have gotten two shots. The U.K. vaccination program started with the oldest age groups and aims to have offered a jab to all adults by the end of July.
“It seems almost certain that we will face a third episode of rising COVID-19 infections," said James Naismith, a professor of structural biology at the University of Oxford. “It seems likely that the Indian variant will mostly confine itself to the unvaccinated younger population. It is much less likely to cause serious disease in this group. However, less likely is not the same as zero. With large enough numbers of infections, appreciable numbers will get seriously ill.”
Also Friday, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said the vaccine by Johnson & Johnson met "the expected standards of safety, quality and effectiveness." The regulator previously authorized the two-dose regimens developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, and Moderna.
The regulator said the vaccine developed by J&J subsidiary Janssen has been shown to be 67% effective overall in preventing COVID-19 infection and 85% effective in preventing severe disease or hospitalization. It can be stored at refrigerator temperatures of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius (36 to 47 F), which the regulator said makes it “ideal for distribution to care homes and other locations."
Details of which groups will get the vaccine have yet to be determined. There was speculation it might only be administered to older adults after it was linked to reports of rare blood clots.
The Johnson & Johnson's vaccine looks set to be used as part of the country's planned booster program in the fall. The British government has amended its order from last year of 30 million J&J doses to 20 million.
“As Janssen is a single-dose vaccine, it will play an important role in the months to come as we redouble our efforts to encourage everyone to get their jabs and potentially begin a booster program later this year," Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

Pupils in UK school made to remove Palestinian flag

Pupils in UK school made to remove Palestinian flag
  • Petition calling for teacher’s dismissal says children were told they were supporting ‘terrorist group’
  • Police called to The de Ferrers Academy for fear of protests
LONDON: Police have been called to a school in the UK over fears of protests after two pupils were allegedly made to remove Palestinian flags they had painted on their hands in class.

An online petition calling for the dismissal of the teacher involved in the incident, at The de Ferrers Academy in the town of Burton, has received over 1,000 signatures, and alleges that the children were told they were supporting a “terrorist group.”

Headteacher Kathy Hardy, in a letter to parents, warned: “Students who do not follow school rules and expectations will be sanctioned in line with our behaviour policy. We urge everyone to follow two of our values in this instance: ‘Be kind’ and ‘choose wisely’.”

Local police said they were attending the school over what they called an “ongoing incident.” It comes in the same week as a school in the city of Leeds was picketed after pupils were told to remove badges and posters they had brought to classes in support of the Palestinian cause.

Zambia ex-minister jailed in graft case that led to aid freeze

Zambia ex-minister jailed in graft case that led to aid freeze
  • Following aid freeze, President Edgar Lungu fired former Community Development and Social Welfare Minister Emerine Kabanshi
  • The case was a test of how Lungu is addressing corruption in a government
LUSAKA: A Zambian court on Friday jailed a former cabinet minister for two years in a corruption case that had prompted some Western donors to freeze aid to the southern African nation.
Britain, Finland, Ireland and Sweden withheld nearly $34 million in aid to Zambia’s social welfare and education sectors in 2018 because of concern over financial mismanagement.
Following the aid freeze, President Edgar Lungu fired former Community Development and Social Welfare Minister Emerine Kabanshi, who was in charge of the funds.
The case was a test of how Lungu is addressing corruption in a government that is struggling with slow economic growth, high debt and shrinking foreign currency reserves.
Handing down the sentence, magistrate Lameck Mwale said Kabanshi wilfully failed to follow procedures relating to the engagement of a state-owned company, which distributed social welfare funding for the poor.
The judge said Kabanshi also insisted on re-engaging Zambia Postal Services Corp. to continue managing the social welfare funds even when it was clear that the vulnerable beneficiaries were not receiving the funds.
Magistrate Mwale said Zambia Postal Services Corp. had used part of the money to buy vehicles for administrative use, against the terms of its contract with the government.
“There is a need to set an example for would-be offenders. I therefore sentence the convict to 24 months simple imprisonment effective today,” Mwale said after Kabanshi pleaded for leniency.
The offense carries a maximum sentence of up to 14 years in prison.
Zambians will be voting on Aug. 12 in presidential, parliamentary and local government elections, with the fight against corruption and the economy top among campaign issues.
There are 16 presidential candidates, with Lungu and the main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema, whom he narrowly beat in 2016, the main contenders.

UK PM refused Trump call to join Iraq airstrikes: Ex-adviser

UK PM refused Trump call to join Iraq airstrikes: Ex-adviser
  • US retaliated after Iran-aligned groups killed 2 Americans, 1 Briton in rocket attack
  • Cummings: Britain declined to participate after intervention from govt’s top lawyer
LONDON: The UK’s prime minister refused former US President Donald Trump’s appeal to participate in airstrikes against Iranian proxies in Iraq last year, a former adviser to Boris Johnson has said.
Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s former chief aide, said Britain declined to participate in the strikes after an intervention from the government’s top lawyer.
The attorney general would have been called in to assess whether involvement in any airstrikes would be legal under British and international law, whether they represented a proportionate response, and whether they would cause undue civilian casualties.
Cummings did not explain the substance of the attorney general’s intervention against the strikes.
On March 11 last year, two Americans and one Briton were killed in a rocket attack on a coalition base in Iraq, which the US blamed on Kataib Hezbollah, a powerful Iraqi militia aligned with Iran.
Trump had wanted to respond quickly to the attack, and called on Britain to join the American response.
“In the morning of the 12th, suddenly, the national security people came in and said Trump wants us to join a bombing campaign in the Middle East tonight,” Cummings said, which forced London to host “two parallel sets” of crisis meetings, tackling the escalating coronavirus pandemic while also weighing up whether to join the American bombing sorties.
Although the UK declined to join the strikes, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on March 13 that it supported them. 
“The coalition stands shoulder to shoulder in Iraq,” he added. “When we and others are attacked we reserve the right to defend ourselves.”

