Question for Denmark: Why could the US allegedly eavesdrop?

Question for Denmark: Why could the US allegedly eavesdrop?
German Chancellor Angela Merkel among other top politicians in Europe was spied on by the US from 2012 to 2014 with the help of Danish intelligence, Danish and European media reported Sunday. (AFP)
AP

  • Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hulqvist said it was “unacceptable to eavesdrop on allies”
  • Danish lawmaker Karsten Hoenge said Monday he would quiz the Scandinavian country's defense and justice ministers in parliament about the case
AP

COPENHAGEN: Several European nations want Denmark to explain why its foreign secret service allegedly helped the US spy on European leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, over seven years ago.
“We want the cards on the table,” said Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hulqvist, adding it was “unacceptable to eavesdrop on allies.”
Danish lawmaker Karsten Hoenge of the left-leaning Socialist People’s Party, which is supporting Denmark’s Social Democratic government, said Monday that he would quiz the Scandinavian country’s defense and justice ministers in parliament about the case.
“The government must explain how come Denmark has been acting as a willing tool for a US intelligence service, and what it will mean for cooperation with Denmark’s neighboring countries,” he said.
The Danish broadcaster DR said Sunday that the Danish Defense Intelligence Service, known in Denmark by its acronym FE, in 2014 conducted an internal investigation into whether the US National Security Agency had used its cooperation with the Danes to spy against Denmark and neigboring countries.
The probe concluded that NSA had eavesdropped on political leaders and officials in Germany, France, Sweden and Norway.
Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said it was “unacceptable if countries that have close allied cooperation should feel the need to spy on each other or obtain information about them.”
Spying on others “creates more mistrust than it creates collaboration. So, it’s not a smart investment for the United States,” she told the Norwegian broadcaster NRK.
According to DR, the alleged set-up between the United States and Denmark was codenamed “Operation Dunhammer.” It reportedly allowed the NSA to obtain data by using the telephone numbers of politicians as search parameters.
DR said its report was based on interviews with nine unnamed sources, all of whom were said to have had access to classified information held by the FE. The military agency allegedly helped the NSA from 2012 to 2014.
“If the news is correct (...) this is not acceptable between allies, very clearly,” said French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country was also allegedly targeted by US intelligence.
“I’m attached to the relation of trust” between Europe and the United States, he told reporters. “There’s no room between us for suspicion.”
Macron urged for the US to make “full clarity” on the “past facts,” but also on “current practices.”
Speaking at the same virtual news conference after bilateral talks Monday between Paris and Berlin, Merkel said the issue of NSA eavesdropping had already been discussed previously with the United States, and Germany had made clear at the time its position that “spying among friends” wasn’t acceptable.
“What was true then is true today as well,” she said.
“I’m reassured that Denmark, the Danish government and the defense minister have said very clearly what they think of these matters,” Merkel added. “As such, I see a good basis, aside from clearing up this matter, to also achieve truly trustful relations.”
Reports in 2013 that the NSA listened in on German government phones, including Merkel’s, prompted a diplomatic spat between Berlin and Washington that soured otherwise good relations with President Barack Obama’s administration.
Still, there were also reports that Germany’s own BND intelligence agency may have helped the US spy on European companies and officials.
Former NSA contractor Edward Snowden, who revealed details of the secret US eavesdropping programs in 2013, reacted to the DR report with a sarcastic tweet in Danish: “Oh, why didn’t anyone warn us?“
In a written comment to DR, Danish Defense Minister Trine Bramsen said the government cannot discuss intelligence matters.
She added the present government has “the same point of view ” as the former Social Democratic government led by Helle Thorning-Schmidt who was in power during that period: “the systematic wiretapping of close allies is unacceptable.”
In August, Bramsen relieved the head of the country’s foreign intelligence service, among others, after an independent watchdog heavily criticized the spy agency for deliberately withholding information and violating Danish laws.
Denmark has two intelligence agencies, the Danish Defense Intelligence Service, which is also responsible for military intelligence, and the domestic Danish Security and Intelligence Service, known by its Danish acronym PET.

