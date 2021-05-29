Models Bella Hadid, Qaher Harhash debut Jean-Paul Gaultier’s first ready-to-wear collection in six years

DUBAI: After more than half a decade, the house of Jean-Paul Gaultier has returned to ready-to-wear fashion with its latest collection. Titled “Les Marins by Jean Paul Gaultier,” the new collection marks the Parisian maison’s first ready-to-wear offering since 2014.
“Les Marins,” which was co-designed by fashion talents Ottlolinger, Palomo Spain, Marvin M'Toumo, Alan Crocetti, and Lecourt Mansion, debuted on the brand’s haute couture website this week, with a nautical-inspired campaign that featured part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid.
The supermodel, whose parents are Dutch reality television star Yolanda Hadid and Palestinian real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, appears as a sultry mermaid in a series of campaign video directed by British photographer Charlotte Wales and shot by film cinematographer Pat Aldinger.
Hadid appeared in the campaign with model Omar Sesay and “fellow Palestinian brother” Qaher Harhash, who made headlines as the first man from Palestine to sign to a modeling agency.
With an Israeli passport, the Jerusalem-born Harhash got signed by an agency in Tel Aviv when he was just 16-years-old, reportedly making him the first ever Palestinian male model.
The 21-year-old is now based in Germany, where he is signed to Iconic Management.
“Oh!! In my wildest dreams this came true!! Somebody pinch me! (sic),” wrote Hadid on Instagram, adding: “It's been 6 years since @jpgaultierofficial launched a ready to wear collection. It is my honor, with much love and respect, to represent a brand like JPG. Especially side by side with my fellow Palestinian brother @qaherhar and the epic, and endlessly coooollll @sesay_omar (sic).”
Harhash wrote on Instagram: “Was an absolute heart-warming and beautiful experience to work with @bellahadid! Thankful for my JPG family. (sic)”
‘The French Dispatch’ starring Lyna Khoudri up for Palme d’Or at Cannes
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: US filmmaker Wes Anderson’s critically lauded “The French Dispatch,” starring French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri, is up for the prestigious Palme d’Or at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival, it’s been announced.
The film will be competing against “Annette,” a musical film by French director Leos Carax that stars Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver, and Dutch filmmaker Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta.”
The full lineup of the official competition will be announced on June 3.
The last Cannes Film Festival took place in 2019, when the prestigious Palme d'Or went to South Korean film “Parasite” by Bong Joon-ho.
“The French Dispatch” was originally slated for release in July 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although the release was pushed to October 2020, it was later postponed indefinitely.
It is set to join the line-up of this summer’s Cannes Film Festival, alongside the other films that were meant to premiere at the 2020 edition of the festival before it was canceled.
The 74th annual Cannes Film Festival will kick off on July 6 with Spike Lee presiding over the competition jury.
Meanwhile, the comedic drama, from Searchlight Pictures, has been scheduled to release on Oct. 22, 2021 in theaters, meaning that Khoudri is set to make her Hollywood debut.
Anderson’s tenth feature sees the actress star alongside a cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Willem Dafoe and more.
The comedy revolves around a group of journalists at a fictional American newspaper bureau based in a fictional 20th century French city, led by Bill Murray in a starring role as Arthur Howitzer Jr., the editor of the French Dispatch.
Tracing three separate storylines, the whimsical film brings to life a collection of stories from the journal with the support of a stellar cast that also includes Benicio Del Toro, Frances McDormand, Adrien Brody, Kate Winslet and Elisabeth Moss.
Khoudri plays a student activist and Chalamet’s love interest in the film.
The 27-year-old actress first rose to prominence in her role as Nedjma in Mounia Meddour’s “Papicha.” For her work in the film, she won the Orizzonti Award for Best Actress at the 74th Venice Film Festival and she was nominated in the Cesar Awards’ Most Promising Actress category.
Palestinian duo Simi and Haze Khadra get starring role in Willow Smith’s new music video
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: After dropping the single in April, US singer Willow Smith released the music video for her latest song “Transparent Soul” this week and the clip stars US-Palestinian DJ duo Simi and Haze Khadra.
The identical twins appear in the nearly three-minute-long visual playing electric guitars.
The duo, who are known for their bold, eclectic style, looked every part the rock stars, sporting mesh tops, plaid trousers, combat boots and vibrant blue streaks in their hair.
“It’s funn timeeeZzzz w the band @willowsmith music video is out now checkkkkkk itttttt link in her bio (sic),” wrote the sisters on Instagram alongside a carousel of behind-the-scenes snaps from the music video.
