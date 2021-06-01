Dubai real estate lagging behind the global boom says Knight Frank

You are here

The burst of supply will probably leave Dubai, alongside Buenos Aires, as the only two cities in Knight Frank’s selection of 25 prime locations to witness a decline in values for their top-end residential properties. (Shutterstock)
  • Fast emerging from the pandemic slump, the construction industry will deliver an estimated 62,000 homes in the emirate this year and nearly 63,500 in 2022
RIYADH: A supply glut that’s held down Dubai’s property prices for over half a decade will likely keep it on the sidelines of a global upswing in values of prime residential real estate, Bloomberg reported, citing Knight Frank research.
Fast emerging from the pandemic slump, the construction industry will deliver an estimated 62,000 homes in the emirate this year and nearly 63,500 in 2022, which would be the most since 2009, according to consultancy firm Knight Frank.
The burst of supply will probably leave Dubai, alongside Buenos Aires, as the only two cities in Knight Frank’s selection of 25 prime locations to witness a decline in values for their top-end residential properties.
“The supply-demand imbalance has been a defining feature of Dubai’s residential market ever since the Great Recession of 2008-2009,” said Faisal Durrani, head of Middle East Research at Knight Frank. “Looking at the next few years, this looks set to persist.”
The pandemic compounded the pressures from job losses and departures of foreign workers, chipping away at demand for rentals.
Still, Knight Frank forecasts prices will decline at a slower pace thanks to easing travel restrictions and plans to stage the postponed Expo 2020 later this year.
With “an improved economic outlook, business confidence is rising and that is filtering through to the property market in the form of heightened interest and rising deal volumes,” Durrani said.

Updated 5 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

  • But some investors, including Dubai-based Shuaa Capital are not happy and say the company’s claim that sukuk holders will benefit from the exchange was just “lip service”
DUBAI: A proposal by Emirates REIT to exchange a $400 million sukuk for new paper has triggered an angry backlash from some investors that include Dubai-based Shuaa Capital.
The UAE’s largest shariah-compliant real estate investment trust had offered sukuk holders the option of exchanging their unsecured notes for a secured, but longer-dated alternative.
The existing 5.125 percent profit rate would be maintained for the new secured sukuk. While the existing paper matures in 2022, the new instrument would extend to 2024.
Equitativa, the manager of Emirates REIT, said on Tuesday that the large majority of sukuk holders that have already voted, were in support of the company’s exchange offer and encouraged all certificate holders to vote by 7 June.
But some investors, including Dubai-based Shuaa Capital are not happy and say the company’s claim that sukuk holders will benefit from the exchange was just “lip service.”
“Certificate holders are not being adequately compensated for the risks that they are being asked to take,” Ajit Joshy, head of public and private markets at Shuaa Capital told Bloomberg TV on Tuesday.
He called on the REIT owner to provide additional assets as security for their new proposal as well as cutting their own management fees to a level that was closer to other real estate trusts operating in the region.
“What they have done is not sufficient. We believe there are at least another $200 million of assets . . . which can be provided to sukuk holders as additional security. More importantly, what we should be focusing our attention on is the deteriorating cash flow situation of the company.”
He added: “There are five or six REITs listed in the region. The average management fee which is charged on a net asset basis is about 1.3 percent as compared to Emirates REIT management fee for the year 2020 which was about 4.2 percent. If this thing is pushed out for another three and a half years, we as sukuk holders will potentially be losing another $40 or $50 million of value in incremental management fees between now and 2024.”
Emirates REIT is the UAE“s largest listed shariah-compliant real estate investment trust (REIT). It was the first REIT incorporated in the UAE in 2010 and has approximately $690 million of assets under management according to its website. The REIT is licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

UAE firms must disclose ultimate owners by next month in anti-money laundering crackdown

UAE firms must disclose ultimate owners by next month in anti-money laundering crackdown
Updated 01 June 2021
Arab News

  • Fines would be levied on companies that do not comply by the start of July
DUBAI: UAE companies must disclose the identity of their real owners by next month amid an anti-money laundering crackdown.
The ultimatum was delivered by Safia Al-Safi, the director of the Anti-Money Laundering Department at the UAE Ministry of Economy, in an interview with CNBC Arabia. She said fines would be levied on companies that do not comply by the start of July.
She said details about the real owners were required for all companies except for government-owned corporations or publicly traded entities.
The UAE has introduced legislation to combat anti-money laundering activities amid scrutiny from regulatory bodies worldwide.

