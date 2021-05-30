You are here

LuLu highlight flavors from the UK in 'British Week'


Ambassador Neil Crompton visited the 'British Week' festival at LuLu's Atyaf Mall branch in Riyadh, and was joined by Shehim Muhammed, director, LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets. (Supplied)

Ambassador Neil Crompton visited the 'British Week' festival at LuLu's Atyaf Mall branch in Riyadh, and was joined by Shehim Muhammed, director, LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets. (Supplied)
Updated 30 May 2021
Arab News







RIYADH: Known for highlighting country festivals throughout the year, LuLu, the region’s largest hypermarket chain, recently launched its annual British food festival to promote a variety of products imported from the UK, which are available at great discounts across all LuLu stores in the Kingdom until June 1.
Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton visited the “British Week” festival at LuLu’s Atyaf Mall branch in Riyadh, and was joined by Shehim Muhammed, director, LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets, and other officials. Aiman Abidi, senior trade adviser at the Department for International Trade, UK, visited the festival at the hypermarket’s branch in Al-Hamdaniyah District in Jeddah on behalf of the British consul general. No formal inauguration event was conducted due to COVID-19 protocols.
Crompton said: “I am delighted to be supporting the LuLu Hypermarket’s British Week. The long-standing relationship between LuLu and the Department for International Trade has opened doors for many British companies to export, list and sell products, not only in the Kingdom but across the GCC countries and the wider region. We look forward to continuing this successful partnership with LuLu, and hope to see even more British products on the shelves of LuLu outlets everywhere.”
LuLu has flown in more than 3,000 products for the food festival, from cheeses to organic and healthy products, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, sweet delicacies, and much more, all of which highlight an authentic British shopping experience. LuLu is also offering ready-made classic English delights in the hot food section featuring freshly cooked dishes.
“We are proud to showcase the rich culture of the UK through traditional flavors and quality produce in stores. Our UK sourcing offices and food processing units have helped us in guaranteeing non-stop supply at the most competitive prices all-year round. This is to sustain the supply requirements of our stores across the Kingdom. I would like to thank our trade partners for making this a great success,” Muhammed said.
LuLu, which has its own food processing plants and sourcing offices in the UK, has exerted massive efforts to introduce many new ranges of products, featuring organic, low-fat, gluten-free and other diet-based food options in stores that are popular with health-conscious shoppers.
Serving more than 1,600,000 shopping patrons every day, it is the fastest growing retail chain across 10 countries that include the GCC, India, Egypt, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Founded in the early 90s, it has successfully expanded to different parts of the world and currently operates with a staff of more than 57,000 at its 209 stores.

New Volkswagen Teramont arrives at Samaco showrooms


Updated 30 May 2021
Arab News







Samaco Automotive Company, the exclusive agent of Volkswagen in Saudi Arabia, has announced the arrival of the new, bolder Teramont at its showrooms in Jeddah, Riyadh and Alkhobar. The seven-seater Teramont 2021 has undergone a modification to its current design to offer a powerful, new design. Teramont, known for its versatility as well as the latest in safety equipment and connectivity technologies, is an example of high quality in its class, reflecting the superiority of German engineering.

Mohammed Moussa, director of Volkswagen Saudi Arabia, said: “The Volkswagen Teramont has created a new chapter for the Volkswagen brand in the Saudi market, as it has increased the focus on family-friendly SUVs that are preferred by customers in the region. The Teramont is available with seven seats at a very competitive price, in addition to the new design based on the new Volkswagen identity. This class is equipped with the latest technology and with the highest levels of comfort and elegance.”

Moussa added: “We look forward to launching the Teramont model in Saudi Arabia and completing the SUV range offered by Volkswagen, starting from the all-new compact T-Roc to the famous Touareg.”

The Teramont boasts a renewed design and an updated exterior, which includes a fully revised front grill that bears the new Volkswagen logo. The design of the headlamps and tail lights, as well as the design of the front and rear bumpers has been updated with LED technology. The Teramont also features a new lower front fascia design and a spoiler with chrome silver rim paint.