The visuals see Smith, who is actor Will Smith's daughter, making her way through a dimly-lit club and getting into small altercations along the way before coming face to face with a strange silver figure that was following her around.
The song itself features backing drums by former Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker,
Although Simi and Haze don’t actually appear in the “Transparent Soul” song credits, Simi occasionally takes to their joint Instagram account to show off her electric guitar skills to their 1.2 million followers.
The 28-year-old routinely shares clips of herself playing classics such as Prince’s “Purple Rain” and “Lenny” by Stevie Ray Vaughan.
Meanwhile, it’s not the first time that the sisters — raised by Palestinian parents between Riyadh, London and Dubai — have made an appearance in a music video. The jet-setting sister duo recently starred in an unreleased music video for American musician Beck, in which they featured as members of a girl band called “The Boyz.”
It’s been a busy week for the identical twins, who attended Sudanese-Canadian artist Mustafa Ahmed’s (formerly known as Mustafa the Poet) listening party for his debut full-length album “When Smoke Rises” in Los Angeles.
“Was beautiful to hear the story behind each song,” Simi and Haze wrote on their Instagram Story, alongside a picture from the album listening party. “Thank you for gracing us with your beautiful words and voice,” they added.
Will Smith congratulates Dubai’s Sheikh Hamdan on twin babies
Updated 28 May 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: American actor Will Smith has congratulated Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed on the birth of his twins.
The UAE royal announced his joy at the births by sharing a picture of himself holding the newborns on May 21.
On Friday, Sheikh Hamdan shared a picture on his Instagram Stories of two large gift boxes he received from Smith, a blue one tagged “Prince Rashid,” and a pink one tagged “Princess Sheikha.”
“Thank you,” wrote the Crown Prince.
In another picture, the actor posed alongside his gifts, hinting that the star might currently be in the UAE.
Smith has previously been spotted in the UAE multiple times.
In 2016, during a trip to promote his superhero flick “Suicide Squad,” Smith revealed that Dubai was one of his favorite cities in the world.
“I feel like Dubai dreams the way I dream,” he said.
“When I landed, I was like, that’s how I would build the city if I were building a city. The emirate really flows with who I am,” Smith has previously shared. “I love the energy of progress here. It’s the way the people and the royal family, how they have the design and the ideas. Everything wants to be the best and I love that energy.”
How Canadian-Lebanese architect Samir Saddi is trying to rebuild the Arab world
The Beirut-born architect has dedicated his life to documenting traditional Arab architecture and encouraging others to incorporate heritage into modern designs
Updated 29 May 2021
Caline Malek
DUBAI: After recently coming fifth in the UNESCO International Competition for the Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of Mosul’s Al-Nouri Mosque with his team, Samir Nicolas Saddi has big plans for heritage rehabilitation around the Middle East.
The Beirut-born Canadian-Lebanese architect, who founded the Arab Research Center for Architecture and Design of the Environment (ARCADE) back in 1990, has dedicated his life to documenting the fragile traditional environment in the Middle East and proposing innovative approaches to sustainable architecture — as he did in the UNESCO competition.
“The aim of rebuilding Al-Nouri Mosque is very symbolic, given the level of destruction occurring in the Arab world,” he told Arab News. “It was especially symbolic for me as I am very concerned with how to rebuild the Arab world, particularly the countries which have been devastated by war. So it was a great opportunity.”
Saddi’s team of architects from France and Dubai looked at how to integrate the mosque within Mosul’s architecture, which he describes as having a “unique historic pattern.” Their aim was to find a way to make it available for local people to rebuild, based on their knowledge of their own architecture.
“We had a lot of passionate discussions about architecture in the Arab world, especially the historic cities,” Saddi explained, as he spoke of his interest in opening up the Gulf to young French consultancies. “My role was really to inform the team about the Middle East. I might also be working with the team on other projects and opening up France to the Middle East and to the Arab world, which is great, because the Arab world — especially the GCC — is mostly collaborating with American and British consultants.”
Saddi’s own journey dates back decades, starting in Lebanon when he finished his studies as an architect in 1974. At the time, it seemed the country was heading into a fruitful and prosperous era, and Saddi was already working with a large architectural firm on projects to be developed over the next 10 years. But all of that abruptly came to a halt when the country’s devastating civil war broke out in 1975. “At first, we thought it would only last a couple of months, and then it took 19 years” Saddi told Arab News.
