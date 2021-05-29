You are here

Family of London terror attack victim slam ‘dysfunctional’ security services

(L-R) Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, were stabbed to death by Usman Khan at an event held by Cambridge University’s Learning Together program at London’s Fishmongers’ Hall. (AFP/File)
Arab News

  • MI5 and West Midlands Counter-Terrorism Police ‘were complacent and passive’
  • Usman Khan, who killed 2 students, was listed among the 70 most dangerous inmates in the UK before his release
Arab News

LONDON: The family of the man murdered in the 2019 London Bridge attack have criticized the monitoring system used to track potential terrorists as “badly run” and “totally dysfunctional.”

Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, were stabbed to death by Usman Khan at an event held by Cambridge University’s Learning Together program at London’s Fishmongers’ Hall.

Learning Together pairs students and prisoners together as part of a rehabilitation and learning experience.

Khan had taken part in the program as a “peer mentor” alongside the students while serving a prison sentence for attempting to establish a terror training camp.

On Friday, an inquest jury warned that Khan’s high-profile status within the Cambridge rehabilitation scheme had “blinded authorities” to the threat he posed, and “omissions and failures” also played a role in allowing the attack to take place.

The inquest also noted “serious deficiencies” in how Khan was managed following his release from prison in 2018, as well as failures by security services to guide the staff who were assigned with monitoring him.

There had been “unacceptable management, a lack of accountability and deficiencies in management by MAPPA,” a mechanism that allows police and prison authorities to cooperate and oversee the release of high-risk offenders, the inquest said.

Khan’s attempts to prepare for the attack were unknown by authorities despite police and MI5 surveillance and strict probation monitoring.

In the lead up to the attack, he bought knives and materials to make a fake suicide vest. He was also permitted to travel to London from the West Midlands without being escorted.

Following Friday’s inquest, Merritt’s mother told the Daily Mail: “The whole MAPPA process was totally dysfunctional. It’s life or death that they get these things right. It’s catastrophic if that goes wrong. It’s unforgivable.”

His father said: “Everybody seems to have been walking around with their eyes closed and not seeing what they didn’t want to see. MAPPA was a shambles. It was badly run. They didn’t know what they were dealing with.”

MI5 and West Midlands Counter-Terrorism Police “were complacent and passive in the face of Khan’s extreme and continuing threat,” he warned.

While serving his prison sentence, Khan was listed as a “high-risk” category A prisoner, which placed him among the 70 most dangerous inmates in the UK. He had also been implicated in prison violence and attempts to radicalize fellow inmates.

Just before his release, MI5 received information that Khan “wanted to commit an attack,” but the intelligence was not shared with his probation officer. MAPPA was also unaware that he was under MI5 investigation.

Merritt said there “remains troubling questions” over why the intelligence was not shared with the authorities tasked with overseeing Khan’s release.

The two slain students were described by the inquest as “wonderful young people” who “touched the lives of so many” through their prisoner rehabilitation work.

“Jack’s family believe that the Learning Together program must be properly safeguarded, and this did not happen in the present case,” the Merritt family said in a statement.

“But such activities must continue. To do otherwise would be to allow Khan’s attack on liberal democracy, and the values which underpin it, to have won.”

Topics: London attack Jack Merritt Saskia Jones Usman Khan 2019 London Bridge attack

Philippines resumes deployment of over 400 OFWs to Saudi Arabia

Philippines resumes deployment of over 400 OFWs to Saudi Arabia
Updated 24 min 49 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Philippines resumes deployment of over 400 OFWs to Saudi Arabia

Philippines resumes deployment of over 400 OFWs to Saudi Arabia
  • Workers were left stranded at Manila airport due to ambiguity over payment of COVID-19 test costs after reaching Kingdom
Updated 24 min 49 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: A day after more than 400 overseas Filipino workers (OFW) were prevented from leaving for Saudi Arabia due to ambiguity over who would bear the costs for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tests and quarantine measures upon their arrival in the Kingdom, the Philippine government said on Saturday that the deployments had been resumed.