Topics: German Chancellor Angela Merkel Denmark intelligence US spy

Thailand reports record virus cases; delays Bangkok easing

Thailand reports record virus cases; delays Bangkok easing
Updated 31 May 2021
AP

Thailand reports record virus cases; delays Bangkok easing

Thailand reports record virus cases; delays Bangkok easing
  • Government spokesman said public health authorities met with labor and industry officials to discuss better ways to curb infections
  • Record 5,485 new cases, with nearly 2000 in prisons, were reported by the government on Monday
Updated 31 May 2021
AP

BANGKOK: Thailand is redoubling efforts to stop the coronavirus spread in labor camps, factories and markets as the number of new reported cases surged Monday to the highest level so far.
A government spokesman said public health authorities met with labor and industry officials to discuss better ways to curb infections that are concentrated in crowded, high-risk places.
The government reported a record 5,485 new cases on Monday, with nearly 2,000 in prisons. Confirmed deaths increased by 19, bringing the total to 1,031 since the pandemic began.
Concern over the rising numbers prompted the government to overrule a plan by Bangkok’s governor to ease some pandemic restrictions in the capital, including the reopening of parks. The plan, which was to take effect on Tuesday, will be postponed 14 days.
Thailand had managed to keep outbreaks largely under control, at great economic cost especially for tourism, because foreign visitors were largely banned from entering the country. That changed in early April, when a cluster of cases centered on Bangkok bars and clubs spread as many people traveled during the weeklong Thai New Year holiday.
The total number of confirmed cases has now risen to 159,792, of which 82 percent occurred during the latest surge. Many of the cases are concentrated in prisons, housing for construction workers, factories, slums and low-income housing areas.
Last week, workers protested over conditions at the factory where they were working in Petchaburi, in central Thailand. Photos posted online showed workers quarantined in a big, empty building, with blankets laid in rows on a concrete floor.
The Cal-Comp Electronics (Thailand) factory, one of the largest suppliers of electronics to major companies like Western Digital, Seagate, Hewlett Packard and Panasonic, closed for 14 days beginning May 21 and as of Friday had reported 3,730 confirmed cases.
Officials at the company referred questions to the provincial government, which said a prolonged electricity outage had added to frustrations among the workers, but that conditions had been improved with provision of more water, better food, and fans to better circulate the air.
Bangkok reported 1,356 of the cases on Monday. A spokesperson for the government’s coronavirus center, Apisamai Srirangsan, said the capital is dealing with 45 clusters.
Authorities were analyzing how to stop infections from spreading between workers who live, work and commute in close quarters.
“We noticed that the workers from different factories sometimes live in the same area, and it made the virus spread to other places. Or another assumption is that a lot of them work as sub-contractors, so they have to move from one site to another all the time,” Apisamai said.
In some parts of Bangkok and elsewhere, workers have been ordered to stay inside construction sites.
So far, about 3.3 percent of the country’s roughly 69 million people have received at least one vaccine dose. The government has secured just 7 million vaccine doses in total.
The government has been negotiating to get more supplies that would allow it to fully inoculate about 70 percent of the population by the end of the year. Its earlier plans would have allowed only about 45 percent of the population to be inoculated.
The government has been inching toward reopening the country to tourism, even as it struggles to quash this latest, biggest outbreak, as the pandemic throttles the economy.
Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, governor of the central bank, estimated growth might not return to pre-pandemic levels until early 2023, the Bangkok Post and local other media cited him as saying at a seminar on Monday.

Topics: Thailand #coronavirus BANGKOK

Chad, C.Africa at loggerheads after troops killed at border

Chad, C.Africa at loggerheads after troops killed at border
Updated 31 May 2021
AFP

Chad, C.Africa at loggerheads after troops killed at border

Chad, C.Africa at loggerheads after troops killed at border
  • Chadian FM Cherif Mahamat Zene: CAR forces attacked Sourou... They killed a Chadian soldier, injured five and kidnapped five others, who were executed in Mbang on the CAR side
  • Fractious relationship exists between Chad — ruled by a junta since the death of Idriss Deby Itno — and the CAR, an impoverished, unstable country battling powerful armed groups
Updated 31 May 2021
AFP

