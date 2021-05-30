LuLu highlight flavors from the UK in ‘British Week’

RIYADH: Known for highlighting country festivals throughout the year, LuLu, the region’s largest hypermarket chain, recently launched its annual British food festival to promote a variety of products imported from the UK, which are available at great discounts across all LuLu stores in the Kingdom until June 1.
Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton visited the “British Week” festival at LuLu’s Atyaf Mall branch in Riyadh, and was joined by Shehim Muhammed, director, LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets, and other officials. Aiman Abidi, senior trade adviser at the Department for International Trade, UK, visited the festival at the hypermarket’s branch in Al-Hamdaniyah District in Jeddah on behalf of the British consul general. No formal inauguration event was conducted due to COVID-19 protocols.
Crompton said: “I am delighted to be supporting the LuLu Hypermarket’s British Week. The long-standing relationship between LuLu and the Department for International Trade has opened doors for many British companies to export, list and sell products, not only in the Kingdom but across the GCC countries and the wider region. We look forward to continuing this successful partnership with LuLu, and hope to see even more British products on the shelves of LuLu outlets everywhere.”
LuLu has flown in more than 3,000 products for the food festival, from cheeses to organic and healthy products, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, sweet delicacies, and much more, all of which highlight an authentic British shopping experience. LuLu is also offering ready-made classic English delights in the hot food section featuring freshly cooked dishes.
“We are proud to showcase the rich culture of the UK through traditional flavors and quality produce in stores. Our UK sourcing offices and food processing units have helped us in guaranteeing non-stop supply at the most competitive prices all-year round. This is to sustain the supply requirements of our stores across the Kingdom. I would like to thank our trade partners for making this a great success,” Muhammed said.
LuLu, which has its own food processing plants and sourcing offices in the UK, has exerted massive efforts to introduce many new ranges of products, featuring organic, low-fat, gluten-free and other diet-based food options in stores that are popular with health-conscious shoppers.
Serving more than 1,600,000 shopping patrons every day, it is the fastest growing retail chain across 10 countries that include the GCC, India, Egypt, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Founded in the early 90s, it has successfully expanded to different parts of the world and currently operates with a staff of more than 57,000 at its 209 stores.
