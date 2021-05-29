Canadian MP caught naked during telework for second time in a month

OTTAWA, Canada: A Canadian MP has stepped down from some of his duties and said he is seeking “assistance” after being caught on camera urinating during a video conference in Parliament, a month after appearing naked in another virtual session.
“Last night, while attending House of Commons proceedings virtually, in a non-public setting, I urinated without realizing I was on camera,” MP William Amos wrote on his Twitter account Thursday night.
“I am deeply embarrassed by my actions and the distress they may have caused anybody who witnessed them,” he added. “While accidental and not visible to the public, this was completely unacceptable, and I apologize unreservedly.”
In April, the MP was caught standing naked between the flags of Canada and Quebec, his private parts hidden by his phone, while connected by video to a Question Time session in Parliament.
Amos, a member of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party, also claimed that was an accident.
In the most recent episode, he was caught urinating into a coffee cup, the Conservative opposition said in a statement.
“This is the second time Mr. Amos has been caught exposing himself to his colleagues in the House, and the House of Commons, virtual or otherwise, must be free of this type of unacceptable behavior,” said Conservative MP Karen Vecchio.
“This is a pattern of behavior from Mr. Amos and it’s now clear that Trudeau’s Liberals failed in their duty to ensure a safe work environment following the first incident,” she hammered in a statement.
Amos, 46, announced he was “temporarily” stepping down from some of his parliamentary duties while continuing to represent his constituency. He added that he would seek “assistance” but did not specify what that would be.
Closure of Pizza Hut chain feeds into Lebanon’s deepening sense of loss
International franchise becomes the latest casualty of economic crisis made worse by pandemic
For many Lebanese, a pizza at any outlet symbolized an occasion to enjoy with family and friends
Updated 29 May 2021
TAREK ALI AHMAD
BEIRUT: It was Valentine’s Day and grand plans for the perfect date had been set for a young woman in Beirut. Unfortunately, a last-minute work trip intervened and forced the postponement of the romantic night out. To console their heartbroken friend, Haya and Melissa picked up the perfect comfort food.
“We ended up going to her place and I surprised her with pizza from Pizza Hut,” Haya told Arab News. “The restaurant was empty when I went to pick up the pizza. The chef let me decorate it with heart-shaped pepperoni.”
It might not have been the grand romantic gesture Haya and Melissa had hoped to arrange for their friend after her boyfriend left, but they all enjoyed the evening and look back on it fondly.
They were therefore greatly saddened by the news that Lebanon’s favorite pizza chain was closing its doors, the latest culinary casualty of the country’s economic crisis.
In a message posted on Facebook on May 23, Pizza Hut Lebanon said: “We will never forget the excitement on your face whenever you get your cheese stuffed crust pizza ... Offering you the best quality and experience has always been our top priority. Until we are able to do that, with a heavy heart, we say goodbye.”
To some it might seem silly or trivial in a country where people have faced so much adversity in recent years to be upset about a fast-food joint closing down, particularly an international brand as ubiquitous as Pizza Hut.
But for others, a pizza on the table represents a social occasion to enjoy with family and friends, in a restaurant or at home, in a way that tacos or burgers and fries simply cannot match.
It is therefore understandable that the sense of loss goes beyond simple regret that the chain’s pizzas will no longer be available, and is perhaps more a reflection of the realization that precious memories of time spent in good company were often created while enjoying a slice or two.
Lebanon’s Culinary Decline
* 4,200 - Fall in restaurants and cafes since summer of 2019
* 2,000 - Establishments damaged in the Aug. 4 2020 blast
* 896 - Food and entertainment businesses that have shut in 2021
“My favorite memory is when they introduced PHD (Pizza Hut Delivery),” Farah Tabsh, a consultant in Dubai, told Arab News. “My mom was finishing her doctoral degree at the time. My brother, who was young, overheard us saying we were going to order PHD and he looked confused and said: ‘I thought that was mom’s job.’
“I think in general we equate Pizza Hut with a reward after school, like for doing well on a test or something. It was motivating when your parents said, ‘If you finish your homework, we’ll order Pizza Hut.’”
Other nostalgic customers said they will miss the restaurant experience the most.
“It’s like a place where you connect with people — that was what Pizza Hut was for us,” said Sarah Siblini, an engineer who is studying for her Master of Business Administration.
“It wasn’t just delivery and takeout. When I think of Pizza Hut, I think of being at the place with people, enjoying my time with them and enjoying good pizza.”
The pizza chain — which was founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kansas, and is the biggest in the world based on number of branches — is the latest international brand to pull out of Lebanon or scale down operations there.