Abu Dhabi airport unveils Masdar-led solar-powered car park

Abu Dhabi airport unveils Masdar-led solar-powered car park
Updated 01 June 2021
Arab News

  • Abu Dhabi Airports and Masdar completed the project that will save approximately 5,300 tons of carbon dioxide per year
DUBAI: A new solar-powered car park will be opened at the Abu Dhabi International Airport, with 7,542 solar panels producing electricity for what is described as the largest in the UAE capital.
Abu Dhabi Airports and Masdar completed the project that will save approximately 5,300 tons of carbon dioxide per year.
The three-megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic (PV) project is installed on the car shading at the short-term car park of the Midfield Terminal at the airport.
“Throughout its development, we have integrated technology which enables sustainability, protects the environment, and creates a cleaner, greener, and more ecologically friendly building,” Abu Dhabi Airports chief Shareef Al-Hashmi said. “Net-zero development has been a central ethos in the design and construction of the Midfield Terminal.”
Masdar provided a full turnkey solution for the project, including financing, design, procurement, and construction. It will also provide operation and maintenance services for 25 years.
“We look forward to leveraging our local and international experience to enable our partners to advance their clean energy goals through similar projects,” said Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al-Ramahi.

 

Lebanon crisis among world’s worst since 1850s: World Bank

Lebanon crisis among world’s worst since 1850s: World Bank
Updated 01 June 2021
AFP

  • Lebanon’s ruling class has failed to act on the country’s worst emergency in a generation, which was compounded by the coronavirus pandemic and a devastating explosion at Beirut port last August
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s economic collapse is likely to rank among the the world’s worst financial crises since the mid-19th century, the World Bank said in a damning report released Tuesday.
The report predicts that Lebanon’s economy will shrink by close to 10 percent in 2021 and stresses there is “no clear turning point in the horizon.”
Lebanon defaulted on its debt last year, the currency lost around 85 percent of its value and poverty is devastating a country once seen as a beacon of prosperity in the region.
“The economic and financial crisis is likely to rank in the top 10, possibly top 3, most severe crisis episodes globally since the mid-nineteenth century,” the report said.
The latest World Bank Lebanon Economic Monitor report, entitled “Lebanon Sinking: To the Top 3,” said such brutal economic collapses are usually the result of war.
The complete meltdown of Lebanon’s economy over the past 18 months is widely blamed on corruption and mismanagement by the country’s hereditary political elite.
“Policy responses by Lebanon’s leadership to these challenges have been highly inadequate,” the report says.
Lebanon’s ruling class has failed to act on the country’s worst emergency in a generation, which was compounded by the coronavirus pandemic and a devastating explosion at Beirut port last August.
“The increasingly dire socio-economic conditions risk systemic national failings with regional and potentially global effects,” the World Bank said.
The International Monetary Fund has offered assistance but the country’s political barons have failed to even form a government that could deliver the reforms on which foreign aid is conditioned.
“Subject to extraordinarily high uncertainty, real GDP is projected to contract by a further 9.5 percent in 2021,” according to the World Bank, dashing any hopes of a quick recovery.
According to the monetary institution, the economy contracted by 6.7 percent in 2019 and 20.3 percent in 2020.

Saudi banks lending to private sector up SR13bn in April

Saudi banks lending to private sector up SR13bn in April
Updated 01 June 2021
Arab News

  • The Saudi banking sector has maintained its resilience despite the challenges of the pandemic
RIYADH: Saudi bank lending to the private sector increased  by SR13 billion in April to reach SR1.884 trillion ($502 billion) since the beginning of the year, the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) said in its monthly bulletin.
Net foreign assets decreased to SR1636.2 billion ($436.30 billion) in April, down about 1.9 percent from SR1667.4 billion in March.
“While foreign exchange flows since the start of the year are on average within historical levels, this measure (transfers to PIF) resulted in a reduction in net foreign reserves assets to support investment plans,” Reuters reported citing a statement by Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan, at the end of May.
The Saudi banking sector has maintained its resilience despite the challenges of the pandemic, with credit growth of 14.8 percent in 2020 compared to 7.6 percent in 2019, Al Arabiya reported.