“The temporary suspension of deployment to the Kingdom is hereby lifted,” Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said in a statement.

He added that the Saudi government had assured the Philippines that “foreign employers and agencies will shoulder the costs of institutional quarantine and other COVID-19 protocols upon arrival in the KSA.”

The Saudi Embassy in Manila also confirmed the development with a post on Twitter, expressing the Saudi “government’s keenness to protect departing workers from the costs of precautionary protocols.”

On Friday, hundreds of Saudi-bound Filipino workers — unaware of the suspension order issued by the labor department on Thursday afternoon — found themselves stranded at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in the capital region, Metro Manila.

Cielo Villaluna, a spokesperson for the Philippine Airlines, said that 283 OFWs were stopped from boarding the Manila-Riyadh flight, while 120 were not accepted on its Manila-Dammam flight.

Bello said that after the Kingdom’s assurance, he had advised the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration to immediately lift the ban on deployment and provide the necessary clearance to all OFWs traveling to the Kingdom.

“I understand that the suspension order drew confusion and irritation among our affected departing OFWs. Again, I apologize for the inconvenience and momentary anguish that it may have caused our dear OFWs. It was in the best interest of our OFWs that such a decision had to be made,” he added.

In a radio interview on Saturday, Bello explained that he was compelled to order the temporary deployment ban to “protect the OFWs” after learning about Saudi quarantine rules whereby OFWs needed to be tested and quarantined for 10 days after arrival at the cost of $3,500 each.

“That’s fine with me if that is their protocol there, but it’s not clear who will pay for it? ... I was told that the employer would shoulder the cost, but where is the order?” Bello said.

For clarification on the matter, Bello said he spoke with Saudi Ambassador to the Philippines Abdullah Al-Bussairy on Friday night and asked the Saudi government to ensure employers bear the COVID-19 expenses for the OFWs. He received a notification from the Saudi government on Saturday morning, mandating foreign employers to shoulder the COVID-19 costs for all OFWs upon arrival.

Bello assured the OFWs who were not allowed to leave on Friday that his office would provide all necessary assistance, including the “extension of their travel documents and re-booking of their flights.”

Meanwhile, he also spoke about a similar issue faced by OFWs in Qatar, who were required to pay $3,500 for COVID-19 tests and quarantine costs.

“The moment I get a formal notice, I will do the same [as the labor department did in the case of Saudi-bound OFWs],” Bello said.

Topics: Philippines Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) Saudi Arabia

India thanks Saudi Arabia for liquid medical oxygen consignment

India thanks Saudi Arabia for liquid medical oxygen consignment
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

India thanks Saudi Arabia for liquid medical oxygen consignment

India thanks Saudi Arabia for liquid medical oxygen consignment
  • Saudi Arabia shipped 80 tons of LMO to India in April to help alleviate a critical shortage of the emergency gas
  • Pradhan praised the Kingdom’s support for India’s efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: India has thanked Saudi Arabia for sending 60 tons of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to help the country’s fight against coronavirus.
Three shipping containers carrying 60 tons of liquid medical oxygen are expected to arrive in Mumbai on June 6, and a further 100 containers are expected over the coming months, India’s Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted.
“This gesture of Saudi Arabia is reflective of the close friendship and warmth between the leadership of Saudi Arabia” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan said.
The initial three containers and the additional containers that are expected to arrive later “will remain with the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) for six months as a goodwill gesture from the Saudi Government,” the minister said.
“IOCL will source LMO from Linde Dammam on commercial terms for import into the country,” he added.
Pradhan praised the Kingdom’s support for India’s efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic and said it “is a manifestation of our deep friendship and familial relations which ultimately forms the core of all our interactions.”
India, the world’s second most-populous country, this month has recorded its highest COVID-19 death toll since the pandemic began last year.
Only about 3 percent of India’s 1.3 billion people have been fully vaccinated, the lowest rate among the 10 countries with the most cases.
However, it reported its lowest daily rise in 45 days on Saturday with 173,790 new coronavirus infections during the previous 24 hours.
Saudi Arabia shipped 80 tons of LMO to India in April to help alleviate a critical shortage of the emergency gas.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia India

