Fashion house Alaia to stage first show since Tunisian designer’s death

DUBAI: On July 4, just one day before Paris Couture Week begins, designer and newly-minted artistic director at Alaia Pieter Mulier will show his first official collection for the Paris-based label.
It will mark the brand’s first runway show since Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaïa’s death in November 2017 at the age of 77, as well as Mulier’s debut at the helm of a brand. It will also be the first time that the house jointly presents its ready-to-wear and couture collections.
The show will take place exactly four-years after the late designer presented what would be his last show in July 2017.
The Belgian powerhouse, who has been Raf Simons’ right-hand man for a decade, following the designer from Jil Sander, to Dior and Calvin Klein, was appointed as the artistic director of Alaia in February.
“It is an absolute dream to join this prestigious Maison, its beautiful ateliers and its talented team," Mulier said in a statement at the time. "Always ahead of his time and open to all arts and cultures, Azzedine Alaia’s powerful vision has served as an inspiration, as he always sought to give the necessary time to innovative and enduring creation.”
Model Imaan Hammam curates guest playlist for record label Habibi Funk
DUBAI: Dutch-Moroccan-Egyptian model Imaan Hammam is a longtime music aficionado. She often posts song recommendations on her Instagram Stories and boasts a dedicated “music” highlight on the social media platform — a permanent fixture for her one million followers.
This time, the runway star is sharing her love of music by curating a playlist for Berlin-based record label Habibi Funk.
“My love for music and dance has always been inspired by the artists I listened to growing up,” wrote Hammam on Instagram, alongside the playlist’s cover photo, which is a throwback childhood picture of her and her mother doing the train dance at a wedding.
“In the midst of all of the uncertainty and difficulty the world is facing right now, I wanted to make a playlist full of feel good music to lift your spirits and get you moving. It’s all about enjoying the little things. Turn it up and spread the love,” she added.
The nearly three-hour-long playlist, which is available on Spotify, features a globally-diverse mix of tunes that range from rai to dancehall, from artists all around the world, including Arabic favorites Cheb Mami and Ruba Shamshoum as well as icons such as Fela Kuti and Sade.
It’s not Hammam’s first time launching a playlist.
Last June, Rihanna’s luxury maison Fenty tapped the 24-year-old, along with Fenty Deputy Creative Director Jahleel Weaver and Compton-born music creative Steve Lacy, to help kick off the label’s Apple Music playlists series.
More recently, Hammam launched a new playlist on Spotify and Apple Music titled “zahra min kul bustan,” which translates to “a flower from every garden,” in honor of Woman’s History Month in March. The three-hour-long playlist included an array of diverse songs from female artists hailing from all points of the globe, including Toni Braxton, Alicia Keys, Samira Said, Elissa, Sade and Umm Kulthum.
An adamant believer that music can be a force of hope, the catwalk star has also started releasing feel-good monthly Spotify playlists featuring some of her favorite international and Arab artists in an effort to help uplift her fans’ spirits.
Review: Literary great Sahar Khalifeh recalls Palestinian heartbreak, joy
CHICAGO: This incredible tale, which recalls Palestinian history in all its joys and heartbreaks, begins and ends in the Habs Al-Dam neighborhood of Nablus, following the lives of Nidal and the Al-Qahtan family. They are but one of the many taking part in the Palestinian resistance during the British Mandate in “My First and Only Love,” by literary giant Sahar Khalifeh.
Translated by Aida Bamia, Nidal recalls her childhood in Palestine, waking to the goldfinch’s song and walking among lemon trees as her uncle Wahid leads a resistance faction in the mountains and her uncle Amin sets up as a journalist in Jerusalem to document events as they unfold up until the death of their leader Abdel-Qader Al-Husseini in 1948.
Returning to her family home after decades, Nidal’s memories awaken in the place where she, her grandmother and mother used to live in the West Bank. The house is empty but was once full of people and hope — hope that the resistance would be successful, that Widad, Nidal’s mother, would have some luck for once, and that Nidal’s future would be bright. While not all their dreams came true, Nidal is determined to live where she wants after a lifetime of running, surrounded by her home, in all its beauty and where she initially saw her first love, a resistance fighter named Rabie.
Khalifeh invites readers into her character’s lives with fluidity and charm. She paints a Palestine that is fertile and whose people are bonded like branches of the same tree. They have been each other’s neighbors for generations, know each other’s histories and secrets.
In Asira, Nidal and her grandmother Zakiya visit Umm Nayef, who makes yogurt and gives them news of resistance fighters while British planes fly overhead. Country women carry basketfuls of grapes, figs and cheese for the market despite the exhaustion of resistance, the prisons that are overflowing with sentences that are longer than time itself, the olive trees that do not produce olives, and the young men scattered in the mountains, fighting for their home. They all look old to Nidal, but they are not. Fighting for independence takes its toll.
At a turning point for Palestinian independence in 1948, Khalifeh lays out the details from start to finish of the refusal of the Arab League to help the Palestinians before the end of the British Mandate in this heartbreaking narrative from an intimate perspective. Despite the pain, life still moved forward, love still flourished, hope still bloomed and the future continued to be fought for. Khalifeh writes stories that can move the earth as powerfully as she can move hearts.