“I realized that there was no time to document what Beirut was because we had immediately entered into a zone where people were fighting and my aim was really to document Beirut city center, which was an amazing place, and other places in the capital,” he said.
For Saddi, documenting historic or traditional architecture was crucial in such a fast-moving world in which time seemed to be running out for such places.
A similar tragedy happened when Saddi was preparing to visit Syria to document Aleppo, Damascus and other ancient Arab cities with rich heritage. “But the war happened, so Aleppo was gone, and so on and so forth,” Saddi said. “I visited Aleppo in 2000 for a couple of days and I took some pictures but today, it is ruined.”
The main idea behind ARCADE, he said, is to “document these places because, at least, if you have documentation, you can photograph the urban architecture, and later on elaborate a lot of research that will consolidate modern contemporary architecture and projects.”
He mentioned the fact that international architects commonly work on projects in the Gulf and the Middle East today, despite not really being familiar with the essence of the region’s architecture. “So the design is often coming from far away and is not related to the reality of the people on the ground,” he said.
Saddi is now working with his peers in Europe on a book about historic Arab cities in the Middle East. For him, old Jeddah — also known in Arabic as the Balad — is one of the most significant of those cities. He spent three years taking photos of old Jeddah, from 1994 to 1997, with the aim of safeguarding the old city and participating in its redevelopment.
Old Cairo is another city that ranks high on his list. “Today, it is a very big project,” he noted. “In 2017, I had time to go and really document the historic Cairo, which is amazing, and there is a lot to do. Today, it is a real project — Egypt is keen on restoring and rehabilitating Old Cairo.”
He described it as a “monumental zone” with exceptional buildings representing a perfect example of Islamic architecture, along with old churches. “Cairo is really very important to preserve,” he said.
Saddi spoke of many other cities in the Arab world which he believes it is crucial to rehabilitate so that people remember and recognize them as the beacons of rich urban architecture that they are.
Ultimately, his goal is to demonstrate to the world the Middle East’s unique heritage, while communicating to the younger generation of architects and urban planners in the Arab world how crucial it is to develop their architecture based on their heritage.
“We should not copy,” he said. “In the last 50 years, architects were unfortunately copying the heritage, but it is not about that. It is about going further and really connecting with this heritage and continuing its spirit, like what is happening in Mosul.”
For Saddi, such projects are not about simply recreating the past, but rather about introducing a new spirit that is connected to the past. “This is my hope — that somehow we can achieve this through publications and workshops, which is why I created ARCADE,” he concluded. “It is about research. Unfortunately, the Arab world is not yet keen on allocating budgets for research. The west was — and is still — allocating huge budgets towards this, but not the Arab world although we have the means to do it, so it is a shame. But I have hope for the future.”
THE BREAKDOWN: Lebanese artist Marwan Sahmarani discusses his abstract painting ‘Collusion I’
Updated 28 May 2021
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: The Lebanese artist discusses his abstract painting, damaged by the Beirut blast and recently showcased by Leila Heller Gallery in Dubai.
I was not in Beirut on August 4. I was coming back after someone called me and told me that there had been a big explosion. My house was 100 meters away from the blast. It was completely devastated. I couldn’t get into my studio because there was a huge painting that fell down diagonally. The whole studio was completely upside down. It was like a bad dream and I can’t even recall what happened. There was so much silence. You didn’t hear anything but the sound of glass.
The original title of this painting was “Revolution” and then I changed it to “Collusion.” It was born just after the October Revolution in Lebanon, when people went to the streets, facing the power in place. There are two sides: the right side has a cold tonality that represents who’s running the country. The left side has a hot tonality, there’s a lot of skin color that represents the heat of the people. They are completely separate but in a way, it’s one painting. There’s a story inside every figure — some are throwing stones, which happened during the year of the revolution. It’s a collusion between the two sides and a depiction of how the country is run.
I finished the piece around three weeks before the blast. When I took it out of the studio and brought it into another studio, I felt this huge hole inside it. My girlfriend told me to not restore it and we will stitch it like a wound. So, I put a patch on the back and then we stitched this 27-centimeter hole. It merges so well with the rest of the style. You’ll see the stitches and I was stitching this painting for nine months. If you look around this painting, there are tiny pieces of glass. The painting is like the whole year in Lebanon, from the revolution to the disaster.
Each painting has its own process. During the process, everything changes and there’s nothing that’s rigid and stable. I let the painting drive me, in a way. Some of them come so easily without any consciousness. I had this huge painting and I knew what I wanted to say.