N’DJAMENA: Chad and the Central African Republic (CAR) were at loggerheads on Monday after the Chadian government accused its southern neighbor of killing six of its soldiers at a border post, five of whom were allegedly abducted and then executed, branding it a “war crime” that would “not go unpunished.”
Hours after the accusation, the CAR said there had been “exchanges of fire... at the border,” with fatalities on both sides.
Expressing regret for the deaths, It put the blame on rebels that it said its soldiers had been pursuing and suggested Chad and the CAR — “two brotherly peoples” — hold a joint investigation.
The incident has placed the spotlight on the occasionally fraught relations between Chad — ruled by a junta since its veteran ruler was killed six weeks ago — and the CAR, an impoverished, unstable country battling powerful armed groups.
“The Central African armed forces attacked the outpost of Sourou in Chad on Sunday morning... They killed a Chadian soldier, injured five and kidnapped five others who were then executed in Mbang on the Central African Republic side,” Chadian Foreign Minister Cherif Mahamat Zene said in a statement.
The CAR regularly accuses its northern neighbor of supporting armed rebel groups from inside Chad.
The attack came after CAR soldiers had crossed into Chadian territory in pursuit of rebels, a senior Chadian security official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The rebels were either members of the Unity for Peace in Central Africa (UPC) or the so-called 3R group, according to this source and another security source.
Both are among the CAR’s most powerful armed groups and are part of a coalition that in December mounted a bid to topple President Faustin Archange Touadera.
The Sourou outpost near the village of Mbere, which was manned by 12 soldiers, was attacked at dawn, Zene said in his statement.
This “war crime is extremely serious and this deadly attack, which was pre-meditated, planned and operated from inside Chad — for reasons known only to the Central African government — will not go unpunished,” he added.
Zene said Chad would “call the international community to bear witness” to what he branded a “serious aggression,” notably the UN’s 12,000-strong peacekeeping force in CAR, MINUSCA, as well as the African Union and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).
In Bangui, the CAR government said it “deplores the loss of human lives in the Chadian and Central African armed forces” and blamed rebels that it said its troops had been pursuing.
The statement reaffirmed CAR’s will to strengthen relations “between two brotherly peoples” and proposed setting up a joint inquiry with Chad to investigate the clashes.
UN sources in the CAR, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there had been a clash on Sunday in the market place of Mini, a Chadian village near the border.
The fighting was between CAR troops and Russian paramilitary allies on one side, and Chadian soldiers on the other, the sources said.
At least one Chadian soldier was killed and five were captured, they said, adding that both sides suffered casualties.
The anti-Touadera coalition is among the number of groups that hold large swathes of CAR’s territory.
But it has failed in its attempt to oust the president, who was re-elected in late December.
The rebels have been pushed out of large towns in recent months, in part thanks to back-up for the CAR army from hundreds of Russian paramilitary fighters thought to be from the Wagner Group, a shadowy private military company.
Chad, meanwhile, has been under junta rule since April 20 when the military announced that veteran leader Idriss Deby Itno had been killed leading troops against Chadian rebel fighters arriving from Libya.
Chad’s army is considered the most powerful in the region, and Deby’s government was a key Western ally in the fight against extremists in the volatile Sahel.
Deby’s son Mahamat, a four-star general, declared himself president after the death of his father, who had ruled Chad with an iron fist for three decades.
The junta has dissolved parliament and revoked the constitution, while promising “free and democratic” elections within an 18-month transition period.

Topics: chad Central African Republic (CAR) Idriss Deby Itno

Vietnam to suspend incoming international flights to Hanoi over COVID-19

Vietnam to suspend incoming international flights to Hanoi over COVID-19
Updated 31 May 2021
AFP

Vietnam to suspend incoming international flights to Hanoi over COVID-19

Vietnam to suspend incoming international flights to Hanoi over COVID-19
  • Authorities had discovered a highly infectious ‘new hybrid variant’ over the weekend
  • Vietnam has already limited entries of foreign arrivals due to its COVID-19 restrictions
Updated 31 May 2021
AFP

HANOI: The international airport of Vietnam’s capital will suspend inbound flights from abroad beginning Tuesday, the country’s aviation body announced, as it grapples with a fresh wave of virus outbreaks.
A “temporary suspension of receiving international flights” will begin at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport from June 1 at midnight until June 7, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam said in a statement on Monday.
Vietnam’s health minister said over the weekend that authorities had discovered a highly infectious “new hybrid variant” — a combination of the Indian and UK variants.
Outbound international flights will continue from Hanoi, the statement said, but the government did not say if domestic flights would be part of the suspension.
While authorities promptly rolled back the assertion by saying the mutation still needed to be “studied further,” alarm sounded across the country as it struggled to contain fresh outbreaks in more than half its territory.
Last week, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s southern business hub, issued a halt on foreign arrivals in its Tan Son Nhat International Airport.
The suspension was supposed to be lifted by June 4, but the CAAV announced Monday that it would continue until June 14.
Vietnam has already limited entries of foreign arrivals due to its COVID-19 restrictions, and every person coming in is subjected to mandatory quarantine.

