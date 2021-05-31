Who’s Who: Mohammed Madani, Director General of Government Expenditure & Projects Efficiency Authority

Mohammed Madani recently joined the Government Expenditure & Projects Efficiency Authority (EXPRO) as director general of enablement, specifically looking after the Spending Efficiency Key Element Program (SEKEP).
Madani’s role involves dealing with government entities to enhance spending efficiency in core operations.
He began his career with Saudi Arabian Airlines as an automated test equipment technician in the avionics section, under the maintenance department. He worked with Saudia from 2004 to 2005.
Madani obtained an MBA specializing in economics and finance from the University of Central Missouri, US, in 2008. He also completed a bachelor’s degree in applied science in computer information systems from the same university in 2007, and an associate degree in electronics and computer technology with honors from DeVry University, US, in 2003.
In 2009, he joined Procter & Gamble as liquids costing manager in the Dammam plant, managing popular product lines including Fairy and Downy. Later, he moved to Jeddah at the company’s Saudi headquarters during 2011 as paper category finance manager, and oversaw two other well-known brands (Pampers and Always).
Before his new role, he served as head of the KSA Finance Excellence Team at Unilever from 2018 to 2020. In 2020, he was appointed personal care regional finance manager.
Madani worked for AMS Baeshen & Co. as head of financial planning and analysis from 2016 to 2018.
In 2014, Madani joined Cristal Global as projects finance manager and oversaw megaprojects worth more than $500 million. Cristal Global was the world’s second largest producer of titanium dioxide.
No quarantine for vaccinated travelers to Saudi Arabia
Ministry says COVID-19 vaccines are safe and must for protection
Updated 01 June 2021
AMEERA ABID
JEDDAH: Travelers who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) do not need to quarantine upon arrival in Saudi Arabia, said the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), but they must have vaccination certificates that have been attested by authorities in their home country.
GACA has set a seven-day quarantine for foreign travelers who have not been vaccinated yet. The approved vaccines are Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson.
Health officials in the Kingdom have been at great pains to emphasize the safety and efficacy of the jabs, dispelling any speculation around them as the country continues its inoculation drive.
Dr. Abdullah bin Mefarreh Asiri, assistant deputy minister for preventive health, said it was coronavirus that caused myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and not the vaccine.
He tweeted that cardiac magnetic resonance assessment showed that 60 percent of people with a severe COVID-19 infection showed signs of myocarditis.
He cited a study, published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information, which included 100 patients recently recovered from coronavirus. Cardiac magnetic resonance imaging revealed cardiac involvement in 78 patients and ongoing myocardial inflammation in 60 patients, which was independent of preexisting conditions, severity, overall course of the acute illness, and the time from the original diagnosis.
FASTFACTS
• Saudi Arabia reported 1,245 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
• The death toll has risen to 7,362 with 15 more virus-related fatalities.
• Makkah is experiencing a surge in the number of cases.
Asiri said that just 89 cases of myocarditis were detected among those who had been vaccinated, following 155 million Pfizer doses being administered.
The spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly, insisted that COVID-19 vaccines were safe, effective and necessary for protection. He said that rumors and misinformation about the vaccines had gained a lot of traction, posing a threat to others and hindering herd immunity.
Saudi Arabia on Monday reported 15 more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the death toll to 7,362.
There were 1,245 new cases, increasing the total number of infections to 450,436. There are 9,661 active cases, with 1,438 patients in a critical condition.
Of the newly recorded cases, 428 were in the Makkah region, 313 were in the Riyadh region, 155 were in the Eastern Province, and 99 were in the Madinah region.
The ministry said 1,275 patients had recovered from the disease, increasing this total to 433,431.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 19,214,578 PCR tests, with 92,458 carried out in the past 24 hours.
Testing hubs and treatment centers have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the outbreak. Taakad centers provide testing for those who show no or mild symptoms, or those who believe they have come into contact with an infected individual.
Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
Appointments for both services can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.
Saudi Arabia has so far vaccinated 14,146,363 people.
Saudi Arabia to launch ‘Riyadh Initiative’ to combat global corruption at UN in Vienna on Thursday
The main objective of the Riyadh Initiative Network is to develop a rapid and effective tool to combat cross-border corruption crimes
Head of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority will head the Kingdom’s delegation at the session at the UN headquarters in Geneva
Updated 01 June 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is working to launch the “Riyadh Initiative” aimed at establishing a global network of operations to exchange information between anti-corruption agencies.
Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous, president of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), will head the Kingdom’s delegation at the session at the UN headquarters in Geneva on Thursday, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
The Riyadh Initiative has received international support, and the political declaration of the UN General Assembly meeting dedicated to combating corruption welcomed the establishment of the initiative called the Global Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GlobE Network).
Envoys will discuss a number of topics related to the fight against corruption in the presence of Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Ghada Waly and Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan, the Kingdom’s ambassador to Austria and permanent representative to the UN and international organizations in Vienna.
Topping the agenda will be the announcement of the Riyadh Initiative Network. The Kingdom worked during its G20 presidency last year to develop and launch the network to strengthen efforts to combat corruption internationally.
The Riyadh Initiative was developed in partnership with G20 countries and international organizations specialized in combating corruption, such as Interpol, the Egmont Group, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the Financial Action Task Force, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
Al-Kahmous will deliver the Kingdom’s speech, in which he will highlight Saudi Arabia’s efforts to activate its international anti-corruption partnerships.
The main objective of the Riyadh Initiative Network is to develop a rapid and effective tool to combat cross-border corruption crimes.
Malta’s foreign minister holds talks with Saudi counterpart, GCC chief in Riyadh
Prince Faisal and Bartolo discussed ways of enhancing cooperation
Al-Hajraf and the Maltese minister discussed Gulf-European relations
Updated 01 June 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held talks with his Maltese counterpart Evarist Bartolo in the capital Riyadh on Monday.
During the meeting, they discussed ways of enhancing cooperation and joint coordination to serve the interests of the two countries, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
They also discussed and exchanged views on the most recent regional and international developments.
Bartolo also met with Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef Al-Hajraf to discuss aspects of strengthening cooperation between the GCC and Malta
They also discussed Gulf-European relations, ways of developing them, issues of common interest and enhancing permanent cooperation for both sides, the GCC said in a statement.
“Al-Hajaf and Bartolo stressed their desire to develop joint cooperation in various fields, stressing the need to strengthen bilateral relations in accordance with the memorandum of understanding signed between the two parties in 2017,” the statment added.
The 2017 agreement focuses on political issues, trade and investment, renewable energy, the environment, research and development.
The generous donor was awarded the King Abdul Aziz Medal for his humanitarian act earlier this month
Updated 31 May 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: It is no secret that generosity runs deep in Saudi society, even to the point of saving lives.
And organ donation, permissible in Islam, is one of the greatest acts of charity.
In 2017, there were 19,659 dialysis patients in Saudi Arabia, most aged between 26 and 60, with only 1 percent under 15 years of age, according to the Saudi Journal of Kidney Diseases and Transplantation.
Earlier this year, Abdulrahman Al-Dosri, a young, healthy Saudi in his early 30s living in Al-Khurma province, northeast of Taif, decided to donate a kidney to a child living thousands of miles away who was suffering from advanced renal disease.
Ten-year-old Faisal Al-Subaie had been undergoing dialysis treatment since December 2018, but as his illness worsened, his family grew increasingly desperate.
The boy’s ordeal showed no sign of ending — until Al-Dosri’s selfless act of generosity gave him another chance at life.
Speaking to Arab News, Al-Dosri said that he has been an avid reader in the humanities and social sciences since his middle school days.
Over time, this passion for reading began to enlighten him, opening his eyes to different prospects in life and his role in it. Soon he found himself volunteering in different fields.
Al-Dosri said that his wide reading helped to encourage his humanitarian efforts — already a cultural pillar in the Kingdom — pushing him to interpret what he had read and embody it in his life.
From a young age, he used to tell himself that “humans should be humans and not be parsimonious when it comes to helping others,” recalling the verse of the Qur’an that says: “Whoever saves a life, it will be as if they saved all of humanity.”
In Saudi Arabia, organ transplant operations began over three decades ago, with the first a kidney transplant from a live donor.
Organ donations from the deceased began in 1985. Since then there have been many medical advances, all of which offered a sense of security to many citizens who are able, healthy and willing to make the sacrifice, understand the weight it carries, and create a lasting connection between donor and recipient.
I registered in the organ donation program after learning that King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had done so.
Abdulrahman Al-Dosri
The story behind organ donation is often simple but inspiring.
Al-Dosri found himself moved by the story of the child who needed a kidney, which was relayed over social media. He was touched when he saw images of the child’s suffering. So, he took a picture of Al-Subaie on his mobile phone, and began considering donating a kidney to end the boy’s suffering and that of his parents.
Al-Subaie’s parents had moved to Riyadh to be close to their son, who had been staying in one of the capital’s hospitals in order to follow up on his case.