Others include soft drinks manufacturer Coca-Cola and its subsidiaries Fanta and Sprite, and sportswear company Adidas, which has closed its stores in the capital and is focusing on selling through third-party vendors
The brands are reacting to Lebanon’s overlapping crises, manifested in a plunging currency, skyrocketing inflation and mounting social unrest. The situation has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the devastating explosion at Beirut’s port in August last year and the ongoing political paralysis.
Many local and regional businesses have also been forced to close, such as Cafe Em Nazih and Grand Cafe, as has Couqley French Bistro.
“The sequence of crises since the summer of 2019 has reduced the number of restaurants and cafes from 8,500 establishments to 4,300,” said Tony Ramy, president of the Syndicate of Owners of Restaurants, Cafes, Nightclubs and Pastries. This year alone, 896 venues have closed so far, he told Arab News.
More than 2,000 establishments were partly or completely destroyed by the Beirut blast last year, which killed at least 200 people, injured about 6,000, and destroyed a large section of the city, including some of its hippest dining spots.
Many of the businesses that survived the devastation are struggling to survive the financial crisis and the effects of the pandemic. Even the famous, five-star Le Bristol Hotel — which in days gone by welcomed illustrious guests such as the last Shah of Iran, Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, Prince Albert of Monaco, and former French president Jacques Chirac — has succumbed to financial pressures, closing last year after nearly 70 years in business.
In a kind gesture to help ease the suffering of the community that hosted them for so long, the hotel’s owners donated all of its furnishings to local non-profit organization Beit El Baraka, which is helping to support those in the city who lost their homes or livelihoods in the port blast.
The explosion, caused by nearly 2,750 tons of improperly stored ammonium nitrate, was the final straw for many business owners struggling to survive the pressures of the financial crisis and stringent coronavirus restrictions.
“Following several total and partial lockdowns in 2020 and 2021, and despite the opportunity to be back in business, the restaurant sector is wary about reopening because operational costs now outweigh profits,” Ramy said. The reason for this is that purchases from suppliers are based on the exchange rate of the dollar in the parallel market, he said, which is much higher than the official rate and has caused prices to soar.
Even before the pandemic brought normal daily life grinding to a halt, Lebanon was experiencing an economic catastrophe of unprecedented proportions, with its currency losing 80 percent of its value.
According to the World Bank, real gross domestic product growth contracted by 20.3 percent last year and the inflation rate hit triple digits. The financial meltdown, the worst in the country since the 1975-1990 civil war, triggered social unrest across the country.
Restaurant Closures
October 2019 - Grand Cafe Downtown
April 2020 - Le Bristol Hotel
Aug. 4, 2020 - Cafe Em Nazih
October 2020 - Couqley
May 2021 - Pizza Hut
Fights have broken out in supermarkets over basic items such as cooking oil and powdered milk, while soaring unemployment and inflation have plunged half of the population into poverty.
Meanwhile, a temporary caretaker government, which took over when the elected authority resigned in disgrace following the Beirut explosion, remains in place 10 months later as politicians continue to squabble over the composition of a new cabinet.
The Lebanese people, who have endured so much hardship in recent decades, have a habit of finding silver linings even in the midst of seemingly impenetrable gloom. Some, for example, view the departure of Western brands such as Pizza Hut as an opportunity for local businesses to step in and fill the void — a cleansing, perhaps, that might make way for a social and cultural renaissance.
“There is a lot of hope among local companies, so I’m not saddened that Pizza Hut is closing, because I see the opposite: the local flourishing,” said Siblini.
“Even though we had good memories, they are just memories — and memories are in the past.”
Children’s hospital patients vote to name baby orangutan ‘Madu’
The International Union for Conservation of Nature says fewer than 14,000 live in the wild
Updated 27 May 2021
AP
NEW ORLEANS: Patients and staff at Children’s Hospital New Orleans have chosen “Madu” as the name for an endangered Sumatran orangutan born in February at the city’s zoo. The word is Malay for “honey.”
Madu got 80 votes, seven more than Matahari, a Malay word meaning “sun,” Audubon Zoo spokeswoman Annie Kinler Matherne said Thursday in an email. She said Bani, an Indonesian word meaning “children,” was third with 48 votes.
Matherne said a few patients well enough to go to the zoo were there when a banner bearing the baby’s name was unveiled in front of the orangutan habitat before the zoo opened Wednesday.
“Our patients had so much fun being invited to help name Audubon’s baby orangutan. ... This is a great example of finding creative ways to work together to deliver a little something extra for our patients and families,” hospital President and CEO John R. Nickens IV said in the zoo’s news release Thursday.