The Teramont is available in seven colors, including three new colors: Pyrite Silver Metallic, Nephrite Green Metallic and Aurora Chroma Red. The modified car will be offered in three models in the Middle East: The Trendline model (with a 2-liter or 3.6-liter engine), the Comfortline model with a 3.6-liter engine, and the Highline model with a 3.6-liter engine.) Comfortline and Highline models are also available with the R-Line package.

The cockpit of the seven-seater SUV features a multi-function steering wheel from the latest generation. It also features trimmings of brushed metal in silver or wood inlays, as well as an eight-inch adjustable infotainment system touch screen with rearview cameras. A 10-inch digital cockpit screen is also available and the Fender audio system is equipped with 12 speakers, along with wireless phone charging. In the Highline model, a digital instrument cluster is standard and the digital cockpit comes with a 10-inch screen.

Alkhabeer Capital announces second additional offering of REIT Fund


Updated 30 May 2021
Arab News







Alkhabeer Capital, an asset manager specializing in Shariah-compliant investments and financial services, has announced the commencement of the subscription period for the second additional offering of Alkhabeer REIT Fund, a publicly offered closed-ended Shariah-compliant real estate investment traded fund. The subscription period will extend for 15 working days, from May 30 until June 17.

The second additional offering aims to increase the total assets of the fund by 19 percent, from SR1.73 billion ($461.3 million) to SR2.06 billion, by offering 38,037,835 additional units, of which 15,736,500 units will be available for public subscription. The additional shares are priced at SR9.03, inclusive of subscriptions fees and value-added tax. Subscription for the additional units of Alkhabeer REIT Fund is open for Saudi locals, foreign residents and qualified institutions through the appointed receiving banks, including Al-Jazira Capital, Al-Rajhi Bank and Saudi National Bank. It will be available to clients of other banks through the subscription system on the website of Alkhabeer Capital.

This decision is in line with the long-term strategy of the fund, which is focused on achieving stable cash flows for investors by investing in income-generating assets. The second additional offering will enhance the attractiveness of the investment opportunities provided by Alkhabeer REIT Fund, through diversifying its asset base and the sectors it targets. Proceeds from the second additional offering will be used to acquire educational and industrial assets, including Vision Colleges for Education and Akon warehouses in Jeddah. This will bring the total number of assets to 12 properties.

Alkhabeer REIT is a closed-ended publicly traded real estate investment fund. It was listed on Tadawul on March 20, 2019. The fund’s real estate portfolio includes assets diversified across the retail and industrial sectors, as well as in offices, residential and educational properties, located in strategic locations in Jeddah, Riyadh and Tabuk. The first additional offering of Alkhabeer REIT in 2020 was completed successfully, which recorded 104 percent oversubscription and saw its assets under management increase by 70 percent to more than SR1.7 billion.

Alkhabeer Capital, headquartered in Saudi Arabia, specializes in Shariah-compliant investments and financial services. It is authorized by the Capital Market Authority.

New Uber GM for Mideast, N. Africa & Pakistan


Updated 30 May 2021
Arab News







Uber has announced the appointment of Saad Pall as its new general manager for the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan. The role covers Uber’s business in 36 cities across eight countries in the region. 

Pall will lead the next phase of growth for Uber’s ride-sharing business across the region, bringing 15 years of strategy and marketing experience from the US, Singapore and Pakistan. His most recent role was as Uber’s general manager in Pakistan, where he was responsible for all business and operations in the market. He is taking over the new role from Abdellatif Waked, who is now heading Uber’s business across the Middle East and Africa. 

Based in the Dubai headquarters and overseeing operations across the region, Pall’s role will focus on working closely with in-market teams to help identify areas of growth, lay down regional priorities, and drive operational excellence to fuel the Uber business. 

Pall said: “The legacy of driver engagement and community partnerships that has already been created in the region is impressive, and I’m looking forward to progressing the great work that’s already happening. I’m also excited to continue advancing Uber’s business across the region to ensure that people in the Middle East and Pakistan have better access to affordable and safe travel, and benefit from Uber’s technology and products.”

