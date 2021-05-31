Model Imaan Hammam curates guest playlist for record label Habibi Funk

DUBAI: Dutch-Moroccan-Egyptian model Imaan Hammam is a longtime music aficionado. She often posts song recommendations on her Instagram Stories and boasts a dedicated “music” highlight on the social media platform — a permanent fixture for her one million followers.
This time, the runway star is sharing her love of music by curating a playlist for Berlin-based record label Habibi Funk.
“My love for music and dance has always been inspired by the artists I listened to growing up,” wrote Hammam on Instagram, alongside the playlist’s cover photo, which is a throwback childhood picture of her and her mother doing the train dance at a wedding.
“In the midst of all of the uncertainty and difficulty the world is facing right now, I wanted to make a playlist full of feel good music to lift your spirits and get you moving. It’s all about enjoying the little things. Turn it up and spread the love,” she added.
The nearly three-hour-long playlist, which is available on Spotify, features a globally-diverse mix of tunes that range from rai to dancehall, from artists all around the world, including Arabic favorites Cheb Mami and Ruba Shamshoum as well as icons such as Fela Kuti and Sade.
It’s not Hammam’s first time launching a playlist.
Last June, Rihanna’s luxury maison Fenty tapped the 24-year-old, along with Fenty Deputy Creative Director Jahleel Weaver and Compton-born music creative Steve Lacy, to help kick off the label’s Apple Music playlists series.
More recently, Hammam launched a new playlist on Spotify and Apple Music titled “zahra min kul bustan,” which translates to “a flower from every garden,” in honor of Woman’s History Month in March. The three-hour-long playlist included an array of diverse songs from female artists hailing from all points of the globe, including Toni Braxton, Alicia Keys, Samira Said, Elissa, Sade and Umm Kulthum.
An adamant believer that music can be a force of hope, the catwalk star has also started releasing feel-good monthly Spotify playlists featuring some of her favorite international and Arab artists in an effort to help uplift her fans’ spirits.