Afghan officials: Roadside bomb kills 4, wounds 11 students

Afghan officials: Roadside bomb kills 4, wounds 11 students
Updated 29 May 2021
AP

Afghan officials: Roadside bomb kills 4, wounds 11 students

Afghan officials: Roadside bomb kills 4, wounds 11 students
  • Kapisa provincial hospital chief Abdul Qasem Sangin said that doctors were among the casualties in Saturday’s minivan attack
  • Large swaths of war-ravaged Afghanistan have been littered with bombs and land mines
Updated 29 May 2021
AP

KABUL: A roadside bomb struck a minivan full of university lecturers and students in Afghanistan’s northern Kapisa province on Saturday, killing at least 4 and wounding 11 others, Afghan officials said.
Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said the minivan was targeted while traveling to bring the group to Alberoni University. Provincial police spokesman Shayeq Shoresh said the bomb was set off by remote control.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Previous deadly attacks on Kabul university in November last year were claimed by Daesh.
Large swaths of war-ravaged Afghanistan have been littered with bombs and land mines. Many have been planted by insurgents to target military convoys, but they often kill civilians instead.
Kapisa provincial hospital chief Abdul Qasem Sangin said that doctors were among the casualties in Saturday’s minivan attack.

Topics: Afghanistan Kapisa province Alberoni University

Businesses condemn Malaysia’s move to impose snap lockdown

Businesses condemn Malaysia’s move to impose snap lockdown
Updated 29 May 2021
Ushar Daniele

Businesses condemn Malaysia’s move to impose snap lockdown

Businesses condemn Malaysia’s move to impose snap lockdown
  • PM announces 14-day nationwide restrictions to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country
  • On Saturday, Malaysia registered 9,020 cases, its highest infection rate since the outbreak was first reported
Updated 29 May 2021
Ushar Daniele