'Call My Tv' — A new communication style now made possible in Saudi Arabia by Huawei Vision S


Updated 31 May 2021
Arab News




  Audiovisual entertainment is a highlight on Huawei Vision S



Huawei officially launched its next-generation TV — the Huawei Vision S — on May 27, with prices starting at SR3,499 ($933) in Saudi Arabia. With this new product, Huawei is ushering in a new collaborative and interconnected era for the company’s smart ecosystem.

The Huawei Vision S comes in two sizes, 55 and 65 inches, and serves as the linchpin for Huawei’s all-scenario intelligent connectivity solutions. It features support for 1080 p MeeTime Full HD video calling with its 13 MP magnetic camera, distributed multi-device collaboration, a 120 Hz display and the incredible Huawei Sound, all working together for intelligent interaction and facilitating groundbreaking audiovisual immersion and smart interactions.

The Huawei Vision S series will be available for pre-order starting from June 3, on Huawei’s official website and across select retailers.

In fact, Huawei Vision has made “TV calling” a trendy new form of communication. Huawei MeeTime video call is a feature designed to make video calling easier and more versatile than ever whilst Huawei Vision S is definitely bringing a few benefits beyond just a new network of entertainment content. Take TV calling as a prime example; this feature that is enabled by the staggering 1080 p MeeTime Full HD Video Calls could fundamentally change the way we communicate from our home. It is an example of how technology can bring people closer together, right from the comfort of their living rooms and how people can now use this next-generation TV and not just rely on their smartphones as a means to make crystal-clear video calls.

Premium video calling with MeeTime and 13 MP Magnetic Camera

The Huawei Vision S has been designed to facilitate ease of use, notably supporting the 1080 p MeeTime Full HD Video Call feature. When you are chatting with friends via MeeTime on your phone, you can seamlessly transfer the ongoing call to the Huawei Vision S as soon as you step through the door, to enjoy a true-to-life “face-to-face” experience.

The Huawei Vision S comes equipped with a 13 MP magnetic suction camera, which enables you to make and field 1080 p video calls in 1920 × 1080 splendor from the big screen. The camera adjusts all the way to 180°, to ensure that you always get the perfect view.

Distributed multi-device collaboration: The springboard for all-scenario intelligence

The Huawei Vision S boasts a rich array of next-generation intelligent interaction features, which allow it to seamlessly interact and collaborate with other smart devices, and even incorporate the features and attributes of a smartphone or another device. For instance, it comes equipped with the OneHop Projection feature, which enables you to transfer your phone screen to the big screen in the blink of an eye, simply by tapping your phone against the Huawei Share icon on the remote. The two devices don’t even need to be paired with each other or connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

The Mirror Control with Phone feature enables you to control the Huawei Vision S directly with your phone, by mirroring the displayed content to your phone screen. Once your phone is projected on the Huawei Vision S, you can block incoming call reminders and notifications from displaying on the screen, keeping your private information and correspondences out-of-view. Images, audio, videos, apps, among other files, can be transferred from your phone via Huawei Share, literally in an instant.

Distributed gaming, with a phone-turned-gamepad

The Huawei Vision S also ushers in a new paradigm for smart screen entertainment with its distributed gaming capability. It allows you to use your phone as a gamepad, when you’re playing on the larger display. The phone’s touchscreen, gravity sensor, and gyroscope can provide for a more intense and immersive gaming experience. Games are loaded directly from the Huawei Vision S, and thus run far smoother than you ever could have imagined.

120 Hz stunning picture and Huawei Sound

Audiovisual entertainment is a highlight on Huawei Vision S. It sports a 120 Hz refresh rate display that covers 92 percent of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut, and comes bolstered with TÜV Rheinland-certified low-blue-light and flicker-free technologies, to ensure lifelike viewing across each frame, while also protecting your vision.