Topics: Vietnam Hanoi Coronavirus

UK cop avoids being fired over Islamophobia

UK cop avoids being fired over Islamophobia
Updated 31 May 2021
Arab News

UK cop avoids being fired over Islamophobia

UK cop avoids being fired over Islamophobia
  • PC Andrew Sexton shared picture mocking Muslim women who wear burka
  • Officer found guilty of misconduct, gross misconduct at hearing
Updated 31 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A British police officer who shared an Islamophobic picture and made other racist comments has managed to avoid being fired.

PC Andrew Sexton received a final written warning instead of losing his job after being found guilty of misconduct and gross misconduct at a five-day hearing.

The Wiltshire Police officer admitted to sharing a meme of a man trying to post a letter through a burka, which was captioned “should have gone to specsavers” — a reference to a popular glasses shop in the UK.

Sexton, who is originally from Australia and also served in the police there, was also found guilty of using racist slurs after referring to a pair of suspected drug dealers as “two black blokes.”

Many of his offensive comments were made after his commanding officer placed him on a “support plan” in September 2019, which required him not to use derogatory language during work. 

Comments allegedly made while on the plan include an offensive remark about Romanians — one of Britain’s largest immigrant populations.

In paperwork sent to Wiltshire’s professional standards department, he appeared to have admitted saying: “I am sure Romania has many nice people in it. But I have never met any of them so I associate that country with bulk shoplifters and criminals.”

Mark Ley-Morgan of Wiltshire Police warned that Sexton’s comments could result in serious reputational harm to the force.

Following the guilty verdict, Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills said in a statement: “Wiltshire Police is proud to be an inclusive and diverse organization. It is very important that all our officers and staff feel confident to report anything that they feel is inappropriate, unfair or unlawful.”

He added: “As a Force, we remain committed to robustly and proportionately tackling inappropriate behavior in the workplace and supporting those who report wrongdoing.

“I would like to pay testament to the bravery of those who raised concerns in relation to the actions of PC Sexton.”

Topics: Britain Islamophobia

Britain to accelerate relocation for Afghan staff

Britain to accelerate relocation for Afghan staff
Updated 31 May 2021
AFP

Britain to accelerate relocation for Afghan staff

Britain to accelerate relocation for Afghan staff
  • More than 3,000 Afghans are expected to be resettled under the accelerated plans
  • Britain and other NATO members have been under pressure from campaigners to relocate the thousands of local staff
Updated 31 May 2021
AFP

LONDON: Britain on Monday announced plans to accelerate its relocation of Afghan staff who worked with the military and their families ahead of a planned withdrawal of US-led NATO forces.
Under Britain’s relocation scheme for former and current Afghan staff, many of whom served as translators, over 1,300 workers and their families have been brought to the UK. More than 3,000 Afghans are expected to be resettled under the accelerated plans.
Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said it was “only right” to speed up the plans with former Afghan staff at risk of reprisals from the Taliban and other insurgent forces in the country.
“With Western powers leaving, the threat is increasing, including targeted attacks by the Taliban,” Wallace said.
Local staff who served with British forces had “sacrificed a lot to look after us and now is the time to do the same,” he said.
The government had a “moral obligation” to relocate staff and to “recognize the risks they faced in the fight against terrorism and reward their efforts,” UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said.
“I’m pleased that we are meeting this fully, by providing them and their families the opportunity to build a new life in this country,” she added.
Britain and other NATO members have been under pressure from campaigners to relocate the thousands of local staff who served with them during two decades of conflict.
In Afghanistan, former workers for the alliance have warned that they, and their families, will be targeted by the Taliban ahead of a US deadline to remove the 2,500 troops and 16,000 civilian contractors.
Last month President Joe Biden ordered the exit, to bring to a close US on-the-ground involvement in a war that began following the September 11, 2001 attacks by an Afghanistan-based Al-Qaeda.
Other NATO forces, including 750 British troops who are predominantly in the capital Kabul, are to withdraw alongside the US.
Britain’s approach to the relocation of its former staff in Afghanistan had been criticized for strict criteria around who could apply to live in the UK, and considered factors such as length of service and precise roles.
But a policy unveiled in April now means any current or former locally employed staff assessed to be under serious threat to life will be offered priority relocation to Britain, the Ministry of Defense has said.

Topics: Britain Afghanistan