British-Lebanese actress Razane Jammal to join DC Universe
DUBAI: Lebanese-British actress Razane Jammal is set to join the DC Universe. The “Paranormal” star was selected to join the cast of the new Netflix series “Sandman,” alongside fellow cast members Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook and Charles Dance.
“What a dream come true! Thrilled to have joined the DC family,” wrote Jammal to her 148,000 Instagram followers, announcing the exciting news.
The series is based on “The Sandman” comic book series created for DC by Neil Gaiman, who is co-writing the series alongside David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg. It follows the people and places affected by Morpheus (Sturridge), the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.
Jammal will take on the role of Lyta Hall, the best friend and travel companion of Rose Walker, who is one of the main protagonists of the comic book series.
The star gained prominence for her role as Lana Jarrar in Olivier Assayas’ award-winning mini-series “Carlos.” She would go on to feature in rapper Kanye West’s short film “Cruel Summer” in 2012.
The 33-year-old is also the star of Netflix series “Paranormal” based on the late Ahmed Khaled Tawfik’s best-selling book of the same name.
Egypt’s ‘King of the Sun’ exhibition proves to be a big draw in Prague
It is the first Egyptian antiquities exhibition in Prague and the largest exhibition of antiquities from the Old Kingdom
Ibrahim Mostafa, the inspector escorting the exhibition, said around 400 people were visiting every day
CAIRO: All tickets for the “Kings of the Sun” exhibition in Prague have been sold out until June 6, according to Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.
Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled Al-Anani launched the exhibition last August along with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis.
It is the first Egyptian antiquities exhibition in Prague and the largest exhibition of antiquities from the Old Kingdom.
A large number of Czechs have visited the exhibition, said Mostafa El-Wazeeri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, adding that it had attracted around 10,000 people since the show reopened on May 4.
Ibrahim Mostafa, the inspector escorting the exhibition, said around 400 people were visiting every day.
Visits are taking place in line with COVID-19 precautionary measures — social distancing, face masks, hand sanitizer use, and time-reserved tickets.
On display are 90 artifacts that were unearthed during excavations in Abusir by the Czech mission, including a basalt statue of King Raneferef.
The exhibition’s inauguration coincided with the 60th anniversary of the start of Czech archaeological work in Egypt.
The aim of the show is to offer Czech visitors a glimpse into ancient Egyptian civilization and encourage them to visit the country to see more of its monuments as well as enjoy its beaches and landscapes.
‘The French Dispatch’ starring Lyna Khoudri up for Palme d’Or at Cannes
DUBAI: US filmmaker Wes Anderson’s critically lauded “The French Dispatch,” starring French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri, is up for the prestigious Palme d’Or at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival, it’s been announced.
The film will be competing against “Annette,” a musical film by French director Leos Carax that stars Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver, and Dutch filmmaker Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta.”
The full lineup of the official competition will be announced on June 3.
The last Cannes Film Festival took place in 2019, when the prestigious Palme d'Or went to South Korean film “Parasite” by Bong Joon-ho.
“The French Dispatch” was originally slated for release in July 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although the release was pushed to October 2020, it was later postponed indefinitely.
It is set to join the line-up of this summer’s Cannes Film Festival, alongside the other films that were meant to premiere at the 2020 edition of the festival before it was canceled.
The 74th annual Cannes Film Festival will kick off on July 6 with Spike Lee presiding over the competition jury.
Meanwhile, the comedic drama, from Searchlight Pictures, has been scheduled to release on Oct. 22, 2021 in theaters, meaning that Khoudri is set to make her Hollywood debut.
Anderson’s tenth feature sees the actress star alongside a cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Willem Dafoe and more.
The comedy revolves around a group of journalists at a fictional American newspaper bureau based in a fictional 20th century French city, led by Bill Murray in a starring role as Arthur Howitzer Jr., the editor of the French Dispatch.
Tracing three separate storylines, the whimsical film brings to life a collection of stories from the journal with the support of a stellar cast that also includes Benicio Del Toro, Frances McDormand, Adrien Brody, Kate Winslet and Elisabeth Moss.
Khoudri is set to play a student activist named Juliette, who is Chalamet’s love interest in the film.
According to Anderson, her segment is “inspired by ‘The Events in May: A Paris Notebook,’ Mavis Gallant’s two-part article from 1968” about the student occupation protests that rocked the nation.
Speaking to L’Officiel USA, Khoudri reveals how she landed her role in the film.
"Wes had never seen me on a screen before. It all started with a video to be sent to production. One night I filmed myself with my cell phone. I had to introduce myself. I talked about participating in a job at my high school in Saint-Ouen: I skipped classes and went dancing on the street with my friends,” she said.
While waiting for a response from the production, she filmed a short film with friends in Algeria. “It was my first time in the desert, I was amazed. The rest of the world seemed so far away. I only looked at my emails at night. My agent was looking for me everywhere to tell me that I’d got the part. But I still didn't know anything about my role! Nor who my co stars would be,” she revealed.
The 27-year-old actress first rose to prominence in her role as Nedjma in Mounia Meddour’s “Papicha.” For her work in the film, she won the Orizzonti Award for Best Actress at the 74th Venice Film Festival and she was nominated in the Cesar Awards’ Most Promising Actress category.