Huawei’s one-of-a-kind Honghu Picture Engine works in concert with the motion estimation and motion compensation (MEMC) technology and fine-tuned graphics processing technology, to deliver silky-smooth images with standout color saturation and contrasts. Remarkably, Huawei performs color calibration for each individual Huawei Vision S during the manufacturing process to ensure that each device generates the same effects.

Vision S houses four 10 W speakers, two full frequency and two high frequency, and a massive 1L sound cavity, taking audiovisual entertainment to a whole new level. Armed with a unique patented technology, the two high frequency speakers bring out the richness of high frequency sounds and vocals, rendering them with crystal clarity, to give the impression that the movie dialogue is being performed right in front of you. Virtual sound field expansion technology enables the Huawei Vision S to transcend physical limitations, and virtually reproduce surround sound from both sides of the device, creating an all-encompassing, immersive sound field.

Videos, regardless of their nature, are usually rendered with the same audio and visual settings on traditional TVs. But Vision S is capable of identifying what is currently streaming, and adjusting the outputs to create the best possible picture and sound. For instance, when streaming a movie, it will automatically switch to Cinema mode to produce a more evocative effect.

The Huawei Vision S truly stands apart as the next-generation TV, bringing forth strong features such as 1080 p MeeTime Full HD Video Calling, distributed multi-device collaboration and top-notch audio and picture quality.

Topics: Huawei

Desert Technologies' Sahara solar generator wins award


Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News







Saudi solar energy firm Desert Technologies (DT) has won the Middle East Solar Industry Association’s (MESIA) “Best Innovation” award in the field of renewable energy in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) for 2020. The award recognizes DT’s Sahara containers, which are considered a scientific and technological revolution in renewable energy. DT produces the containers at its factory in Jeddah.

The announcement came during a ceremony of MESIA’s ninth edition of the awards in Dubai. The annual awards event serves as a platform to identify and celebrate exceptional talents and achievements and honor pioneering projects in the solar energy market in the MENA region. An expert group of judges specializing in the field of renewable energy from international and regional institutions evaluate competing projects to declare the winners.

Khaled Ahmed Sharbatly, managing partner of DT, received the award in the presence of Ahmed Nada, president of MESIA, and an audience of specialists and professionals involved in the manufacture and production of solar energy.

“We are happy to receive the Middle East Solar Industry Association’s Award in the ‘Best Innovation’ category for the year 2020, which is one of the most prestigious global awards in the field of solar energy, because of its neutrality,” said Sharbatly. 

He added: “This victory not only reflects the entrenchment of creativity and innovation at Desert Technologies, but also confirms the added value resulting from the strong collective work as a catalyst for innovation. This comes within the framework of the company’s keenness to support the development of Saudi industries and contribute to achieving the goals of the ‘Made in Saudi Arabia’ program, which is a fundamental program for achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 Vision, diversifying sources of income for the national economy and strengthening the position of Saudi products at the global level in accordance with the highest standards of reliability, thus, contributing to stimulating local investments, attracting foreign investments, creating job opportunities and enhancing export capacity.”

Nour Moussa, founder and CEO of DT, said: “Nothing compares to the immense pride we take in this achievement; this recognition motivates and drives us to produce more creativity. Since its foundation, DT has made a clear impact on the competitive scene in the renewable energy industry in the Middle East and North Africa. Sahara solar containers are a landmark in the solar energy industry, allowing us to live and work to our full capacity off-grid anywhere, with sunlight generating electricity in events, settlements, defense operations, disaster relief and more. 

“DT launched two containerized solar systems of Sahara — each 40 feet and 20 feet in height — which generate up to 100 kWp of pure solar energy, which provide power during the day directly from the solar system while allowing for electricity through a battery bank during the night. They are easily installed and operate silently 24/7, unlike diesel generators, and require minimum maintenance. DT showcased the power of the 40-feet Sahara containers to the world during the 2021 Dakar Rally, and before that, in Africa supplying electricity to areas peripheral to the main grid, where one container is sufficient to meet the basic needs of about 70 small homes. It provides immediate sustainable energy in remote areas and is the best alternative solution for costly conventional energy in implementation and maintenance.”