The baby is the first for mother Reese and the second for sire Jambi since he came from Germany’s Hanover Zoo in 2018. Jambi also fathered Bulan, the female born to orangutan matriarch Feliz in 2019.
The zoo said a genetically diverse captive population is important because Sumatran orangutans are critically endangered.
The International Union for Conservation of Nature says fewer than 14,000 live in the wild, and their numbers are declining dramatically as development, mining and palm oil plantations fragment their forest habitat.
There are currently 95 Sumatran orangutans in human care across 27 Association of Zoos and Aquariums organizations, the zoo said.
Prehistoric cemetery in Sudan shows war has been hell forever
Researchers said a re-examination of remains from the Jebel Sahaba cemetery excavated in the 1960s provides new insight into this prehistoric bloodshed
Of the skeletal remains of 61 men, women and children, 41 bore signs of at least one injury, mainly from projectile weapons including spears and arrows
Updated 27 May 2021
Reuters
WASHINGTON: All was not well among the peoples who inhabited the east bank of the Nile River in northern Sudan some 13,400 years ago.
That was revealed by the battered bodies buried in a cemetery at one of the world’s oldest sites showing human warfare.
Researchers said on Thursday a re-examination of remains from the Jebel Sahaba cemetery excavated in the 1960s provides new insight into this prehistoric bloodshed, including evidence that there had been a succession of violent encounters rather than a single deadly showdown as previously believed.
Of the skeletal remains of 61 men, women and children, 41 bore signs of at least one injury, mainly from projectile weapons including spears and arrows. Some wounds had healed, indicating the person survived the fighting.
Sixteen of them had both healed and unhealed wounds, indicating they survived one fight only to die in another. A microscopic examination identified wounds with remnants of stone weapons embedded in the bone.
The original 1960s analysis had identified only 20 people with any wounds and none with healed injuries.
The extensive and indiscriminate violence affected men and women equally, with children as young as 4 also wounded, said paleoanthropologist Isabelle Crevecoeur of the French National Center for Scientific Research at the University of Bordeaux, lead author of the study published in the journal Scientific Reports.
“It appears that one of the main lethal properties sought was to slash and cause blood loss,” Crevecoeur said.
While spears and arrows can be delivered from a distance, there also was evidence of close combat with numerous instances of parry fractures — blows to the forearm sustained when the arm is raised to protect the head — and broken hand bones.
Hunter-gatherers lived in the Nile Valley at the time, before the advent of agriculture. They hunted mammals such as antelope, caught fish and collected plants and roots. Their groups were small, perhaps not exceeding a hundred.
While it is difficult to know why they fought, it came during a time of climate change in the region from a dry period to a wetter one along with severe Nile flooding episodes, possibly triggering competition among rival clans for resources and territory.
“Unlike a specific battle or short war, violence appears to have unfortunately been a regular occurrence and part of the daily fabric of their lives,” said study co-author Daniel Antoine, acting head of the Department of Egypt and Sudan and curator of bioarchaeology at the British Museum in London.
Crevecoeur said the archaeological evidence indicated “recurrent, small-scale clashes probably in the form of raids, skirmishes, ambush attacks among hunter-gatherer groups, rather than one single conflict.” Unknown cultural differences between groups also could have been at play, Crevecoeur added.
The site, now submerged under the large human-made reservoir called Lake Nasser, is the Nile Valley’s earliest-known funerary complex and one of Africa’s oldest. The human remains have been stored at the British Museum.
Philosophers long have pondered the contradictions of human nature. Our species has forged magnificent intellectual, technological and artistic achievements and has engaged in ghastly warfare. Archaeological evidence has shown interpersonal violence in the human evolutionary lineage even predating the appearance of Homo sapiens more than 300,000 years ago.
“We believe our findings have important implications to the debate about the causes and form of warfare,” Crevecoeur said. “What is certain is that acts of violence are recorded since hundreds of thousands of years ago, and are not restricted to our species. But their motives are probably as complex and varied as we can imagine.”
WASHINGTON: A streaker enlivened an extended rain delay at Nationals Park on Wednesday, splashing and sliding on the infield tarp and climbing into the tarp roller before security personnel apprehended him.
The nude man’s antics were caught by many in attendance who posted video on social media.
The Washington Nationals led the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 when rain halted play in the fourth inning.
The streaker, who was not immediately identified, made it to the infield, slid about on the tarp and finally took refuge in the tube of the tarp roller before his rain dance was brought to an end by law enforcement and stadium security personnel who escorted him from the field.