Al-Dosri searched for the child until he was able to reach the parents. They were in tears after hearing of his unparalleled humanitarian gesture, and full of praise for a young man willing to give up one of his kidneys to save their child.
FASTFACTS
• In Saudi Arabia, organ transplant operations began over three decades ago, with the first a kidney transplant from a live donor.
• Organ donations from the deceased began in 1985.
• In 2017, there were 19,659 dialysis patients in Saudi Arabia, most aged between 26 and 60, with only 1 percent under 15 years of age, according to the Saudi Journal of Kidney Diseases and Transplantation.
Transplants depend on blood groups, donor availability, urgency and immunological matching.
Al-Dosri fulfilled all the criteria, and preparations began for what would be one of thousands of operations conducted in the Kingdom by public-spirited medical specialists.
The operation was performed earlier this year and was successful. The child was able to return to his normal life, and both patient and the donor fully recovered, creating a lifelong bond.
Earlier this month, the generous donor was awarded the King Abdul Aziz Medal for his humanitarian act.
Al-Dosri said that he registered in the organ donation program after learning that King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had done so — an announcement that led to a wave of registrations in the Kingdom.
The program is a key part of the significant and important humanitarian work giving the sick, whose lives depend on transplants, life and hope.
Indian envoy, expats hail ‘crucial’ Saudi aid in virus battle
“Saudi Arabia has been one of the first countries to act on this and help India, supplying it earlier with oxygen, and now once more in its time of dire need”
Updated 31 May 2021
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: India’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia and expats living in the Kingdom have praised Saudi aid efforts to help their country in the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
“As strategic partners, India and Saudi Arabia have always stood by each other. During the COVID-19 crisis in India, there has been tremendous support from the Kingdom, both from the government and various businesses,” Ausaf Sayeed told Arab News.
Saudi Arabia on Sunday shipped another consignment of liquid medical oxygen to India to help the country deal with a shortage amid a deadly second wave of the pandemic.
“At the government-to-government level, (Saudi) Aramco recently announced a shipment of three containers with 60 metric tons of oxygen, with more likely in the coming months,” he added.
“Before this, several companies and community organizations sent shipments through B2B efforts, taking the total oxygen sent from the Kingdom to 300 metric tons, besides more than 6,000 oxygen cylinders and several oxygen concentrators.”
Sayeed expressed his gratitude to the Saudi leadership, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the authorities and “all others who have been helpful in facilitating all approvals and support for quick shipment of the relief materials.”
This expression of solidarity is “extremely important,” he added, highlighting the growing ties between the two countries, especially since the elevation of the relationship to a strategic partnership, which covers all dimensions including political, economic, defense, security and culture.
Cooperation in the health sector has also been an important aspect of this partnership, which was also reflected in India exporting various pharmaceutical products last year, and COVID-19 vaccines earlier this year, said the ambassador.
HIGHLIGHTS
• Saudi Arabia on Sunday shipped another consignment of liquid medical oxygen to India.
• India has struggled with a major outbreak of COVID-19, which is now starting to ease.
Praising the Saudi help, Gayas Ahmed Sattar, an Indian doctor who has lived in the Kingdom for over two decades and is currently medical director at Abad specialized clinics in Riyadh, told Arab News: “Timely help is God’s help. In this time of crisis, it’s a story of inspiration and hope where two nations help each other.”
He said that the Kingdom has always been a leading participant in humanitarian causes all over the world.
Sattar added that COVID-19 management inside the Kingdom has been “excellent,” both for citizens and expatriates, and thanked the authorities for their support and management of the crisis.
“From my personal point of view, some of my close friends and relatives have immensely benefited by the timely help from the Kingdom. It helped them get the right treatment at the right time, which surely helped save many lives,” he said.
Dr. Shaikh Abdullah, an Indian doctor working in Riyadh with King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital, National Guard, praised the “good gesture” on the Kingdom’s part, which has shown generosity and solidarity with India in a time of crisis.
“As the second wave hits India hard, the country has faced a shortage of many essential medical supplies to battle the deadly virus, including oxygen, which is a very important tool in curing COVID-19 patients,” he told Arab News.
“Saudi Arabia has been one of the first countries to act on this and help India, supplying it earlier with oxygen, and now once more in its time of dire need.”
Abdullah, who has been involved in the treatment of patients battling the virus for around a year, said that once the disease progresses and a patient’s condition worsens, one of the most important components of treatment is oxygen, hence a shortage of oxygen spells disaster for the patients.
He added that many of his relatives who had no access to oxygen early in the second wave in India now able to get help — “all thanks to the kind gestures of the Kingdom and other countries.”