KUALA LUMPUR: With Malaysia’s announcement of a new 14-day nationwide lockdown from June 1, business owners complained on Saturday of being left in the lurch and asked for the government’s assistance to “help them stay afloat.”
On Friday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said that the decision to impose a “total lockdown” was to address mounting pressure on the nation’s health care system after coronavirus infections surged to record levels in the past few weeks and new variants of the virus were detected in Malaysia.
“The decision was made after taking into consideration the current infection rates at over 8,000 daily cases and more than 70,000 active cases,” Muhyiddin said in a statement.
On Saturday, Malaysia registered 9,020 cases, its highest infection rate since the outbreak was first reported in March last year.
Muhyiddin said that the stricter lockdown measures would apply to all social and economic areas, and only essential services and economic sectors would remain in operation, as listed by the national security council.
However, despite thousands of new infections being reported daily, the Malaysian Restaurant and Bistro Owners Association (PPRB) said that the lockdown from June 1 to 14 would be “the final nail in the coffin for us.”
“Many are still reeling from the effects of the first lockdown implemented in March 2020 as most cannot survive on delivery or takeaway alone,” William Lee, PPRB president, told Arab News.
With more than 500 businesses registered with the PPRB, more than 60 percent “are not operating at the moment.”
“The ones that are open struggle to make enough to pay for overhead costs . . . we have seen no assistance targeted at this group of operators and their staff,” Lee said.
He added that the PPRB had sought the government’s assistance to pressurise financial institutions into providing a moratorium to assist affected businesses.
“Another assistance we are asking for is to extend the salary subsidy program, provide some rental relief and also defer some of the tax submissions such as the sales and services tax or corporate tax payments,” Lee said.
He explained that authorities holding weekly meetings to discuss the implementation of new standard operating procedures “was not enough.”
“In theory, this is a very good process, but in reality the government does not have its finger on the pulse of the nation, so what they can do better is keep engagement with various trade associations,” he said.
“They do not engage with the various trade associations till the situation is dire, and even when they do, there isn’t enough time to gather feedback from all parties and put it together into an actionable plan that will assist us as fast as possible,” Lee said.
During the lockdown period, non-essential businesses will not be allowed to operate, and all Malaysians are required to self-quarantine at home. Restaurants, however, can extend takeaway services.
Restaurateur Shankar Santiram told Arab News that by providing stimulus packages, the government could help restaurant owners “keep their workforce in order.”
“A lot of people are saying that restaurant owners are selfish, and I’m saying that is absolutely not true at all,” Shankar said.
He explained that operators were on the “brink of bankruptcy, with many unable to pay their staff salaries.”
“They are breaking into their savings or borrowing money from friends and family to keep the business afloat,” he said.
Meanwhile, public health experts said that the latest lockdown showed that the government “has admitted to its current lockdown measures being inadequate to halt the rising infections.”
“They (the government) had to come out with even stricter measures like the nationwide total lockdown — just days ago the prime minister did a live television interview telling people why the government couldn’t afford nationwide total lockdown and insisted on a targeted approach,” Lim Chee Han, an expert from the Third World Network, told Arab News.
He added that the risk of new infections rising to 10,000 daily was “imminent,” especially if the government did not impose a lockdown.
“It would only take 10 days for the cases to rise if we take the Rt value at 1.14 reported two days ago as a constant,” he said.
Rt or R-naught represents the average number of people infected by one infectious individual.

Topics: Coronavirus Malaysia

Vietnam discovers new hybrid coronavirus variant

Vietnam discovers new hybrid coronavirus variant
Updated 29 May 2021
AFP

Vietnam discovers new hybrid coronavirus variant

Vietnam discovers new hybrid coronavirus variant
  • New COVID-19 variant is a combination of the Indian and British strains
  • The country is struggling to deal with fresh outbreaks across more than half of its territory
Updated 29 May 2021
AFP
HANOI: Vietnam has discovered a new COVID-19 variant which spreads quickly by air and is a combination of the Indian and British strains, state media reported Saturday.
The country is struggling to deal with fresh outbreaks across more than half of its territory including industrial zones and big cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
More than 6,700 cases including 47 deaths have been reported in Vietnam — the lion’s share have occurred since April.
“We have discovered a new hybrid variant from the Indian and the UK strains,” Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long was quoted telling a national meeting on the pandemic Saturday.
“The characteristic of this strain is that it spreads quickly in the air. The concentration of virus in the throat fluid increases rapidly and spreads very strongly to the surrounding environment.”
He did not specify the number of cases recorded with this new variant but said Vietnam will soon announce the discovery in the world’s map of genetic strains.
There were seven known coronavirus variants in Vietnam before Long’s announcement, according to the Ministry of Health.
The communist country has previously received widespread applause for its aggressive pandemic response, with mass quarantines and strict contact tracing helping keep infection rates relatively low.
The new round of infections has made the public and government fearful and authorities quickly moved to place strict limits on movement and business activity.
Cafes, restaurants, hair salons and massage parlors as well as tourism and religious spots have been ordered to close in various areas of the country.
Vietnam — a country of 97 million people — has vaccinated a little over a million citizens.
It is now ramping up its jab rollout and hopes to achieve herd immunity by the end of the year, according to the minister for health.
Authorities have called on people and businesses to donate money to help procure vaccines, while embassies and international organizations have been contacted for assistance, state media reported.
The country presently has close to two million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine remaining, but said it is buying more than 30 million doses of the Pfizer shot.
It is also in talks with Russia to produce Sputnik V, according to state media, and is working on a home-grown vaccine.

